Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 60,052 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,529$2,545 Below Market
AutoNation Lincoln Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
3.7L Ti-Vct V6 Engine Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Tuxedo Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. **AUTONATION CERTIFIED**PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP**LEATEHR INTERIOR**PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF**NAVIGATION**BLUETOOTH**UPGRADED THX AUDIO**ACTIVE PARK ASSIST**ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL**LANE KEEPING**ORIGINAL MSRP $50,710** Our AutoNation Certified Warranty requires the vehicle pass a vigorous 125 point inspection by one of our certified technicians. With more than just a power train coverage you will get components of the; Engine, Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, Steering, Front Suspension, Brakes, Electrical, Air Conditioning, Advanced Components, and even Seals and Gaskets covered under this warranty for 90 days or 4,000 miles whichever comes first. *see dealer for precise list of covered components All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2JK5DR811050
Stock: DR811050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 78,005 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,900
Sterling McCall Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
CLEAN CARFAX!!!... WELL KEPT WITH SERVICE RECORDS!!!...BACKUP CAMERA!!!... LEATHER SEATS!!!..PREMIUM WHEELS!!!... BACKUP CAMERA!!!... POWER SEAT!!!... DUAL EXHAUST!!!.. SPOILER!!!... EXCELLENT CONDITION!!!... Sterling McCall Chevrolet has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Lincoln MKZ. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Lincoln MKZ. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2013 Lincoln MKZ: Lincoln has completely rethought the aesthetic of the 2013 Lincoln MKZ. With an aggressive new look and thoughtful interior appointments, the car does much to give younger luxury buyers plenty to think about when considering a purchase in this competitive segment. Powertrain options allow the Lincoln MKZ to deliver as much power as prospective buyers want, and the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid offers eco-conscious an intelligent luxury car for a world of rising fuel costs. The new Lincoln MKZ starts at $35,9325. Interesting features of this model are Fresh styling inside and out, standard features, available hybrid power, and quiet, comfortable cabin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2G98DR800595
Stock: DR800595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 45,050 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,890$2,230 Below Market
Bergey's Lincoln - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
2013 LINCOLN MKZ RESERVE 3.7L! ORIGINAL MSRP: $43,095.00! POWER MOONROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, PUSH BUTTON SHIFT, REAR VIEW VIDEO CAMERA! Complimentary PA State Inspection First Oil Change At Bergeys! Crystal Champagne Exterior, Light Dune Perforated Leather Interior. Vehicle Features: 3.7L V6 TIVCT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Rear View Video Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Single CD w/ Tuner/SDARS/HD, Navigation System, BLIS w/ Cross-Traffic Alert, Power Moonroof, Brown Swirl w/ Wood Applique, Heated Power Mirrors w/ Memory Security Approach Lamps, Adaptive LED Headlamps, Split Wing Grille, LED Taillamps, Dual-Zone Electronic Auto Climate Control, Heated Leather Trimmed Seats, 10-Way Power Front Seats, Sync w/ MyLincoln Touch, Satellite Radio, Remote Keyless w/ Keypad, Anti-Lock Braking System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Adaptive Suspension, Electric Power Assist Steering, Active Noise Control, Intelligent Access w/ Push Button Start, Push Button Shift, Remote Start, Hill Start Assist, Electronic Parking Brake, Traction Control, AdvanceTrac ESC, Side Impact/Curtain Airbags, Personal Safety System, Dual-Stage Front Airbags, Perimeter Alarm, SOS Post Crash System, Driver/Pass Knee Airbags. Please email or call us for vehicle availability! Check Out our website for the Complimentary Carfax Report!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2GK9DR820695
Stock: XX5933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 134,155 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,990$1,641 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection 2.0L I4 Atkinson Cycle Hybrid Engine Charcoal Black; Perforated Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Tuxedo Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Lexus of Cerritos today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid. This Lincoln includes: 2.0L I4 ATKINSON CYCLE HYBRID ENGINE (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Gas/Electric Hybrid Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2013 Lincoln MKZ. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid. More information about the 2013 Lincoln MKZ: Lincoln has completely rethought the aesthetic of the 2013 Lincoln MKZ. With an aggressive new look and thoughtful interior appointments, the car does much to give younger luxury buyers plenty to think about when considering a purchase in this competitive segment. Powertrain options allow the Lincoln MKZ to deliver as much power as prospective buyers want, and the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid offers eco-conscious an intelligent luxury car for a world of rising fuel costs. The new Lincoln MKZ starts at $35,9325. Interesting features of this model are Fresh styling inside and out, standard features, available hybrid power, and quiet, comfortable cabin All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (38 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LU1DR817992
Stock: DR817992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 109,209 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,495$1,584 Below Market
Topsfield Motor Company - Topsfield / Massachusetts
2013 Lincoln MKZ AWD w/109k Miles....... Finished in Gray Metallic over Black Leather for a Sharp Color Combination..... Great Options such as...... Navigation Bluetooth Back-up Camera Push Start Heated Seats and so much more...... Please Call 978-355-7484 to Setup an Appoinment..... TopsfieldMotorCo.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2J95DR824460
Stock: 3236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,445 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,799
Wylie Musser Chevrolet - Terrell / Texas
AWD. 2013 Lincoln MKZ Silver 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPG Platinum Chevrolet is your trusted Chevrolet dealership in Terrell and the reason why our loyal customers keep coming back. From the time you enter our showroom when you service with us, you can expect to be treated like family, each and every visit. We offer an extensive inventory, as well as our competitive lease specials, finance options and expert auto service. We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and being an integral part of our community. We look forward to seeing you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2JK4DR809743
Stock: T200300C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 49,254 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,829$1,558 Below Market
Fairway Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
Dare to turn heads in our stunning 2013 Lincoln MKZ Sedan in White Platinum Metallic! Powered by a 3.7 Liter V6 that offers 300hp while paired with a 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission that effortlessly cruises down the road. Our Front Wheel Drive Sedan has 12 sensors that continuously monitor motion, braking, and steering and then adjust the suspension in milliseconds to provide a smooth, responsive ride while offering near 28mpg on the highway. This MKZ has a unique design, LED lighting, and alloy wheels. Our MKZ shows soft materials, warm lighting, and a great view from the sunroof. It invites you into its soft leather, heated and cooled front seats and as you relax behind the leather steering wheel, you'll notice the gorgeous genuine wood trim and modern control panel. Revel in the quiet luxury due to Active Noise Control that reduces unwanted noise and enjoy the premium sound system with Lincoln MyTouch as you find your way with the full-color navigation system. Control your phone and music all with your own voice. The experience is simply amazing. Lincoln keeps you safe on the road with outstanding safety ratings. Six airbags, a backup camera, SOS post-crash alert, tire pressure monitoring and an Anti-Theft system all make the MKZ one of the safest luxury sedans on the market today. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! All of our Vehicles undergo a thorough Safety and Mechanical inspection prior to being offered for sale by local certified mechanics and necessary repairs are completed. A copy of our inspection report is published online in our vehicle photos. This Vehicle qualifies for the Elite Warranty Certified Pre-Owned Superior Service Contract which covers any vehicle component that is covered by the original manufacturer unless explicitly excluded for 90 days and/or 3000 miles. Longer terms and more coverage available at additional cost. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE through a variety of lenders depending on your credit history and down payment. Service Contracts are available on most cars also at competitive rates. We accept trade-ins and we will buy yourcar even if you don’t buy ours. Document Fee of $495 is used to purchase service contracts when Manufacturer’s warranty does not apply. Trades are welcomed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2GK4DR823102
Stock: CMKP2590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 65,877 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,999$2,440 Below Market
Central Maine Motors Chevy Buick - Waterville / Maine
EPA 31 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! GREAT MILES 65,877! Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE, Turbo Charged Engine SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says 'The redesigned 2013 Lincoln MKZ comes with plenty of modern features and a distinctive style.'. Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US Central Maine Motors Auto Group has been proudly serving the community since 1935. We do not charge documentation fees, we provide a full tank of gas whether you choose to purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle as well as complimentary, lifetime Maine State Inspections. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2J98DR819561
Stock: LCU423B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 120,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,750$953 Below Market
Car Sho - Corona / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (38 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LU7DR820072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,911 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,998$874 Below Market
Metrowest Auto Sales - Worcester / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (38 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LU9DR805928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,594 miles
$13,900$1,164 Below Market
Northtowne Alfa Romeo and FIAT of Kansas City - Kansas City / Missouri
NORTHTOWNE PRE-OWNED VEHICLE INFORMATION HOTLINEpre-owned vehicle questions answered promptly 816-459-2724.***Can be shipped ANYWHERE in the United States***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2G92DR816713
Stock: LB4711A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 118,803 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,800$1,289 Below Market
James Hodge Ford Lincoln - Muskogee / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2G94DR811609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,565 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$1,044 Below Market
OT Auto Sales - Chicago Heights / Illinois
Certified and backed by our 30 day/1000 mile limited warranty - additional coverage is available! Serviced and Ready for a new owner! Quality is not an act. It is a habit. That is why standard procedure at O.T. Auto Sales is to put each of our vehicles through our quality 100 plus point inspection process and regular maintenance to ensure our vehicles are in excellent running condition. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to give us a call at 708-748-3130 or email us at sales@otautosales.com. Need financing? We work closely with over 20 different lenders to meet your very specific financial needs. With rates as low as 3.99% APR for qualified buyers, there is no need to look anywhere other than O.T. Auto Sales. To learn more about your financing options, call us at 708-748-3130 or e-mail us at sales@otautosales.com .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2G90DR802857
Stock: 802857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,649 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,500$1,583 Below Market
Georgia Auto World - Marietta / Georgia
**WELL MAINTAINED**AIR CONDITIONING**LEATHER INTERIOR**BLUETOOTH ENABLED**NAVIGATION AID**POWER SUNROOF**FRONT CLIMATE CONTROL**ABS BRAKES**ELECTRONIC BRAKE ASSISTANCE**ELECTRONIC PARKING AID**FRONT MULTI ADJUSTABLE POWER SEATS**STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS**GENUINE WOOD TRIM**POWER LOCKS**POWER WINDOWS**POWER MIRRORS**TRIP COMPUTER**TRACTION CONTROL**VEHICLE ANTI-THEFT**FULLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT**NON SMOKER**READY FOR YOU**BEST DEALS BEGIN OFFERED**WHY LOOK ANYWHERE ELSE**FINANCING AVAILABLE**AGGRESSIVELY PRICE**OUR CARS ARE CERTIFIED**THROUGH OUR MECHANICS AND COME COME PRE-INSPECTED. OPEN 7 DAYS...MON-SAT 9-7PM... SUNDAYS BY APPOINTMENTS 12-5**TRADES WELCOMED**CALL NOW**770-485-9856
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2GK1DR818682
Stock: 818682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,500$1,304 Below Market
Forrester Lincoln - Chambersburg / Pennsylvania
2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid, Ice Storm, Navigation, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), Lincoln Drive Control (Continuously Controlled Dampening, Electric Steering, Active Noise Control), Heated and Cooled Leather Front Seats with Drivers Memory, Adaptive LED Headlamps, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, 1-Owner, Local Trade, Accident Free AutoCheck History Report, Electronic Parking Brake, Hill Start Assist, Intelligent Access with Push Button Start, LED Tail Lamps, Push Button Shift, Remote Start, Reverse Sensing System, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brown Swirl Walnut Trim Package, CD player, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle iVCT, Aisin e-CVT Powersplit. 38/37 City/Highway MPGWe are the #1 rated Lincoln dealer in PA based on DealerRater customer reviews and a 20-time recipient of Lincoln Motor Company's President's Award for customer sales/service satisfaction.If you are looking for the best value in used car prices, Forrester Lincoln is the place. Family owned and operated since 1965, we are committed to getting you the best deal on a pre-owned vehicle. We do extensive market research to determine what similar vehicles are selling for and price our vehicles to be the best value. This enables us to provide the most competitive prices on our entire inventory. We survey thousands of used car websites to maintain our competitive edge. www.ForresterLincoln.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (38 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LU6DR816109
Stock: 21758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 64,618 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,490$576 Below Market
Doral Lincoln - Doral / Florida
Odometer is 1323 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Leather, Rear Backup Camera, Bluetooth, SYNC, MANAGER'S SPECIAL!, All books & keys, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date!, Extended Warranty Available!, AMAZING MPG!, Service Records Available, Mutli Function Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Go / Push Button Start, iphone / Droid Navigation Compatible, Equipment Group 100A Premiere.2013 Lincoln MKZ Bordeaux ReserveAwards: * JD Power APEAL Study * Ward's 10 Best Engines * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick**Let Doral Lincoln be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Doral Lincoln we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today at 786-845-0900 or come see us at 9000 NW 12 ST Doral, FL 33172. Located between 107th Ave and 87th Ave on NW 12 ST* Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2GK0DR811206
Stock: DR811206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-16-2019
- 3,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,495
AutoNation Ford East - Wickliffe / Ohio
3.7L Ti-Vct V6 Engine Crystal Champagne Metallic Tri-Coat Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Light Dune; Perforated Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford East is pleased to be currently offering this 2013 Lincoln MKZ with 33,866mi. This Lincoln includes: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 ENGINE V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. You can tell this 2013 Lincoln MKZ has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 33,866mi and appears with a showroom shine. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lincoln MKZ . More information about the 2013 Lincoln MKZ: Lincoln has completely rethought the aesthetic of the 2013 Lincoln MKZ. With an aggressive new look and thoughtful interior appointments, the car does much to give younger luxury buyers plenty to think about when considering a purchase in this competitive segment. Powertrain options allow the Lincoln MKZ to deliver as much power as prospective buyers want, and the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid offers eco-conscious an intelligent luxury car for a world of rising fuel costs. The new Lincoln MKZ starts at $35,9325. Strengths of this model include Fresh styling inside and out, standard features, available hybrid power, and quiet, comfortable cabin All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2GK8DR804990
Stock: DR804990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 75,688 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,938$617 Below Market
University Kia - Durham / North Carolina
University Kia of Durham is very proud to offer this good-looking 2013 Lincoln MKZ Tuxedo Black with the following features:LEATHER**, HEATED SEATS**, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE**, BACK UP CAMERA**, SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, NAVIGATION / GPS**, MICROSOFT SYNC**, PUSH BUTTON START**, REMOTE START**, VALUE PRICED**, RECENT LOCAL TRADE**, GAS SAVER**, GOOD TIRES**, GOOD BRAKES**, SAFETY INSPECTED**, EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACT AVAILABLE**, AWD, 19 Polished Aluminum w/Painted Pockets Wheels, Cooled Perforated Leather Front Seats, Equipment Group 103A Preferred, Heated front seats, Heated Rear-Seats, Rear-View Camera, THX II Branded Premium Audio System.22/31 City/Highway MPGWe offer Market Based Pricing. What that means for you, 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Please call (919) 572-1700 to check on the availability. ~ENJOY A WORLD CLASS BUYING EXPERIENCE AT UNIVERSITY KIA OF DURHAM~.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2J90DR803113
Stock: DK5150A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln MKZ searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKZ
- 5(60%)
- 4(22%)
- 3(7%)
- 2(4%)
- 1(7%)
Related Lincoln MKZ info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Lincoln Corsair Plano TX
- Used Lincoln Navigator Tacoma WA
- Used Lincoln Aviator Memphis TN
- Used Lincoln Navigator Mountain View CA
- Used Lincoln Navigator Allentown PA
- Used Lincoln Aviator Columbus OH
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Akron OH
- Used Lincoln Aviator Mcallen TX
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Columbus OH
- Used Lincoln MKS Lincoln NE
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2013 Denver CO
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2018 Hialeah FL
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2011 Saint Paul MN
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS