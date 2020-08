Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ for Sale Near Me

Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia

PERFORMANCE EDITION** WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--WE ARE 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--THIS CTS IS SPORTY COMFORTABLE AND HAS A ELEGANTE DESIGNE WITH MULTIPLE COMFORT AND TECH FEATURES----REVERSE /BACKUP ENSORS AND --BLIND SPOT MONITORS-- MULTIPLE AIRBAGS--AUX AND USB PORTS POWER LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS--BEIGE exterior and BEIGE Leather interior .Features include: ----power seat--heated seats--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151: Vehicle Options (2) front & (2) rear assist handles Front door storage pockets P225/50VR17 all-season tires (8) cup holders Front fog lamps w/bright bezels Perimeter anti-theft alarm 150-amp alternator Front side impact airbags Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes 1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags Front wheel drive Pwr heated mirrors -inc: chrome accent caps security approach lamps memory driver-side electrochromic 3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 Duratec engine Front/rear dome lamp Pwr rack & pinion steering 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) Front/rear stabilizer bars Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down global open with key 4-wheel independent suspension Glove box Quad headlamps w/autolamp on/off delay control Acoustic laminated windshield Grocery bag hooks in trunk Rear door child safety locks Center console -inc: armrest storage (2) pwr points (2) cup holders High-gloss black roof ditch Rear window defroster Chrome beltline molding Illuminated visor vanity mirrors Seat back map pockets Chrome Door Handles Instrument cluster -inc: message center tachometer turn signal outage low oil pressure door/decklid/hood ajar SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) Compact spare tire Instrument panel storage bin Solar tinted glass Delayed accessory pwr shut-off Leather wrapped shift knob SOS post crash alert Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips LED tail lamps Split-wing grille Dual zone electronic automatic temp control (DEATC) w/air filter Low maintenance 60-amp/hr battery w/battery saver Spring-assisted 60/40 split rear bench seat -inc: integrated head restraints center armrest EasyFuel capless refueling Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS) Electrochromic rearview mirror Overhead console -inc: sunglass holder maplight Universal garage door opener Emergency trunk release

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3LNHL2GC4AR602404

Stock: 651E3RZ

Certified Pre-Owned: No