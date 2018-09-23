Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ for Sale Near Me
- 25,340 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,890$4,148 Below Market
Bergey's Lincoln - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
2018 LINCOLN MKZ RESERVE 2.0L AWD w/ TECHNOLOGY, CLIMATE MAGNETIC PKG! LINCOLN CERTIFIED! CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER! ORIGINAL MSRP: $47,260.00! POWER MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 19? WHEELS! Comprehensive Limited Warranty Until 01/02/2024 or 100K Miles! Complimentary PA State Inspection First Oil Change At Bergeys! Magnetic Gray Metallic Exterior, Ebony Leather Interior. Vehicle Features: Technology Package: (Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop Go, Pre-Collision Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection Active Braking, Enhanced Active Park Assist, Lane-Keeping System, Forward Sensing System, Auto High-Beam Headlamps), Climate Package: (Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel), Magnetic Package: (19? Polished Aluminum Wheels), 2.0L GTDI I-4 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, Power Moonroof, Chrome Door Handles, Dual Exhaust System w/ Chrome Tips, Adaptive Headlamps w/ Signature Lighting, Heated Power Mirrors w/ Memory Security Approach Lamps, LED Taillamps, Power Trunk Lid, Ambient Lighting, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Dual-Zone Electronic Auto Climate Control, Heated Cooled Front Seats, 10-Way Power Front Seats w/ Driver Memory 4-Way Power Lumbar, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power Converter 110V Outlet, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, BLIS w/ Cross-Traffic alert, Intelligent Access w/ Push Button Start, Lincoln Connect- 4G Modem w/ WIFI Capability, Lincoln Drive Modes, Adaptive Suspension, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Satellite Radio, Sync3, Voice Activated Navigation System, AdvanceTrac ESC, Side Impact/Curtain Airbags, Driver/Pass Knee Airbags, Perimeter Alarm, Personal Safety System, SOS Post Crash System. Financing Available! Lincoln Protect Extended Service Contracts Available! Please call or email to confirm vehicle availability. Check out our website for the complimentary Carfax report! This Certified vehicle comes with a 6 year / 100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty covering over 1,000 components. This Certified vehicle also provides Roadside Assistance through AAA* which includes reimbursement of $100 towing, $75 destination allowance, $500 breakdown travel expense and $45/day rental car for up to 5 days in addition to complimentary 24hr/7day toll free call center for battery jump starts, flat tire changes, lockouts or fuel delivery. *(Please contact us for complete terms and conditions.)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5F94JR601770
Stock: XX5477
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-14-2020
- 14,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,850$2,437 Below Market
Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve Ivory Pearl Metallic *THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND DISINFECTED FOR YOUR PROTECTION*, FACTORY NAVIGATION *, ONE OWNER *, AUTO CHECK CERTIFIED *, NON SMOKER *, REMOTE STARTER*, HEATED STEERING WHEEL *, HEATED AND VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS *, POWER WINDOWS * POWER LOCKS * CRUISE CONTROL *, MEMORY SEATS*, AUX PORT FOR MOBILE DEVISES *, SIRIUS XM, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS *, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL *, POWER TRUNK *, KEYLESS ENTRY *, FOG LIGHTS, BACKUP CAMERA *, 20" ALLOY WHEELS *, KEYLESS GO *, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING PLUS *, BLUETOOTH *, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO *, PARK SENSE *, AWD.20/28 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 4289 miles below market average!At Zeigler Schaumburg Fiat Maserati Alfa Romeo, Home of the BEST PRICE GUARANTEE, we take pride in treating our customers like family, ensuring that your experience is one that you will never forget. Every vehicle has been through a 125 point safety inspection completed by a certified technician and fully detailed. Take advantage of our VIP internet experience by contacting us at 847-407-9000 to schedule a test drive. We are proud to serve customers in Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Elgin, Barrington, Naperville, Chicago, & everywhere in the great state of Illinois, saving you time & money on any New or Pre-owned vehicle! See dealer for complete details, dealer is not responsible for pricing errors, all prices, plus tax, title, plate, and doc fee. Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/. Zeigler Fiat Maserati Alfa Romeo FOR A GREAT EXPERIENCE .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5F92JR613609
Stock: PF2033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 25,274 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,890$3,850 Below Market
Bergey's Lincoln - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
2018 LINCOLN MKZ RESERVE 2.0L AWD w/ CLIMATE MAGNETIC PKG! LINCOOLN CERTIFIED! CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER! ORIGINAL MSRP: $47,470.00! PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 19' WHEELS! Comprehensive Limited Warranty Until 06/29/2024 or 100K Miles! Complimentary PA State Inspection First Oil Change At Bergeys! Black Velvet Exterior, Ebony Leather Interior. Vehicle Features: Climate Package: (Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel), Magnetic Package: (19' Polished Aluminum Wheels), 2.0L GTDI I4 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, Chrome Door Handles, Dual Exhaust System w/ Chrome Tips, Adaptive Headlamps w/ Signature Lighting, LED Taillamps, Sideview Mirrors Autofold/Heated/Signal/Memory/Security Approach Lamps, Power Trunk Lid, Ambient Lighting, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Dual-Zone Electronic Auto Climate Control, Heated Cooled Front Seats, 10-Way Power Front Seats w/ Driver Memory 4-Way Power Lumbar, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power Converter 110V Outlet, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, BLIS w/ Cross-Traffic Alert, Intelligent Access w/ Push Button Start, Lincoln Connect- 4G Modem w/ WIFI Capability, Lincoln Drive Control, Adaptive Suspension, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Satellite Radio, Sync3, Voice Activated Navigation System, AdvanceTrac ESC, Side Impact/Curtain Airbags, Driver/Pass Knee Airbags, Perimeter Alarm, Personal Safety System, SOS Post Crash System. Financing Available! Lincoln Protect Extended Service Contracts Available! Please call or email to confirm vehicle availability. Check out our website for the complimentary Carfax report! This Certified vehicle comes with a 6 year / 100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty covering over 1,000 components. This Certified vehicle also provides Roadside Assistance through AAA* which includes reimbursement of $100 towing, $75 destination allowance, $500 breakdown travel expense and $45/day rental car for up to 5 days in addition to complimentary 24hr/7day toll free call center for battery jump starts, flat tire changes, lockouts or fuel delivery. *(Please contact us for complete terms and conditions.)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5F95JR615385
Stock: XX5736
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 35,425 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$19,999$3,005 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $7209 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5E91JR600187
Stock: C294576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-23-2020
- 22,962 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$20,999$2,053 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6594 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Premiere with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5B9XJR620927
Stock: M307094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 32,791 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,927$4,733 Below Market
Hennessy Ford Lincoln - Atlanta / Georgia
2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve **6-Year/100,00 Mile Lincoln Certified Warranty!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Large selection of service loaners available*, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details**, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Auto High Beams, Climate Package, Enhanced Active Park Assist System, Equipment Group 300A, Forward Sensing System, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping System, Luxury Package, Panoramic Roof, Pedestrian Detection, Pre-Collision Assist, Premium LED Headlights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Revel Ultima Audio System w/20 Speakers, Technology Package, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 200 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle HistoryThis Certified Pre-Owned Lincoln comes with a 6-Year/100,000 mile comprehensive warranty honored at all Lincoln dealerships nationwide! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 200 point inspection by a team of Lincoln Factory-Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This vehicle has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Lincoln Parts and includes a 24/7 Roadside Assistance!Welcome to Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta! Our brand new 110,000 square foot facility is located just inside the perimeter on Peachtree Industrial Blvd in Chamblee. Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta is the premiur Ford dealership in Atlanta for all of your automotive needs. We offer a tremendous selection of New & Pre-Owned Ford/Lincoln product, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are leading the way with Real-Time Market based Pricing that yields you the absolute best values on every car and truck we offer. We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 10 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help! Since opening our doors, we have committed to offering the lowest prices on the widest selection of new and used Cars and Trucks in the Atlanta, Buckhead, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Winder, Decatur, Stone Mountain, Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Tucker, Loganville, Commerce, Hoschton, Braselton, Marietta, Athens, Buford, Cumming, Duluth, Norcross, Snellville, Lawrenceville, Doraville, Chamblee areas Gwinnett, Fulton, Forsyth, Dekalb, Banks, Clayton, Jackson, Hall, and all surrounding counties . Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta takes pride in standing above the competition with a solid reputation as being the premier Ford Dealer and our entire team will ensure your car buying experience exceeds your expectations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5E90JR615540
Stock: 11093A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 11,413 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,995$2,795 Below Market
Brandon Ford - Tampa / Florida
**** Only 11,400 Miles ***.* This vehicle has been equipped with intelligent access entry, keyless entry keypad, back up camera, remote start system, and keyless entry keypad. Interior options include premium leather seating, heated front seats, a touch screen radio, voice activated sync system, Sirius satellite radio capability, and a leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls.This vehicle has been inspected by our team of qualified technicians to be sure it meets our high standards for quality and condition. Brandon Ford is home to the cleanest pre-owned cars in the area! We have a huge inventory of all makes, models, and types of vehicles. Whether you are looking for a sports car or sedan, truck or SUV, import or domestic, you will find it here at Brandon Ford. No vehicles will be offered for export sales. Come visit us and see why Brandon Ford is also one of the largest Pre-Owned Volume Dealerships in Florida!If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at 813-246-3673! And be sure to check out this vehicle as well as many of our other super clean used and certified cars at www.brandonford.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Premiere with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5A92JR621667
Stock: R9355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 11,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,973$1,359 Below Market
Bonita Springs Mitsubishi - Bonita Springs / Florida
2018 Lincoln MKZ Select White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat 2.0L I4 FWD *Routine Maintenance Up To Date*, *Local Trade*, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Touchscreen Controls, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Navigation System, Power Trunk Lid w/Soft Close, Select Plus Package. Odometer is 1573 miles below market average! 21/31 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Select Plus Package (BLIS Blind Spot Information System and Power Trunk Lid w/Soft Close), Equipment Group 200A, Navigation System, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather-Trimmed Non-Perf Heated Buckets, Radio data system, Radio: Lincoln Premium Sound System w/Single CD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.Sale price includes a $1,000 trade in assistance credit to ensure you get the most for your trade in. Customer must trade in a vehicle to receive the $1,000 trade in assistance credit. Sale price also includes a $1,000 finance assistance credit. Customer must finance the vehicle using a dealership's lender with dealership's assistance. Second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be included in sale price. Sale price does not include tax, tag, and $895 dealer admin fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Select with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5C95JR620669
Stock: P6428A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- certified
2018 Lincoln MKZ Premiere12,999 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,689$1,943 Below Market
Joe Machens Ford Lincoln - Columbia / Missouri
Certified. 2018 Lincoln MKZ Premiere Blue Diamond Metallic AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Radio: Lincoln Premium Sound System w/Single CD, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3.Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 200 Point InspectionClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.If you live in Columbia, Jefferson City, Mexico, Fulton, Moberly, Sedalia, Camdenton, Montgomery City, St Louis, Kansas City or anywhere else in Missouri you can be sure that we will provide you the best value on the best selection of vehicles. With over 1,000 new, pre-owned and certified vehicles available at our Columbia location, we are your one stop when you are shopping for your next vehicle! When you decide on your vehicle, we offer top notch, on-site financial services professionals who will make qualifying for your lease or loan a simple, easy process. After the sale, our Ford and Lincoln Certified Service Department will keep you on the road with quality Ford and Lincoln parts and guaranteed labor. Stop by and see us in person, give us a call or visit us at www.machensford.com Joe Machens Ford Lincoln has been serving Missouri for 50 years. Our commitment to service continues with one simple goal: to treat you so well that you don’t want to do business anywhere else!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Premiere with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5A96JR601566
Stock: 50273A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 18,611 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,890$2,475 Below Market
Bergey's Lincoln - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
2018 LINCOLN MKZ RESERVE 3.0L AWD w/ CLIMATE PKG! LINCOLN CERTIFIED! CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER! ORIGINAL MSRP: $49,065.00! POWER MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HEATED REAR SEATS, 19' WHEELS! Comprehensive Limited Warranty Until 04/17/2024 or 100K Miles! Complimentary PA State Inspection First Oil Change At Bergeys! Blue Diamond Metallic Exterior, Ebony Leather Interior. Vehicle Features: Climate Package: (Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel), 3.0L GTDI V6 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, Power Moonroof, 19' Polished Aluminum Wheels w/ Painted Pockets, Chrome Door Handles, Dual Exhaust System w/ Chrome Tips, Adaptive Headlamps w/ Signature Lighting, LED Taillamps, Sideview Mirrors Autofold/Heated/Signal/Memory/Security Approach Lamps, Power Trunk Lid, Ambient Lighting, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Dual-Zone Electronic Auto Climate Control, Heated Cooled Front Seats, 10-Way Power Front Seats w/ Driver Memory 4-Way Power Lumbar, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power Converter 110V Outlet, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, BLIS w/ Cross-Traffic Alert, Intelligent Access w/ Push Button Start, Lincoln Connect-4G Modem w/ WIFI Capability, Lincoln Drive Control, Adaptive Suspension, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Satellite Radio, Sync3, Voice Activated Navigation System, AdvanceTrac ESC, Side Impact/Curtain Airbags, Driver/Pass Knee Airbags, Dual Stage Front Airbags, Perimeter Alarm, Personal Safety System, SOS Post Crash System. Financing Available! Lincoln Protect Extended Service Contracts Available! Please call or email to confirm vehicle availability. Check out our website for the complimentary Carfax report! This Certified vehicle comes with a 6 year / 100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty covering over 1,000 components. This Certified vehicle also provides Roadside Assistance through AAA* which includes reimbursement of $100 towing, $75 destination allowance, $500 breakdown travel expense and $45/day rental car for up to 5 days in addition to complimentary 24hr/7day toll free call center for battery jump starts, flat tire changes, lockouts or fuel delivery. *(Please contact us for complete terms and conditions.)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5FC4JR609394
Stock: XX5611
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- 24,093 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$23,999$2,341 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6661 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5F94JR619430
Stock: O306128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 7,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,686$2,917 Below Market
Napleton Lincoln in Glenview - Glenview / Illinois
RESERVE AWD WITH HTD LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 19 WHEELS, BLIS WITH CROSS TRAFFIC, REAR CAMERA, CLIMATE PACKAGE, CONNECTED MODEM AND MORE! This Lincoln Certified Pre-owned vehicle has gone through a meticulous 200-point inspection by factory-trained technicians who recondition or replace any component that does not meet program standards. In addition, this certified vehicle comes with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and 6-year/100,000-mile comprehensive limited warranty coverage of over 500 components*. This Lincoln CPO vehicle will have a full tank of fuel, fresh oil and new wiper blades at delivery. Roadside assistance is also provided 24/7/365 including: travel expense reimbursement of up to $500 for up to three days of lodging, meals and rental vehicle for travel expenses accrued when the breakdown occurs more than 100 miles from home; destination expense assistance of up to $75 for emergency transportation to the immediate destination; rental car reimbursement of up to $45 per day for up to five days; service available at any Lincoln Dealership in the 50 states and Canada. * (Please contact us for complete terms and conditions.)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5F93JR614722
Stock: P6848
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 22,426 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,000
Grapevine Ford Lincoln - Grapevine / Texas
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. At Grapevine Ford we have the best prices in DFW! We're are the #1 Ford Certified Dealer in Dallas. We just got this.. 2018 Lincoln MKZ Black Velvet Reserve ****CERTIFIED****, LEATHER, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, Navigation / Navi / GPS, BLUETOOTH, SYNC, BLIND SPOT, Backup Camera / Rear view Camera / Backup Cam, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, 1 OWNER, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, Equipment Group 300A, Navigation System, Power Moonroof. Clean CARFAX. 4D Sedan 2.0L I4 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift FWD Save time at the dealership and complete your deal online with Skip the Lot, Grapevineâ s online buying platform. Itâ s the fastest way to buy a car, by far! Certified Details: * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $100 * 200 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement 21/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5E94JR627514
Stock: JR627514
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 19,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,786$3,441 Below Market
Future Hyundai of Concord - Concord / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 12652 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle iVCT. Certified. Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $100* 200 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Roadside AssistanceWe are Future Ford Lincoln of Concord, located at 2285 Diamond Blvd., Concord, CA 94520. CALL US NOW at (925)686-5000 to schedule an appointment. To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on http://www.futurefordofconcord.com/ or dial 925-686-5000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5MU6JR615872
Stock: P10977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 15,439 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,990$2,986 Below Market
Ron Marhofer Hyundai of Green - Akron / Ohio
ONLY 15439 MILES!, FACTORY WARRANTY!, ALL WHEEL DRIVE!, NAVIGATION SYSTEM / GPS!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, LEATHER SEATS!, HEATED & COOLED SEATS!, HEATED STEERING WHEEL!, PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR/DETECTION!, BLUETOOTH!, BACKUP CAMERA!, POWER SEAT!, CRUISE CONTROL!, ALLOY WHEELS!, ONE OWNER!, MKZ Reserve, 4D Sedan, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, BLACK. Ron Marhofer Hyundai of Green has a large selection of pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVâ s. Each vehicle is thoroughly inspected and marked with our best, no hassle price up front. We offer free home delivery up to 150 miles from the dealership. If you may be interested in this service please let one of our team members know. Additionally, you get free car washes for as long as you own the vehicle at any Ron Marhofer Auto Family location! 2018 BLACK Lincoln MKZ Reserve Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2.0L I4 CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 1459 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5F98JR613310
Stock: CTPG1202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- certified
2018 Lincoln MKZ Premiere21,562 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,988$2,013 Below Market
Hines Park Lincoln - Plymouth / Michigan
You don't want to miss this Lincoln MKZ!! Remote Start, Heated Seats, SYNC 3, SO Much More!! Lincoln Certified, 6 year or 100,000 mile 500 component bumper to bumper warranty (whichever occurs first, from original date of sale.) One non-smoking previous owner. 1.99% FINANCING FOR UP TO 48 MONTHS! or 3.49% FINANCING FOR UP TO 72 MONTHS! * (tier 0 and 1 approvals through Lincoln Automotive Financial Services. Ends 06/30/2020 *Michigan Residents ONLY ) Hate to haggle? Good news! We do too! Enjoy a stress free-no haggle buying experience here at Hines Park Lincoln. We ALWAYS give you the best price right from the start! Recent Arrival! 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Lincoln Soft Touch Seating Surfaces, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Lincoln Premium Sound System w/Single CD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. 21/31 City/Highway MPG At Hines Park Lincoln We take our Internet Business Very Seriously! Shopping with us is car buying the way it should be Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises: *Car Wash Included with ANY Service! *Transparent Pricing and Fast Sales Process- ONE PRICE - HAGGLE FREE!! *Customer Lounge with Complimentary Wifi Refreshments! *In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! Good with numbers, better with people!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Premiere with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5A9XJR613591
Stock: 0613591U
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 42,386 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,486$2,577 Below Market
Jim Xamis Ford Lincoln - Lincoln / Illinois
**Navigation**, **Leather**, **Bluetooth**, **New Tires**, **Remote Start**, **Heated & Cooled Seats**, **Reserve**, 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle iVCT, 14 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning, Climate Package, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Radio: Revel Audio System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, SYNC 3, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 41/38 City/Highway MPG Great Selection and Great Prices! Find out why more people than ever are shopping at Jim Xamis Ford Lincoln!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5MU4JR618351
Stock: RE5772A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-31-2019
- 10,021 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,145$2,310 Below Market
Ricart Hyundai - Groveport / Ohio
Click the Express button, Free home delivery or 45 minute checkout.Clean CARFAX.MotorTrend Certified, Clean Carfax, AWD All Wheel Drive, Leather, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather-Trimmed Non-Perf Heated Buckets, Radio data system, Radio: Lincoln Premium Sound System w/Single CD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.2018 Lincoln MKZ SelectBlack Velvet2.0L I46-Speed Automatic with Select-ShiftHow Ricart Makes Shopping Easy:- Quality matters! With over $1300 on average for vehicle reconditioning, feel safe buying an used car.- Save Time With Express Checkout!! Do as much of your deal upfront from the comfort of work or home.- 1,000's vehicles at one location! Cars, trucks and suvs!- Complete transparency! View the service work done on the vehicle before you buy- Great prices! The majority of shoppers do hours of research before choosing a vehicle to purchase, so we put out incredibly competitive prices online.- Great people! We understand that you want to be around people that you enjoy that are able to help with any unanswered questions. Ricart was awarded with being one of the top places to work over the past 3 years, which helps you keep great company while making your vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Select with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5D96JR621313
Stock: PRC36520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
