Vehicle overview

Lincoln is certainly no newcomer to the luxury automobile market, and neither is the Lincoln MKZ. In fact, the MKZ has been around since 2007. But it's the most recent redesign two years ago that has led us to the current car, the 2015 MKZ.

Previous versions of the MKZ looked a bit too much like their Ford Fusion siblings, but this model has a truly original and modern look on the outside. The sleek styling, along with the small touches like the LED lighting and the swooping roof line, make for a truly attractive car. Also worth noting are the various engine choices. You can have the standard turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, a more powerful V6 or even the fuel-efficient MKZ Hybrid, which is the same price as the base turbocharged engine.

Beyond engine choices, the MKZ also boasts a luxurious ride quality. It's quiet and comfortable thanks to a standard adaptive suspension and active noise cancellation in the cabin. Simultaneously, the MKZ feels taut and composed when you're driving it on a curvy back road. Lincoln packs in the features, too, as even base models come with luxury-oriented items such as leather upholstery, heated seats and a sharp-looking touchscreen interface.

It's in the details, though, where the MKZ becomes less impressive. The center console has been stripped of knobs, which helps things look a bit futuristic, but the result is a disappointing lack of tactile experience. When you eventually touch the surfaces that surround you in the cabin, you realize they look much better than they feel. We do like the idea of the MyLincoln Touch interface -- it offers some very useful customization and voice-control functionality -- but the reality is that it's still slow to respond at times and isn't as intuitive to use as those found on rival sedans.

So while the 2015 Lincoln MKZ is nice enough, it takes a bit more than just nice to win the day. The Lexus ES 350 and the ES 300h hybrid are the MKZ's closest competitors and they generally have an edge thanks to their well-built interiors and plush ride quality. Fresh competition is also out this year -- there's the all-new 2015 Acura TLX and the updated 2015 Volvo S60 to consider. And you're still going to want to look at the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series. They're generally the sportiest of the bunch, and while they can get pricey when you tack on extras, they're our top choices when it comes to getting a refined driving experience.

Overall, we've given the MKZ a "C" rating. It could be worth a look -- especially if you want a hybrid -- but we suspect most car shoppers will be happier with one of the aforementioned entry-luxury sedans.