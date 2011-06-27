Vehicle overview

Deciphering the names of Lincolns nowadays is starting to be like cracking Soviet spy code. The 2008 MKZ is joined by the MKX and soon by the MKS, plus there's inexplicably the Mark LT. Unlike the LT and eight previous Lincoln Marks, using quasi-acronyms is apparently way cooler and more likely to attract a younger group of buyers -- younger as in south of 65. The logic behind that, though, is like handing Ed McMahon a skateboard and expecting him to host the X Games. While the MKZ is certainly more lively than the geriatric Town Car, it has a long way to go before it can be considered a realistic competitor for other entry-level luxury sedans.

The 2008 Lincoln MKZ is more or less a Ford Fusion with different front and rear styling, an overcooked retro interior and 42 more horses. While models like the Acura TL and Lexus ES 350 are related to lesser Honda and Toyota vehicles, respectively, they possess completely distinctive styling. That's not to say the Fusion is a bad car to be based on, though, as this family of midsize sedans features competent handling, good steering feel and plenty of interior space. Plus, the MKZ adds a more comfortable ride to the mix, along with the 263-horsepower V6 found in the much larger MKX.

The MKZ also offers a lot of standard features, with cooled front seats and satellite radio added to the docket for 2008. Later in the model year, Ford's potentially revolutionary Sync hands-free communications and entertainment technology debuts. With Sync, drivers and passengers can access and operate their cell phones, PDAs, USB storage devices, iPods or other MP3 players using voice commands. The cell phone's address book is also wirelessly and automatically transferred to the vehicle.

In other aspects, however, the 2008 Lincoln MKZ comes up a bit short for a premium sedan. Cars like the TL, ES 350, Audi A4, Cadillac CTS and Volkswagen Passat can surpass the Lincoln in terms of performance, interior luxury, safety equipment and design, though they can't likely match the MKZ's price. Lincoln's new naming scheme may not do so much to attract younger buyers, but value is certainly something any generation can appreciate.