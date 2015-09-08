Used 2009 Lincoln MKZ for Sale Near Me

2,557 listings
MKZ Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,557 listings
  • 2009 Lincoln MKZ in Black
    used

    2009 Lincoln MKZ

    112,560 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,997

    Details
  • 2009 Lincoln MKZ in White
    used

    2009 Lincoln MKZ

    145,443 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,400

    $1,337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lincoln MKZ in Red
    used

    2009 Lincoln MKZ

    91,125 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,577

    $888 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lincoln MKZ
    used

    2009 Lincoln MKZ

    49,952 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,888

    Details
  • 2009 Lincoln MKZ in Red
    used

    2009 Lincoln MKZ

    165,833 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2009 Lincoln MKZ in Silver
    used

    2009 Lincoln MKZ

    104,124 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,484

    $623 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lincoln MKZ in Black
    used

    2009 Lincoln MKZ

    78,993 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,011

    Details
  • 2009 Lincoln MKZ in Light Brown
    used

    2009 Lincoln MKZ

    76,482 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,975

    Details
  • 2009 Lincoln MKZ
    used

    2009 Lincoln MKZ

    135,477 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKZ in White
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKZ

    119,801 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,000

    $2,311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lincoln MKZ in Black
    used

    2008 Lincoln MKZ

    64,329 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    $841 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKZ in Red
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKZ

    73,657 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,977

    $1,126 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lincoln MKZ
    used

    2008 Lincoln MKZ

    115,967 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    $1,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKZ in Black
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKZ

    75,535 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,999

    $715 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lincoln MKZ in Silver
    used

    2008 Lincoln MKZ

    122,495 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,997

    $324 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKZ in Black
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKZ

    58,889 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $1,317 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lincoln MKZ
    used

    2008 Lincoln MKZ

    39,060 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,456

    Details
  • 2008 Lincoln MKZ in Black
    used

    2008 Lincoln MKZ

    141,182 miles

    $4,595

    $792 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,557 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKZ

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKZ
Overall Consumer Rating
4.325 Reviews
See all 25 reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (36%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 1
    (4%)
my hot rod Lincoln
chuck s,08/09/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Bought used with 74,000 miles. Have driven for 5,000 miles with no problems. Very comfortable. Handles well in part to AWD. Could use a little more power. Difficult to see controls below the radio. Very small and not intuitive. Climate control works very well but would be easier to use with a knob to turn and set highway temp. We drive 85% highway and get 21.5 mpg. I use a mobility scooter and it breaks down and fits in the trunk with room left over. update 85,000 miles...Have found a leak under the carpet since we finally started getting rain. It's on the front passenger side. have to take it in to see what the problem is. 95k miles... several problems with front suspention expensive!!!! Update 103,000 miles. Almost 2 years since purchased. still runs well. everything still works. No additional problems. suspenstion cost $110 to fix. not too bad. Update 114,500 miles. No additional problems. Just bought new conte tires. Runs quieter and got 1 mpg better. Use full synth. oil. seems to keep engine clean and running well. 124,500 update. change oil, filter, and air filter abt. every 7,500 miles. Update 139,500 Still no major mechanical problems. Just replaced brake pads all around. Going to have to replace tires soo n. 145,000 miles. Trans seems to be slipping. Added fluid. Almost time for an oil change.
Report abuse
