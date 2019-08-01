  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)

2020 Lincoln MKZ

Type:
#9 Midsize luxury sedan

What’s new

  • Minor changes and updates to standard and optional equipment
  • Part of the second Lincoln MKZ generation introduced for 2013

Pros & Cons

  • Well-equipped with many standard features
  • Hybrid model available at no extra charge
  • Impressively quick acceleration with turbocharged V6 engine option
  • Underwhelming interior quality
  • Short on interior space given its exterior size
  • Slower-than-average acceleration with the base engine
MSRP Starting at
$36,750
2020 Lincoln MKZ pricing

2020 Lincoln MKZ Review

Lincoln is slowly redesigning its lineup of cars and SUVs and giving them new names. The 2020 MKZ, however, is not one of them. Its pros and cons are familiar since this car has been around in its current iteration since 2013.

We do like that the MKZ has a long list of standard features and, importantly for this category, comes with a lower starting price than many of its competitors. And unlike the manufacturers slimming down offerings and powertrains to minimize cost, Lincoln — like many German brands — still offers many variants to appeal to a wide variety of buyers.

There are some issues to keep in mind. The MKZ doesn't have the most interior room in its class, and some of the interior materials are lackluster in quality. Also, the base four-cylinder engine is a little underwhelming in terms of acceleration. Overall, though, the MKZ compares well against other similarly priced models such as the Acura TLX, Audi A4, Cadillac CT5, and Lexus ES 350.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.4 / 10
For a luxury sedan, the Lincoln MKZ is average in just about all of its traits. Its driving characteristics, luxury features and performance are nothing extraordinary, but it does at least check the boxes for the class. Base MKZs are well-equipped and attractively priced, but optioned-up models start to become underwhelming compared to other cars for similar money.

How does it drive?

7.0
Though it isn't the most entertaining car in the luxury sedan segment, the Lincoln MKZ is certainly drivable with the standard 2.0-liter engine. Around town, between lights and at relatively low speed, the MKZ feels peppy. On the highway, the 2.0-liter engine has only enough power for carefully executed passing maneuvers. Our AWD tester went 0-60 mph in 7.6 seconds, which is about a second slower than average for the segment. Those who desire more speed will want the powerful turbocharged V6.

The MKZ comes standard with an adaptive suspension that helps it travel through corners in a relatively flat and composed manner. This Lincoln isn't a sport sedan, but it handles curves well, especially when you take into account its considerable size. But the overall steering feel is detached and numb, giving no clue to the quality of the road surface or the direction the wheels are pointing.

How comfortable is it?

7.4
The standard MKZ is smooth on the highway with relatively comfortable seats and a refined 2.0-liter engine. It's quiet and reserved almost all of the time, with lots of available extras to keep you cozy. The MKZ rides stiffer than you might expect from a compact luxury sedan, but it still makes for a good road-trip car. Broken pavement sends some small thunks and thuds into the cabin, but nothing major. At highway speeds, the MKZ is quiet enough for whisper-level conversations.

On the downside, the dual-zone automatic climate control system has to work hard to bring down interior temperatures after a hot day in the sun. Our Reserve trim test car comes with front-seat heating and ventilation, though you can get heating for all four seats and steering wheel in an option package.

How’s the interior?

7.4
The MKZ's interior has several appealing virtues, such as its ease of use and excellent seat position adjustability. But it's outclassed by top luxury rivals where it matters most: space. Although there is more than enough space up front, the sloping roofline limits rear headroom. Avoid the panoramic sunroof if you regularly transport tall adults in the back seat.

Another MKZ weakness lies with its compromised outward visibility. A high trunklid and low roofline inhibit a significant portion of your rearward field of view. And large roof pillars at both front and rear corners create big blind spots.

How’s the tech?

8.0
Technology is one of the MKZ's strong points and is well-integrated enough to please heavy smartphone users. The Sync 3 infotainment system is easy to use, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard. Avoid splurging for the optional 20-speaker stereo, though; it isn't as impressive as we hoped.

Though most driver aids are optional, adaptive cruise control modulates speed well without heavy braking when a car cuts you off. During our evaluation, our test MKZ experienced a few false positives from the parking sensors and lane departure warning and mitigation systems.

How’s the storage?

7.5
The MKZ's trunk is appropriately sized for the class. You also get fold-down rear seats and a bunch of places for water bottles and other small items. In general, the MKZ is pretty utilitarian for a luxury sedan. Got kids? There are four car seat anchor positions, two on each outboard rear seat, and three on the top shelf. But installing child safety seats isn't exactly a breeze because the hooks are set deep into the seat and the surrounding cushion material is stiff. It's tough but doable.

How economical is it?

6.0
The EPA estimate for the 2.0-liter MKZ with all-wheel drive is 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway). Front-wheel drive is a bit better but still not impressive. During our test of the AWD four-cylinder MKZ, we averaged an unimpressive 18.4 mpg. On our 116-mile highway-heavy evaluation loop, it achieved 25.8 mpg.

Is it a good value?

7.0
The MKZ's standard equipment is impressive, as are Lincoln's warranty and lifetime roadside assistance programs. But unfortunately its cabin materials and design execution aren't as competitive as they once were. And though the base price is enticing, the high price of a well-equipped MKZ just doesn't make sense when you compare it to better built, more efficient rivals.

Wildcard

7.0
Essentially, you get what you see with the MKZ. It's relatively stylish and well-appointed, but it doesn't do anything to really wow you. It isn't that the MKZ is unentertaining or uninteresting to drive; it's just not a car you associate with fun. It's quiet, comfortable and, overall, a competent luxury sedan. The turbocharged V6 is impressively powerful, but the rest of the car's abilities aren't very sporty.

Which MKZ does Edmunds recommend?

Although the standard Lincoln MKZ comes with a lot of features, we'd upgrade to the MKZ Reserve straightaway. For starters, it has a nicer leather interior, power-adjustable steering wheel, ambient lighting, and larger 19-inch wheels. Additional standard technology includes front and rear parking sensors and a navigation system. These are the beginnings of a proper luxury sedan.

Lincoln MKZ models

The 2020 Lincoln MKZ is available with three powertrains — four-cylinder, six-cylinder and hybrid — and three trim levels. The base MKZ comes well-equipped, but go with Reserve I to get additional interior and technology options. Reserve II adds even more luxury amenities and technology.

The MKZ comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (245 horsepower, 275 lb-ft) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available as an option. The MKZ Hybrid uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor to produce a combined 188 hp. All-wheel drive isn't available for the Hybrid, however.

The base MKZ model comes well-equipped with features not found on competitors' base models such as adaptive suspension, adaptive xenon headlights, power-adjustable front seats with heating and memory, and a 60/40-split folding rear seat with pass-through.

Standard technology features include Lincoln's Sync 3 infotainment interface, an 8-inch touchscreen display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an 11-speaker sound system. You also get Lincoln's Co-Pilot360 suite of driver assist functions that include front collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, and automatic high beams.

Stepping up to the Reserve I model gets you leather upholstery, genuine wood trim, a power-adjustable steering wheel, enhanced interior ambient lighting, a navigation system, adaptive cruise control, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, and two rear-seat USB charging ports.

The Reserve II trim adds larger 19-inch wheels, ventilated and massaging front seats, an active park assist system, a sunroof, and a 14-speaker Revel audio system. Optional for the Reserve II trim is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (also with a six-speed automatic). With front-wheel drive, it produces 350 hp and 400 lb-ft, while the all-wheel-drive version makes 50 hp more.

The Reserve I model can be had with some of the features found on the Reserve II. The Reserve II trim can also be equipped with the MKZ Luxury package, which includes a retractable panoramic sunroof, LED headlights and a 20-speaker Revel Ultima audio system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lincoln MKZ.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, I got a sedan, why
    Bill,
    Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    It is very quiet and smooth. I can flat tow it behind my motor home, and it gets 41MPGs.

    5 out of 5 stars, Bought the exact 2020 Lincoln MKZ I found here!
    Lincoln MKZ Turbo Reserve Fan,
    Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

    I had checked with 2 Lincoln dealerships for the exact 2020 Lincoln MKZ 2.0 Turbo model I wanted but they didn't have the color and options I had settled on when I built my car online. So, I searched on Edmunds and found the exact car I wanted with the Iced Mocha exterior and Cappucinno interior, and Revel 14 speaker sound system. It was sitting at another dealership only 12 miles away. I scheduled a test drive two days later and loved the car. Based on the Edmunds suggested price, I negotiated with the sales rep on Saturday & Sunday, and on Monday morning they met my price (nearly $900 below Edmunds' recommendation) and I got Lincoln financing at 72 months with 0% interest! Couldn't be happier!

    Features & Specs

    Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
    MSRP$44,500
    MPG 20 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
    Reserve 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Reserve 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
    MSRP$42,500
    MPG 20 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
    4dr Sedan features & specs
    4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
    MSRP$36,750
    MPG 20 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
    Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$42,500
    MPG 42 city / 39 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all 2020 Lincoln MKZ features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite MKZ safety features:

    Blind-Spot and Cross-Traffic Alert
    Warns drivers of objects within the vehicle's blind spot and of cars approaching from behind.
    Driver Alert System
    Alerts the driver to the possibility that he or she may be too tired to continue based on driving behavior.
    Enhanced Active Park Assist
    Helps drivers into and out of parking positions by taking over the steering.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Lincoln MKZ vs. the competition

    Lincoln MKZ vs. Buick LaCrosse

    Like the MKZ, the LaCrosse offers different engine and powertrain combinations. Its highway ride is more comfortable, though it can't match the MKZ's handling capability. In general, both of these luxury sedans give you a lot of features for your money.

    Lincoln MKZ vs. Lincoln Corsair

    These two Lincoln Motor Company vehicles aren't of the same form factor, but they do share similar pricing and equipment. Their powertrains and infotainment systems are identical, for example. So if you like the Lincoln look and feel but want a crossover to sit higher and maybe go off-road, the Corsair makes a lot of sense.

    Lincoln MKZ vs. Ford Fusion

    The Fusion and MKZ are corporate cousins and share many attributes such as powertrain, infotainment systems and size. But there are some differences: The Fusion has a less luxurious interior and a sportier ride, while the MKZ uses higher-end materials and features a more comfortable suspension setup.

    FAQ

    Is the Lincoln MKZ a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 MKZ both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Lincoln MKZ fuel economy, so it's important to know that the MKZ gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 41 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the MKZ ranges from 11.1 to 15.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lincoln MKZ. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Lincoln MKZ?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lincoln MKZ:

    • Minor changes and updates to standard and optional equipment
    • Part of the second Lincoln MKZ generation introduced for 2013
    Is the Lincoln MKZ reliable?

    To determine whether the Lincoln MKZ is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the MKZ. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the MKZ's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Lincoln MKZ a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Lincoln MKZ is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 MKZ and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 MKZ is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Lincoln MKZ?

    The least-expensive 2020 Lincoln MKZ is the 2020 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,750.

    Other versions include:

    • Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $44,500
    • Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $42,500
    • 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $36,750
    • Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $42,500
    • 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $38,750
    • Hybrid Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $36,750
    What are the different models of Lincoln MKZ?

    More about the 2020 Lincoln MKZ

    2020 Lincoln MKZ Overview

    The 2020 Lincoln MKZ is offered in the following submodels: MKZ Sedan, MKZ Hybrid. Available styles include Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Hybrid Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

    What do people think of the 2020 Lincoln MKZ?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lincoln MKZ and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 MKZ 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 MKZ.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lincoln MKZ and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 MKZ featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Lincoln MKZ?

    2020 Lincoln MKZ Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

    The 2020 Lincoln MKZ Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,990. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lincoln MKZ Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $4,108 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $4,108 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,882.

    The average savings for the 2020 Lincoln MKZ Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 8.7% below the MSRP.

    2020 Lincoln MKZ Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

    The 2020 Lincoln MKZ Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,990. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lincoln MKZ Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $3,616 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,616 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,374.

    The average savings for the 2020 Lincoln MKZ Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 8% below the MSRP.

    2020 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    The 2020 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,295. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $2,127 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,127 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,169.

    The average savings for the 2020 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 4.8% below the MSRP.

    2020 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

    The 2020 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,440. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $5,052 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $5,052 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,388.

    The average savings for the 2020 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 11.9% below the MSRP.

    2020 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

    The 2020 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,440. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $4,253 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $4,253 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,187.

    The average savings for the 2020 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 11.1% below the MSRP.

