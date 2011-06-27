  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(63)
Appraise this car

2017 Lincoln MKZ Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Comes well-equipped with many standard features that cost extra on competitors
  • Hybrid model available at no extra charge
  • Impressively quick acceleration with new turbocharged V6 engine option
  • Free pickup and delivery for service
  • Underwhelming interior quality
  • Short on interior space given its exterior size
  • Slower than average acceleration with the base engine
List Price Range
$17,450 - $29,980
Used MKZ for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

For decades, American car shoppers have typically gravitated toward European and Japanese brands when it comes to entry-level luxury sedans. Lincoln has been trying to chip away at the market with the uniquely styled MKZ for years now with modest success. For 2017, the MKZ gets a new round of updates that should give it an even better chance of stealing a few luxury buyers who would prefer to buy American if the price and product are right.

The most obvious change to this upscale four-door is a restyled exterior that trades Lincoln's split-wing grille for a new look first introduced by the upcoming Continental full-size sedan. Available LED headlights and LED daytime running lights add character to the car's sleek lines. But it's inside where you'll really appreciate the 2017 MKZ's changes. Gone is the futuristic-looking but ultimately frustrating MyLincoln Touch climate and infotainment interface. In its place is Ford/Lincoln's latest Sync 3 interface, which is quicker and easier to use, and new physical buttons for many of the audio and climate controls.

On the performance front, the 2017 MKZ offers a new engine upgrade. Replacing last year's optional 300-horsepower 3.7-liter V6 is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. It cranks out 400 horsepower when you order the MKZ with its optional all-wheel-drive system or 350 horsepower with front-wheel drive. Other than dedicated high-performance sedans such as the BMW M3, this is the most power you'll find in this class. If it's fuel economy you're after, though, there's the MKZ Hybrid, which delivers 40 mpg combined for the same price as the regular MKZ.

This year's MKZ is undoubtedly the best yet, but this is a very competitive category with a number of strong contenders worthy of your attention. High on the list of alternatives is the Lexus ES 350 (and related ES 300h hybrid), which stands out with its classy interior design and all-around refinement. If value is a priority, the Acura TLX is a solid choice. And if you're willing to spend a bit more, the redesigned Audi A4 and well-rounded BMW 3 Series are still standouts.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Lincoln MKZ include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side-impact airbags, front knee airbags, side curtain airbags, a rearview camera and rear parking sensors. The programmable MyKey system allows parents to set limits for vehicle speed and stereo volume for young drivers. The Sync infotainment system also offers emergency crash notification that automatically dials 911 in the event of an airbag deployment.

Optional safety features include adaptive cruise control with pedestrian detection and automatic brake priming. Lane departure warning and intervention, a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-path warning and inflatable rear safety belts are also on the options list. The Reserve trim level comes with an integrated cellular connection that enables remote start, remote lock/unlock and a vehicle finder feature.

In government crash tests, the MKZ earned an overall score of five stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave last year's MKZ a top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact, roof-strength and whiplash protection (seat belts and head restraints) tests. A second-best score of "Acceptable" was awarded for the car's performance in the small-overlap frontal-offset test.

2017 Lincoln MKZ models

The 2017 Lincoln MKZ and MKZ Hybrid are entry-level midsize luxury sedans that are offered in three trim levels (or "Series" in Lincoln-speak): Premiere, Select and Reserve. A special Black Label version is also available.

The Premiere base model comes well-equipped with 18-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, adaptive xenon headlights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, LED taillights, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette upholstery, 10-way-adjustable front seats with heating, memory settings for driver seat, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat with ski pass-through, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Standard technology features a rearview camera, voice controls, Lincoln's Sync 3 infotainment interface, an 8-inch touchscreen display, Sync smartphone app integration, and an 11-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, two USB ports and an audio input jack.

Stepping up to the MKZ Select model gets you an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, power-folding outside mirrors, leather upholstery, genuine wood trim, front seats with four-way power lumbar, a power-adjustable steering wheel, enhanced interior ambient lighting, a 110-volt household-style power outlet and two rear-seat USB charging ports.

Optional for the Select is the Select Plus package, which adds a navigation system, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

The Reserve trim level has those features as standard, plus 19-inch wheels, a power trunklid, ventilated front seats and enhanced connectivity functionality (see Safety section).

There's also the Black Label trim. It comes equipped similarly to the Reserve but has an upgraded interior (upgraded and extended leather upholstery and a simulated suede headliner, most notably) and a choice of three unique themes. The Black Label also comes with a host of special services including a mobile showroom, remote vehicle delivery, pickup and drop-off of your car for service work, an extended premium maintenance plan and more.

Most options are grouped into packages. A Climate package that bundles automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, a windshield wiper de-icer, a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats. The Technology package includes adaptive cruise control, a forward sensing system with pre-collision assist, lane keeping assist and an automated parking system (both parallel and perpendicular parking).

The Reserve model can be had with a Luxury package that contains LED headlights and a premium Revel Ultima audio system with 20 speakers and HD radio. There's also a Driver's package that includes 19-inch polished alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, torque vectoring (with the turbo V6 and AWD), painted brake calipers, multi-contour front seats, and distinctive interior and exterior trim details. The Climate and Technology packages are available here as well.

Major stand-alone options include the choice of 19-inch polished alloy wheels, a traditional power sunroof or a panoramic moonroof, a power rear sunshade, inflatable rear safety belts, and a premium Revel audio system with HD radio.

The 2017 Lincoln MKZ is offered with a choice of three powertrains. The standard engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that puts out 245 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission with a push-button gear shift and front-wheel drive are standard; all-wheel drive is available as an option. The EPA estimates you'll get 24 mpg in combined driving (21 city/31 highway), which is about average for an entry-luxury sedan with a base engine. Expect a bit less with all-wheel drive.

Select and Reserve models can also be had with a new turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (late availability). This engine will appeal to driving enthusiasts with its 350 hp and 400 lb-ft on tap with front-wheel drive. Opt for all-wheel drive and output jumps to 400 hp. Fuel economy is 21 mpg combined with front-drive and 20 mpg combined with all-wheel drive.

The MKZ Hybrid is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder mated to an electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is standard, as is front-wheel drive. Total system power is 188 hp. In prior Edmunds testing, an MKZ Hybrid accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds, which is about a second slower than the Lexus ES 300h. According to the EPA, expect to get 40 mpg (41 city/38 highway).

Driving

The standard turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder is respectable in terms of power and character, and most buyers will find it suitable for everyday motoring. But the newly available 3.0-liter V6 adds a certain thrill factor that you just don't get with the standard engine. We've yet to test it, however, so check back later for performance numbers and driving impressions.

On the move, the 2017 Lincoln MKZ feels surprisingly sporty even if its handling isn't quite best-in-class. And when paired with the standard 18-inch wheels and all-season tires, the suspension delivers the kind of comfortable ride quality you'd expect from a Lincoln. Add the optional sport suspension and 19-inch wheels, and some might find the ride a little too firm for daily commuting, though.

The MKZ Hybrid drives very much like its gasoline-only siblings, with a smooth ride and solid handling. The gasoline-electric powertrain offers adequate acceleration even in passing situations, though stepping hard on the gas pedal can cause the droning engine note that's common to cars equipped with continuously variable automatic transmissions. The nonlinear feel of the regenerative braking system can be disconcerting at first; other recent hybrids have gotten better at having a more natural brake pedal feel.

Interior

The cabin of the 2017 Lincoln MKZ is all about the seamless integration of luxury and technology. In terms of luxury, the upper trim levels have a posh look and feel, and the available Black Label models raise the bar with premium leather upholstery with unique stitching and genuine wood trim.

As far as technology goes, the interior can be fitted out with low-profile but highly useful features, including the adaptive cruise control that can be used even in stop-and-go traffic and the handy Sync voice-control system. Interestingly, one of the best details is Lincoln's decision to replace the MKZ's previous touch-sensitive audio system controls with more old-fashioned climate, volume and tuning knobs. The new Sync 3 interface is also an improvement. It is more responsive to inputs, and its large virtual buttons are easier to press accurately than the old system's tiny boxes and bars. The optional navigation system offers pinch-to-zoom and swiping motions, effectively mimicking a smartphone interface.

The front seats offer good comfort, especially the optional multi-contour versions with their infinite adjustment possibilities. The sloping rear roofline means limited headroom for tall rear-seat passengers, but the legroom in back is quite generous.

At 15.4 cubic feet, the MKZ's trunk is good-sized and is made more practical thanks to the standard 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks. Hybrid models make do with a smaller 11.1-cubic-foot trunk because of the gasoline/electric powertrain's large battery pack.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lincoln MKZ.

5(70%)
4(21%)
3(5%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.5
63 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 63 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great ride
Lincoln convert,09/09/2016
Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
My Lincoln dealer got his first 2017 with the driver's package option. Not cheap at $3300 but oh so worth it. With the 400hp engine and AWD this thing is an Audi/BMW clone for tens of thousands less. Spent over an hour test driving it. Came back to the dealership and ordered my own. Left out the luxury package ($4400) and some other stuff. MSRP came in at just under $50K. Not an Audi or a BMW but certainly close enough especially when factoring in the MSRP differential. Service costs will be dramatically less than with the Germans cars (I had 4 Audis over the course of 30 years). For 2017 Lincoln is offering to pick up your car at your home or place of business for service and return it to you. A nice touch. Nothing I will take advantage of as my local dealer is less than 4 miles from my house. My local Audi dealer was 30 miles away. The car is fast, quiet, comfortable, well put together, no wind noise, etc. Seems to be a great alternative to its German and Japanese counterparts.
Good value from a traditional American car company
Jonathan Quick,10/29/2016
Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
UPDATE 12-27-17 Updating my review on this vehicle based on 14 months of ownership. Overall, I remain satisfied with my Lincoln MKZ Hybrid. In spite of some minor fit and finish issues, the styling of this sedan really stands out against a tired landscape of look-alike sedans from other car manufacturers. Fuel economy remains rock solid between 40 and 41 mpg in mixed city/highway driving. ADAS features for accident avoidance, parking, and maintaining driver awareness have been great. Quiet comfort sticks out as a real differentiator compared to other vehicles in the entry level luxury sedan segment. The biggest issue with maintaining the vehicle has been the synchronization of firmware updates across the numerous vehicle subsystems within the car. Sync 3 had a lot of bugs at first, but three firmware updates later, all of the infotainment and navigation features appear to be working normally. Unfortunately, I had to make repeat visits to the dealership to stabilize other subsystems. The worst problem I have encountered was a drained battery that stranded my car in my own garage. Lincoln corrected the battery drain issue with a firmware update to the door control module. Although I have experienced a few warranty issues, my local Lincoln dealer and the Lincoln concierge service have done a great job of addressing my concerns. I would still recommend the MKZ Hybrid as a solid value compared to other vehicles in its class. However, prospective buyers should strongly consider purchasing Lincoln's extended warranty for this vehicle. ORIGINAL REVIEW I purchased a 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve w/ Technology package in September 2016. Purchase price was $8k - $20k below comparable European and Japanese alternatives. I have thus far driven the car about 2200 miles, about 80% highway driving and 20% city driving. Average MPG is around 40 - 42 mpg. Acceleration is adequate in most situations. The smoothness of the powertrain, well-tuned suspension, and the quiet cabin at highway cruising speeds really attracted me to this vehicle. Exterior appearance is impressive and fairly unique, but some of the exterior trim pieces are made of low quality plastic. Quality of interior materials is very good - particularly the wood trim and leather upholstery. ADAS features including adaptive cruise, accident avoidance, blindspot monitoring, backup-assist and lane-keep assist are very useful in day-to-day driving. Lincoln's driver assistance features are unobtrusive until really needed. The on-board infotainment system is light years ahead of Toyota and BMW in terms of usability, but the Sync 3 system has bugs around IPod indexing, accuracy of on-board clock, Android Auto compatibility, and stability of mobile apps. One bright spot in Sync 3 is Lincoln's NAV system coupled with Sirius traffic information, which is a real godsend for avoiding heavy traffic at rush hour. Unfortunately, the stability issues I've encountered in Sync 3 appear to extend to other vehicle subsystems. I presently suspect electrical gremlins are lurking in the interior lighting system and the sound system, although all installed equipment is performing normally for the moment. As long as reliability holds up, backed in part by Lincoln's long base warranty, I expect I will remain satisfied with this vehicle. I would recommend this vehicle to a friend or a family member, with reservations noted above regarding reliability.
400 HP AWD 2017 MKZ
Mr Frank,08/30/2016
Premiere 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Great little muscle car . Throaty sound and impressive acceleration . Gas mileage not that bad for 400 horses . Surprisingly comfortable driving position and a pretty nice ride . Maybe could be a little softer . Electronics work well and are intuitive . Easy car to learn to use . Fun to drive . Lots of nice features , including lights up on approach with the key in your pocket .
Hot Rod Lincoln indeed
Greg,02/28/2018
Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I have an MKZ Reserve with the 400 hp engine, AWD, Driver Sport Package, Technology Package, Luxury Package, Climate Package and Power Moonroof. In Midnight Sapphire Blue Metallic, it is absolutely stunning with the two-tone interior that comes with the Driver Sport Package. I really didn't see me driving a domestic car let alone a Lincoln as my most recent cars were all imports: Audi S4, Volvo S60 R-Design, Infiniti M37 Sport and Infiniti M35 Sport. Nearly went for an Audi S5 Sportback as a replacement but the change from a supercharger to turbo was a little disappointing. The MKZ intrigued me especially the shape; much like an Audi S7 but thousands of $$$ less. A test drive absolutely sold me. I wanted something a little bigger than the Audi but would still go like stink and handle well. Lincoln absolutely has this car dialed in. There have been gripes about the quality of the interior materials and coming from an Audi which I think has one of the best interiors, I really can't complain. The comfort, technology, performance and overall satisfaction with the vehicle are all there for me. The upgraded Revel sound system is a ridiculous amount of money but worth every penny if you love your music as I do. The MKZ could use a 7 or 8 speed transmission to help with the fuel economy but if I was looking for great fuel economy I'd be driving a Prius. The best sleeper luxury performance sedan on the road. Fantastic car!!!
See all 63 reviews of the 2017 Lincoln MKZ
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
41 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
N/A
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
See all Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%

More about the 2017 Lincoln MKZ

Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Overview

The Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ is offered in the following submodels: MKZ Sedan, MKZ Hybrid. Available styles include Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Select 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Select 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Hybrid Premiere 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Premiere 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Hybrid Select 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Hybrid Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Premiere 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve is priced between $17,600 and$29,980 with odometer readings between 8301 and54290 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Select is priced between $19,000 and$25,998 with odometer readings between 13833 and47430 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Premiere is priced between $17,450 and$22,998 with odometer readings between 13451 and46756 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve is priced between $19,950 and$23,890 with odometer readings between 28515 and55888 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Select is priced between $20,590 and$22,500 with odometer readings between 37189 and42331 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Black Label is priced between $26,477 and$27,500 with odometer readings between 33078 and43774 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Black Label is priced between $26,498 and$26,498 with odometer readings between 38270 and38270 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Premiere is priced between $21,475 and$21,475 with odometer readings between 21357 and21357 miles.

Which used 2017 Lincoln MKZES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Lincoln MKZ for sale near. There are currently 68 used and CPO 2017 MKZES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,450 and mileage as low as 8301 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ.

Can't find a used 2017 Lincoln MKZs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKZ for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,815.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,970.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKZ for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,475.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,287.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Lincoln MKZ?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln MKZ lease specials

