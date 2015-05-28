Used 2006 Lincoln Zephyr for Sale Near Me
5 listings
- 155,416 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,800$258 Below Market
- 136,222 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,977$485 Below Market
- 197,454 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,900$326 Below Market
- 222,578 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,995
- 70,292 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,495
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln Zephyr searches:
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Zephyr
Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Zephyr
Write a reviewSee all 153 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.9153 Reviews
Report abuse
rblincoln,05/28/2015
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
After looking at the CTS and the BMW 5 series's I felt that they didn't stack up against Lincoln in terms of luxury and performance so I decided to go with the Zephyr, it's Comfortable smooth, and Reliable it has all of the features you need out of a luxury vehicle, I got mine fully loaded with the Navigation,Moonroof ect. $35,000 New. The seats are very comfortable, Excellent acceleration on the freeway the car just glides. Build quality is superb and haven't had any major issues, the car currently has 127,000 miles and I fully expect to get at least another 100,000 out of it, I always get compliments on it, if you are thinking about buying one you won't regret it.
