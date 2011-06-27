Overall rating

For decades, American car shoppers have typically gravitated toward European and Japanese brands when it comes to entry-level luxury sedans. Lincoln has been trying to chip away at the market with the uniquely styled MKZ for years now with modest success. For 2017, the MKZ gets a new round of updates that should give it an even better chance of stealing a few luxury buyers who would prefer to buy American if the price and product are right.

The most obvious change to this upscale four-door is a restyled exterior that trades Lincoln's split-wing grille for a new look first introduced by the upcoming Continental full-size sedan. Available LED headlights and LED daytime running lights add character to the car's sleek lines. But it's inside where you'll really appreciate the 2017 MKZ's changes. Gone is the futuristic-looking but ultimately frustrating MyLincoln Touch climate and infotainment interface. In its place is Ford/Lincoln's latest Sync 3 interface, which is quicker and easier to use, and new physical buttons for many of the audio and climate controls.

On the performance front, the 2017 MKZ offers a new engine upgrade. Replacing last year's optional 300-horsepower 3.7-liter V6 is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. It cranks out 400 horsepower when you order the MKZ with its optional all-wheel-drive system or 350 horsepower with front-wheel drive. Other than dedicated high-performance sedans such as the BMW M3, this is the most power you'll find in this class. If it's fuel economy you're after, though, there's the MKZ Hybrid, which delivers 40 mpg combined for the same price as the regular MKZ.

This year's MKZ is undoubtedly the best yet, but this is a very competitive category with a number of strong contenders worthy of your attention. High on the list of alternatives is the Lexus ES 350 (and related ES 300h hybrid), which stands out with its classy interior design and all-around refinement. If value is a priority, the Acura TLX is a solid choice. And if you're willing to spend a bit more, the redesigned Audi A4 and well-rounded BMW 3 Series are still standouts.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Lincoln MKZ include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side-impact airbags, front knee airbags, side curtain airbags, a rearview camera and rear parking sensors. The programmable MyKey system allows parents to set limits for vehicle speed and stereo volume for young drivers. The Sync infotainment system also offers emergency crash notification that automatically dials 911 in the event of an airbag deployment.

Optional safety features include adaptive cruise control with pedestrian detection and automatic brake priming. Lane departure warning and intervention, a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-path warning and inflatable rear safety belts are also on the options list. The Reserve trim level comes with an integrated cellular connection that enables remote start, remote lock/unlock and a vehicle finder feature.

In government crash tests, the MKZ earned an overall score of five stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave last year's MKZ a top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact, roof-strength and whiplash protection (seat belts and head restraints) tests. A second-best score of "Acceptable" was awarded for the car's performance in the small-overlap frontal-offset test.