2020 Lincoln MKZ Review

Lincoln is slowly redesigning its lineup of cars and SUVs and giving them new names. The 2020 MKZ, however, is not one of them. Its pros and cons are familiar since this car has been around in its current iteration since 2013. We do like that the MKZ has a long list of standard features and, importantly for this category, comes with a lower starting price than many of its competitors. And unlike the manufacturers slimming down offerings and powertrains to minimize cost, Lincoln — like many German brands — still offers many variants to appeal to a wide variety of buyers. There are some issues to keep in mind. The MKZ doesn't have the most interior room in its class, and some of the interior materials are lackluster in quality. Also, the base four-cylinder engine is a little underwhelming in terms of acceleration. Overall, though, the MKZ compares well against other similarly priced models such as the Acura TLX, Audi A4, Cadillac CT5, and Lexus ES 350.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.4 / 10

For a luxury sedan, the Lincoln MKZ is average in just about all of its traits. Its driving characteristics, luxury features and performance are nothing extraordinary, but it does at least check the boxes for the class. Base MKZs are well-equipped and attractively priced, but optioned-up models start to become underwhelming compared to other cars for similar money.

How does it drive? 7.0

Though it isn't the most entertaining car in the luxury sedan segment, the Lincoln MKZ is certainly drivable with the standard 2.0-liter engine. Around town, between lights and at relatively low speed, the MKZ feels peppy. On the highway, the 2.0-liter engine has only enough power for carefully executed passing maneuvers. Our AWD tester went 0-60 mph in 7.6 seconds, which is about a second slower than average for the segment. Those who desire more speed will want the powerful turbocharged V6.



The MKZ comes standard with an adaptive suspension that helps it travel through corners in a relatively flat and composed manner. This Lincoln isn't a sport sedan, but it handles curves well, especially when you take into account its considerable size. But the overall steering feel is detached and numb, giving no clue to the quality of the road surface or the direction the wheels are pointing.

How comfortable is it? 7.4

The standard MKZ is smooth on the highway with relatively comfortable seats and a refined 2.0-liter engine. It's quiet and reserved almost all of the time, with lots of available extras to keep you cozy. The MKZ rides stiffer than you might expect from a compact luxury sedan, but it still makes for a good road-trip car. Broken pavement sends some small thunks and thuds into the cabin, but nothing major. At highway speeds, the MKZ is quiet enough for whisper-level conversations.



On the downside, the dual-zone automatic climate control system has to work hard to bring down interior temperatures after a hot day in the sun. Our Reserve trim test car comes with front-seat heating and ventilation, though you can get heating for all four seats and steering wheel in an option package.

How’s the interior? 7.4

The MKZ's interior has several appealing virtues, such as its ease of use and excellent seat position adjustability. But it's outclassed by top luxury rivals where it matters most: space. Although there is more than enough space up front, the sloping roofline limits rear headroom. Avoid the panoramic sunroof if you regularly transport tall adults in the back seat.



Another MKZ weakness lies with its compromised outward visibility. A high trunklid and low roofline inhibit a significant portion of your rearward field of view. And large roof pillars at both front and rear corners create big blind spots.

How’s the tech? 8.0

Technology is one of the MKZ's strong points and is well-integrated enough to please heavy smartphone users. The Sync 3 infotainment system is easy to use, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard. Avoid splurging for the optional 20-speaker stereo, though; it isn't as impressive as we hoped.



Though most driver aids are optional, adaptive cruise control modulates speed well without heavy braking when a car cuts you off. During our evaluation, our test MKZ experienced a few false positives from the parking sensors and lane departure warning and mitigation systems.

How’s the storage? 7.5

The MKZ's trunk is appropriately sized for the class. You also get fold-down rear seats and a bunch of places for water bottles and other small items. In general, the MKZ is pretty utilitarian for a luxury sedan. Got kids? There are four car seat anchor positions, two on each outboard rear seat, and three on the top shelf. But installing child safety seats isn't exactly a breeze because the hooks are set deep into the seat and the surrounding cushion material is stiff. It's tough but doable.

How economical is it? 6.0

The EPA estimate for the 2.0-liter MKZ with all-wheel drive is 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway). Front-wheel drive is a bit better but still not impressive. During our test of the AWD four-cylinder MKZ, we averaged an unimpressive 18.4 mpg. On our 116-mile highway-heavy evaluation loop, it achieved 25.8 mpg.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The MKZ's standard equipment is impressive, as are Lincoln's warranty and lifetime roadside assistance programs. But unfortunately its cabin materials and design execution aren't as competitive as they once were. And though the base price is enticing, the high price of a well-equipped MKZ just doesn't make sense when you compare it to better built, more efficient rivals.

Wildcard 7.0

Essentially, you get what you see with the MKZ. It's relatively stylish and well-appointed, but it doesn't do anything to really wow you. It isn't that the MKZ is unentertaining or uninteresting to drive; it's just not a car you associate with fun. It's quiet, comfortable and, overall, a competent luxury sedan. The turbocharged V6 is impressively powerful, but the rest of the car's abilities aren't very sporty.

Which MKZ does Edmunds recommend?

Although the standard Lincoln MKZ comes with a lot of features, we'd upgrade to the MKZ Reserve straightaway. For starters, it has a nicer leather interior, power-adjustable steering wheel, ambient lighting, and larger 19-inch wheels. Additional standard technology includes front and rear parking sensors and a navigation system. These are the beginnings of a proper luxury sedan.

Lincoln MKZ models

The 2020 Lincoln MKZ is available with three powertrains — four-cylinder, six-cylinder and hybrid — and three trim levels. The base MKZ comes well-equipped, but go with Reserve I to get additional interior and technology options. Reserve II adds even more luxury amenities and technology.