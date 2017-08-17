I bought my brand new Lincoln off the showroom floor in March of 2018. I was super excited as I loved the way the way the new Lincolns look and the fact that they were fast and handled great. Once I had an opportunity to drive it and use the features I could not have been happier with my purchase. Around 2500 miles in I noticed a loud grinding noise coming from my right passenger side wheel when making left turns. I immediately called the dealer and they advised me to continue driving (as long as I felt safe) and bring it in during the 5000 mile service interval. I did that, and right before I brought in the air conditioner was making a very loud noise as well when you switch gears and come to an idle. I made both of these known to dealer and they said they would take a look at it. I got the car back a few days later and notice the same two noises were still occurring. Make a long story short from May 2018 to October 2018 I left my car with the dealership to fix 7 times and each time, the service dept would say they've fixed my issue only to drive a week or two and realize the noises were still present. After numerous calls with Ford (corporate) the GM of the dealership, I applied for the buyback program due to the care being a Lemon, and to me, unfixable. Once I completed my case with Ford (corporate) I was approved for a buyback. I loved my car so much that during the buyback process, I told my original salesperson to find me another car exactly like the one I had...Down to the color. Now mind you that everyone at the local dealership had been pretty pleasant, accommodating, and apologetic up to this point. I didn't blame anyone for anything, but just wanted to have the new car feel and most of all just wanted what I paid for. HERE'S WHERE IT TURNS REALLY UGLY.....During the buyback process Ford (Corporate) in Dearborn Michigan sent me a worksheet that shows what they were going to buy the car back for. On this worksheet, they only offered me a refund of $2200. However, I paid over $8k in less than 10 months in an attempt to pay the car off quickly. When I called my caseworker she then transferred to a superior name "Angie" who has to the be the most unprofessional "customer" service person I have ever talked to. As a business owner, she would never get the opportunity to speak to customer in the way she spoke to me. Through all the yelling and screaming at me, she made it seem as if it were my fault I bought a lemon, that lemon buyback amounts are regulated by state laws, and that I should be lucky they are even considering a buyback. State laws regulate lemon buyback criteria but DO NOT create hare-brained formulas to screw people out of money. So after about 5 minutes on the phone with her I said to her "I have a down payment on the exact car" do you not care to keep me as a customer because this is ridiculous. Her response verbatim "I DON'T CARE IF YOU TAKE THE DEAL OR NOT, I DONT CARE IF YOU DONT BUY ANOTHER LINCOLN...TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT." To me, that was a punch in the gut, because through all of this I really wanted another Lincoln, but I will not be talked to like this. I got screwed, took the deal, and cancelled the order of my newer Lincoln. The dealership was upset, but understood. I now have an Infiniti and overall the whole process was the more professional, the car is great, service is great and I will never buy another Lincoln....Buyer Beware!

