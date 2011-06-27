Vehicle overview

As much as we disliked the subject in school, there are times in the course of evaluating cars when we find it necessary to step back and do a little math. After putting our pencils to the 2012 Lincoln MKZ, we conclude that things just don't add up.

To be sure, the midsize MKZ sedan has a number of good qualities, including decent handling, an attractive and comfortable interior and a long list of available high-tech doodads. The problem is that the littlest Lincoln still just doesn't feel as substantial or polished as you'd expect an entry-level luxury sedan to be.

To get a better handle on this equation, it helps to understand the MKZ is actually a rebadged version of the mass-market Ford Fusion sedan. Nothing wrong with that per se, as the Fusion is one of our favorite midsize sedans. So good in fact, that Lincoln's engineering team made relatively few changes under the skin.

The problem, of course, is that it takes a lot more than a few exterior styling tweaks and interior upgrades to compete in a category full of excellent luxury sedans, which ultimately leads us to conclude the MKZ just doesn't compute.

This is especially true when you consider just how many excellent cars there are to choose from in this price range. Specifically, we'd recommend cross-shopping the 2012 Audi A4, 2012 BMW 3 Series, 2012 Cadillac CTS, 2012 Hyundai Genesis, 2012 Infiniti G37, 2012 Lexus ES 350 and 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, all of which show more attention to detail and a greater degree of engineering excellence.

The lone exception to this sentiment is the Hybrid version of the MKZ, which offers fuel-sipping powertrain technology that's not available in the others. Perhaps the smaller 2012 Lexus HS 250h (hybrid) might be considered a competitor to the MKZ Hybrid, but the Lincoln bests it in both passenger space and fuel economy. However, it should be noted that the less expensive 2012 Ford Fusion Hybrid is essentially the same car as its upscale Lincoln cousin -- albeit without the fancier styling and plusher cabin trimmings.

In sum, the 2012 Lincoln MKZ is a good car that represents the best of the Ford Fusion's attributes, combined with a compelling array of luxury features. But, unless you're considering the Hybrid, it just isn't the equal of its competition.