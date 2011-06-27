Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 Consumer Reviews

Pleasantly Surprised sh4n , 10/08/2012 32 of 32 people found this review helpful Test-drove the audi q5, mercedes glk and rx350. I decided to got with the rx350 because it had an amazing feel to it, very luxurious. I had a rav4 (v4) prior to this, I used to average 10.8L/100km. In the rx I average 11.5L/100km, wow. I also felt like it was roomier than the q5 and glk. It cost me more than the german competitors and it was worth it. I really enjoy driving this car and if Lexus keeps their standards high I can see my self purchasing another one in 4 years. I got mine in Starlight Black Mica (the colour glows in the sun) with the saddle tan interior. I am loving this combination. The LEDs and new corporate grill make this car look much more sportier than before. Report Abuse

Compliments my Porsche 911 Bob Heilweck , 09/27/2016 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I just bought a 2013 Certified RX 350 F sport with 18,000 mi. and think it's a great car. I have always driven manual shift cars and this car is a nice luxury experience. I am in my early 70's and plan on this being my last car, which is why I bought a Lexus and not a German car. As far as the reviews, I don't quite understand. I have owned an early Porsche 911 for almost 25 years. This car is certainly not a Porsche, it was never intended to be. But I can hold my own on an autocross course, and I have driven this car on some curvy, decreasing radii turns requiring heavy braking, power on acceleration out of turns and weight transfer. I think this is a great car for what it is in the handling dept. Having driven Honda's for most of my life, if the quality is up to that standard (and I am sure that it is) I will be very happy. Performance Comfort

Absolutely LOVE it....... Wind Hill , 03/13/2015 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I just purchased my first Lexus a few days ago and it was the best decision that I had ever made. The vehicle is so comfortable and well built. The quality of the vehicle is absolutely outstanding. The interior is very well made & plush. This vehicle has all the features. The vehicle is so quiet and I just love it. I used to own a 2012 Cadillac and it was so uncomfortable and very noisy! This will not be my last Lexus. I am sure that I will purchase another one in the near future. Carrie

Elegance, Sophistication, Power Diane Cartwright , 02/11/2016 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 52 of 58 people found this review helpful Lexus spoiled me. After driving my GS 300 22 years and 191,100 miles I thought I'd like to drive a newer car. I test drove several Toyotas including the Highlander and was close to being sold until I went across the street to Lexus. Ah, the comfort of my GS 300, the beauty of the elegant lines, gorgeous starfire pearl exterior and parchment interior and supremely quiet inside. How could I ever accept any other car? I can't, never will. This is a most exceptional car and, after looking and researching this model for 3 years, I finally have my dream car. It's about as perfect as one will find with a roomy interior and power on the road. What a beautiful, elegant vehicle. There is only one little annoyance: I'm a petite person at 5'2" and, even when the driver's seat is adjusted as high as possible, I cannot see on the other side of either side mirrors. The size and placement of the mirrors completely blocks my view of any other car that may be close to me. I have to jump up and arch around the impediment to see any car I might hit or any curb I approach in a turn. My GS 300 had the mirrors lower than eye level and I never had a problem seeing any other cars. For this reason my next car will probably be another Lexus but a more driver-friendly, safer view one. Word to the wise: Be sure your Lexus RX 350 Is made in Japan not in North America. Nothing excels Japanese attention to detail, pride in workmanship and acceptance of nothing less than perfection. Teaching American workers about technical requirements doesn't convey teaching ethics and a sense of self worth that extends to Japanese made products. Those are the cultural differences. You'll be able to tell the country of manufacture by the VIN number. When it begins with a "J" it's made in Japan. Anything else, like a "2" and it's made in Canada. You take your chances if it's not made by the Japanese. I've been researching ultralight, featherweight travel trailers and see my 2013 model can only tow 3500 pounds maximum which limits choices in travel trailers. I don't want to buy a more powerful Lexus so may have to compromise on the RV. I'm also reticent about having a trailer hitch installed. The car is just so beautiful I don't want to do anything to spoil the bumper. I may have to investigate a heftier transmission in a newer model but it will be Lexus or maybe Toyota Highlander if the ride has been improved. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value