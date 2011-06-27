  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(45)
2013 Lincoln MKZ Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Many high-tech and safety features available
  • high fuel economy from base turbo engine and hybrid model
  • eye-catching design.
  • Electronics interface is finicky to use
  • underwhelming interior quality
  • still might not be seen as prestigious as some rivals.
List Price Range
$11,999 - $15,500
Used MKZ for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The redesigned 2013 Lincoln MKZ comes with plenty of modern features and a distinctive style. But other entry-level luxury sedans will likely prove to be more desirable overall.

Vehicle overview

The 2013 Lincoln MKZ marks Lincoln's first step toward reclaiming some of the prestige it enjoyed nearly half a century ago. And while the new MKZ rides on the same platform as its mainstream Ford Fusion relative, it's a notable improvement from the typical half-hearted rebadging of a Ford we've come to expect from Lincoln.

The first thing people will likely notice about the MKZ is its styling. The split grille, a modern take on the late-1930s Lincoln Zephyr models, is followed by sleek sheet metal that wraps tightly around its four doors. A sweeping roof line/deck lid and a full-width LED taillight panel finish it off in high style. Adding more visual (and visceral) excitement is the available glass roof whose front portion slides back over the rear window. You may or may not like it, but at the minimum the MKZ is one of the most distinctive-looking cars in its class.

In addition to the same peppy yet thrifty turbocharged four-cylinder and hybrid powertrains offered in the Fusion, the 2013 Lincoln MKZ also offers a 300-horsepower V6, which further serves to differentiate the MKZ from its Fusion cousin. Even the method of selecting gears is unique, as rather than a shifter sprouting from the console or steering column, there is a row of easily accessed buttons high up on the center stack. Also helping out the MKZ is a generous array of standard and optional high-tech features, including adaptive cruise control, LED headlights and multicontour front seats.

There's no question that Lincoln has packed a lot of kit into its newest MKZ. But the end result is a little disappointing. You can still get most of its high-end features on the Fusion, for instance, and for a price that's thousands of dollars cheaper. And in comparison with other entry-level luxury sedans, the MKZ loses points for its finicky MyLincoln Touch electronics interface, underwhelming interior quality and less spacious seating. In contrast, the 2013 Lexus ES has a more luxurious and inviting interior, while the Acura TL and Volvo S60 provide stronger six-cylinder power in addition to their available all-wheel-drive traction. If you want a sportier sedan, the 2013 BMW 3 Series is a better choice.

Overall, the MKZ has some nice qualities, and we like the effort put forth to make it more distinctive than in years past. The MKZ Hybrid also stands out as one of only a few entry-level luxury sedans capable of returning nearly 40 mpg. But overall, we think shoppers should take a look at some of the aforementioned cars before going ahead with a purchase of this newest Lincoln.

2013 Lincoln MKZ models

The Lincoln MKZ is a midsize luxury sedan that comes in two trim levels, MKZ and MKZ Hybrid.

The well-equipped MKZ and MKZ Hybrid come with 18-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, LED taillights, adaptive suspension dampers, keyless ignition/entry (with an outside keypad), dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats with power lumbar, driver memory settings, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and full power accessories. Also standard are the Sync voice command system, an 8-inch touchscreen display, the MyLincoln Touch electronics interface and an 11-speaker sound system with CD player, auxiliary/USB/iPod input jacks and satellite radio.

Most options are grouped into packages that build upon each other. The Select equipment package includes front bumper accent lights, an auto-dimming driver sideview mirror, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, wood steering wheel trim, ambient lighting and HD radio. The Reserve equipment package adds to that a navigation system, a blind spot detection system with cross-traffic alert, a power close trunk lid, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, perforated leather upholstery and ventilated front seats. The Preferred equipment package includes all that as well as 19-inch alloy wheels, heated rear seats, a 110-volt power point and a premium 14-speaker surround-sound audio system.

There is also the Technology package, which includes adaptive cruise control, an automated parallel parking system, a lane departure/keeping system, collision warning/mitigation, automatic headlights and automatic windshield wipers.

Individual option highlights include 19-inch alloy wheels with summer tires, a standard sunroof, a panoramic glass roof with integral sunroof, multicontour front seats, a power rear sunshade and airbag-embedded rear seatbelts.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Lincoln MKZ is fully redesigned.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Lincoln MKZ offers three engine choices. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is the base engine and generates 240 hp and 270 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shift controls is standard, as is front-wheel drive (FWD). All-wheel drive (AWD) is optional.

In Edmunds testing, an MKZ with AWD and the 2.0 turbo accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds, which is an average time for this class of car. EPA fuel economy ratings stand at 26 mpg combined (22 city/33 highway). The AWD version rates 25 mpg combined (22/31).

The optional 3.7-liter V6 produces 300 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. It also has a standard six-speed automatic (with paddle shifters) and comes with either front- or all-wheel drive. In Edmunds testing, an all-wheel-drive MKZ with the V6 ran from zero to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, a below-average time for a six-cylinder entry-luxury sedan. The V6 with front-wheel drive rates 22 combined (19/28) for fuel economy, while the V6 with AWD rates 21 combined (18/26).

Then there's the 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid, which employs a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with an electric motor for a combined 188 hp. It's front-wheel-drive only and uses a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Fuel economy ratings are impressive at 38 combined (38/37). We haven't tested an MKZ Hybrid, but the similar Fusion Hybrid posted an 8.4-second time to 60 mph, which is on par with the Lexus ES 300h. While this is not a record-breaking performance, it is on the quicker end of the spectrum for hybrid vehicle acceleration.

Safety

Standard safety features include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side-impact airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. The 2013 Lincoln MKZ also features Ford's programmable MyKey system, which allows parents to specify limits for vehicle speed and stereo volume for their young drivers. Optional equipment includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning and lane assist (it automatically helps the driver keep the car in its lane), collision warning with brake support, and airbag-embedded rear seatbelts.

In Edmunds brake testing, an MKZ with the regular (all-season) tires stopped from 60 mph in 121 feet, an average distance for this segment.

The government has crash tested the MKZ and given the car five stars (out of a possible five) for overall crash safety, with five stars for total frontal-impact protection and four stars for total side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) tests, the MKZ earned a top score of "Good" in the organization's frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The IIHS also gave the MKZ a second-best score of "Acceptable" for its new "small overlap" frontal-offset test.

Driving

Equipped with the standard 18-inch all-season tires, the 2013 Lincoln MKZ offers a comfortable, quiet ride on the highway and bumpy city streets -- exactly what you'd expect of an entry-level luxury sedan. On the other hand, an MKZ test car with the optional 19-inch wheels and summer tires rode stiffly and let more noise into the cabin on the highway. Accordingly, our recommendation to consumers is to stick with the standard 18-inch tires.

With the V6 under the hood, the MKZ provides suitable and satisfying performance, but acceleration is still quite acceptable with the turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Between the two gas-powered engines, though, the four-cylinder is our choice given that it's cheaper and returns better fuel economy.

Although it's not as sporting as potential rivals like the Cadillac ATS or Volvo S60, the MKZ handles well around turns. We're partial to the turbocharged 2.0-liter model in this regard as well. The four-cylinder MKZ is lighter, and it feels sharper and more entertaining around the tight turns you might encounter on a back-roads detour. The MKZ's all-wheel-drive system doesn't offer a tremendous dynamic advantage on dry roads, but if you live in an area of the country that gets significant winter snowfall, this option is worth considering.

While down on power, the 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is generally as pleasant to drive as the gasoline-only MKZs. It rides smoothly, and acceleration is adequate for daily use around town. There's generally enough passing power on the highway, too, especially if you plan ahead. The hybrid model's regenerative braking takes some getting used to, though, and inching forward or backward into a parking stall takes a delicate touch on the brake pedal.

Interior

Inside, the 2013 MKZ has a futuristic feeling created by the flowing center stack and console that are devoid of protruding knobs, buttons and levers. Overall materials quality is acceptable for this class of car; however, little things like thinly padded door panels and hollow-feeling gear-selector buttons can remind you that your car is still a cousin to the more plebeian Fusion.

The touchscreen has a clean layout, and can conveniently display four functions -- navigation, audio, climate and phone -- in easily read and neatly divided quadrants. But we have mixed feelings as far as the ergonomics go. Though the touch controls are more responsive than the earlier version of MyFord/MyLincoln Touch, they still require a more precise finger prod than traditional push buttons. There's not even a volume knob anymore. Alleviating this somewhat is the fact that one may also use the excellent voice command system, but that's little consolation to those who don't like talking to their car.

Although the MKZ is related to the normally roomy Fusion, its styling changes have resulted in less interior room. Some folks may find the front seating position a bit confining, partially because of the high center console. In back, there's seating for three people, though Lincoln has essentially sculpted it for two people. Normal-sized adults should be pretty comfortable, but the car's coupelike roof line might cause headroom issues for taller passengers.

The MKZ does have a respectably sized trunk, with 15.4 cubic feet of cargo capacity in the non-hybrid models; the hybrid has only 11.1 cubic feet, due to the battery pack that intrudes into the trunk space. The non-hybrid version also features a 60/40 split-folding rear seat whereas the hybrid does not.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Lincoln MKZ.

5(60%)
4(22%)
3(6%)
2(4%)
1(8%)
4.2
45 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Road Trip In a 2013 Lincoln MKZ
ron6,03/27/2013
My wife and I traded our 2005 Toyota Avalon XLS for a 2013 Lincoln MKZ 2.0 at the end of February 2013. We looked at a number of mid-sized luxury cars and decided on the MKZ based on its styling, features, and a test drive. On March 8 we left on a 4000 mile round trip from Minnesota to Arizona. When we returned home eleven days later, we had driven on icy Midwest roads, 11,000' mountain passes, desert roads and interstate highways in seven states. We averaged 30.5 mpg over the 4000 miles and never experienced a problem of any type with the car. The 2.0 Eco-Boost engine is a marvel and has plenty of power at all speeds. Disclaimer: our son-in-law works for Ford but not for Lincoln.
4 months with the car and it exceeds expectations
dano_pa,12/04/2013
I purchased the car with the panoramic sunroof in late July. On the road I get about 38-40 mpg depending on how fast I am going. Around town, I have gotten 47 mpg on certain trips, it all depends on my speed and the amount of hills. I love almost everything about the car, it does get a lot of comments and lookers. It is my first new American car ever and I am 55. I have owned a BMW, Saab, 2 Volvo's, a Cadillac, two Nissan's a Toyota, a 2 VW's and a Renault.
Good, Bad, And Ugly
Phil,03/22/2016
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The saving grace of my car was i got it "" second handed from the dealer with 495 miles on it thus extending my warranty to 100K miles. Lets start with the good: Everyone that got in the car would go gaga over the interior, the lighting, and other various features. My car has every option. It parks itself but only on the right side, has a ridiculous backup camera, and a panoramic roof that is to die for. I'm not dying but it's very nice. The gas mileage is great and i average over 40MPG during the spring and fall and 38ish in the summer and winter when running A/C or heat. The comfort level is unmatched. The bad: Never buy new or else the depreciation will make you cry unless it's an SUV or a Lexus. 3 years ago i paid 38 before taxes and such and now dealers will barely give me 20,000. Interior moldings came detached on a couple of occasions and my bumper to bumper warranty came in handy every time. My regular battery died within weeks of buying the car and was replaced, there is an under car cover that ripped on two separate occasions and dragged on the road. I had it removed. I'm on my third set of tires but i can't figure whose fault it is. The hybrid is very light so tire spin happens with ease as the weight over the wheels is drastically reduced. My navigation system reboots randomly and sometimes it takes ten minutes of driving before my route will set. The Ugly: Recalls, I've had at least four. If I wasn't under the used car extended warranty my cost of ownership would be way higher than how low it is now.
Nice, so far
lanez,03/24/2013
First luxury car I have bought new and I test drove a lot before buying, being a hybrid was my selling point to my wife. Very quiet and comfortable car, could not think about not getting the big sunroof in the MKZ. My son describes the lighting on the car as "sick", led headlights better than xenon. Ambient interior lighting puts a soft glow in your choice of eight colors, the entire cabin is lighted. Could not get the 45mph in western Pennsylvania but did get 40 mpg, thinking about traveling to Ohio just to test it. Compare to the CTS and you will not believe what Ford has done. 42k for the Caddy and you can't plug in your iPhone???? MKZ is a champ, so far.
See all 45 reviews of the 2013 Lincoln MKZ
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
38 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
188 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%

More about the 2013 Lincoln MKZ
More About This Model

There are four things on the 2013 Lincoln MKZ that are undeniably best in class — four things that will blindside Lincoln's rivals, and shock and awe its customers.

Those four things are its tires. The rest of the new MKZ is wanting, disappointing and generally undesirable.

Right Tires, Wrong Car
Our V6, all-wheel-drive 2013 Lincoln MKZ test car showed up wearing ultra-aggressive Michelin Pilot Super Sport summer tires (245/40ZR19). They're the kind of tires that come standard on cars like the $90K BMW M5 and the $410K Ferrari 599 GTO.

Red flag. We contacted Lincoln and the response smacked of desperation. Seems the Lincoln engineers insisted on mounting these tires on all of the MKZs earmarked for media testing on the West Coast. They know us car tester types like impressive track numbers to bloviate about, and being in California means cold weather isn't an issue.

Problem is, Lincoln admits that the tires are unicorns. All versions of the 2013 Lincoln MKZ (2.0 EcoBoost, V6, hybrid, everything) come standard with 245/45R18 Michelin Primacy MXM4 low-rolling-resistance all-season tires. If you want the summer tires, Lincoln says it will sell you option 102A, the 19-inch Summer Tire Handling package, which also includes sportier suspension tuning. However, the package is not yet available. We're told its availability is delayed until the end of January and then the $1,565 option will only be available with all-wheel drive. Although the package performs well, and is an attempt to change Lincoln's stodgy image, the automaker admits that a tiny fraction of MKZ buyers will equip their MKZ with the package.

In other words, the test results we got with our test car on the 19-inch summer tires are not really representative of an MKZ 99 percent of consumers will purchase. It's also completely counter to the needs and wants of 99.99999 percent of entry-level luxury sedan buyers.

Because of those tires, the 2013 Lincoln MKZ went through our slalom at 69.2 mph. That's just 1 mph slower than the last 911 we tested, and a couple tenths quicker than the BMW M5. We repeat, the Lincoln MKZ beat the M5.

And that's exactly the kind of data point Lincoln's engineers and public relations team were hoping for.

Foolish. Instead of trying to game the media, Lincoln should have designed and engineered a better car. To be successful in 2013, an entry-level luxury sedan needs a top-grade cabin with plenty of space and tidy integration of the latest technology. It should have a compliant ride quality and a smooth, refined drivetrain that pours on the power without going overboard on fuel consumption. And in all these critical areas, the redesigned 2013 Lincoln MKZ comes up short.

Where Did All the Space Go?
In case you haven't heard, the Lincoln brand is on life support. Sales have been sagging for years, and Ford's luxury division may not even move 80,000 units in 2012. The Mustang is on pace to outsell all of Lincoln.

The 2013 Lincoln MKZ accounts for a third of Lincoln's sales, so this new version, which has been hyped personally by Ford CEO Alan Mulally, Ford COO Mark Fields and Jim Farley, Ford's executive vice president of Global Marketing, Sales and Service and Lincoln, is a big deal. It's based on the revamped Ford Fusion, which ranks among our favorites in the family sedan class. They share a 112.2-inch wheelbase, but the Lincoln is a couple inches longer overall at 194.1 inches.

It's also far more radical-looking with its waterfall grille and full array of LED lighting. We're divided on whether it's actually attractive, but the MKZ has presence, something we can't say about any other current Lincoln.

The edgy design seeps into the MKZ's cabin, where the conventional shifter gives way to dash-mounted buttons that control the six-speed automatic transmission. It's an odd way of selecting D at first, but there are paddle shifters on the steering wheel if you want to shift manually.

What's really strange is that eliminating the shifter hasn't opened up any additional space in this cabin. A high center console provides some extra storage but makes the already narrow front seats feel that much more confining.

In back, there's just enough real-world legroom for a 6-footer, and headroom is tight even though our test car has the normal-size sunroof rather than the optional panoramic glass roof. A glance at the specs reveals that the 2013 Lincoln MKZ has less interior volume than the Fusion (111.9 cubic feet versus 118.8). Since trunk capacity is similar — 15.4 cubes for the MKZ vs. 16 for the Fusion — we're wondering where all the space went.

Don't Make Us Multitask
As you'd expect, MyLincoln Touch, a version of Ford's touch- and voice-based control interface, is standard. Our 2013 MKZ test car also has Equipment Group 103A ($5,330), which adds navigation, a back-up camera and THX audio, plus a raft of other amenities like a power trunk lid, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a steering wheel (yeah, it's heated, too), a blind spot system with rear cross-traffic alerts, and a very hip set of 19-inch wheels.

MyLincoln Touch works like MyFord Touch, but the volume knob — the last holdout to the old school in the Fusion — has disappeared from the center stack. All audio and climate adjustments now require you to tap or slide your fingers across specific locations, and we find this tough to do while distracted by the task of driving. We miss traffic reports when we accidentally shut off the radio instead of the A/C, and we're hopeless with the slide bars for volume and fan speed.

Of course you can talk your way out of these inconveniences with Sync, a less helpful, more matronly version of Halo's Cortana. If you just want to adjust the volume, there's a small toggle button buried in the large outpost of conventional buttons on the Lincoln's steering wheel. Neither of these workarounds should be necessary in a sedan with a sticker price of $49,585 like our tester.

In addition, our MKZ test car's 8-inch display is no larger than the one in a $36K Fusion, and it features the same undersize on-screen "buttons" and sluggish processing times. On the upside, the system reliably reconnects to our iPhone and, unlike recent MyFord-equipped cars, it didn't freeze up during two weeks of testing.

The materials surrounding the electronics are not up to snuff, though. The door panel trim isn't worthy of an entry-level luxury sedan, and the plastic control stalks are scratched up with only 2,000 miles on the odometer. Even the futuristic shifter buttons feel thin and hollow — selecting gears in the 2013 Lincoln MKZ has all the ceremony of popping the trunk.

Ordinary V6
As hard as the 2013 Lincoln MKZ tries to be cutting-edge, this Lincoln is remarkably ordinary to drive. A 240-horsepower version of Ford's now familiar turbocharged and direct-injected 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder is standard on the MKZ, but if you want your Lincoln to be faster than a Fusion, the optional 3.7-liter V6 ($1,230) is a must.

Yet this is the least exciting 300-hp V6 in existence. There's no exhaust character of any kind, while the engine gathers power steadily with a corresponding increase in intake noise as you approach the 6,500-rpm redline. You'll never remember any of it tomorrow.

Even on this AWD car (subtract $1,890 for the front-drive version), the standard six-speed automatic transmission mainly drives the front wheels, as the clutch-type system is meant to help with snow, not your cornering line. The transmission is acceptably quick with downshifts in both its D and S modes, but sometimes S isn't that practical because it forgets to upshift when you slow down, which keeps the engine spinning for no good reason.

Acceleration feels brisk, but not overwhelmingly so, with 60 mph coming around in 6.7 seconds (6.5 seconds with a foot of rollout like on a drag strip) and the quarter-mile arriving in 14.8 seconds at 94.1 mph. That's slower than many front-drive V6 sedans including the 2013 Honda Accord, Lexus ES 350, Nissan Maxima and Toyota Avalon.

Fuel economy is mediocre. Our best tank nets just 19 mpg against an EPA rating of 18 city/26 highway/21 combined. After a couple bad traffic days, we even see numbers in the mid-teens.

Not Luxurious Enough
Remember those Michelin Pilot Super Sports? Well, as we mentioned before, they do provide plenty of grip, but they come with severe sacrifices in comfort. This Lincoln MKZ delivers an overly firm ride and allowed too much tire noise to intrude into its cabin. Not exactly characteristics desired by most luxury car buyers.

The MKZ's suspension is adjustable, and switching to the MKZ's Comfort mode does soften the ride. But it's at the sacrifice of composure. Suddenly it feels floaty over large bumps, while those tires are still crashing over the small road imperfections. This is extremely disappointing in an entry-luxury sedan in this price range.

Whether these problems exist when the sedan is equipped with the smaller all-season tires is not something we know yet. But we do know it won't match this car's performance (stopping from 60 mph in just 108 feet or pulling off 0.90g on the skid pad) when it's riding on the less aggressive rubber.

One positive is the Lincoln's steering. We do like how the sedan's electric-assist power steering is tuned. It's as precise as a good hydraulic-assist system. Too bad a 1941 Continental has a tighter turning diameter. Tight parking confines are not the MKZ's friend.

Not the MKZ Lincoln Needed
Lincoln's future is on the line, and this redesigned 2013 Lincoln MKZ won't be enough to reverse its downward spiral.

The MKZ's cabin is a major disappointment in almost every way, and it needs a more powerful and refined engine to compete at this level. The four-cylinder turbo is adequate as a base offering, but Lincoln shouldn't bother with anything short of its twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 as the optional upgrade.

Basically, the MKZ just doesn't feel special. And that's the kiss of death in this hyper-competitive market, which is filled with sedans that do feel special. And make no mistake, every other manufacturer that makes an entry-luxury sedan — from Acura to Volvo — is selling a superior product.

Ford says this MKZ is the future of Lincoln. The car that will save it from suffering the same fate as Mercury, Plymouth, Oldsmobile and Pontiac. But if this is the best Ford can do, we say Mulally, Fields and Farley should just cut their losses and get the headstone ready.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ Overview

The Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ is offered in the following submodels: MKZ Sedan, MKZ Hybrid. Available styles include 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ Base is priced between $11,999 and$15,395 with odometer readings between 52616 and107940 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is priced between $15,500 and$15,500 with odometer readings between 40240 and40240 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Lincoln MKZES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Lincoln MKZ for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2013 MKZES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,999 and mileage as low as 40240 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ.

Can't find a used 2013 Lincoln MKZs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKZ for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,236.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,314.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKZ for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,759.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,521.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Lincoln MKZ?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln MKZ lease specials

