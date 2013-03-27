Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California

Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection 2.0L I4 Atkinson Cycle Hybrid Engine Charcoal Black; Perforated Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Tuxedo Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Lexus of Cerritos today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid. This Lincoln includes: 2.0L I4 ATKINSON CYCLE HYBRID ENGINE (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Gas/Electric Hybrid Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2013 Lincoln MKZ. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid. More information about the 2013 Lincoln MKZ: Lincoln has completely rethought the aesthetic of the 2013 Lincoln MKZ. With an aggressive new look and thoughtful interior appointments, the car does much to give younger luxury buyers plenty to think about when considering a purchase in this competitive segment. Powertrain options allow the Lincoln MKZ to deliver as much power as prospective buyers want, and the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid offers eco-conscious an intelligent luxury car for a world of rising fuel costs. The new Lincoln MKZ starts at $35,9325. Interesting features of this model are Fresh styling inside and out, standard features, available hybrid power, and quiet, comfortable cabin All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

38 Combined MPG ( 38 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3LN6L2LU1DR817992

Stock: DR817992

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020