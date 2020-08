Used 2016 Lincoln MKZ for Sale Near Me

Rick Case Hyundai - Plantation / Florida

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 10 year or 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty, 150 point inspection, Alloys, Leather, local trade, AWD, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control. Ingot Silver Metallic 2016 Lincoln MKZ Base LOW MILES AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V Reviews:* Sleek, eye-catching exterior design; high fuel economy from available hybrid model; comes equipped with many convenience/luxury features as standard. Source: Edmunds Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3LN6L2JK9GR630103

Stock: TGR630103

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020