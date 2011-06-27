Vehicle overview

It's hard to pin down exactly why the 2010 Lincoln MKZ isn't a contender for the entry-level luxury sedan crown. On paper, it's got all the bases covered. The ride is comfortable, the handling is capable, the mandatory 3.5-liter V6 is eager and the newly redone interior is nicer than what you'll find in Lincoln's top-of-the-line MKS. So why wouldn't we mention the MKZ in the same breath as top-rated and well-known rivals like the Acura TL, Hyundai Genesis, Lexus ES 350 and Nissan Maxima?

The problem is that Lincoln simply hasn't done enough to distinguish the MKZ from its competent but commonplace platform-mate, the Ford Fusion family sedan. Under the skin, the MKZ is essentially a Fusion Sport. Sure, the MKZ receives the full Lincoln styling treatment inside and out, including appreciable aesthetic upgrades for 2010. Yet when we're behind the wheel of an MKZ, we can't shake the feeling that we're driving a gussied-up family hauler.

To be fair, the ES 350, for example, is really just a gussied-up Camry -- but Lexus has worked overtime to dial out that family-sedan feel, whereas the MKZ just doesn't seem that special from the driver seat. Moreover, the MKZ's snappy but somewhat coarse V6 can't match the refinement of rival engines. On the bright side, the MKZ offers Ford's exclusive Sync voice-activated multimedia integration system -- but then again, so does the Fusion. And we doubt that buyers of a younger demographic will be drawn to the MKZ's chromed-out mug and staid (albeit high-quality) interior.

If you knock a few grand off the MKZ's MSRP, it stacks up nicely against well-optioned family sedans. Pitted against the heavy hitters in the entry-level luxury segment, though, the MKZ falters. In addition to the above-mentioned models, top-performing sport sedans like the BMW 328i and Infiniti G37 can also be had for about the same price this Lincoln commands. We're fans of the MKZ's family-sedan sibling, but it takes more than a makeover to hack it in this league.