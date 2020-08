Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ for Sale Near Me

Schumacher Subaru of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida

Your satisfaction is our business! Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2015 Lincoln MKZ! Injecting sophistication and finesse into the midsize sedan segment! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has just over 80,000 miles. Lincoln prioritized handling and performance with features such as: a built-in garage door transmitter, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, and power front seats. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3LN6L2GKXFR604809

Stock: 20L0541A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-16-2020