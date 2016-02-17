Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 68,775 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,497$4,331 Below Market
Toothman Ford Sales - Grafton / West Virginia
INCLUDES TOOTHMAN ADVANTAGE LIFETIME LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!, ALL WHEEL DRIVE!, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY!, CRUISE CONTROL!, REARVIEW CAMERA!, LEATHER!, HEATED SEATS!, LOCAL TRADE!, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!, PRICED WELL BELOW KBB PRICING!, AWD.Cars cost less in Grafton! Serving the communities of Grafton, Fairmont, Morgantown, Bridgeport, and Clarksburg for 50 Years!22/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2J96FR621094
Stock: RM2873A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 80,431 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,548$3,003 Below Market
Schumacher Subaru of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
Your satisfaction is our business! Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2015 Lincoln MKZ! Injecting sophistication and finesse into the midsize sedan segment! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has just over 80,000 miles. Lincoln prioritized handling and performance with features such as: a built-in garage door transmitter, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, and power front seats. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2GKXFR604809
Stock: 20L0541A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 62,447 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,990$3,510 Below Market
Bourne's Auto Center - South Easton / Massachusetts
-New Arrival- -Priced Below The Market Average- Navigation System, Backup Camera, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, and Sunroof / Moonroof This Black 2015 Lincoln MKZ AWD w/ Navigation,Leather,Sunroof. is priced to sell fast! Bourne's Auto Center was voted DealerRater Dealer of the year in 2020, 2018 and 2015, DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction awards in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015, Massachusetts Quality Dealer of the Year for 2010-2011 and Auto Dealer Monthly named Bourne's Auto Center the largest independent dealer in Massachusetts in Volume! It's all because here at Bourne's, we know we have the best cars at the best prices, and to prove it each vehicle qualifies for a 90 day or 3,750 mile powertrain warranty at no additional cost! You'll love our no haggle, no pressure buying experience at our family-owned and operated dealership in Easton, Massachusetts. Ask us about our First Time Buyer's Program!!! **Price Does Not Include Standard $479 Documentation Fee** . **Vehicle comes with 1 key and 1 Remote, an additional key can be purchased by the customer for our dealer cost.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2JK6FR609854
Stock: 64692K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 47,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,950$2,329 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1883326 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LU0FR625725
Stock: c168637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 72,467 milesGreat Deal
$10,988
Alderson Lexus - Lubbock / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2G91FR612956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,424 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,900$2,284 Below Market
Montgomery Motors - Troy / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LU2FR622776
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,583 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$17,985
Ancira Ford - Floresville / Texas
This used LINCOLN MKZ Base is now for sale in Floresville at Ancira Ford and comes very well equipped with Standard features include: Bluetooth, Power door locks, Power windows with 4 one-touch, Heated drivers seat, Automatic Transmission, 4-wheel ABS brakes, Compressor - Intercooled turbo, Air conditioning with dual zone climate control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Universal remote transmitter, Traction control - ABS and driveline, Driver memory seats, Memory settings for 3 drivers, 2 liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine, 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, Head airbags - Curtain 1st and 2nd row, Heated passenger seat, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, windows, remote engine start, Passenger Airbag, Power heated mirrors, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 4 Doors, All-wheel drive, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 31 and EPA city (mpg): 22, Remote window operation, Compass, External temperature display, Tachometer, Clock - In-radio display, Interior air filtration, Knee airbags - Driver and passenger, Overhead console - Mini with storage, Signal mirrors - Turn signal in mirrors, Speed-proportional power steering, Stability control, Transmission controls on steering wheel - Gear shift controls, Transmission hill holder, Trip computer, Video Monitor Location - Front.... This LINCOLN MKZ is a must see. Great MPG: 31 MPG Hwy!!! Own the road at every turn!!! Less than 24k Miles.. This luxurious MKZ, with its grippy AWD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you. All the right ingredients! PRICES SLASHED!!! OUR LOSS IS YOUR GAIN** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Signal mirrors - Turn signal in mirrors...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power door locks, Power windows, Heated seats, Auto.... Call Ancira Ford at (830) 216-4040 in San Antonio or Floresville for your LINCOLN MKZ.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2J96FR618230
Stock: A2460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 101,565 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,390$1,318 Below Market
Fafama Auto Sales - Milford / Massachusetts
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified MKZ today, worry free! WARRANTY A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact seller for more information. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Navigation System. This Lincoln MKZ also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Touch Screen, Satellite Radio, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Adaptive headlights, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Luxury Seats, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 508-381-6070 or fafamaleads@comcast.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LUXFR625232
Stock: 20110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 22,814 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,995
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2015 Lincoln MKZ 4dr 4dr Sedan FWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Chroma Flame Premium Metallic with a Ebony Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Luxury Seats, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Wheels, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2G90FR621437
Stock: 621437DS71384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-24-2020
- 26,722 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$19,000$1,791 Below Market
Dick Genthe Chevrolet - Southgate / Michigan
Family owned, home of the FREE 2 year maintenance package!!! With features like backup sensor, push button start, remote starter, backup camera, parking assistance, braking assist, dual climate control, heated seats, a power outlet, and hill start assist, this 2015 Lincoln MKZ Base is a must-have ride. This one's available at the low price of $19,000. This safe and reliable 4 dr sedan awd has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! Don't wait on this one. Schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2J96FR606417
Stock: 23106P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 59,545 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$13,500$489 Below Market
Napleton Kia of Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
2015 Lincoln MKZ FWD Magnetic Metallic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift Local Trade, Clean Carfax, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, HID Headlights, Leather, Moonroof, Navigation, Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio, Hands-Free Phone, and Cruise Control Buttons, Touch-Screen Display, USB/Auxiliary Input Jack, Priced to Sell Fast!, No Haggle/No Hassle Pricing!, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 100A Premiere, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Lincoln Luxury Soft Touch Leatherette Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Lincoln Premium Sound System w/SingleCD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Security system, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 100A Premiere, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Lincoln Luxury Soft Touch Leatherette Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Lincoln Premium Sound System w/SingleCD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2015 Lincoln MKZ BaseClean CARFAX. 22/33 City/Highway MPG 22/33 City/Highway MPGPlease call Napleton Kia of Fishers to schedule a test drive today (888) 796-2909.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2G92FR628633
Stock: F1018A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 115,694 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$11,989$557 Below Market
Luxury & Imports Leavenworth - Leavenworth / Kansas
ORIGINAL MSRP - $39,740. LOCAL TRADE IN. 2015 LINCOLN MKZ HYBRID. 2.0 LITER ATKINSON-CYCLE 4 CYLINDER HYBRID. HEATED LEATHER SEATS. POWER SUNROOF. REAR VIEW CAMERA. REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM. PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM. CD PLAYER. BLUETOOTH. DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL. POWER DRIVER/PASSENGER SEATS W/ MEMORY SETTINGS. SECURITY SYSTEM. 19 POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS. LOCAL TRADE IN. CHECK OUT ALL OF OUR SALE PRICED SEDANS AT WWW.LUXURYANDIMPORTS.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LU5FR602716
Stock: 28775A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 73,459 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$14,995$427 Below Market
South Easton Motor Sales - South Easton / Massachusetts
SOUTH EASTON MOTOR SALES IS OPEN FOR ONLINE SALES! SEMSCARS.NET - PHONE: 508-238-1077 - TEXT: 508-717-8999 - ASK ABOUT OUR NO HASSLE, LOW INTEREST, FIRST TIME BUYER'S PROGRAM. PRICED BELOW MARKET AVERAGE -73,000 MILES, A/C ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SEATS, CD PLAYER, FOG LIGHTS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2J95FR613892
Stock: 17551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 47,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,650
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2G95FR621871
Stock: 10424112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 65,566 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$16,998$806 Below Market
Colonial Nissan of Medford - Medford / Massachusetts
: Colonial Nissan of Medford, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2015 Lincoln MKZ include: ONLY 65,566 Miles! EPA 31 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo Charged, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, RETRACTABLE PANORAMIC ROOF, EQUIPMENT GROUP 102A RESERVE WHY BUY FROM US: Our highly trained sales staff has earned a credible reputation with their many years of service and commitment. Our goal is to make sure that each of our customers receives the quality service that we have built our name on. We offer a very extensive inventory available at competitive prices. However, our support does not end after the initial sale has taken place. We take pride in keeping your car in the same condition in which it rolled off the showroom floor. OPTION PACKAGES: EQUIPMENT GROUP 102A RESERVE Reserve Equipment Group, Heated Steering Wheel, 110V Powerpoint, Navigation w/Voice Recognition, SIRIUS Traffic and Travel Link (48 Contiguous States), Service not available in Alaska and Hawaii, Power Decklid With soft close, Heated Rear-Seats, Embedded Modem, Blind Spot Information System, cross traffic alert, Select Equipment Group, accent light in headlamps, Electrochromic Exterior Driver Side View Mirror, PowerFold Side View Mirrors, Ambient Lighting, Enhanced Lincoln Wood Steering Wheel, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, HD Radio, Daytime Running Lamps - Configurable, RETRACTABLE PANORAMIC ROOF, THX II BRANDED PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM 14 speakers, MULTI-CONTOUR FRONT SEATS W/ACTIVE MOTION 11-bladder Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2JK7FR601892
Stock: P2581A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 92,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,591
AutoNation Honda Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas
Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Engine: 2.0L Ivct Atkinson I-4 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Lewisville has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 Lincoln MKZ. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Lincoln MKZ. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2015 Lincoln MKZ: The Lincoln MKZ features aggressive looks and thoughtful interior appointments; the car does much to give younger luxury buyers plenty to think about when considering a purchase in this competitive segment. Powertrain options allow the Lincoln MKZ to deliver as much power as prospective buyers want, and the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid offers the eco-conscious an intelligent luxury car for a world of rising fuel costs. Strengths of this model include available hybrid powertrain, Unique styling inside and out, standard features, and quiet, comfortable cabin All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LU7FR628721
Stock: FR628721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 46,197 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$17,995$2,038 Below Market
Country Club Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Clarksburg / West Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2JK0FR626441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,588$1,081 Below Market
Chevrolet of South Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
GREAT MILES 25,879! Hybrid trim. WAS $20,875, $1,200 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 39 MPG Hwy/41 MPG City! Heated Seats, WiFi Hotspot, Bucket Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Remote Start. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Remote Start, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Bucket Seats, Heated Seats MP3 Player, Hybrid, Sirrius XM Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'It's quiet and comfortable thanks to a standard adaptive suspension and active noise cancellation in the cabin. Simultaneously, the Lincoln MKZ feels taut and composed when you're driving it on a curvy back road.' -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 41 MPG City. AFFORDABILITY Reduced from $20,875. This MKZ is priced $1,200 below Kelley Blue Book. VISIT US TODAY Chevrolet of South Anchorage is Alaska's #1 Chevrolet dealership. We have the state's largest selection of New Chevy's as well as a huge selection of GM Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick and GMC models! Plus, with our team of finance experts and relationships with local and national banks, we can help you get your next vehicle! Plus tax, title and license. Prices include $200 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LU9FR629563
Stock: FR629563U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
