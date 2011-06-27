  1. Home
2008 Lincoln MKZ Review

Pros & Cons

  • Available all-wheel drive, many standard features, comfortable ride.
  • Can't get stability control, subpar interior quality and design, traditional Lincoln styling unlikely to appeal to younger buyers.
List Price Range
$6,500 - $9,456
Used MKZ for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite adding more power last year and more standard features this year, the 2008 Lincoln MKZ still faces a difficult battle as competitors offer sharper handling dynamics, higher-quality interiors and greater overall refinement.

Vehicle overview

Deciphering the names of Lincolns nowadays is starting to be like cracking Soviet spy code. The 2008 MKZ is joined by the MKX and soon by the MKS, plus there's inexplicably the Mark LT. Unlike the LT and eight previous Lincoln Marks, using quasi-acronyms is apparently way cooler and more likely to attract a younger group of buyers -- younger as in south of 65. The logic behind that, though, is like handing Ed McMahon a skateboard and expecting him to host the X Games. While the MKZ is certainly more lively than the geriatric Town Car, it has a long way to go before it can be considered a realistic competitor for other entry-level luxury sedans.

The 2008 Lincoln MKZ is more or less a Ford Fusion with different front and rear styling, an overcooked retro interior and 42 more horses. While models like the Acura TL and Lexus ES 350 are related to lesser Honda and Toyota vehicles, respectively, they possess completely distinctive styling. That's not to say the Fusion is a bad car to be based on, though, as this family of midsize sedans features competent handling, good steering feel and plenty of interior space. Plus, the MKZ adds a more comfortable ride to the mix, along with the 263-horsepower V6 found in the much larger MKX.

The MKZ also offers a lot of standard features, with cooled front seats and satellite radio added to the docket for 2008. Later in the model year, Ford's potentially revolutionary Sync hands-free communications and entertainment technology debuts. With Sync, drivers and passengers can access and operate their cell phones, PDAs, USB storage devices, iPods or other MP3 players using voice commands. The cell phone's address book is also wirelessly and automatically transferred to the vehicle.

In other aspects, however, the 2008 Lincoln MKZ comes up a bit short for a premium sedan. Cars like the TL, ES 350, Audi A4, Cadillac CTS and Volkswagen Passat can surpass the Lincoln in terms of performance, interior luxury, safety equipment and design, though they can't likely match the MKZ's price. Lincoln's new naming scheme may not do so much to attract younger buyers, but value is certainly something any generation can appreciate.

2008 Lincoln MKZ models

The 2008 Lincoln MKZ is a midsize premium sedan that comes in a single trim with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. It comes nicely equipped with such standard features as 17-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, wood trim, heated and cooled power front seats with driver-side memory, dual-zone automatic climate control and a seven-speaker CD stereo with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. Later in the model year, the Sync hands-free communication and entertainment integration system will be standard.

Notable options include chrome wheels, xenon headlights, a sunroof, an upgraded THX-certified sound system, reverse parking sensors and a voice-activated navigation system.

2008 Highlights

Heated and cooled front seats and satellite radio become standard on the 2008 Lincoln MKZ. The innovative "Sync" hands-free communication and entertainment interface, developed in a partnership between Ford and Microsoft, becomes standard equipment later in the year. The optional navigation system is now voice activated, and buyers can now opt for reverse parking sensors.

Performance & mpg

All Lincoln MKZs come with a 3.5-liter V6 engine. It's good for 263 hp and 249 pound-feet of torque and is matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. The optional electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system can transfer power from side to side as well as front to rear. In testing, an MKZ AWD went from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, which is a little below-average for its class. For 2008, the front-wheel-drive MKZ gets 17 mpg city and 25 mpg highway in EPA fuel economy testing, while the AWD version gets 1 mpg less.

Safety

Standard safety features include front-seat side impact airbags as well as full-length head curtain airbags. Those head airbags include a "roll-fold" feature that helps to keep the airbag against the glass even if the occupant is out of position. All MKZs include four-wheel antilock disc brakes. Traction control is also standard, but oddly, stability control is not available. In government crash tests, the 2008 Lincoln MKZ received five out of five stars for driver and front passenger safety. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's frontal-offset test, the Lincoln MKZ received a rating of "Good," the IIHS's highest rating. It also earned an "Acceptable" rating in IIHS side-impact testing. Altogether, these are rather average crash ratings for a car in this class.

Driving

The 2008 Lincoln MKZ is essentially a more luxuriously equipped Ford Fusion, and as such, the Lincoln shares that car's fine handling and overall dynamic characteristics. But the MKZ still fails to achieve the same athletic driving experience boasted by other sedans in this price range. Despite having more power than the original 2006 Zephyr, the MKZ's 3.5-liter V6 is merely adequate. On the other hand, the MKZ does offer a typical Lincoln "big car" ride on the highway, making it an excellent candidate for road trips.

Interior

Those interested in cutting-edge interior design should look someplace other than the MKZ. The dash is reminiscent of the blocky design found in the Navigator, with a high cowl dominated by big, round air vents. The center stack is dominated by Lincoln's satin nickel trim, which basically looks and feels like Ford's standard plastic switchgear painted silver. The MKZ's cabin style and quality pale in comparison to those of other top entry-level luxury cars. However, the Lincoln comes very well equipped, is slightly bigger than many entry-level luxury sedans and offers a fully usable backseat. Trunk space is ample at 15.8 cubic feet and should you need more capacity, the rear seat is split 60/40 and folds down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Lincoln MKZ.

5(80%)
4(16%)
3(2%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
83 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 83 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2008 MKZ FWD
weekst11,01/07/2011
After having the vehicle for 3 years now with 58K on the odometer I thought that now was a appropriate time for a real world review, and this is what I found. I have had ZERO issues with reliability and have gotten everything I wanted out of the car. True, it is not exactly the most stylish car out there(pales in comparison to say a CTS) but also costs a good 10K less. Gas mileage has been 23.3 avg over highway (80mph) and city. I do about 20K miles a year. The heated and cooled seats are a fovorite in the winter/summer, I know it sounds somewhat rediculous to have A/C seats but trust me...when summer gets here it is a wonderful perk! Great car for the money.
Lincoln-USA
bige1982,12/31/2010
Despite what the report says about not attracting the younger crowds, I am 28 and own 2 Lincolns MKX & MKZ. I looked at BMW, Mercedes, Audi and I still liked the Lincoln vehicles better. The options and value are by far the best on the market. Since I have bought mine 2 of my friends have purchased similar Lincolns. First and foremost I am a Ford fan, and Lincoln has just earned a my business for years to come.
I'll never buy anything else
John,01/29/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I love my 08 MKZ. Heated seats are amazing. Sometimes they get a little to hot. I know what I'll be getting when it's time for a new one.
Love this car!
Kim,09/25/2018
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I bought this car as a back up so I had something more efficient to drive than my Jeep. This car is so comfortable to drive that it has become my daily driver. I recently returned from a road trip with the car where I calculated nearly 29 mpg. This car is dependable. I know I will drive it forever.
See all 83 reviews of the 2008 Lincoln MKZ
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2008 Lincoln MKZ

Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ Overview

The Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ is offered in the following submodels: MKZ Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ Base is priced between $6,500 and$9,456 with odometer readings between 39060 and113363 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Lincoln MKZES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Lincoln MKZ for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2008 MKZES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,500 and mileage as low as 39060 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ.

Can't find a used 2008 Lincoln MKZs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKZ for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $12,737.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,006.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKZ for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,325.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,759.

