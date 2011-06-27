  1. Home
2011 Lincoln MKZ Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent infotainment features
  • comfortable seats and driving position
  • responsive steering.
  • Non-premium feel
  • not enough differentiation from Ford Fusion
  • rough ride with sport suspension.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Lincoln MKZ is a perfectly competent midsize premium sedan, but it does not represent enough of an improvement over the similar Ford Fusion in order to warrant its Mercedes-like price.

Vehicle overview

The 2011 Lincoln MKZ offers loads of available features, smart electronics integration, sufficient power, a spacious cabin, comfortable seats and surprisingly nimble handling. The MKZ's problem, though, is that it just doesn't feel as solidly engineered, sophisticated and luxurious to drive as a proper luxury sedan should be.

Maybe it's too much to expect, as this car has its origins in the stretched platform from the previous-generation Mazda 6 that it shares with the Ford Fusion. While other brands take the platforms of regular family cars and significantly augment them for luxury duty to the point of being unrecognizable, the MKZ's roots are readily apparent. So the MKZ shares the 263-horsepower V6 from the Ford Fusion Sport and drives in a very similar fashion.

Yes, there are some improved materials within the interior like real aluminum trim and Bridge of Weir leather upholstery, yet otherwise most everything is much like the Ford Fusion. This level of polish is impressive when you're paying $28,000 for it. But at $40,000, it's another story.

At this price point there are many other cars we'd suggest, like the 2011 Audi A4, 2011 BMW 3 Series, 2011 Cadillac CTS, 2011 Hyundai Genesis, Infiniti G37, 2011 Lexus ES 350 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, all of which exhibit a greater level of engineering excellence and attention to detail that cannot be quantified by feature lists or specification sheets. The 2011 Lincoln MKZ is a good car; it's just not good enough.

2011 Lincoln MKZ models

The 2011 Lincoln MKZ is a midsize entry-level luxury sedan available in a single trim level. Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, foglamps, full power accessories, a keyless entry pad, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated eight-way power front seats with driver memory functions, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Sync (voice controls, Bluetooth, navigation assistance, 911 assist and iPod interface) and a nine-speaker audio system with six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

The Navigation package includes a rearview camera, a blind spot warning system and a navigation system that includes a touchscreen, single-CD/DVD audio player, 10GB of digital music storage, HD radio and Sirius Travel Link. A THX-certified premium surround-sound system can be added to the navigation package or obtained within the Ultimate package, which further adds 17-inch chrome-clad wheels, a sunroof (also a stand-alone item), adaptive xenon headlights, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting and all Navigation package items.

The Sport Appearance package adds 18-inch polished alloy wheels, a sport-turned suspension, contrasting seat piping, aluminum interior trim and a unique darkened exterior trim. The Executive package adds upgraded leather upholstery and interior trim.

2011 Highlights

The optional navigation system gains HD radio for 2011.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Lincoln MKZ is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 263 hp and 249 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only available transmission, but it includes a manual shift control. Front-wheel drive is standard, while the optional AWD system is notable because it can transfer power from side to side as well as front to rear.

In performance testing, an all-wheel-drive MKZ went from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds, which is competitive in this premium class. Fuel economy is also fairly impressive with an EPA-estimated 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined for the front-drive model and 17/24/19 with all-wheel drive.

Safety

Standard safety features include stability and traction control, blind spot mirrors, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. The 2011 Lincoln MKZ also comes standard with Ford's programmable MyKey system, which allows parents to specify limits for vehicle speed and stereo volume for their teenage drivers.

In government crash testing, the MKZ's mechanical twin, the Ford Fusion, achieved a perfect five stars for front protection and driver side protection. It earned four stars for rear side protection.

Driving

The base 2011 Lincoln MKZ feels like a Fusion Sport minus the "Sport," which should be fine for most buyers seeking a quiet and comfortable luxury vehicle. Yet once you add the sport-tuned suspension and 18-inch wheels of the optional Sport Appearance package, the MKZ is suddenly transformed into an agile, fun-to-drive car that you wouldn't necessarily associate with the Lincoln brand. The steering in particular is communicative and well-weighted. There is a downside, though, because it comes with a rough ride that you also wouldn't associate with Lincoln. There are no complaints about the power from the MKZ's V6, but its soundtrack is less pleasing than other six-cylinders at this price point.

Interior

The MKZ is spacious compared to most of its similarly priced luxury sedan competitors, and it benefits from comfortable seats, a widely adjustable driving position and a big trunk (16.9 cubic feet). In order to get the most out of the MKZ, we recommend loading up with the Navigation package and its wealth of handy, user-friendly technologies like navigation and Sirius Travel Link. The optional THX-certified sound system is also quite strong.

Nevertheless, the MKZ is let down by its interior. Although the materials are a bit nicer than those in the Ford Fusion Sport, the MKZ still feels more like a premium family sedan than something that should be competing with Audi or Mercedes-Benz. Though it boasts things like ventilated seat upholstery and fancy-sounding Bridge of Weir leather, the MKZ falls short of being considered a true luxury car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Lincoln MKZ.

5(60%)
4(25%)
3(5%)
2(5%)
1(5%)
4.3
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What more do you really need
penpat2020,08/18/2014
I bought this 2011 Lincoln MKZ used with just over 23,000 miles for under $20k! Car has everything you could want in a luxury car, leather, 10 speaker surround sound, rear-back up, navigation with Sync and bluetooth, chrome, etc. For a car of similar size and quality in it's class you would easily be paying $7-12k more. Value is unbeatable. As for drive quality, I have test-drove an A4, TL, C300, and 328i as well as previously owned a Cadillac CTS. They all had their quirks and pros and cons. This car stands up to all of them. It may not be the best of the best, but the value in the package is unbeatable.
Love my used Mkz
Mike H,12/05/2018
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Grabbed this great car used two weeks ago for only $9,900 with only 34k miles. It was in pristine condition as it was a one owner little ol grandma driven car. The car itself is very comfortable, quiet, and smooth, makes a great highway car. So far everything has been great and reliable which I don't expect to change since they receive very high marks on reliability. The V6 is smooth and has great power. The only thing I could complain about is the transmission is on the slow side of shifting gears but this is meant to be a cruiser and not a sports car. So far I absolutely love my MKZ!
Very solid. Nice ride.
Wayde,08/05/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
A high quality automobile that continues to look and perform great after 5 years.
Great car for the price
Ohiodale,10/05/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This car has been solid in reliability. It has a very quiet cabin, in fact it was rated one of the most quiet cabins in 2011. I love the hands free technology and the radio plays great. I am not sure why one of the comments says the radio does not display the name of the song and artist because it does in my car. I love the memory seats and they work perfect for both sets of keys. The thing I like the most about the car is the ride. It does not have a stiff suspension but you can hardly feel bumpy roads. Based on the fact my car was manufactured in 2010 the technology is great. I am sure there are better cars in 2017 but there should be. I plan to keep this car for another 4 years and anticipate no issues with it.
See all 20 reviews of the 2011 Lincoln MKZ
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat3 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Lincoln MKZ

Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ Overview

The Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ is offered in the following submodels: MKZ Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ Base is priced between $9,314 and$9,314 with odometer readings between 85561 and85561 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Lincoln MKZ for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2011 MKZES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,314 and mileage as low as 85561 miles.

Which used 2011 Lincoln MKZES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Lincoln MKZ for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2011 MKZES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,314 and mileage as low as 85561 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ.

Can't find a used 2011 Lincoln MKZs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKZ for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,439.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,822.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKZ for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,949.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,869.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Lincoln MKZ?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln MKZ lease specials

