Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ for Sale Near Me

- 64,329 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000$841 Below Market
Landmark Ford Lincoln - Tigard / Oregon
Call us today to schedule your VIP Test Drive!Recent Arrival!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Pre-Auction Vehicles do not meet Landmark Ford's strict retail standards, so we offer discounted prices on these pre-auction vehicles to the public prior to sending them to auction. These vehicles have either mechanical imperfections and/or cosmetic imperfections that do not meet Landmark Ford's retail standards. All pre-auction vehicles are sold AS-IS with all faults, where IS, with no warranty, expressed or implied. Landmark Ford makes no guarantees of any kind with respect to these vehicles, and all warranties are expressly disclaimed. Landmark Ford has no obligation or liability to fix or repair the vehicle before or after the sale, or at any time in the future. Landmark Ford has performed a basic safety check on this vehicle, this does not mean that something will not break. Landmark Ford makes no guarantee on the mechanical condition of this vehicle, and does not warranty any part of the vehicle for any amount of time. It is the sole responsibility of the buyer to ascertain, confirm, research, inspect, and/or investigate the vehicle and any and all information regarding the type, condition, and status of the vehicle prior to purchasing the vehicle. Any repairs, defects, and any costs or expenses incurred to repair the vehicle will be totally the buyer's responsibility. You also agree to hold us harmless from any claims that may arise as a result of your purchasing the vehicle listed above. AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHM28T48R637367
Stock: 1200558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 115,967 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495$1,073 Below Market
Car Stop - Linden / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHM26TX8R657223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,495 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,997$324 Below Market
Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM FIAT of Springfield - Springfield / Missouri
Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat is pleased to offer this. This Lincoln MKZ is well equipped and includes these key features and benefits, 4x4 / 4 Wheel Drive / AWD, Local Trade. 2008 Lincoln MKZ AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Silver Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Corwin Dodge of Springfield is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 100 years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHM28T38R649459
Stock: 3649459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 39,060 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,456
Beyond Motors - Manassas / Virginia
Excellent
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHM28T98R660787
Stock: 10906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 141,182 miles
$4,595$792 Below Market
Graham Hyundai - Mansfield / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHM26T38R668418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,298 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
First Team Honda - Chesapeake / Virginia
: NON-SMOKER VEHICLE, JUST TRADED, HURRY, LOW MILES, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, SIRIUS XM, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, PREMIUM SOUND, 3-Months of FREE Satellite Radio! POWER SEAT, FOREVER STARTS NOW! FREE VA STATE INSPECTIONS, AND FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE! SERVICED Including: Oil Change, State Inspection, Full Detail, WE FINANCE With Approved Credit, Replaced Struts, Mount/Balance Tires, 4 Wheel Alignment, Replaced Cabin Filter, Replaced Air Filter, Extra Clean. REDUCED FROM $9,834! Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, 17" X 7" CHROMED ALUMINUM 8-SPOKE WHE. SATIN NICKEL ALUMINUM PKG. WHY BUY FROM US: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER, Towing Assistance FOREVER! OPTION PACKAGES: VOICE ACTIVATED DVD-BASED NAVIGATION SYSTEM: electrochromic mirror w/microphone, PWR MOONROOF, THX-II CERTIFIED PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM: AM/FM in-dash 6-disc/MP3, (14) speakers w/(2) subwoofers, 600-watt amplifier, 17" X 7" CHROMED ALUMINUM 8-SPOKE WHEELS, HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS, SATIN NICKEL ALUMINUM PKG: instrument panel trim, front/rear door trim, leather-wrapped steering wheel, PERFORATED LEATHER TRIMMED HEATED/COOLED BUCKETS 60/40 split rear bench, 3.5L DOHC 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com says - Generous array of standard features, serene ride, competent chassis. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery-pack age/condition and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHM28T68R613930
Stock: H200555A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 69,472 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$841 Below Market
Brandon Ford - Tampa / Florida
**FRESH TRADE IN** Limited Time Second Chance Special! This vehicle is sold “AS IS” and is priced to move! Once this vehicle is gone there won't be a second one like it! Shop more “AS IS” fresh trade ins on www.brandonford.com/second-chance-vehicles-tampa-fl Prices valid on in store pickup only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHM26T88R632031
Stock: L4074A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 133,416 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,000
Bryan Ford Lincoln - Bryan / Ohio
Priced Below Market Average!, Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Non Smoker, Local Trade, Great Service History, Leather Seats, Garage Kept, Cooled Seats!, 17" x 7.5" Painted 8-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power Moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats.Black Clearcoat 2008 Lincoln MKZ FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V18/28 City/Highway MPGBRYAN FORD LINCOLN -- A 7-time Ford Motor Company President's Award winner has been serving the residents of Northwestern Ohio for 21 years!! Where Good Values Mean a Great Deal!!!! Bryan / Ford / Lincoln / Toledo / Fort Wayne / Defiance / car / truck / SUV / Used Dealer. We will deliver your car to you within a 250 mile radius of our store, including, but not limited to Indianapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Louisville, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Youngstown!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHM26T68R637907
Stock: F5138A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 79,799 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,500
Forrester Lincoln - Chambersburg / Pennsylvania
2008 Lincoln MKZ, Black Clearcoat, Sunroof / Moonroof, 17 Premium Chrome Wheels, Heated and Cooled Leather Front Seats with Drivers Memory, HID Headlamps, Front dual zone A/C, Bluetooth, Reverse Sensing System, 1-Owner, Local Trade, Accident Free AutoCheck History Report, Steering Wheel Controls, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Compass, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic. 18/28 City/Highway MPGWe are the #1 rated Lincoln dealer in PA based on DealerRater customer reviews and a 20-time recipient of Lincoln Motor Company's President's Award for customer sales/service satisfaction.If you are looking for the best value in used car prices, Forrester Lincoln is the place. Family owned and operated since 1965, we are committed to getting you the best deal on a pre-owned vehicle. We do extensive market research to determine what similar vehicles are selling for and price our vehicles to be the best value. This enables us to provide the most competitive prices on our entire inventory. We survey thousands of used car websites to maintain our competitive edge. www.ForresterLincoln.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHM26TX8R659103
Stock: 122073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 150,311 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900
Boyles Auto Sales - Jasper / Alabama
Check out this Extra Clean 2008 Lincoln MKZ.. Clean Car Fax Titled ONLY in Tennesse and Alabama NO RUST runs and drives like a dream. LOOK inside this Lincoln MKZ It's about as Perfect as you can find a 12 year old car you can tell it's been taken very good care of. Equipped inside with: Leather Heated/Cooled Seats Power Seats Remote Entry 6 Disc CD Changer Sun Roof and the inside is just immaculate. Outside this Lincoln MKZ it has; Lincoln Wheels 3.5L V6 Engine with plenty of power Back up Sencors and hits the road PERFECT... Can you Say Road Trip... Come by and take a ride in one of the BEST and most Reliable Full size Cars ever built. Call Randy or Scott and Tucker at 205 265 3011. You can visit us online at www.boylesauto.com to see other vehicles on out lot and also fill out a credit application for faster financing options. Thank You for looking.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHM26T98R655298
Stock: BMC3156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 157,136 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,995$203 Below Market
Bob Kelley Chevrolet Buick - North Baltimore / Ohio
Local trade. This car has been METICULOUSLY maintaned! Driving will be beliveing!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHM28TX8R606267
Stock: CC590F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 60,470 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$10,251
Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend - West Bend / Wisconsin
**Bluetooth**, **Back up Camera**, **Leather**, **Low Miles**, **All Wheel Drive**, **Heated Seats**. 2008 Lincoln MKZ 4D Sedan Black ClearcoatWe offer one of the largest inventory in the state. Find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle at Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend. Are you looking for an auto dealer near your locality? Our dealership has what you want! We carry an extensive lineup of good quality new and pre-owned vehicles, so you are sure to find the vehicle that meets all of your everyday needs. You will find the latest models within our selection of new and used vehicles. If you live in Fond Du Lac, Germantown, Menomonee Falls, Cedarburg, Mequon, Port Washington, Oshkosh, we will be the best destination for you!! Come to Lynch and let one of our highly skilled sales associates help you to locate your next vehicle at Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend today!At Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving areas of Wisconsin, Illinois & surrounding West Bend communities. Contact dealer for most current information. Pricing and availability may change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHM28T78R646760
Stock: FP1649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 97,639 miles
$7,000
LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan
The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 2008 Lincoln MKZ Base Black Clearcoat AWD Odometer is 17486 miles below market average! Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Leather, Local Trade, Non Smoker, Heated Seats, AWD All Wheel Drive, AWD. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHM28T68R637841
Stock: 20G4404A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHM26T58R620466
Stock: 23155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,053 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,459
Superstition Springs Lexus - Mesa / Arizona
Golden Opportunity Sales Event!! Ask us about 0% financing on pre-owned vehicles! 4D Sedan. 4D Sedan 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VSuperstition Springs Lexus great selection of new, used vehicles and financing options. Proudly serving the following communities Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Glendale, Peoria, Sun City, Avondale, & Casa Grande.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHM26T88R605766
Stock: L6571C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 71,690 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2008 Lincoln MKZ 4dr 4dr Sedan FWD features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Exterior Keypad Entry, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHM26T98R607820
Stock: YC-607820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 121,383 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,499
One Stop Auto Mall - Phoenix / Arizona
**Lincoln MKZ Luxury Sedan** New Arrival! We are please to offer this stunning 2008 Lincoln MKZ Sedan for sale. White Suede Exterior with light stone leather interior. Equipped with options such as,? Alloy Wheels,? Mp3,? Disk,? Premium Sound System,? and much more. Come in or call to schedule a test drive! We offer competitive financing. Rates and Term vary OAC. We deal with all types of credit situations. We are located at 22028 N 19th Ave,? Phoenix,? AZ,? 85027. For assistance call/text at (602)-300-2878 Office:(602)-595-9988. We are open from Monday-Saturday from 9am-7pm. Sunday per appointment only. Feel free to Visit us online at www.1stopautomall.com. - Air Conditioning,? Climate Control,? Dual Zone Climate Control,? Cruise Control,? Power Steering,? Power Windows,? Power Mirrors,? Leather Steering Wheel,? Power Drivers Seat,? Power Passenger Seat,? Memory Seat Position,? Rear Air Conditioning,? Wood Trim,? Clock,? Tachometer,? Telescoping Steering Wheel,? Driver Airbag,? Passenger Airbag,? Side Airbags,? Keyless Entry,? Security System,? Traction Control,? Dynamic Stability,? Rear Defogger,? Fog Lights,? Intermittent Wipers,? AM/FM,? CD Player,? CD Changer,? Anti-Theft,? Leather Interior Surface,? Air Conditioned Seats,? Aux. Audio Input,? Bluetooth,? Center Console,? Child Proof Door Locks,? Exterior Keypad Entry,? Front AC Seats,? Front Heated Seats,? Heated Mirrors,? Overhead Console,? Parking Sensors,? Remote Trunk Lid,? Side Curtain Airbags,? SYNC Voice Activated,? Tire Pressure Monitor,? Vanity Mirrors - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. - ***Internet price is for Cash purchases*** - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Exterior Keypad Entry, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHM26T18R612073
Stock: 612073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2019
- 82,805 miles
$4,998
Parks Toyota of DeLand - Deland / Florida
Boasting superb craftsmanship, this 2008 Lincoln MKZ practically sings Puccini. With a Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission, you'll marvel at this unique synergy between the forces of mother nature and the laws of physics. It comes equipped with these options: Wood interior appliques, Universal garage door opener, Traction control, Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS), T145/70R17 mini spare tire w/steel wheel, SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system-inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel controls, USB port, audio input jack, Solar tinted glass, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS), Reverse sensing system, and Remote keyless entry w/(2) integrated key fobs, illuminated entry, driver-side keypad . Visit Deland Toyota at 1701 S Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720 today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNHM26T28R601602
Stock: LU945903A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
