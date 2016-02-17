Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ for Sale Near Me

I owned a hybrid for the last five years but I now need a larger trunk. Scott McCarty, from Plaza Lincoln in Leesburg, FL, located a used MKZ 2.0L I4 GTDI engine with 6 speed transmission with 10000 miles which I purchased. I hoped to get 25 mpg. I have put 2000 miles on the car since. I am pleased to find I get 27 mpg overall. My mpg at 70 - 75 mph averages 32 which is the same as my hybrid. The engine is very smooth - feels like a V8 - with plenty of power. The car has a very comfortable ride and has may standard features that you pay extra for on other cars. The car handles very well at both high and low speeds. It has a great warranty and service from Lincoln and the dealer. A very large power trunk, intelligent access with push button start which is very convenient. It has ten way power seats both passenger and driver with power lumbar. The driver seat has memory and they are both heated and cooled. It has heated power mirrors with security approach lamps and adaptive LED head lamps. Navigation and rear view camera. In other words - it is loaded!

