Estimated values
2013 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,999
|$17,210
|$19,117
|Clean
|$14,374
|$16,479
|$18,267
|Average
|$13,124
|$15,018
|$16,567
|Rough
|$11,875
|$13,556
|$14,867
Estimated values
2013 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,627
|$16,761
|$18,602
|Clean
|$14,018
|$16,049
|$17,775
|Average
|$12,799
|$14,626
|$16,121
|Rough
|$11,581
|$13,202
|$14,467
Estimated values
2013 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,836
|$20,268
|$22,370
|Clean
|$17,093
|$19,407
|$21,375
|Average
|$15,607
|$17,686
|$19,386
|Rough
|$14,121
|$15,965
|$17,397