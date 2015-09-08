Used 2009 Lincoln MKZ for Sale Near Me
2,557 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 112,560 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,997
- 145,443 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,400$1,337 Below Market
- 91,125 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,577$888 Below Market
- 49,952 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,888
- 165,833 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,000
- 104,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,484$623 Below Market
- 78,993 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,011
- 76,482 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,975
- 135,477 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,495
- 119,801 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,000$2,311 Below Market
- 64,329 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000$841 Below Market
- 73,657 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,977$1,126 Below Market
- 115,967 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495$1,073 Below Market
- 75,535 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999$715 Below Market
- 122,495 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,997$324 Below Market
- 58,889 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,317 Below Market
- 39,060 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,456
- 141,182 miles
$4,595$792 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln MKZ searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKZ
Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKZ
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.325 Reviews
Report abuse
chuck s,08/09/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Bought used with 74,000 miles. Have driven for 5,000 miles with no problems. Very comfortable. Handles well in part to AWD. Could use a little more power. Difficult to see controls below the radio. Very small and not intuitive. Climate control works very well but would be easier to use with a knob to turn and set highway temp. We drive 85% highway and get 21.5 mpg. I use a mobility scooter and it breaks down and fits in the trunk with room left over. update 85,000 miles...Have found a leak under the carpet since we finally started getting rain. It's on the front passenger side. have to take it in to see what the problem is. 95k miles... several problems with front suspention expensive!!!! Update 103,000 miles. Almost 2 years since purchased. still runs well. everything still works. No additional problems. suspenstion cost $110 to fix. not too bad. Update 114,500 miles. No additional problems. Just bought new conte tires. Runs quieter and got 1 mpg better. Use full synth. oil. seems to keep engine clean and running well. 124,500 update. change oil, filter, and air filter abt. every 7,500 miles. Update 139,500 Still no major mechanical problems. Just replaced brake pads all around. Going to have to replace tires soo n. 145,000 miles. Trans seems to be slipping. Added fluid. Almost time for an oil change.
Related Lincoln MKZ info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2016
- Used Cadillac CT6 2018
- Used Ford Focus ST 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2013
- Used Kia Sorento 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris 2018
- Used Ford Taurus 2012
- Used GMC Canyon 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2017
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2017
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2017
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2014
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2017
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Lincoln Corsair Little Rock AR
- Used Lincoln Aviator Springfield MO
- Used Lincoln MKS Lexington KY
- Used Lincoln Corsair Jersey City NJ
- Used Lincoln Navigator Bronx NY
- Used Lincoln Navigator Salt Lake City UT
- Used Lincoln Corsair Roanoke VA
- Used Lincoln Corsair Bloomington IL
- Used Lincoln Navigator Lansing MI
- Used Lincoln Navigator Corpus Christi TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2015 Melbourne FL
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017 Huntsville AL
- Used Lincoln Continental 2018 Paterson NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 4C
- 2020 Palisade
- Toyota Yaris 2020
- 2019 G80
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2019
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe News
- 2019 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback