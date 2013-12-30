Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ for Sale Near Me

2,557 listings
  • 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid in Red
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid

    14,472 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,000

    $4,083 Below Market
  • 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid in Red
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid

    40,004 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,500

    $3,346 Below Market
  • 2014 Lincoln MKZ in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKZ

    65,836 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,990

    $1,974 Below Market
  • 2014 Lincoln MKZ in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKZ

    73,832 miles

    $14,370

    $2,813 Below Market
  • 2014 Lincoln MKZ in White
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKZ

    116,524 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,988

  • 2014 Lincoln MKZ in White
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKZ

    70,759 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    $1,246 Below Market
  • 2014 Lincoln MKZ in Gray
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKZ

    83,807 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,395

    $1,891 Below Market
  • 2014 Lincoln MKZ in White
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKZ

    54,311 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,587

    $2,412 Below Market
  • 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid

    26,940 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,506

    $2,768 Below Market
  • 2014 Lincoln MKZ in White
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKZ

    74,629 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,800

  • 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid

    44,344 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,900

  • 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid

    55,118 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,755

    $1,945 Below Market
  • 2014 Lincoln MKZ in Orange
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKZ

    97,902 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,890

    $1,345 Below Market
  • 2014 Lincoln MKZ in Light Brown
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKZ

    38,189 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,700

    $1,301 Below Market
  • 2014 Lincoln MKZ in White
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKZ

    108,367 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,275

    $926 Below Market
  • 2014 Lincoln MKZ in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKZ

    74,192 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,999

    $1,501 Below Market
  • 2014 Lincoln MKZ in Silver
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKZ

    66,287 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,300

    $1,312 Below Market
  • 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid

    67,654 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,298

    $944 Below Market
4TH MKZ OWNED (Have 3.7 model)
bhp2000,12/30/2013
Through 30 yrs had 5 BMWs, 2 Benz, 2 Jags & an Audi. ALL tire eaters. ALL ugly brake dust a wk after wash. All Premium gas. Most had me in the SERVICE depts on a reg. basis. BMW the worst. (Over-tech-ed) Got tired of it all in '07 & tried an MKZ. Cheaper to buy of course and luxury perks suffered but was pissed off. Then, things like REGULAR gas, no brake dust, tires getting 46k miles rather than 20k, free oil changes, rotations etc and NO PROBLEMS mechanically inspired the next one & so on. The car keeps improving & current one's the best so far. DON'T believe reviewers trashing after a day with the car. ASK OWNERS you see on the street then test drive. SUPPORT USA!
