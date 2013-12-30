Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ for Sale Near Me

Payless Car Sales - South Amboy / New Jersey

$499 DOWN Guaranteed Approval!!! The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Lincoln MKZ treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is in a league of its own Find the quickest driving route in this Lincoln MKZ Hybrid using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! Treat yourself to a Lincoln MKZ Hybrid that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. The interior of this Lincoln MKZ Hybrid has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. Finding a pre-owned vehicle with flawless paint is a rare find, but you've done just that. The paint on this Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is flawless; no scratches, no blemishes, no need to spend extra money on touch ups. More information about the 2014 Lincoln MKZ: The 2014 Lincoln MKZ features aggressive looks and thoughtful interior appointments; the car does much to give younger luxury buyers plenty to think about when considering a purchase in this competitive segment. Powertrain options allow the Lincoln MKZ to deliver as much power as prospective buyers want, and the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid offers the eco-conscious an intelligent luxury car for a world of rising fuel costs. Strengths of this model include standard features, quiet, comfortable cabin, available hybrid power, and Fresh styling inside and out

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

38 Combined MPG ( 38 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3LN6L2LU8ER815156

Stock: SA7419

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020