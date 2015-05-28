Used 2006 Lincoln Zephyr for Sale Near Me

Taj Auto Mall - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Zephyr with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3LNHM261X6R628655

Stock: S4472T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-23-2020