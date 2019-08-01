2020 Lincoln MKZ
What’s new
- Minor changes and updates to standard and optional equipment
- Part of the second Lincoln MKZ generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Well-equipped with many standard features
- Hybrid model available at no extra charge
- Impressively quick acceleration with turbocharged V6 engine option
- Underwhelming interior quality
- Short on interior space given its exterior size
- Slower-than-average acceleration with the base engine
2020 Lincoln MKZ Review
Lincoln is slowly redesigning its lineup of cars and SUVs and giving them new names. The 2020 MKZ, however, is not one of them. Its pros and cons are familiar since this car has been around in its current iteration since 2013.
We do like that the MKZ has a long list of standard features and, importantly for this category, comes with a lower starting price than many of its competitors. And unlike the manufacturers slimming down offerings and powertrains to minimize cost, Lincoln — like many German brands — still offers many variants to appeal to a wide variety of buyers.
There are some issues to keep in mind. The MKZ doesn't have the most interior room in its class, and some of the interior materials are lackluster in quality. Also, the base four-cylinder engine is a little underwhelming in terms of acceleration. Overall, though, the MKZ compares well against other similarly priced models such as the Acura TLX, Audi A4, Cadillac CT5, and Lexus ES 350.
Our verdict7.4 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
The MKZ comes standard with an adaptive suspension that helps it travel through corners in a relatively flat and composed manner. This Lincoln isn't a sport sedan, but it handles curves well, especially when you take into account its considerable size. But the overall steering feel is detached and numb, giving no clue to the quality of the road surface or the direction the wheels are pointing.
How comfortable is it?7.4
On the downside, the dual-zone automatic climate control system has to work hard to bring down interior temperatures after a hot day in the sun. Our Reserve trim test car comes with front-seat heating and ventilation, though you can get heating for all four seats and steering wheel in an option package.
How’s the interior?7.4
Another MKZ weakness lies with its compromised outward visibility. A high trunklid and low roofline inhibit a significant portion of your rearward field of view. And large roof pillars at both front and rear corners create big blind spots.
How’s the tech?8.0
Though most driver aids are optional, adaptive cruise control modulates speed well without heavy braking when a car cuts you off. During our evaluation, our test MKZ experienced a few false positives from the parking sensors and lane departure warning and mitigation systems.
How’s the storage?7.5
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard7.0
Which MKZ does Edmunds recommend?
Lincoln MKZ models
The 2020 Lincoln MKZ is available with three powertrains — four-cylinder, six-cylinder and hybrid — and three trim levels. The base MKZ comes well-equipped, but go with Reserve I to get additional interior and technology options. Reserve II adds even more luxury amenities and technology.
The MKZ comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (245 horsepower, 275 lb-ft) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available as an option. The MKZ Hybrid uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor to produce a combined 188 hp. All-wheel drive isn't available for the Hybrid, however.
The base MKZ model comes well-equipped with features not found on competitors' base models such as adaptive suspension, adaptive xenon headlights, power-adjustable front seats with heating and memory, and a 60/40-split folding rear seat with pass-through.
Standard technology features include Lincoln's Sync 3 infotainment interface, an 8-inch touchscreen display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an 11-speaker sound system. You also get Lincoln's Co-Pilot360 suite of driver assist functions that include front collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, and automatic high beams.
Stepping up to the Reserve I model gets you leather upholstery, genuine wood trim, a power-adjustable steering wheel, enhanced interior ambient lighting, a navigation system, adaptive cruise control, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, and two rear-seat USB charging ports.
The Reserve II trim adds larger 19-inch wheels, ventilated and massaging front seats, an active park assist system, a sunroof, and a 14-speaker Revel audio system. Optional for the Reserve II trim is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (also with a six-speed automatic). With front-wheel drive, it produces 350 hp and 400 lb-ft, while the all-wheel-drive version makes 50 hp more.
The Reserve I model can be had with some of the features found on the Reserve II. The Reserve II trim can also be equipped with the MKZ Luxury package, which includes a retractable panoramic sunroof, LED headlights and a 20-speaker Revel Ultima audio system.
It is very quiet and smooth. I can flat tow it behind my motor home, and it gets 41MPGs.
I had checked with 2 Lincoln dealerships for the exact 2020 Lincoln MKZ 2.0 Turbo model I wanted but they didn't have the color and options I had settled on when I built my car online. So, I searched on Edmunds and found the exact car I wanted with the Iced Mocha exterior and Cappucinno interior, and Revel 14 speaker sound system. It was sitting at another dealership only 12 miles away. I scheduled a test drive two days later and loved the car. Based on the Edmunds suggested price, I negotiated with the sales rep on Saturday & Sunday, and on Monday morning they met my price (nearly $900 below Edmunds' recommendation) and I got Lincoln financing at 72 months with 0% interest! Couldn't be happier!
Features & Specs
|Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$44,500
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Reserve 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$42,500
|MPG
|20 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
|4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$36,750
|MPG
|20 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$42,500
|MPG
|42 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite MKZ safety features:
- Blind-Spot and Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns drivers of objects within the vehicle's blind spot and of cars approaching from behind.
- Driver Alert System
- Alerts the driver to the possibility that he or she may be too tired to continue based on driving behavior.
- Enhanced Active Park Assist
- Helps drivers into and out of parking positions by taking over the steering.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lincoln MKZ vs. the competition
Lincoln MKZ vs. Buick LaCrosse
Like the MKZ, the LaCrosse offers different engine and powertrain combinations. Its highway ride is more comfortable, though it can't match the MKZ's handling capability. In general, both of these luxury sedans give you a lot of features for your money.
Lincoln MKZ vs. Lincoln Corsair
These two Lincoln Motor Company vehicles aren't of the same form factor, but they do share similar pricing and equipment. Their powertrains and infotainment systems are identical, for example. So if you like the Lincoln look and feel but want a crossover to sit higher and maybe go off-road, the Corsair makes a lot of sense.
Lincoln MKZ vs. Ford Fusion
The Fusion and MKZ are corporate cousins and share many attributes such as powertrain, infotainment systems and size. But there are some differences: The Fusion has a less luxurious interior and a sportier ride, while the MKZ uses higher-end materials and features a more comfortable suspension setup.
