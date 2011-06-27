  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(33)
2010 Lincoln MKZ Review

Pros & Cons

  • Nicely equipped, available all-wheel drive, smooth ride, competent handling.
  • V6 lacks refinement relative to rivals, not different enough from its Ford sibling, staid Lincoln styling cues seem aimed at an older demographic.
List Price Range
$5,000 - $11,666
Used MKZ for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Lincoln MKZ is a perfectly competent midsize premium sedan, but the competition is stiff in this densely populated segment.

Vehicle overview

It's hard to pin down exactly why the 2010 Lincoln MKZ isn't a contender for the entry-level luxury sedan crown. On paper, it's got all the bases covered. The ride is comfortable, the handling is capable, the mandatory 3.5-liter V6 is eager and the newly redone interior is nicer than what you'll find in Lincoln's top-of-the-line MKS. So why wouldn't we mention the MKZ in the same breath as top-rated and well-known rivals like the Acura TL, Hyundai Genesis, Lexus ES 350 and Nissan Maxima?

The problem is that Lincoln simply hasn't done enough to distinguish the MKZ from its competent but commonplace platform-mate, the Ford Fusion family sedan. Under the skin, the MKZ is essentially a Fusion Sport. Sure, the MKZ receives the full Lincoln styling treatment inside and out, including appreciable aesthetic upgrades for 2010. Yet when we're behind the wheel of an MKZ, we can't shake the feeling that we're driving a gussied-up family hauler.

To be fair, the ES 350, for example, is really just a gussied-up Camry -- but Lexus has worked overtime to dial out that family-sedan feel, whereas the MKZ just doesn't seem that special from the driver seat. Moreover, the MKZ's snappy but somewhat coarse V6 can't match the refinement of rival engines. On the bright side, the MKZ offers Ford's exclusive Sync voice-activated multimedia integration system -- but then again, so does the Fusion. And we doubt that buyers of a younger demographic will be drawn to the MKZ's chromed-out mug and staid (albeit high-quality) interior.

If you knock a few grand off the MKZ's MSRP, it stacks up nicely against well-optioned family sedans. Pitted against the heavy hitters in the entry-level luxury segment, though, the MKZ falters. In addition to the above-mentioned models, top-performing sport sedans like the BMW 328i and Infiniti G37 can also be had for about the same price this Lincoln commands. We're fans of the MKZ's family-sedan sibling, but it takes more than a makeover to hack it in this league.

2010 Lincoln MKZ models

The 2010 Lincoln MKZ midsize premium sedan is available in only one well-equipped trim level. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, foglamps, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated and cooled power front seats with memory functions, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 11-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack, and the Sync multimedia integration system.

Newly available for 2010 is the Sport Appearance package, which adds 18-inch alloys, a sport-tuned suspension, a unique grille, upgraded leather upholstery and interior aluminum trim. Other options include chrome wheels, xenon headlamps, a sunroof, a blind-spot warning system, a back-up camera, a THX-certified surround-sound stereo system and a voice-activated hard-drive-based navigation system with 10 gigabytes of music storage and Sirius Travel Link (includes real-time traffic and weather information).

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Lincoln MKZ receives extensive revisions, including improved fuel economy, freshened styling inside and out, a new Sport Appearance package, added convenience features and a new instrument panel and center stack.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Lincoln MKZ is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 263 horsepower and 249 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only available transmission, but it's a redesigned unit that's programmed to optimize fuel economy. Front-wheel drive is standard, while the optional electronically controlled AWD system can transfer power from side to side as well as front to rear.

In performance testing, we "hustled" an AWD MKZ from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, which is subpar for this class. The EPA rates the front-wheel-drive MKZ at 18 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined -- a notable improvement over last year -- while the AWD version comes in at 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety features include stability control, front-seat side impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. As of this writing, the 2010 MKZ had not undergone crash testing. However, the '09 MKZ received five out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in government frontal impact crash tests, while side impact tests yielded five and four stars for front and rear passengers, respectively. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety deemed the MKZ "Good" (the highest rating) in its frontal-offset crash test and "Acceptable" (second-highest) in side-impact testing.

Driving

The base 2010 Lincoln MKZ feels like a Fusion Sport minus the "Sport," which should be fine for most buyers seeking a quiet and comfortable luxury vehicle. However, add the sport-tuned suspension and 18-inch wheels of the optional Sport Appearance package and the MKZ is suddenly transformed into quite an agile, fun-to-drive car that you wouldn't necessarily associate with the Lincoln brand. The steering in particular is communicative and well weighted. There is a downside, though: a rough ride that you also wouldn't associate with Lincoln. There are no complaints about the power from the MKZ's V6, but its soundtrack is grainier than other six-cylinders at this price point.

Interior

With the 2010 MKZ, Lincoln has ditched the old-school dual-cowl dashboard in favor of a more modern layout that closely follows the design in the flagship MKS sedan. Indeed, the MKZ's interior is arguably a bit nicer than that of its more expensive stablemate, thanks to an abundance of soft-touch surfaces -- a pleasant contrast to last year's relatively low-rent cabin. It's spacious, too, as the MKZ's size advantage over some compact competitors yields ample room for front passengers and a fully usable backseat. Unfortunately, the MKZ is plagued by Ford's increasingly prevalent, aggressively angled front headrests. The voice-activated Sync system works impressively well, but we aren't particularly impressed with the sound quality of the uplevel THX-certified system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Lincoln MKZ.

5(85%)
4(12%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
33 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wonderful Automobile
archie20,12/28/2010
Bought this car in July 2010 with 10,000 miles on it. There were initial issues with pairing of cell phone, but the dealer and Ford were persistent in getting those resolved. Since then, my wife and I have driven it 10,000 miles and love the car - fit, feel, handling, and performance. Visibility out the back is not all that great and full use of the console controls takes some getting used to (probably true of any new car) by older folks (72). Synch technology probably not quite ready for prime time.
The Best car I've owned
JoeJoe123,12/01/2017
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Since 2000 I have bought and enjoyed following cars: Cadillac STS, Infiniti I30, Lincoln LS, back to Infiniti Q45 and then back to Lincoln, this time 2010 MKZ. I bought it with 17K miles (I only buy 18-24 month old cars with few miles). I have owned this MKZ longer than any car, because it just won't quit! I have 260,000 hidgway miles and besides the basic oil change, tires, fluids and breaks I have not needed any repairs. All my other cars started giving me issues after 150k (especially Cadillac), but this baby not only has had no mechanical issues, but it rides as smooth as I first bought it. Gas mileage is still the same 26-27 on highway, unbelievable. Although the 2 newer body styles look awesome on MKZ I would still recommend the older MKZ (2010 - 2012) to anyone seeking to enjoy luxury on tight budget. I don't think you can beat the value. And by the way Lincoln (like some Buick models) is no longer an older person car. I got this when I was 33 and it served me extremely well as a young businessman.
My 2nd Lincoln MKZ
Lee,10/11/2010
My 3 year lease was up on my 2007 mkz. The 2007 was a great car so I was back to buy a 2010. I could see many improvements on the 2010, and I like the handling of the sport package. I like having a car that you don't see at every stop light. I get compliments on the car all the time. I like the size and performance of the mkz, and that it runs on 87 unleaded. I drove a Cadillac cts and when the same as the mks its $5,000 more. I also checked out the Buick lacrosse which is priced about the same as the mkz but didn't seem as nice.
All you need
Believer,02/03/2010
I replaced my 2005 Chrysler hemi with this beautiful platinum white MKZ and could not be happier. It is the base model without all the additional bells and whistles and has more than enough convenience and comfort. 27 MPG on the highway is great and the power is comparable to the hemi - after all the chrysler weighed about 600 lbs more. The ride is smooth and the interior quiet is better than my neighbors Lexus 350.
See all 33 reviews of the 2010 Lincoln MKZ
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Lincoln MKZ
More About This Model

"This MKZ is more fun than a Lincoln has any right to be."

This was a text message sent from one Edmunds.com editor to another as he marveled at the surprisingly nimble 2010 Lincoln MKZ sitting in his driveway after a drive on Mulholland Highway above the lights of Los Angeles. If he didn't loathe typing on a dinky Blackberry keyboard, he also would've added, "The driving position is spot-on, the seats have butt coolers and the infotainment features are some of the best out there."

With or without that addendum, the text response would've been the same: "It should be. It's based on a great car." In fact, "based" might be too soft a term. An Acura TL is based on a Honda Accord, but you'd be hard-pressed to tell by driving or looking at it. The same goes for other luxury vehicles like the Cadillac SRX and Lexus ES 350 that trace their roots to humbler origins.

The 2010 Lincoln MKZ, however, is a near mechanical clone and visually pretty darned similar to the Ford Fusion Sport that so impressed us in the Edmunds.com family sedan comparison test. Of course, the Lincoln version gets the requisite (though controversial) waterfall grille, LED taillights, a different cabin design, some nicer materials and a few extra features like cooled seats and xenon headlights, all of which certainly make the MKZ a more appealing car. But do they make it $7,700 more appealing than a loaded Fusion Sport?

A true luxury car needs to be so much more than just a regular old family car with a fancy name, some extra bells and whistles and a higher price tag. It needs a greater level of refinement, engineering excellence and attention to detail that cannot be quantified by mechanical specifications or a list of features.

A Mercedes-Benz C300 does this, as do the Audi A4, BMW 328i, Cadillac CTS, Hyundai Genesis and Infiniti G37. These all cost about the same as the Lincoln, yet they're also much more than just gussied-up family sedans. Even if it's indeed a great family sedan, the 2010 Lincoln MKZ needs to step up in multiple ways in order to warrant its significant price tag.

Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ Overview

The Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ is offered in the following submodels: MKZ Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ Base is priced between $5,000 and$11,666 with odometer readings between 29683 and119801 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2010 Lincoln MKZES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Lincoln MKZ for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2010 MKZES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,000 and mileage as low as 29683 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ.

Can't find a used 2010 Lincoln MKZs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKZ for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,046.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,368.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKZ for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,297.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,186.

Related Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ info

