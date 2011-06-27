  1. Home
2014 Lincoln MKZ Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Eye-catching design
  • high fuel economy from available hybrid model
  • many standard features.
  • Underwhelming interior quality
  • frustrating electronics interface
  • a little short on interior space.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Lincoln MKZ offers modern features and distinctive style, but it's a hard sell compared with more refined entry-level luxury sedan competitors.

Vehicle overview

More than 50 years have passed since Lincoln represented the luxury motoring experience to which many Americans aspired. Time has not favored the brand, and import-brand cars are no longer the alternatives, but rather the standard bearers of luxury car ownership. Competition is especially intense in the popular entry-level luxury sedan class, where the 2014 Lincoln MKZ looks to reclaim some of that former Detroit glory.

It starts with a sleek, modern look highlighted by a split-winged grille, followed by creased sheet metal that wraps tightly around the MKZ's four doors, and finishing with a full-width LED taillight panel. The MKZ is heavily related to the Ford Fusion, but at least on the outside, there's plenty of differentiation between the two cars.

Underneath, you'll find one of three available engines: a turbocharged four-cylinder, an optional V6 (which isn't offered on the Fusion, incidentally) and a hybrid powertrain in the MKZ Hybrid. We haven't been particularly impressed with the V6's acceleration and fuel economy. The base turbo four-cylinder is a respectable performer, though, while the Hybrid delivers an estimated 38 mpg in combined driving.

The MKZ also rides like a traditional Lincoln. It's quiet and unfazed by the road's imperfections, thanks largely to a standard adaptive suspension and active noise cancelling inside the cabin. When the road turns twisty, however, the MKZ dispenses with tradition and holds the road tighter than any Lincoln in recent memory.

On the inside, however, the MKZ falls short. Mediocre cabin materials pale compared to the MKZ's premium sedan competitors, while the MKZ's distinctive exterior lines -- the roof line, particularly -- give it less interior space than even the Ford Fusion. Another problem is the MKZ's buggy and distracting touchscreen electronics interface, which controls phone, navigation and audio functions.

Overall, the 2014 Lincoln MKZ is a competent sedan. But it takes more than competence to win in this class. The Lexus ES 350 and ES 300h hybrid, for example, have more luxurious interiors. The 2014 Acura TL and Volvo S60 deliver stronger six-cylinder power along with available all-wheel drive. And for all-around sporting character and refinement, the 2014 Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series remain the ones to beat. Although the MKZ represents a significant step forward for the brand that once set the standard, there's still more work to be done which is why it earned a C rating from the Edmunds staff.

2014 Lincoln MKZ models

The Lincoln MKZ is a midsize luxury sedan that comes in two trim levels: MKZ and MKZ Hybrid.

Both come with 18-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, LED taillights, adaptive suspension dampers, keyless ignition/entry (with an outside keypad), dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated 10-way power front seats with power lumbar, driver memory settings, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and full power accessories.

Also standard are the Sync voice-command system, the MyLincoln Touch infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen interface, and an 11-speaker sound system with CD player, auxiliary/USB/iPod input jacks and satellite radio.

Most options are grouped into tiered packages, starting with the Select package that includes front bumper accent lights, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, wood steering wheel trim, ambient lighting and HD radio. The Reserve package includes those features plus a navigation system, a blind spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, a power-close trunk lid, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and ventilated front seats.

Finally, the Preferred Equipment package groups all the optional features above and adds 19-inch wheels, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, a 110-volt power outlet and a premium 14-speaker surround-sound audio system. An available Technology package bundles adaptive cruise control, an automated parallel parking system, a lane departure/keeping system, collision warning/mitigation, automatic headlights and automatic windshield wipers. There's also a Summer Tire Handling package (AWD, non-hybrid only) that includes 19-inch wheels, summer tires and a sport-tuned suspension and steering rack.

Individual option highlights include a standard sunroof, a panoramic glass roof with integral sunroof, multicontour front seats, a power rear sunshade and airbag-embedded rear seatbelts.

2014 Highlights

Fresh from last year's redesign, the 2014 Lincoln MKZ carries over unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Lincoln MKZ offers three engine choices. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is the base engine, generating 240 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque through a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.

In Edmunds testing, an all-wheel-drive MKZ with the 2.0 turbo accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds, an average time for the class. The front-drive MKZ returns an EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined (22 mpg city/33 mpg highway); AWD models rate 25 mpg combined (22 mpg city/31 mpg highway).

The optional 3.7-liter V6 produces 300 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque, also through a six-speed automatic and either front- or all-wheel drive. In Edmunds testing, a V6-powered all-wheel-drive MKZ covered zero to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, a below-average result for six-cylinder entry-luxury sedans.

Front-drive V6 models return an EPA-estimated 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/28 mpg highway), while all-wheel-drive models achieve 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/26 mpg highway).

Finally, the 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid combines a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with an electric motor for 188 total hp. The hybrid is front-wheel-drive only and uses a continuously variable transmission (CVT) to return 38 mpg combined (38 mpg city/37 mpg highway). In Edmunds testing, an MKZ Hybrid accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds, slower than the mechanically similar Ford Fusion Hybrid that needed 8.5 seconds to do the same. Neither is a record-breaking performance, slightly slower than the average hybrid-sedan performance, and about a second behind the Toyota Avalon hybrid.

Safety

Standard safety features include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side-impact airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. The 2014 Lincoln MKZ also features the programmable MyKey system, allowing parents to set limits for vehicle speed and stereo volume for their young drivers. Sync also offers emergency crash notification that automatically dials 911 in the event of an airbag deployment.

Optional equipment includes a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, lane-departure warning and lane keeping assist (which automatically helps the driver keep the car in its lane) systems, a forward collision warning system with brake support, and airbag-embedded rear seatbelts.

In Edmunds brake testing, an MKZ with standard all-season tires stopped from 60 mph in 121 feet, an average distance for this segment. The MKZ hybrid did slightly better at 120 feet.

In government crash testing, the MKZ earned the maximum five-star rating for overall crash safety, five stars for total frontal-impact protection and four stars for total side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) tests, the MKZ earned a top score of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The IIHS also gave the MKZ a second-best score of "Acceptable" for its new small-overlap frontal offset test.

Driving

Equipped with the standard 18-inch all-season tires, the 2014 Lincoln MKZ offers a quiet, compliant ride -- exactly what you expect from this class, and more particularly, from Lincoln. However, we've also tested an MKZ with 19-inch wheels and summer tires (a rarely equipped option on this car), and it had a stiff, noisy ride. Our advice is to stick with the all-season tires.

The MKZ's biggest surprise comes in its ability in the curves. The standard adjustable suspension and quick electrically assisted steering make the MKZ feel more alert than any other Lincoln in recent memory. The MKZ isn't quite up to the standards of the traditional German benchmarks, but most consumers will find it competent and enjoyable in this regard. All-wheel-drive models don't offer a dynamic advantage on dry roads, but are worth considering in areas that get significant snowfall.

Although the V6 offers more power, we've found the turbocharged four-cylinder equal in almost every other way. It's lighter and offers sharp throttle response. Acceleration to 60 mph is just a half-second slower than the V6 version, yet it offers better fuel economy.

The 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is generally as pleasant to drive as its gasoline counterparts. The hybrid rides smoothly and acceleration is adequate around town. There's generally enough passing power on the highway, too, especially if you plan ahead. The hybrid model's regenerative braking takes some getting used to, though, and inching forward or backward into a parking stall takes a delicate touch on the brake pedal.

Interior

Inside, the 2014 MKZ's flowing center stack and console, devoid of buttons and knobs, feels like a futuristic template for how all car cabins might evolve. While the design looks forward, the materials are decidedly economy-class. Bumpy, utility-grade material covers the dash, door panels and console, and the brushed metal accents are nice from afar but exposed as garden-variety plastic on closer inspection. Even the gear selector buttons (no stalk shifter here) feel flimsy, without any damped, tactile sensation to confirm the state of the transmission.

Although related to the roomy Fusion sedan, the MKZ's styling distinctions actually yield less interior space. The high center console can make the front seating area feel a little confining, while the coupelike roof line infringes on the headroom of taller rear seat passengers. Rear-seat legroom, however, is generous.

The MyLincoln Touch infotainment system remains problematic. Each new software update improves it slightly, but the touchscreen interface is plagued by small virtual "buttons," slow response times and not-infrequent crashing. That said, the system offers a clean layout and splits functions into four clear quadrants: navigation, audio, climate and phone. And there's still the Sync voice command system that can control many of the tactile functions, but that's little consolation for those who prefer to not talk to their car.

The MKZ offers decent trunk space at 15.4 cubic feet, although the hybrid's capacity shrinks to 11.1 cubic feet due to the battery pack. Non-hybrids also feature a 60/40 split-folding rear seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Lincoln MKZ.

5(69%)
4(23%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.6
39 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4TH MKZ OWNED (Have 3.7 model)
bhp2000,12/30/2013
Through 30 yrs had 5 BMWs, 2 Benz, 2 Jags & an Audi. ALL tire eaters. ALL ugly brake dust a wk after wash. All Premium gas. Most had me in the SERVICE depts on a reg. basis. BMW the worst. (Over-tech-ed) Got tired of it all in '07 & tried an MKZ. Cheaper to buy of course and luxury perks suffered but was pissed off. Then, things like REGULAR gas, no brake dust, tires getting 46k miles rather than 20k, free oil changes, rotations etc and NO PROBLEMS mechanically inspired the next one & so on. The car keeps improving & current one's the best so far. DON'T believe reviewers trashing after a day with the car. ASK OWNERS you see on the street then test drive. SUPPORT USA!
Great milage
xeroblu,05/01/2014
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Ive had some premium cars in my life and I've never received so many complements on this ride by all age groups. In its reserve trim with the upgraded wheels and roof it looks slick. The car was a first year production run and if you recall Lincoln had production problems with the MKZ meeting quality standards holding up release several months. Its said Maulally then CEO of Ford was ready to scrap the brand because of it. I say this because the car has interior issues. Ive had several panels fall off, and squeaks and rattles have been a chore for me and my Lincoln dealership to iron out. That said, Ive driven the new ones and I'm confident all those issues have been resolved so buying a new Lincoln is a safe choice and a wise one if you like the look. In fact the new hybrids have been re worked and tuned to use more EV than my 2014 resulting in a quieter more buttoned up ride. Huge strides have been made in the material quality from my 2014 to the current 2016's in leather and interior panels. All that said I'm planning on leasing a new continental when this lease is up. Lincoln has won me over in their customer service. Beats BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Lexus hands down. Lincoln picks up the car for service leaving me with a Lincoln loaner returning my car where ever I am. Essentially you never have to see the dealership for service and if you buy Black Label you just never need to go to the dealer even to purchase. No one else does this and it does make a difference.
Glad I got it
driver130,03/29/2014
I almost brought a Cadillac until I saw that Lincoln Hybrid was the same price as the non Hyb. I have this car three months and it is comfortable, fun to drive looks good too. The electronics are not at all confusing as some pro reviewers have suggested, nor does it make noise when converting to gas from battery. Study the manual a bit and the electronics will become intuitive. The extra space provided by push button gears and no shift handle is awesome. I have compared this to friends' BMW and Benz and the Lincoln actually has some better features. The audio system being one. THX audio rocks. Crisp and clear sound.
MKZ Hybrid
warpaint1,12/19/2013
I love the exterior styling on the MKZ and the lines of the vehicle are beautful. I love the look and feel of the handling. The fit and finish is amazing and the sound quility is the best. The ride is what I expected it to be excellent. Sure there are more expensive vehicles out there but I think Lincoln has come a long way with the design and build of the new MKZ.
See all 39 reviews of the 2014 Lincoln MKZ
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
38 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
188 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
231 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
231 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Lincoln MKZ

Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ Overview

The Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ is offered in the following submodels: MKZ Sedan, MKZ Hybrid. Available styles include Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ Base is priced between $12,923 and$18,995 with odometer readings between 29556 and83471 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is priced between $12,995 and$16,990 with odometer readings between 44572 and68561 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Lincoln MKZES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Lincoln MKZ for sale near. There are currently 16 used and CPO 2014 MKZES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,923 and mileage as low as 29556 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ.

Can't find a used 2014 Lincoln MKZs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKZ for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,914.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,941.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKZ for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,498.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,236.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Lincoln MKZ?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

