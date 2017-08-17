  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(7)
2018 Lincoln MKZ Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Comes well-equipped with many standard features
  • Hybrid model available at no extra charge
  • Impressively quick acceleration with turbocharged V6 engine option
  • Underwhelming interior quality
  • Short on interior space given its exterior size
  • Slower-than-average acceleration with the base engine
List Price Range
$22,977 - $29,995
Which MKZ does Edmunds recommend?

This category is dominated by sport sedans, and Lincoln caters to that with the MKZ's optional 400-hp turbocharged V6 engine. For our money, though, the MKZ is at its best when it's the MKZ Hybrid. It's fuel-efficient and you can get it for the same price as the standard model. Step up to the Reserve trim and you get a well-equipped luxury sedan that should still leave some room in your budget for adding extras or options you might want.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

For decades, American car shoppers have typically gravitated toward European and Japanese brands for entry-level luxury sedans. Lincoln has been trying to chip away at the market with the Ford Fusion-based MKZ for years now but with limited success.

Last year, Lincoln restyled the MKZ's front end with a new look first introduced by the brand's new Continental sedan. Available LED headlights and a Jaguar-esque grille add character to the car's sleek lines. Lincoln also introduced a new turbocharged V6 engine good for up to 400 horsepower, which is an impressive output for this class of car. A base turbocharged four-cylinder engine and the MKZ Hybrid continue to round out the MKZ's powertrain lineup.

Inside are plenty of standard luxury features and the MKZ's Sync 3 infotainment interface, which is quick and easy to use. In other aspects, however, you'll find that the MKZ comes across as pretty average. Interior materials quality isn't as rich as you'll find in other cars in this class, for example, and the rear seat isn't particularly accommodating for adults.

If you're shopping for a luxury sedan that gives you a lot of features for your money, or if high fuel economy is a priority, we think the 2018 Lincoln MKZ is worth checking out. Otherwise, you might find some rival luxury sedans are more appealing overall.

2018 Lincoln MKZ models

The 2018 Lincoln MKZ is available with three powertrains — a four-cylinder, six-cylinder and hybrid — and four trims. The Premiere comes fairly well-equipped, but go with the Select to get additional interior and technology options. The Reserve offers the most flexibility with options and packages. Finally, the Black Label is just as much about ownership experience as a stand-alone a trim, providing owners with free washes and a higher level of roadside assistance and maintenance.

For all trims, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four (245 hp, 275 lb-ft) is standard, and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available as an option. For the Select, Reserve and Black Label trims, a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (also with a six-speed automatic) is optional, and can be equipped with front-wheel drive (350 hp, 400 lb-ft) or all-wheel drive (400 hp, 400 lb-ft). A hybrid powertrain is also available, and uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor to produce a combined 188 hp.

The Premiere base model comes well-equipped with features such as 18-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, adaptive xenon headlights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with heating, driver-seat memory settings and a 60/40-split folding rear seat with pass-through. Standard technology features a rearview camera, Bluetooth, Lincoln's Sync 3 infotainment interface, an 8-inch touchscreen display, Sync smartphone app integration, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an 11-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and two USB ports.

Stepping up to the Select model gets you an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, leather upholstery, genuine wood trim, front seats with four-way power lumbar adjustment, a power-adjustable steering wheel, enhanced interior ambient lighting, a 110-volt household-style power outlet and two rear-seat USB charging ports.

Optional for the Select is the Select Plus package, which adds a navigation system, power trunklid, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

The Reserve trim level has those features as standard, plus 19-inch wheels, ventilated front seats and enhanced connectivity functionality. A 14-speaker Revel audio system with HD radio capability is also standard.

There's also the Black Label trim. It comes equipped similarly to the Reserve but has an upgraded interior (upgraded and extended leather upholstery and a simulated suede headliner, most notably) and a choice of three unique themes. The Black Label also offers a host of special services, including a mobile showroom, remote vehicle delivery, pickup and drop-off of your car for service work, an extended premium maintenance plan and more.

Most options are grouped into packages. The Climate package bundles automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, a windshield wiper de-icer, a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats. The Technology package has adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system with pre-collision assist, lane departure warning and intervention, and an automated parking system (both parallel and perpendicular parking).

The Reserve model can be had with a Luxury package that contains LED headlights and a premium Revel Ultima audio system with 20 speakers and HD radio. There's also a Driver's package with 19-inch polished alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, torque vectoring (with the turbo V6 and AWD), painted brake calipers, multi-contour front seats, and distinctive interior and exterior trim details. The Climate and Technology packages are available with the Reserve as well.

Major stand-alone options include the choice of 19-inch polished alloy wheels, a traditional sunroof or a panoramic moonroof, a power rear sunshade and inflatable rear safety belts.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

7.0
Though it isn't the most entertaining car in the luxury sedan segment, the 2017 Lincoln MKZ is certainly competent with the standard 2.0-liter engine. Acceleration with this engine is slower than most rivals, so those who desire a bit of speed might want to look into the more powerful turbocharged V6.

Acceleration

6.5
Around town between lights and at relatively low speed, the 2.0-liter MKZ feels peppy. On the highway, it has only enough power for carefully executed passing maneuvers. Our AWD tester went from zero to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, which is about a second slower than average for the segment.

Braking

8.0
Brake pedal has plenty of feel and engages with the quick touch of your foot. It's easy to modulate the brake pressure, which makes for smooth stops in city traffic. In simulated panic braking, the MKZ came to a stop from 60 mph in 113 feet, which is a few feet shorter than average for this segment.

Steering

6.0
Steering effort is fairly light across the board. Selecting Sport mode gives the MKZ's steering more heft, but not much more. And the overfall feel is detached and numb, giving no clue as to the quality of the road surface or which direction the wheels are pointing.

Handling

7.0
The MKZ comes standard with an adaptive suspension that helps it travel through corners in a relatively flat and composed manner. This isn't exactly a canyon-carver, but it handles curves well, especially when you take into account its considerable size.

Drivability

7.0
A six-speed automatic transmission is paired with the MKZ's standard 2.0-liter motor. Shifts around town are smooth and quick, and there isn't a bunch of roaming between the gears when you're going up a steep grade.

Comfort

7.5
The standard MKZ is smooth on the highway with relatively comfortable seats and a refined 2.0-liter engine. It's quiet and reserved almost all of the time with lots of available extras to keep you cozy.

Seat comfort

7.0
Optional multi-contour seats are a bit firm, and it's initially difficult to find a comfortable seating position despite their adjustability. Once you find an agreeable setting, however, you'll never need to change it again. Numerous lumbar bladders inflate and deflate to provide a massaging function.

Ride comfort

8.0
The MKZ rides stiffer than you might expect from a compact luxury sedan, but it still makes for a good road-trip car. Broken pavement sends some small thunks and thuds through the cabin, but nothing major. Optional 19-inch wheels are not recommended if comfort is a priority because they add sharpness.

Noise & vibration

8.0
At idle, the 2.0-liter engine is relatively calm. It doesn't rumble, just sort of hums, and not much engine noise makes its way into the cabin. When you floor it to get on the freeway, there's only a hint of a whine. At highway speeds the MKZ is quiet enough for whisper-level conversations.

Climate control

6.5
The standard dual-zone automatic climate control has a hard time coping with lots of sunlight, so things get sweaty quickly if you don't lower the temp. Heated/ventilated front seats are standard on the Reserve. The reasonably priced Climate package adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

Interior

7.5
The MKZ's interior has several appealing virtues, but it's outclassed by top luxury rivals. Although there is more than enough space up front, the sleek, sloping roof limits rear headroom. Avoid the panoramic sunroof if you plan on transporting tall adults in the back seat regularly.

Ease of use

8.0
Most of the MKZ's controls are user-friendly. Dual-zone automatic climate controls are within reach of both the driver and passenger, although the buttons on the right side of the screen require a stretch.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
Front door openings are wide and the seats are mounted high enough that sliding in is a breeze. Getting in the rear seat requires ducking because of the sloping roof. The easy-entry memory feature moves the front seat very far back, so you might want to disable it if you frequently transport rear passengers.

Driving position

8.0
A significant range of motion for the driver seat and the power-adjustable steering wheel should make it easy for most drivers to find an ideal driving position.

Roominess

7.0
Although exterior dimensions are typical for a large sedan, the MKZ can feel tight inside, possibly because it seems narrow. Front passengers have plenty of head- and legroom, rear legroom is above class average, but rear headroom is below par, especially with the optional panoramic sunroof.

Visibility

6.5
Good forward visibility despite thick front pillars, but similarly large rear pillars mean big rear blind spots. A high trunklid inhibits rear visibility, and the panoramic sunroof blocks the top of the rear window when open. Rearview camera is standard but a surround-view camera is not available.

Quality

7.5
The MKZ's cabin materials aren't as competitive as they once were. BMW and Mercedes interiors feel much more upscale. Our test MKZ had several build issues, including a flickering LED light, creaky armrest, burned-out ambient lighting strip and door/dash trim that didn't quite line up.

Utility

7.5
The MKZ has a big trunk, fold-down rear seats and a bunch of places for water bottles and other small items. In general, it's pretty utilitarian for a luxury sedan. Installing kid seats isn't exactly a breeze, but it's doable.

Small-item storage

7.5
Numerous storage areas include two cupholders in both front and rear consoles and cupholder cutouts in each door pocket, though none hold large cups. There are two trays beneath the center stack, a bin under the front armrest (that's a bit tough to reach) and a small space under the rear armrest.

Cargo space

8.5
The standard MKZ's trunk has 15.4 cubic feet of cargo space, which is right at the top of the class. The rear seats can be folded down for transporting longer and bulkier items.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
There are four LATCH positions, two on each outboard rear seat, with three shelf anchors. But the LATCH hooks are set deep into the seat, and the surrounding cushion is stiff, making it difficult to push past and insert a car seat hook.

Technology

8.0
Technology is one of the MKZ's strong points. The revised Sync 3 is easy to use and much faster than before. Voice controls are easy to learn, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard. Avoid splurging for the optional 20-speaker stereo, though; it isn't as impressive as we hoped.

Audio & navigation

7.0
Sync 3 is dramatically better than last year's MyLincoln Touch infotainment system. It's smooth, quick and easy to use with legible graphics. Unfortunately, the optional 20-speaker system is less dynamically impressive than rival upgraded systems. Satellite radio frequently loses signal.

Smartphone integration

9.0
There's a USB port located at the bottom of the center stack and another under the armrest; the Select model adds two charge-only ports in the back. Phone pairing via Bluetooth is simple, and Sync 3 sorts through music catalogs quickly. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard with Sync 3.

Driver aids

7.0
Adaptive cruise control modulates speed well without heavy braking when a car cuts you off. However, during our test of the MKZ, we did get a few false positives from the parking sensors and lane departure warning/mitigation system. ACC, lane keeping assist and other safety tech are mostly optional.

Voice control

8.5
Sync has been good at this voice-control stuff for a long time now, and this newest Sync 3 is no different. It recognizes commands, changes radio stations, makes phone calls and selects songs all with simple structure commands that don't take long to learn at all. Siri Eyes Free is also present.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Lincoln MKZ.

5(72%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
4.4
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Serene Cruiser with sporting ambitions
Tommy,09/23/2018
Premiere 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I owned a 2017 Mazda 6 touring . With it's 19 inch wheels and dialed in suspension , it handled great . It was however , a little harsh in ride quality and higher in noise than I wanted as well as being a little underpowered. I went to my local lincoln / Mazda dealer to drive the 2018 Mazda 6 with the turbo and the signature package trim . The sales guy suggested that if I was going to spend that much that I might want to check out the MKZ. I did ..and well, it was all over. I loved the way the MKZ drove and before I knew it , I was deciding between a white select package with cappuccino interior and the one I decided upon, the black velvet on ebony premiere with the magnetic package including a darker grill and 19" inch wheels . My car is the base MKZ with just this package as it's only option . With the incentive from dealer as well as all ncoln , I paid a little over 33k . For this price I don't believe the car can be beat in terms of value . When you walk up to the car the welcome lighting comes on in sequance and projects the Lincoln logo onto the ground by both the drivers and the front passenger door. Sit inside on the comfortable power seats with power lumbar and hit the start button. The start up is refined. I'm used to the Mazda and this thing is just quiet and elegant on start up . The LCD dash comes to life , your seating goes to its pre programmed place . Press the drive button on the dash and start your trip. The MKZ accelerates quickly and smoothly through the gears . Unless you are looking to drag race then this car has all the power you need with the 2.0 liter turbo in my opinion. The base lincoln premium sound stereo is not quite as good as the Bose in my Mazda but it's close. It's way better than some of the reviews here would have you believe. The black interior with the aluminum trim is very high tech looking to me. True , there are other cars in its class that have a more luxurious appearance but there are many little things here that denote luxury. From the auto hold braking, to the lighted door sills with Lincoln spelled out , the auto up and down feature on all 4 windows, remote start, back up sensors , soft touch materials on just about all surfaces, laminated glass, adaptive suspension and headlights that turn with your steering inputs, the trunk that sinches shut wh n you gently lower the lid and most of a all a truly , serene and quit ride . The Lincoln MKZ Is a bargain . Select sport mode and thrown it into an on ramp. It's holds the curve nearly as well as the Mazda while keeping much more composed. The climate control is good . The Lincoln app is just cool. Want to have you car start up on it's pre programmed time and read the ambient temp in order to determine to turn in the heated seats or the AC .I think it's possible to take it up over 50k and once you really get much past 45k there are alternative luxuaty cars with even more refinement and luxury but for the deal you can get on these thngs I don't think there is anything that can touch it for value.
BE VERY CAREFUL OF LINCOLN
Keith Hawkins,03/13/2019
Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I bought my brand new Lincoln off the showroom floor in March of 2018. I was super excited as I loved the way the way the new Lincolns look and the fact that they were fast and handled great. Once I had an opportunity to drive it and use the features I could not have been happier with my purchase. Around 2500 miles in I noticed a loud grinding noise coming from my right passenger side wheel when making left turns. I immediately called the dealer and they advised me to continue driving (as long as I felt safe) and bring it in during the 5000 mile service interval. I did that, and right before I brought in the air conditioner was making a very loud noise as well when you switch gears and come to an idle. I made both of these known to dealer and they said they would take a look at it. I got the car back a few days later and notice the same two noises were still occurring. Make a long story short from May 2018 to October 2018 I left my car with the dealership to fix 7 times and each time, the service dept would say they've fixed my issue only to drive a week or two and realize the noises were still present. After numerous calls with Ford (corporate) the GM of the dealership, I applied for the buyback program due to the care being a Lemon, and to me, unfixable. Once I completed my case with Ford (corporate) I was approved for a buyback. I loved my car so much that during the buyback process, I told my original salesperson to find me another car exactly like the one I had...Down to the color. Now mind you that everyone at the local dealership had been pretty pleasant, accommodating, and apologetic up to this point. I didn't blame anyone for anything, but just wanted to have the new car feel and most of all just wanted what I paid for. HERE'S WHERE IT TURNS REALLY UGLY.....During the buyback process Ford (Corporate) in Dearborn Michigan sent me a worksheet that shows what they were going to buy the car back for. On this worksheet, they only offered me a refund of $2200. However, I paid over $8k in less than 10 months in an attempt to pay the car off quickly. When I called my caseworker she then transferred to a superior name "Angie" who has to the be the most unprofessional "customer" service person I have ever talked to. As a business owner, she would never get the opportunity to speak to customer in the way she spoke to me. Through all the yelling and screaming at me, she made it seem as if it were my fault I bought a lemon, that lemon buyback amounts are regulated by state laws, and that I should be lucky they are even considering a buyback. State laws regulate lemon buyback criteria but DO NOT create hare-brained formulas to screw people out of money. So after about 5 minutes on the phone with her I said to her "I have a down payment on the exact car" do you not care to keep me as a customer because this is ridiculous. Her response verbatim "I DON'T CARE IF YOU TAKE THE DEAL OR NOT, I DONT CARE IF YOU DONT BUY ANOTHER LINCOLN...TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT." To me, that was a punch in the gut, because through all of this I really wanted another Lincoln, but I will not be talked to like this. I got screwed, took the deal, and cancelled the order of my newer Lincoln. The dealership was upset, but understood. I now have an Infiniti and overall the whole process was the more professional, the car is great, service is great and I will never buy another Lincoln....Buyer Beware!
Best value and reliability
Russell,01/03/2019
Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I’ve owned my MKZ for two years now still running great. Thus far no issues and very comfortable on the road. Good value and sharp car Purchased a 2018 MKZ Reserve 2.0 AWD in Oct 2018 as I needed a new car and wanted a stylish vehicle this go around. At first very hesitant on the 2.0 liter engine but after purchasing the car the engine does not disappoint. Great ride nice interior and all the technology one could want in a luxury car. Front seats stiff at first but break in rather nicely. Good on long road trips and no fatigue. I recommend this car to anyone looking for luxury at a great price.
Hadn't conidered a MKZ until I drove one
Richard Russ,04/26/2019
Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I have owned many cars in my life from normal everyday drivers to the top of the line luxury models from GM, Lincoln and Jaguar. I always thought that Jaguar had the best ride and comfort. My last car was a new Buick LaCrosse Premium which I bought last year based on what I had heard about how it drove and how quiet it was. It was nice but not what I would say luxurious regarding the ride which was rather harsh and not nearly as quiet as I had hoped for. Then one day my wife saw a new MKZ up close. She said she liked the looks of it and wondered why we hadn't considered one of those. My answer was I don't know! I loved the new looks of the Lincoln which reminded me of a Bentley. It is embarrassing to admit, but in the 45 years of marriage we have owned over 50 cars. I can honestly say of all the cars we have owned I don't think I have ever driven a car that was more pleasing than the new MKZ. With the new sound deadening technology inside the car and the comfort of the seats as well as the ride I have never owned a finer car. It is truly a pleasure to drive. It is rare when you can drive a car that it is as quiet and comfortable as sitting in your own living room. If you are thinking about a new car, you would be amiss if you don't drive a 2018 or later Lincoln MKZ.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
41 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
188 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the MKZ models:

Blind-Spot and Cross Traffic Alert
Warns drivers of objects within vehicle's blind spot, and if cars are approaching from behind.
Driver Alert System
Alerts the driver to the possibility that they may be too tired to continue based on driving behavior.
Enhanced Active Park Assist
Helps drivers into and out of parking positions, by taking over the steering.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Lincoln MKZ

Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Overview

The Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ is offered in the following submodels: MKZ Sedan, MKZ Hybrid. Available styles include Select 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premiere 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Hybrid Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Hybrid Select 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Select 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Hybrid Premiere 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Premiere 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve is priced between $24,450 and$29,995 with odometer readings between 7677 and33116 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Select is priced between $22,977 and$28,000 with odometer readings between 13073 and23893 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Premiere is priced between $23,490 and$23,669 with odometer readings between 20764 and24167 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Select is priced between $23,849 and$24,490 with odometer readings between 21951 and36212 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Lincoln MKZES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Lincoln MKZ for sale near. There are currently 15 used and CPO 2018 MKZES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,977 and mileage as low as 7677 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ.

Can't find a used 2018 Lincoln MKZs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKZ for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,885.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,380.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKZ for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,683.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,212.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Lincoln MKZ?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

