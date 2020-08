Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ for Sale Near Me

LaFayette Ford Lincoln - Fayetteville / North Carolina

This 2017 LINCOLN MKZ Premiere has a 2.0L 4 cyls engine and an Automatic 6-Speed transmission. Other features include: Bluetooth, Power door locks, Power windows, Heated seats, Auto.... With over seventy years of experience, we believe our success is rooted in our customers and community and strive to treat everyone who walks through our doors like family. By shopping with us, you are guaranteed a no pressure car buying experience. We treat our customers the way we would like to be treated. We are a full disclosure dealership and want to make sure you know and understand everything about our vehicles. Complimentary CARFAX reports are available upon request and no purchase is necessary. This Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned vehicle has been through a rigorous 200-point inspection by our factory-trained technicians and is backed by a 6 year/100,000-mile comprehensive limited warranty. It even comes with complimentary 24-hour roadside assistance and more! Visit us today at 5202 Raeford Road, Fayetteville or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Premiere with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3LN6L5A92HR650628

Stock: RP7982

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes