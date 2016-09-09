Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve in Gray
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve

    19,656 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,994

    $7,230 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve in Red
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve

    26,904 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,998

    $7,128 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve

    31,471 miles
    Great Deal

    $17,488

    $4,812 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Select in Red
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Select

    23,757 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,900

    $4,101 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve in Gray
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve

    19,902 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,995

    $4,006 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve

    11,620 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,992

    $3,354 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Premiere in Gold
    certified

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Premiere

    5,958 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,973

    $3,997 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve

    16,845 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,228

    $4,295 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve

    8,220 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,995

    $3,228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Black Label in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Black Label

    14,633 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,795

    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve in Gray
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve

    25,817 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,839

    $6,143 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve in Gray
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve

    26,419 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,639

    $6,184 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve

    20,293 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,999

    $5,413 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve

    15,990 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $25,998

    $3,684 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve in Dark Green
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve

    30,010 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,999

    $3,480 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve in Gray
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve

    33,296 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $24,200

    $4,280 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve

    29,873 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,839

    $5,919 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve in Silver
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve

    36,066 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,999

    $3,355 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln MKZ searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKZ

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKZ
Overall Consumer Rating
4.563 Reviews
See all 63 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Great ride
Lincoln convert,09/09/2016
Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
My Lincoln dealer got his first 2017 with the driver's package option. Not cheap at $3300 but oh so worth it. With the 400hp engine and AWD this thing is an Audi/BMW clone for tens of thousands less. Spent over an hour test driving it. Came back to the dealership and ordered my own. Left out the luxury package ($4400) and some other stuff. MSRP came in at just under $50K. Not an Audi or a BMW but certainly close enough especially when factoring in the MSRP differential. Service costs will be dramatically less than with the Germans cars (I had 4 Audis over the course of 30 years). For 2017 Lincoln is offering to pick up your car at your home or place of business for service and return it to you. A nice touch. Nothing I will take advantage of as my local dealer is less than 4 miles from my house. My local Audi dealer was 30 miles away. The car is fast, quiet, comfortable, well put together, no wind noise, etc. Seems to be a great alternative to its German and Japanese counterparts.
