Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ for Sale Near Me

I owned a 2017 Mazda 6 touring . With it's 19 inch wheels and dialed in suspension , it handled great . It was however , a little harsh in ride quality and higher in noise than I wanted as well as being a little underpowered. I went to my local lincoln / Mazda dealer to drive the 2018 Mazda 6 with the turbo and the signature package trim . The sales guy suggested that if I was going to spend that much that I might want to check out the MKZ. I did ..and well, it was all over. I loved the way the MKZ drove and before I knew it , I was deciding between a white select package with cappuccino interior and the one I decided upon, the black velvet on ebony premiere with the magnetic package including a darker grill and 19" inch wheels . My car is the base MKZ with just this package as it's only option . With the incentive from dealer as well as all ncoln , I paid a little over 33k . For this price I don't believe the car can be beat in terms of value . When you walk up to the car the welcome lighting comes on in sequance and projects the Lincoln logo onto the ground by both the drivers and the front passenger door. Sit inside on the comfortable power seats with power lumbar and hit the start button. The start up is refined. I'm used to the Mazda and this thing is just quiet and elegant on start up . The LCD dash comes to life , your seating goes to its pre programmed place . Press the drive button on the dash and start your trip. The MKZ accelerates quickly and smoothly through the gears . Unless you are looking to drag race then this car has all the power you need with the 2.0 liter turbo in my opinion. The base lincoln premium sound stereo is not quite as good as the Bose in my Mazda but it's close. It's way better than some of the reviews here would have you believe. The black interior with the aluminum trim is very high tech looking to me. True , there are other cars in its class that have a more luxurious appearance but there are many little things here that denote luxury. From the auto hold braking, to the lighted door sills with Lincoln spelled out , the auto up and down feature on all 4 windows, remote start, back up sensors , soft touch materials on just about all surfaces, laminated glass, adaptive suspension and headlights that turn with your steering inputs, the trunk that sinches shut wh n you gently lower the lid and most of a all a truly , serene and quit ride . The Lincoln MKZ Is a bargain . Select sport mode and thrown it into an on ramp. It's holds the curve nearly as well as the Mazda while keeping much more composed. The climate control is good . The Lincoln app is just cool. Want to have you car start up on it's pre programmed time and read the ambient temp in order to determine to turn in the heated seats or the AC .I think it's possible to take it up over 50k and once you really get much past 45k there are alternative luxuaty cars with even more refinement and luxury but for the deal you can get on these thngs I don't think there is anything that can touch it for value.

