Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ for Sale Near Me

- 119,801 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,000$2,311 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
PERFORMANCE EDITION** WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--WE ARE 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--THIS CTS IS SPORTY COMFORTABLE AND HAS A ELEGANTE DESIGNE WITH MULTIPLE COMFORT AND TECH FEATURES----REVERSE /BACKUP ENSORS AND --BLIND SPOT MONITORS-- MULTIPLE AIRBAGS--AUX AND USB PORTS POWER LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS--BEIGE exterior and BEIGE Leather interior .Features include: ----power seat--heated seats--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151: Vehicle Options (2) front & (2) rear assist handles Front door storage pockets P225/50VR17 all-season tires (8) cup holders Front fog lamps w/bright bezels Perimeter anti-theft alarm 150-amp alternator Front side impact airbags Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes 1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags Front wheel drive Pwr heated mirrors -inc: chrome accent caps security approach lamps memory driver-side electrochromic 3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 Duratec engine Front/rear dome lamp Pwr rack & pinion steering 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) Front/rear stabilizer bars Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down global open with key 4-wheel independent suspension Glove box Quad headlamps w/autolamp on/off delay control Acoustic laminated windshield Grocery bag hooks in trunk Rear door child safety locks Center console -inc: armrest storage (2) pwr points (2) cup holders High-gloss black roof ditch Rear window defroster Chrome beltline molding Illuminated visor vanity mirrors Seat back map pockets Chrome Door Handles Instrument cluster -inc: message center tachometer turn signal outage low oil pressure door/decklid/hood ajar SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) Compact spare tire Instrument panel storage bin Solar tinted glass Delayed accessory pwr shut-off Leather wrapped shift knob SOS post crash alert Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips LED tail lamps Split-wing grille Dual zone electronic automatic temp control (DEATC) w/air filter Low maintenance 60-amp/hr battery w/battery saver Spring-assisted 60/40 split rear bench seat -inc: integrated head restraints center armrest EasyFuel capless refueling Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS) Electrochromic rearview mirror Overhead console -inc: sunglass holder maplight Universal garage door opener Emergency trunk release
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHL2GC4AR602404
Stock: 651E3RZ
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,657 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,977$1,126 Below Market
Glockner Toyota - Portsmouth / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHL2GCXAR614279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,535 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999$715 Below Market
Van Horn Budget Auto of Plymouth - Plymouth / Wisconsin
Odometer is 39721 miles below market average! CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, SUNROOF, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Reverse Sensing System, 10-Way Power Drivers Seat w/Lumbar, 17 x 7.5 9-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Memory seat. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CERTIFIED 3 MONTH / 3000 MILE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED (with qualifying vehicles) Remainder of Factory Warranty if Applicable. Van Horn is an Employee Owned Automotive Group with ties to all of the Communities we serve. Please call to confirm it is still available! Price does not include sales tax, title, service fee, finance charges, documentation charges, and any other fee required by law. *See Dealer For Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHL2GC8AR644106
Stock: G709272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 58,889 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,317 Below Market
Emory Street Auto Sales - Attleboro / Massachusetts
PLEASE NOTE: THIS CAR IS PARKED IN OUR STORAGE. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY AT YOUR CONVENIENCE! ALL THE POWER OPTIONS A CAR COULD HAVE. RUNS GREAT READY TO BE DRIVEN.. Lots of miles left in this car Well, maintained MKZ comes fully equipped with all power options and runs and drives great. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The paint is in great shape and condition. Free Carfax History Report~ No Pressure Sales ~ No haggle pricing ~ No gimmicks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHL2JC3AR600930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,552 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,500$336 Below Market
Forrester Lincoln - Chambersburg / Pennsylvania
2010 Lincoln MKZ, Smokestone Metallic, Sunroof / Moonroof, 17 Premium Chrome Wheels, Heated and Cooled Leather Front Seats with Drivers Memory, Bluetooth, 1-Owner, Local Trade, Accident Free AutoCheck History Report, Reverse Sensing System, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Duratec 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift. 18/27 City/Highway MPGWe are the #1 rated Lincoln dealer in PA based on DealerRater customer reviews and a 20-time recipient of Lincoln Motor Company's President's Award for customer sales/service satisfaction.If you are looking for the best value in used car prices, Forrester Lincoln is the place. Family owned and operated since 1965, we are committed to getting you the best deal on a pre-owned vehicle. We do extensive market research to determine what similar vehicles are selling for and price our vehicles to be the best value. This enables us to provide the most competitive prices on our entire inventory. We survey thousands of used car websites to maintain our competitive edge. www.ForresterLincoln.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHL2GC3AR755081
Stock: 122000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 108,428 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,900$293 Below Market
Voss Honda - Tipp City / Ohio
NEW CAR TRADE IN, REGULARLY SERVICED, NO ACCIDENTS, NON-SMOKER, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, LEATHER INTERIOR, LIKE NEW TIRES, POWER LOCKS, POWER MOONROOF, POWER WINDOWS, 2 KEYS PROVIDED, EXCEPTIONALLY CARED FOR. **Professionally Detailed** Experience the Voss Honda Advantage!! At Voss Honda You are our #1 Priority!! The Only Honda Dealership in the USA to win the President's Award 19 consecutive years! Come see for yourself why more and more people are saying 'It's worth the trip to Tipp' Voss Honda, The Only Honda Dealership in the USA to win the President's Award 19 consecutive years! The #1 Honda Certified dealer Proudly Serving Dayton, Centerville, Beavercreek and surrounding areas!! We Offer all Makes and Models. **Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov. Lincoln MKZ
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHL2GC3AR641047
Stock: H21214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 109,462 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
North Park Lincoln - San Antonio / Texas
Heated/Cooled Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.VEHICLE REVIEWS5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. From Edmunds.com: Generous array of standard features, serene ride, competent chassis.WHO WE AREWe at North Park Lincoln feel that today's buyers are more educated. They understand that a vehicle's value is determined by demand and availability, not by what we paid for it, or how long we have owned it. Instead of inflating our prices and hoping to win a negotiating contest, we perform a comprehensive search for similarly equipped vehicles in the marketplace up to 500 miles away to find the current market value so we can offer you the best deal up front with our no hassle Posted Pricing.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHL2GC9AR608697
Stock: NR608697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 53,598 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,982$493 Below Market
Lynch Cadillac of Auburn - Auburn / Alabama
Lincoln MKZ FWD 3.5L Power Heated&Cooled Leather Chrome Wheels Sunroof Power Trunk Release - This 2010 Lincoln MKZ 4dr RWD features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Tuxedo Black Metallic with a Steel Gray Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Have original manuals, Have all keys, This Lincoln is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Chrome Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, STANDARD 12v Power Outlet, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Exterior Keypad Entry, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Luxury Seats, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Mark Hall at 334-821-9001 or mhall@lynchauto.com for more information. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHL2GC2AR624367
Stock: 0094258N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 112,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,450$638 Below Market
Kirk's Auto Sales - Olathe / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHL2GC4AR647178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,000 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,900
Huffmans Auto Sales - Mount Pleasant / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHL2JC4AR652664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,600 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AU T TOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHL2GC6AR610410
Stock: 0410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,671 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$10,248
Future Ford Lincoln - Roseville / California
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 10 GB Music Jukebox, 17"" x 7.5"" 9-Spoke Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Adaptive HID Headlamps, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Ambient Lighting, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Bumpers: body-color, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Moonroof, Navigation Package, Navigation System, Order Code 103A, Panic alarm, Perforated Premium Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Technology Package, THX(R) II Certified Audio System, Traction control, Ultimate Package. We are committed to treating Customers and Employees as Valued Members of the FUTURE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP Family. We will always provide the Highest Quality Products and Services, Exceed Expectations, build Life Long Relationships, and continuously improve all aspects of our profession.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHL2JCXAR750324
Stock: P88211A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 106,868 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
Auto Wholesalers of Hooksett - Hooksett / New Hampshire
*Special Internet Price includes all dealer discounts and incentives. This discount is for regular financing and cash deals only. Full G loans do not qualify for this discount.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHL2JC7AR617942
Stock: 40577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,984 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,997
Metro Kia of Madison - Madison / Wisconsin
CARFAX One-Owner. 2010 Lincoln MKZ 4D Sedan Duratec 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD Gold AWD, 17" x 7.5" 9-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Lincoln Premium Sound System/CDX6/MP3, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Premium Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHL2JC2AR607108
Stock: AR607108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 64,821 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,998
CarMax Ft. Lauderdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Davie / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHL2GC6AR650955
Stock: 19235937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,260 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,992
Ed Martin Chevrolet - Anderson / Indiana
*Low Mileage* *Well Cared For* *Super Clean* *Great Carfax History*2010 Lincoln MKZ Sangria Red Metallic Clean CARFAX. Great Vehicle History, Duratec 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, Sangria Red Metallic, 10 GB Music Jukebox, 17" x 7.5" 9-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Navigation Package, Order Code 102A, Perforated Premium Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear-View Camera. 18/27 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival!Getting Your Next Car Should Be A Fun and Easy Process! Just Like that First Time You Drive Your New Car Home! Here is just some of what you can expect from Ed Martin Chevrolet Cadillac:We Offer:*Transparent Sales Process that's FAST and EFFICIENT!!*Friendly and Helpful Sales Staff that Won't Pressure You!*The Best Team of Finance Managers in IN!*Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments!*Free Car Washes with any Service!*No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car-We Need Inventory!* We use MARKET BASED PRICING to insure the BEST and Fair PRICE!Ed Martin The Only Name You Need to Know!!! 800-395-8014. Serving Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Zionsville, Anderson, Pendleton, Greenwood, Avon, Fort Wayne, Terre Haute, Muncie, New Castle, Bloomington, Ft Wayne, and Cincinnati.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHL2GC0AR750761
Stock: 433897C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 66,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
Hyman Bros Nissan - Midlothian / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHL2GC6AR626641
Stock: K651911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 145,066 miles
$7,879
Peters Nissan - Nashua / New Hampshire
+++2010 LINCOLN MKZ++++++ We proudly stand behind all our pre-owned vehicles and we have also competitively market priced this vehicle in order to save you the time and hassle that is normally associated with the car buying experience.If you've ever shopped for a Pre-Owned vehicle, you might give it a thorough going over. Or take it to a trusted mechanic. But you might still wonder, did you miss anything?With a pre-owned vehicle from Peters, you don't have to wonder. We take the vehicle to the best mechanic we know, a factory-trained mechanic. Using state-of-the-art equipment and a discerning eye, each pre-owned vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection.PETERS IN THE COMMUNITYPeters of Nashua has been serving the area's automotive needs since 1955. Family owned and operated, Peter Proko and Peggy A. Proko are involved in the daily operations of all of their stores and take personal pride in knowing that their customers are well taken care of. Peters of Nashua is fully involved with the organizations that matter to you. We are proud to support a number of organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Nashua P.A.L., Nashua Technical College, Jewish Federation of the Arts, The American Red Cross, Local High Schools and Sports Teams, The Nashua Soup Kitchen, The Humane Society of Greater Nashua, The Nashua Police and Fire Departments, Veterans Associations, The Nashua Silver Knights and many more. We purchase hundreds of cars every year. Our favorite way to acquire top quality pre-owned vehicles for our inventory is to purchase them from our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHL2JC6AR644887
Stock: NP324A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
