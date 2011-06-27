  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(153)
2006 Lincoln Zephyr Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unique exterior style, premium interior furnishings, quiet highway ride, capable handling, tight construction.
  • Horsepower and acceleration below class average, no stability control available, similar Milan costs less.
List Price Estimate
$1,355 - $2,823
Used Zephyr for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Lincoln Zephyr successfully combines traditional Lincoln luxury and style in a package that rides on a modern and capable platform.

Vehicle overview

Lincoln is on a mission to attract younger buyers with modern machines styled with traditional understated elegance. For 2006, the company hopes to accomplish this with its all-new Zephyr midsize sedan. The Zephyr, the name of which Lincoln also used for a series of pre-World War II cars, is the least expensive model in the Lincoln lineup. Like the Fusion and Milan, the Lincoln Zephyr rides on a stretched and widened version of the highly acclaimed Mazda 6 platform. Because the Zephyr is both wider and longer than the Mazda 6, it combines a confident on-road demeanor with ample interior space for five adult passengers.

To help differentiate the Lincoln Zephyr from its less expensive Ford and Mercury siblings, the Lincoln car is equipped with stylish center stack design and upscale interior materials such as standard leather upholstery and aluminum-finish trim that contrasts with a buyer's choice of either light- or dark-colored wood. On the outside, the Zephyr features a traditional Lincoln grille, standard 17-inch wheels and LED taillamps. Unique features not found on the Fusion and Milan include HID headlights, a navigation system and ventilated seats. Zephyr power comes from a 3.0-liter, 221-hp V6 hooked up to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Among this trio of new midsize sedans, the 2006 Lincoln Zephyr is the most luxurious in terms of features and design. Viewed purely from this standpoint, it's the best of the three. But given the Zephyr's higher price and luxury nameplate, we think that some shoppers will find it to come a bit short in performance and premium features compared to the competition.

2006 Lincoln Zephyr models

The midsize Lincoln Zephyr sedan comes in one basic trim level. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, wood trim, an MP3-compatible six-speaker audio system with an in-dash CD changer, 10-way power-adjustable front seats with driver memory, a split-folding rear seat, an analog clock, cruise control, full power accessories and keyless entry. Options on the Lincoln car include a DVD-based navigation system, power moonroof, HID headlamps and ventilated seats. A unique THX-II audio system is also available that features a 600-watt amplifier driving 14 speakers.

2006 Highlights

The Zephyr is an all-new midsize luxury sedan from Lincoln. An upscale twin of the Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan, it offers unique interior and exterior design elements.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive Lincoln Zephyr comes with a 221-hp, 3.0-liter V6 mated to a standard six-speed automatic transmission. This transmission shifts well enough, but we wish it had a true manual-shift mode instead of just two forward-gear gates ("D" and "L").

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard on all Zephyr models, along with traction control. Oddly, stability control is not offered. The Zephyr includes standard front-seat side airbags and head-protecting side curtain airbags for all outboard occupants.Additionally, the B-pillars (between the front and rear doors) are reinforced to direct side-impact energy down and away from passengers during a crash. The roof structure is similarly reinforced to pass proposed rollover crush standards that won't take effect until 2009. In NHTSA crash tests, the Lincoln Zephyr posted four stars (out of five) for frontal impact, while side-impact testing yielded five stars (front) and four stars (rear).

Driving

With its responsive steering and quiet ride, the 2006 Lincoln Zephyr is as nimble on back roads as it is comfortable on the highway. Wind and road noise are effectively quelled at highway speeds, and the transmission offers crisp upshifts and downshifts, although we wish it provided manual access to gears. Overall performance is sufficient, but the Zephyr's acceleration pales in comparison to the similarly priced Maxima and Passat.

Interior

The Zephyr's upscale interior offers an effective blend of premium materials and traditional design elements. The look is clearly Lincoln, which should satisfy those with traditional tastes. Satin aluminum-color trim is standard, along with a choice of either dark ebony or light maple wood accents. A DVD-based navigation system is available, along with a THX II-certified audio system with 14 speakers. Base and optional audio systems are MP3-capable, and the split-folding rear seat, along with a 15.8-cubic-foot trunk, adds to the Zephyr's utility. Most buyers will find the Lincoln Zephyr suitably roomy with ample head-, shoulder and legroom for adults to ride comfortably in the front or back.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Lincoln Zephyr.

5(89%)
4(9%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.9
153 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent Luxury sedan
rblincoln,05/28/2015
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
After looking at the CTS and the BMW 5 series's I felt that they didn't stack up against Lincoln in terms of luxury and performance so I decided to go with the Zephyr, it's Comfortable smooth, and Reliable it has all of the features you need out of a luxury vehicle, I got mine fully loaded with the Navigation,Moonroof ect. $35,000 New. The seats are very comfortable, Excellent acceleration on the freeway the car just glides. Build quality is superb and haven't had any major issues, the car currently has 127,000 miles and I fully expect to get at least another 100,000 out of it, I always get compliments on it, if you are thinking about buying one you won't regret it.
06 Zephyr 3500 miles
fitco,12/27/2006
This is one of the nicest cars I've ever owned. Quiet, great ride, ample performance, very surefooted on wet pavement, every option available and under $35K. No expense was spared on the interior. The car in and out is a flat-out show stopper. Everywhere I go, car wash, supermarket, etc. people stop me and want to know what it is and salivate over it. Handles very well. No problems with it so far. Gas mileage disappointing in the beginning (18 MPG around town) but went up to a consistent 22 MPG after about 2000 miles and have reached 28 MPG highway. Could be a little quicker off the line, but really moves once in motion. This car is definitely not a fluffy Fusion. It's all Lincoln.
Classy
Anthony,07/29/2010
Have owned my Lincoln Zephyr for over 3 years and extremely satisfied with vehicle. Never had to take back to dealer while under warranty since I've owned. Exceptional highway mileage of 30mpg with regular gas and extremely smooth and comfortable. Very stylish even though it's several years old now.
Love my Zephyr, but ...
MarcusG,06/07/2010
Bought the Zephyr out of auction in 2008 and really have had very few issues with this car and have driven almost 60,000 miles in two years. Very comfortable, great AC, handles well (except in snow), love the heated and cooled seats (thought the cooled seats make you feel wet) and the gas mileage is not bad at all. Have had very few issues with this car with the exception of finding tires that work and don't make a ton of noise, and tires for snow. This car does not do well in the snow without snow tires. Turning radius is horrific, though. My wife's huge SUV has a better turning radius. I'm surprised there aren't more complaints. Otherwise, totally satisfied.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 6250 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
In the post-modern world, the name Zephyr has zero resonance. The word is a throwback to a time when Classicism was taught in schools and new-fangled home appliances like toasters and belt-driven washers had names like Prometheus and Brobdingnag. These days, most people will probably confuse "Zephyr," a soft, warm breeze, with "Zamphir," the pan flute guy, a "musician" who can ruin with mindless energy everything from Abba to Wagner.

If you're old enough to remember Zamphir, but not so old as to think he was actually pretty cool, then you're probably smack in the middle of the 2006 Lincoln Zephyr demographic. The name probably won't start a single-handed revival of the Classics, but it will probably go a long way toward rejuvenating the Lincoln brand. Picking this ancient moniker is an oddly counterintuitive move. Zephyr is a 70-year-old nameplate that was originally lifted from a streamlined locomotive. Hardly the image you would contemplate to seduce a generation of younger buyers. The only people excited about locomotives these days are the ones who stall their pickups at a grade crossing. The smart money would have said to go with something hip and urban. Or at the very least something that doesn't bring up images of Byron and the Lake Poets. Somehow though, it all sort of fits. The retro name, the classic touches like the analog clock front and center on the dash, and restrained styling all hang together. It's classic in the manner of a Wright Prairie Style house. Strong lines, a commanding presence and the obvious product of someone at the top of his game. Of course, unlike a Wright house, the Zephyr won't leak in the rain.

If You Want a Parade Float, Look Elsewhere
Not so long ago, using "trail braking" and "Lincoln" in the same sentence was either the setup or the punch line of a joke. The Zephyr will force you to look elsewhere for comedy material. Up front there's a short/long arm suspension while the rear features an independent multilink configuration with control arms. There's a stabilizer bar on each end. On paper, it sounds middle-of-the-road conventional. No exotic forged-aluminum arms or DARPA-inspired compliance pivots. But what's there is solidly engineered and fully developed to produce a supple ride and agile handling. And by that we don't mean a supple ride and agile handling "for a Lincoln." We're talking about the real thing.

On back roads, even those that haven't seen a pavement crew in decades, the Zephyr exhibits few vices. Bumps and chattery surfaces on your apex don't seem to induce any toe change. In sweepers that require just breathing the engine to preload the suspension, the Zephyr takes no time at all to settle in for the change of direction. Once you dial in sufficient steering input, the suspension takes a set, digs in and hangs on like a trapeze artist swinging over an acre of punji stakes. It'll take some real effort to induce terminal understeer from the 17-inch P225/50 tires.

The variable-ratio, power-assisted rack and pinion steering requires a special commendation. Considering the beefy tires it commands, steering effort is light and easy in parking, making barely legal K-turns and tooling around town, but tightens up and notches into superb on-center feel at speed. In corners, there's high-quality feedback and a reassuring, linear buildup of weight in the hands.

Beware the Spike Strips and Helicopters
We don't know in what country the development engineers learned their craft, but we'd bet they spent at least some time learning how to say,
"Wo ist die autobahn, bitte?" Like the best of the Deutsche marques, the Zephyr's sense of being planted to the road increases with road speed. Triple-digit speeds are where the integration of a car's subsystems really shines. Or falls apart. Engine, transmission, suspension, aero, sound abatement — you name it. If it does well in the body temperature-plus environment, chances are somebody worked long and hard to make it right.

The problem with the Zephyr is that once you sample the refinement served up at those speeds, you won't want to back off. The 3.0-liter, Duratec V6 is rated at 221 hp and mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. At 80 mph, the engine loafs along at right around 2,400 rpm with plenty of reserve power available all the way to the 6,600-rpm redline. If 221 hp doesn't seem like enough to achieve orbital escape velocity, consider that 10 years ago, the corporation's workhorse 4.0-liter V6 produced a mere 140 hp. The Duratec doesn't just squeeze more power from a smaller displacement, it's also rated ULEV 2 (Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle). We can thank refinements like the variable intake cam timing system for the boost in power and improved sanitation of exhaust fumes.

Our test car was equipped with the optional navigation system and 14-speaker THX sound system. We became emotionally attached to both. A product of the film industry (specifically, George Lucas), THX will let you crank up the volume to disturbing-the-peace levels without distortion or loss of clarity.

Of course, we're only touching the surface here. There's a lot more to like about the Zephyr. The seats are wonderful, the interior is spacious, and the fit and finish is exemplary. The best news of all, however, is the aggressive pricing. The base price is $29,995. With everything checked on the six-item options list, the price goes up to $35,575. For the added money, you get leather seating, the nav system, THX sound, HID headlamps, chrome wheels and the power moonroof. Everything else — like power seats, steering wheel controls, front and side airbags, ABS, EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), dual-zone auto climate control, drive memory seat, and the rest of the luxury items — comes standard.

Odd name notwithstanding, the Zephyr makes a powerfully modern statement for Lincoln. It demonstrates a real understanding of the market and the expectations of people who gravitate toward the "sport" in sport luxury sedans. It's worthy enough that it might even usher in a period of antiquarian names. Can you see yourself driving a Lincoln Zeus or a Mercury Thracian?

