Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Lincoln MKZ in Black
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKZ

    60,052 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,529

    $2,545 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKZ in Black
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKZ

    78,005 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKZ in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKZ

    45,050 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,890

    $2,230 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid in Black
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid

    134,155 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,990

    $1,641 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKZ in Gray
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKZ

    109,209 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,495

    $1,584 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKZ in Silver
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKZ

    99,445 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,799

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKZ in White
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKZ

    49,254 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,829

    $1,558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKZ
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKZ

    65,877 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,999

    $2,440 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid

    120,121 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,750

    $953 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid

    117,911 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,998

    $874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKZ in Black
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKZ

    51,594 miles

    $13,900

    $1,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKZ in Black
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKZ

    118,803 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,800

    $1,289 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKZ in Black
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKZ

    98,565 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $1,044 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKZ in White
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKZ

    57,649 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,500

    $1,583 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid

    40,240 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,500

    $1,304 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKZ in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKZ

    64,618 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,490

    $576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKZ in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKZ

    3,866 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,495

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKZ in Black
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKZ

    75,688 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,938

    $617 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKZ

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKZ
Overall Consumer Rating
4.245 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Road Trip In a 2013 Lincoln MKZ
ron6,03/27/2013
My wife and I traded our 2005 Toyota Avalon XLS for a 2013 Lincoln MKZ 2.0 at the end of February 2013. We looked at a number of mid-sized luxury cars and decided on the MKZ based on its styling, features, and a test drive. On March 8 we left on a 4000 mile round trip from Minnesota to Arizona. When we returned home eleven days later, we had driven on icy Midwest roads, 11,000' mountain passes, desert roads and interstate highways in seven states. We averaged 30.5 mpg over the 4000 miles and never experienced a problem of any type with the car. The 2.0 Eco-Boost engine is a marvel and has plenty of power at all speeds. Disclaimer: our son-in-law works for Ford but not for Lincoln.
Report abuse
