Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 19,656 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,994$7,230 Below Market
Serramonte Ford - Colma / California
Clean CARFAX. ***ONE OWNER W/CLEAN CARFAX***, ***HEATED/ COOLED LEATHER SEATS***, ***TOUCH SCREEN W/NAVIGATION SYS.***, ***POWER MOONROOF***, ***DEALER SERVICE***, ***BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY***, ***ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL W/STOP & GO***, ***PRE-COLLISION SYS. W/AEB ALERT***, ***LANE-KEEPING SYSTEM***, ***POWER FRONT SEATS W/ MEMORY***, ***POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS***, ***BACKUP CAMERA & BLUETOOTH***, ***PREM. SOUND SYS. BY REVEL W/20 SPEAKER***, ***FORWARD SENSING SYS.***, ***ENHANCED ACTIVE PARK ASSIST***, ***HEATED REAR SEATS***, MKZ Hybrid, 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle iVCT, CVT, FWD, Ebony w/Prem Leather-Trimmed Micro-Perf Heated/Cooled (G). Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 41/38 City/Highway MPG Magnetic Gray Metallic 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid FWD CVT 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle iVCT Low, No Haggle prices on all of our Pre-Owned Vehicles. Get a fair price up front without having to negotiate for it. Let us show you how our prices compare! Come see our Brand New Showroom at 999 Serramonte Blvd!!! We've been here over 40 years but our building is as new as it gets!!! Proudly serving San Francisco, Daly City, Colma, Redwood City, Pacifica, Half Moon Bay, San Mateo, San Bruno, and entire SF Bay Area.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5MU7HR663617
Stock: P3283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 26,904 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,998$7,128 Below Market
Herb Chambers Lincoln of Norwood - Norwood / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Lincoln MKZ includes: Total Value: $1,466. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Windshield Wiper Blades Replaced, Tires Inspected, 4 Tires Replaced, Brake Inspection, 4 Wheel Alignment, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES LUXURY PACKAGE Revel Ultima Audio System w/20 Speakers, Premium LED Headlights, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Enhanced Active Park Assist System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Rain Sensing Wipers, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Go, Pre-Collision Assist, Forward Sensing System, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping System, POWER MOONROOF, CLIMATE PACKAGE Heated Rear-Seats, Auto High Beams, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Heated Steering Wheel, Rain Sensing Wipers, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, ENGINE: 2.0L GTDI I-4 (STD) KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Navigation Every vehicle undergoes a 200-point inspection by Lincoln factory-trained technicians, Complimentary loaner car when you require warranty service, The confidence of a 6-year/100,000-mile comprehensive warranty coverage, 24/7/365 Roadside Assistance includes trip interruption assistance and rental car reimbursement, Roadside Service throughout the 50 United States and Canada, CarFax Vehicle History Report included with every Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, Several Warranty Upgrades Available Reduced from $26,998. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5F90HR633562
Stock: LP1848A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-31-2020
- 31,471 milesGreat Deal
$17,488$4,812 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN FORT LAUDERDALE~~~ 2000 North State Road 7 Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 *** SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES ***FULLY LOADED*** FULLY SERVICED ***NAVIGATION***VENTILATED FRONT SEATS*** BEST DEAL***BACKUP CAMERA*** LEATHER SEATS*** WELL MAINTAINED*** LIKE NEW*** Remarkably Clean Condition!!! Call Now this vehicle Won't Last Long. Like New 2017 Lincoln MKZ. Fast approval guarantee. Bluetooth. Only 1 Previous Owner. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Front wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotorsfortlauderdale.com for complete details. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact ODED HAIMS at 954-981-2121 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5E90HR643378
Stock: 643378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 23,757 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,900$4,101 Below Market
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row. **WE FINANCE** SELECT AWD / POWER MOONROOF / SELECT PLUS PACKAGE / LOW MILES / FULLY LOADED / A MUST SEE** original sticker price was $43K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker: https://monroneylabels.com/cars/1842875-2017-lincoln-mkz
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Select with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5D94HR664350
Stock: L4350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,902 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,995$4,006 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 LINCOLN MKZ RESERVE (AWD). This luxury midsize car boasts a smooth, quiet ride and an above-average predicted reliability rating. With its odometer now reading 19,902, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until November 2020 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this luxury sedan will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2022 or 70,000 miles! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - A POWER SUNROOF MKZ Climate Package: - A HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED REAR SEATS - RAIN-SENSING WIPERS - AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS Luxury Package - REVEL ULTIMA AUDIO SYSTEM with 20 SPEAKERS - PREMIUM L.E.D HEADLIGHTS In addition to: - VOICE ACTIVATED FACTORY NAVIGATION - REMOTE ENGINE START - BLINDSPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM - VENTILATED and HEATED FRONT SEATS - DUAL-ZONE ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION - INTEGRATED VOICE COMMAND with BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - INTELLIGENT ACCESS with PUSH-BUTTON START - A REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM - A POWER TRUNK LID - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 LINCOLN MKZ RESERVE! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5F99HR614444
Stock: 23476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 11,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,992$3,354 Below Market
Elmhurst BMW - Elmhurst / Illinois
2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve Palladium White Gold Metallic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 14556 miles below market average! Equipment Group 300A. 21/31 City/Highway MPGAs the oldest BMW dealership in the Chicago Metro area, our family-owned and operated dealership has been serving customers since 1961!Awards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5E9XHR633957
Stock: B3776P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- certified
2017 Lincoln MKZ Premiere5,958 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,973$3,997 Below Market
LaFayette Ford Lincoln - Fayetteville / North Carolina
This 2017 LINCOLN MKZ Premiere has a 2.0L 4 cyls engine and an Automatic 6-Speed transmission. Other features include: Bluetooth, Power door locks, Power windows, Heated seats, Auto.... With over seventy years of experience, we believe our success is rooted in our customers and community and strive to treat everyone who walks through our doors like family. By shopping with us, you are guaranteed a no pressure car buying experience. We treat our customers the way we would like to be treated. We are a full disclosure dealership and want to make sure you know and understand everything about our vehicles. Complimentary CARFAX reports are available upon request and no purchase is necessary. This Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned vehicle has been through a rigorous 200-point inspection by our factory-trained technicians and is backed by a 6 year/100,000-mile comprehensive limited warranty. It even comes with complimentary 24-hour roadside assistance and more! Visit us today at 5202 Raeford Road, Fayetteville or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Premiere with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5A92HR650628
Stock: RP7982
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 16,845 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,228$4,295 Below Market
Heritage Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Harrisburg - Harrisburg / Pennsylvania
**HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **BLIND SPOT SENSORS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH**, **SPLIT REAR SEATS**, **STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, AWD.*Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5F99HR610636
Stock: XP610636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 8,220 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,995$3,228 Below Market
Lombard Toyota - Lombard / Illinois
Reserve **ONE OWNER**, **ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **LEATHER**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **NAVIGATION/GPS**, **LOW MILES**, *4WD*, **FULLY SERVICED**, **BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY**, MKZ Reserve, AWD. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black Velvet 2017 Lincoln MKZ AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.0L GTDI V6Recent Arrival! Odometer is 22719 miles below market average!Awards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5FC8HR636396
Stock: 88705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- certified
2017 Lincoln MKZ Black Label14,633 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,795
North Park Lincoln - San Antonio / Texas
Excellent Condition, Lincoln Certified. NAV, Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, BLACK LABEL DRIVERS PACKAGE , TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE , ENGINE: 3.0L GTDI V6, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESENGINE: 3.0L GTDI V6 Transmission: 6-Spd SelectShift Automatic, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Enhanced Active Park Assist System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Rain Sensing Wipers, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Assist, Forward Sensing System, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping System, BLACK LABEL DRIVERS PACKAGE Multi-Contour Front Seats w/Active Motion 11-bladder, Painted Brake Calipers, Sport Tuned Suspension, Aluminum Foot Pedal Cover, Dynamic Torque Vectoring Navigation and Multimedia System, Great ColorEXPERTS ARE SAYINGGreat Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner Every vehicle undergoes a 200-point inspection by Lincoln factory-trained technicians, Complimentary loaner car when you require warranty service, The confidence of a 6-year/100,000-mile comprehensive warranty coverage, 24/7/365 Roadside Assistance includes trip interruption assistance and rental car reimbursement, Roadside Service throughout the 50 United States and Canada, CarFax Vehicle History Report included with every Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, Several Warranty Upgrades Available "The MKZ feels more exclusive than a Lexus ES 350Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Black Label with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5HC7HR632580
Stock: PR632580
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 25,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,839$6,143 Below Market
EchoPark Automotive - Signal Auto / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5MU4HR646466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,419 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,639$6,184 Below Market
EchoPark Automotive - Signal Auto / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5MUXHR650022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,293 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,999$5,413 Below Market
DCH Ford of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
Only 20,293 Miles! Boasts 38 Highway MPG and 41 City MPG! This Lincoln MKZ delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" Magnetic Painted Machined-Aluminum -inc: full center ornament, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.* This Lincoln MKZ Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: E-CVT, Tires: 19", Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, SYNC 3 -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in center stack w/swipe and pinch-to-zoom capability, SYNC AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports, Note: SYNC AppLink lets you control some of your favorite compatible mobile apps w/your voice, It is compatible w/select smartphone platforms, Commands may vary by phone and AppLink software, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by DCH Ford of Thousand Oaks located at 3810 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Westlake Village, CA 91362 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5MU4HR637833
Stock: FXP16807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 15,990 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$25,998$3,684 Below Market
CarMax Irvine - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irvine / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5MUXHR641322
Stock: 19145664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,010 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,999$3,480 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $7031 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5F90HR634470
Stock: O294450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-25-2020
- 33,296 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$24,200$4,280 Below Market
Ed Napleton Honda St Peters - Saint Peters / Missouri
Magnetic Gray Metallic 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, AWD, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Sunroof/Moonroof, MKZ Reserve, 4D Sedan, 3.0L GTDI V6, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, AWD, Jade Leather, 11 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel memory, Traction control.Napleton Honda of St Peters serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5FC5HR605624
Stock: S33946A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 29,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,839$5,919 Below Market
EchoPark Automotive - Signal Auto / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5E90HR613846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,066 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,999$3,355 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6718 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5FC2HR612725
Stock: B304301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln MKZ searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKZ
- 5(70%)
- 4(21%)
- 3(5%)
- 2(3%)
- 1(2%)
Related Lincoln MKZ info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Lincoln Corsair Plano TX
- Used Lincoln Navigator Tacoma WA
- Used Lincoln Aviator Memphis TN
- Used Lincoln Navigator Mountain View CA
- Used Lincoln Navigator Allentown PA
- Used Lincoln Aviator Columbus OH
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Akron OH
- Used Lincoln Aviator Mcallen TX
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Columbus OH
- Used Lincoln MKS Lincoln NE
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2013 Denver CO
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2018 Hialeah FL
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2011 Saint Paul MN
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS