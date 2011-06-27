Vehicle overview

The 2011 Lincoln MKZ offers loads of available features, smart electronics integration, sufficient power, a spacious cabin, comfortable seats and surprisingly nimble handling. The MKZ's problem, though, is that it just doesn't feel as solidly engineered, sophisticated and luxurious to drive as a proper luxury sedan should be.

Maybe it's too much to expect, as this car has its origins in the stretched platform from the previous-generation Mazda 6 that it shares with the Ford Fusion. While other brands take the platforms of regular family cars and significantly augment them for luxury duty to the point of being unrecognizable, the MKZ's roots are readily apparent. So the MKZ shares the 263-horsepower V6 from the Ford Fusion Sport and drives in a very similar fashion.

Yes, there are some improved materials within the interior like real aluminum trim and Bridge of Weir leather upholstery, yet otherwise most everything is much like the Ford Fusion. This level of polish is impressive when you're paying $28,000 for it. But at $40,000, it's another story.

At this price point there are many other cars we'd suggest, like the 2011 Audi A4, 2011 BMW 3 Series, 2011 Cadillac CTS, 2011 Hyundai Genesis, Infiniti G37, 2011 Lexus ES 350 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, all of which exhibit a greater level of engineering excellence and attention to detail that cannot be quantified by feature lists or specification sheets. The 2011 Lincoln MKZ is a good car; it's just not good enough.