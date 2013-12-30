Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 14,472 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,000$4,083 Below Market
Royal Moore Buick GMC - Hillsboro / Oregon
Just Arrived Fresh Local One Owner Trade in with a Clean Carfax, Moon Roof, Blind-Spot Info System, Active Park Assist, Navigation System, SYNC, MyLincoln Touch, Premium Sound, AM/FM Stereo, CD/MP3 (Single Disc), SiriusXM Satellite, Keyless Start, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Dual Power Seats, Parking Sensors, Backup Camera, Full Power Everything with A/C and Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Rear Spoiler, Premium Wheels. 2014 Lincoln MKZ CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 50407 miles below market average! 38/37 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Tax, Title, Registration, $150.00 Documentation Fee, and any optional dealer installed accessories are not included in this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (38 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LU8ER832636
Stock: 80998A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 40,004 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,500$3,346 Below Market
Payless Car Sales - South Amboy / New Jersey
$499 DOWN Guaranteed Approval!!! The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Lincoln MKZ treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is in a league of its own Find the quickest driving route in this Lincoln MKZ Hybrid using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! Treat yourself to a Lincoln MKZ Hybrid that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. The interior of this Lincoln MKZ Hybrid has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. Finding a pre-owned vehicle with flawless paint is a rare find, but you've done just that. The paint on this Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is flawless; no scratches, no blemishes, no need to spend extra money on touch ups. More information about the 2014 Lincoln MKZ: The 2014 Lincoln MKZ features aggressive looks and thoughtful interior appointments; the car does much to give younger luxury buyers plenty to think about when considering a purchase in this competitive segment. Powertrain options allow the Lincoln MKZ to deliver as much power as prospective buyers want, and the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid offers the eco-conscious an intelligent luxury car for a world of rising fuel costs. Strengths of this model include standard features, quiet, comfortable cabin, available hybrid power, and Fresh styling inside and out Call now (732) 316-5555 This one won't last! Whether you have good credit, bad credit, no credit or even in a bankruptcy or repossession we can help. Our goal is 100% guaranteed approval!! Call us at 732-316-5555 or come on in to our South Amboy, New Jersey showroom and one of our credit specialists will help you get the vehicle you deserve at a payment you can afford. The advertised price does not include sales tax, title, DMV fees, finance charges, prep fee and documentation charge of $389. All financing subject to lender approval, rates and terms may vary. Any payments listed are an example and not an offer or guarantee or terms and are subject to lender assessment of credit,down payment and term. **any claims of NO ACCIDENT are based report from AUTOCheck vehicle history report Prices subject to change at any time. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with your sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (38 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LU8ER815156
Stock: SA7419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 65,836 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,990$1,974 Below Market
Fafama Auto Sales - Milford / Massachusetts
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Lincoln purchase. WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Navigation System. This Lincoln MKZ also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Touch Screen, Satellite Radio, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Adaptive headlights, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, USB Port, Panoramic Roof. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Panoramic Roof, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 508-381-6070 or fafamaleads@comcast.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2JK0ER817713
Stock: 11298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 73,832 miles
$14,370$2,813 Below Market
LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
2014 Lincoln MKZ Base Tuxedo Black AWD Odometer is 6306 miles below market average!We use state-of-the-art software to price our vehicles to be the most competitive in the market. If you have found a better value, let us know about it. We would love the opportunity to keep giving the best values in the market. Contact our Sales Department at (800) 863-6343 with your questions and to set up an appointment. Be our guest at Lafontaine CDJR of Lansing, and put us to work for you. NOTE: All Equipment Listed May Not Be Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2JK8ER814543
Stock: 20L1260A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 116,524 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,988
Beck & Masten North GMC Buick - Houston / Texas
Call ASAP! This one won't last long. The 2014 Lincoln MKZ features aggressive looks and thoughtful interior appointments; the car does much to give younger luxury buyers plenty to think about when considering a purchase in this competitive segment.. Some things are too hard to pass up. Soft and luxurious leather seating. Come by today to see this one in person. With an EPA estimated fuel rating of 26 MPG combined, you'll start saving cash at the pump. Powered mirrors are a welcomed upgrade. Features include: steering wheel controls, convenient keyless entry, tinted windows, security system and Bluetooth enabled.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2GK4ER823439
Stock: 360066B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 70,759 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,995$1,246 Below Market
Bergenfield Automall - Bergenfield / New Jersey
2014 LINCOLN MKZ //// 2 OWNERS ///// CLEAN AUTO CHECK ///// NAVIGATION ///// BACK UP CAMERA ////// RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW ////// SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUTSIDE ///// EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE /////// FOR MORE INFO. CALL US AT 201-374-2922
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2G92ER834386
Stock: LK4386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,807 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,395$1,891 Below Market
Belknap Subaru - Tilton / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2J9XER833026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,587$2,412 Below Market
Biondi Mitsubishi - Monroeville / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2J96ER817227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,506$2,768 Below Market
McGrath Lexus of Westmont - Westmont / Illinois
McGrath Lexus of Westmont has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Lincoln MKZ. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The CARFAX report shows this Lincoln MKZ is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Lincoln MKZ. This low mileage Lincoln MKZ has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid. More information about the 2014 Lincoln MKZ: The 2014 Lincoln MKZ features aggressive looks and thoughtful interior appointments; the car does much to give younger luxury buyers plenty to think about when considering a purchase in this competitive segment. Powertrain options allow the Lincoln MKZ to deliver as much power as prospective buyers want, and the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid offers the eco-conscious an intelligent luxury car for a world of rising fuel costs. This model sets itself apart with standard features, quiet, comfortable cabin, available hybrid power, and Fresh styling inside and out **CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLE** Clean Carfax - No Accidents/Damage! This 2014 LINCOLN MKZ is Well Equipped NV Navigation System HOM Heated outside mirrors PWI Power Windows MS Memory Seating CC Cruise Control LA Leather HS Heated Seats PLS Power Locks . INSERT AUTOINK 100% CARFAX Guaranteed! And it seems this vehicle was owned by a non-smoker. This vehicle has undergone a rigorous multipoint inspection by our ASE Certified Technicians and we have verified that all maintenance is up-to-date. Ask for Stock# Y2207A
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (38 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LU0ER804393
Stock: Y2207A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 74,629 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,800
Bellevue Toyota - Bellevue / Nebraska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2G95ER816092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,344 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,900
Nissan of McKinney - Mckinney / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Tuxedo Black 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Odometer is 31741 miles below market average! 38/37 City/Highway MPG **LEATHER**, Back-Up Camera, Back-Up Sensors, BOSE Audio, Bluetooth for Phone, Power Seat, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Spoiler, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, Alloy / Aluminum Wheels. Awards: * 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Serving McKinney, Dallas, Fort Worth, Richardson, Frisco, Plano and DFW area! Great selection of Nissan cars, trucks, SUV and Van models for sale. Pre Owned cars, trucks, SUV, Van, Mini Van, available at Nissan of McKinney. Shipping available for customers outside the DFW Metroplex. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (38 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LUXER834839
Stock: ER834839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 55,118 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,755$1,945 Below Market
Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 14587 miles below market average! Located at Sheehy LEXUS of Annapolis, 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid in Ingot Silver Metallic, Clean Carfax!, One Owner!, Excellent Service History!. Sheehy Value Car located at Sheehy Lexus Annapolis only! All Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day 1000 mile Powertrain warranty, No haggle- No Hassle pricing, Carfax history report, and Recall Free Guarantee. See Sheehy Lexus Annapolis for details- this vehicle is non-transferable to other Sheehy Locations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (38 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LU0ER813384
Stock: M31693B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 97,902 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,890$1,345 Below Market
Bergey's Lincoln - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
2014 LINCOLN MKZ RESERVE 3.7L AWD w/ TECHNOLOGY PKG! CLEAN CARFAX! ORIGINAL MSRP: $45,250.00! POWER MOONROOF, THX PREMIUM AUDIO, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT SEATS, REAR VIEW VIDEO CAMERA! Complimentary PA State Inspection First Oil Change At Bergeys! Sunset Exterior, Light Dune Perforated Leather Interior. Vehicle Features: Technology Package: (Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping System), 3.7L V6 TIVCT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, Rear View Video Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Single CD w/ Tuner/SDARS/HD, Navigation System, BLIS w/ Cross-Traffic Alert, Power Moonroof, THX Premium Audio System, Daytime Running Lamps, Heated Power Mirrors w/ Memory Security Approach Lamps, Adaptive LED Headlamps, Split Wing Grille, LED Taillamps, 10-Way Power Front Seats, Heated Leather Trimmed Seats, Dual-Zone Electronic Auto Climate Control, Sync w/ MyLincoln Touch, Satellite Radio, Anti-Lock Braking System, Intelligent Access w/ Push Button Start, Push Button Shift, Remote Keyless w/ Keypad, Traction Control, Adaptive Suspension, Active Noise Control, Electric Power Assist Steering, Hill Start Assist, Remote Start, Electronic Parking Brake, AdvanceTrac ESC, Side Impact/Curtain Airbags, Personal Safety System, Dual Stage Front Airbags, Perimeter Anti-Theft System, SOS Post Crash System, Driver/Pass Knee Airbags. Please email or call us for vehicle availability! Check Out our website for the Complimentary Carfax Report!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2JK2ER829958
Stock: XX5875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 38,189 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,700$1,301 Below Market
Dana Ford Lincoln - Staten Island / New York
Boasting exemplary craftsmanship, this 2014 Lincoln MKZ practically sings Puccini. With a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/227 engine powering this Automatic transmission, it is an understated assertion of your dominion over the open road. It is well equipped with the following options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Premium Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle shifters, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, and Tires: 18" . Visit Dana Ford Lincoln at 266 West Service Rd, Staten Island, NY 10314 today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2JK2ER833010
Stock: 833010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 108,367 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,275$926 Below Market
Watermark Ford of Marion - Marion / Illinois
Power Sunroof, Backup Camera, Power Heated Leather, One-Owner, Local Trade, Clean Autocheck Report, No Damage History, SYNC, Bluetooth. 2014 Lincoln MKZ White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat 22/33 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick+
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2G91ER813769
Stock: TNH748A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 74,192 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999$1,501 Below Market
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2014 LINCOLN MKZ COMES WITH REARVIEW CAMARA, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY, DISPLAY SCREEN, NAVIGATION, RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB PORTS, CRUISE CONTROL, HANDS-FREE, BEAUTIFUL CLEAN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $2500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C. ESTE 2014 LINCOLN MKZ VIENE CON CAMARA TRASERA, TECHO SOLAR, NAVEGACION, ASIENTOS ELECTRICOS CON MEMORIA Y CALEFACCIÓN, RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, PUERTOS USB, HANDS FREE, CONTROL CRUISE, TAPIZADO DE CUERO SUPER LIMPIO, DEBE SER VISTO EN PERSONA PARA SER APRECIADO. ** BEST PRICE DEALER INC ** ESTÁ ORGULLOSO DE SER UNO DE LOS POCOS DISTRIBUIDORES ENTENDER ESTE TIPO DE VEHÍCULO EN NUESTRO INVENTARIO Y SU GARAJE PUEDE SER SU PRÓXIMO HOGAR. ¡ACTÚA RÁPIDO! ESTAMOS ABIERTOS 7 DÍAS POR SEMANA, RECIBIMOS LLAMADAS DESDE TODOS LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y MÁS ALLÁ. ¡TODOS ESTÁN APROBADOS! MÁS DE 40 BANCOS ... SIN EXCUSAS. ¡DEBES OBTENER FINANCIACIÓN! TAMBIÉN OFRECEMOS COMPRAR AQUÍ PAGAR AQUÍ, Y PODEMOS OFRECER TASAS DE INTERÉS DESDE EL 2,9%, 90 DIAS EN EFECTIVO. PRECIO BASADO DESPUÉS DEL PATRIMONIO DE $2500. CON PUNTUACIÓN DE BALIZA DE 750 O MÁS DE W.A.C. CALL 954-391-7910 * www.bestpricecardealer.com *****ANY CREDIT APPROVED EASY FINANCE BUY HERE PAY HERE***** REPO? OK BAD CREDIT? OK NO CREDIT? OK SSI INCOME? OK NO SOCIAL? OK OPEN LOAN? OK FIRST TIME BUYER? OK *****TRADES WELCOME EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $2500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C *****MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY OPEN UNTIL 7PM, SUNDAYS UNTIL 6PM *****LUNES A SÁBADO ABIERTO HASTA LAS 7 PM, DOMINGO HASTA LAS 6PM *SE HABLA ESPAÑOL **** OBTENGA EL MEJOR PRECIO LLAME AHORA MISMO (954-391-7910) * NOS ESPECIALIZADO EN TODO TIPO DE CRÉDITO; BUENO, MALO O NO CREDIT… TODOS SON BIENVENIDOS TRAIGA SU USADO Y SALGA MANEJANDO EN SU VEHÍCULO NUEVO HOY MISMO ! NECESITAS FINANCIAR? VAMOS A TRABAJAR CON MÁS DE 40 BANCOS HASTA QUE OBTENGA SU APROBACIÓN! *****NECESITAS AYUDA CON TU DOWNPAYMENT? NO HAY PROBLEMA*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2JK7ER802528
Stock: 802528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,287 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,300$1,312 Below Market
Girard Nissan - Groton / Connecticut
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 14591 miles below market average!CLEAN AutoCheck Vehcle History Report - NO ACCIDENTS!, ONE OWNER, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, SUNROOF MOONROOF, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS.Ingot Silver Metallic 2014 Lincoln MKZ 4D Sedan AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 22/31 City/Highway MPGPick up the phone and call George or Mike at 860-448-0050 and schedule your test drive today!Awards: * 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick+
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2J9XER801158
Stock: 61812U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 67,654 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,298$944 Below Market
South Shore Jaguar Land Rover - Schererville / Indiana
Stunning design and modern technology make our 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Sedan in Tuxedo Black one of the most luxurious hybrids on the market today! This sleek machine is powered by a 2.0 iVCT Atkinson I-4 gas and electric motor that generates 188hp while paired with an eCVT Automatic transmission for smooth passing needs. This Front Wheel Drive Hybrid team helps you achieve near 45mpg on the open road. This Lincoln MKZ is craftsmanship at its finest with its signature split-wing grille and integrated adaptive headlamps. Every detail has been engineered for ultimate comfort and performance.Inside our Hybrid feel the sensation of soft leather heated front seats, and as you relax behind the wheel notice the gorgeous genuine wood trim and a modern control panel. Revel in the quiet luxury due to Active Noise Control and enjoy the premium sound system w/ Lincoln MyTouch. Control your phone and music all with your own voice. The experience is simply amazing!Lincoln keeps you safe on the road with outstanding safety ratings. Six airbags, SOS post-crash alert, tire pressure monitoring, Electric power assisted steering and lane keeping capabilities all make this Lincoln MKZ one of the safest sedans on the road. Sit back and enjoy the experience only known to those who drive Lincoln - synonymous with luxury, sophistication and ultimate comfort. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (38 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LU1ER800580
Stock: J19155B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
