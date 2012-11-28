Used 2013 INFINITI JX for Sale Near Me
- 93,665 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,653
Northside Lexus - Spring / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MN7DC331496
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,993 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,999$3,093 Below Market
Lexus of Birmingham - Birmingham / Alabama
Why Lexus of Birmingham? No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. You will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. In each vehicle you will find a folder containing a vehicle reconditioning report, pricing analysis, available warranty options, general vehicle options, and a CARFAX vehicle history. You will not find this level of transparency from any other dealer while purchasing your next vehicle! Please chat, email, or call to schedule your VIP test drive and experience the difference for yourself at Lexus of Birmingham.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM6DC323316
Stock: TDC323316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 96,133 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,993$5,338 Below Market
Doug Smith Subaru - American Fork / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM6DC324563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,818 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,998$2,155 Below Market
Lexus of Birmingham - Birmingham / Alabama
NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, DUAL REAR ENTERTAINMENT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM2DC344597
Stock: TDC344597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 131,092 milesGreat Deal
$10,900$3,862 Below Market
Dealer World - American Fork / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MMXDC302128
Stock: 302128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,430 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,991
AutoNation Chevrolet West Amarillo - Amarillo / Texas
[P01] Premium Pkg [F02] Technology Pkg [K01] Deluxe Touring Pkg [H01] Theater Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats [B10] Roof Rails Navigation System 3rd Row Seat [M92] Cargo Pkg Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black Obsidian Wheat; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chevrolet Cadillac's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 INFINITI JX35 with 123,430mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This INFINITI JX35 delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. More information about the 2013 INFINITI JX35: The 2013 JX competes with other people movers, but offers more luxury and refinement than many of its competitors. Standard luxury items such as leather seats and a panoramic sunroof immediately distinguish the JX from the run of the mill minivan; while equivalently priced SUV's generally offer less space. The JX strikes a nice balance between space, luxury and price, adding a dose of clever design and state of the art technology for good measure. Interesting features of this model are packed full of technology, flexible, room for seven, and Luxurious All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM5DC302862
Stock: DC302862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 55,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,397$2,997 Below Market
Lexus of Serramonte - Colma / California
Only 55,905 Miles! Delivers 23 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This INFINITI JX35 boasts a Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission. LIQUID PLATINUM, GRAPHITE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, [X01] MAPLE ACCENTS PKG -inc: maple interior accents.*This INFINITI JX35 Comes Equipped with These Options *[H01] THEATER PKG -inc: dual 7" color monitors, (2) wireless headphones, wireless remote control, aux audio/video input jacks, 120V pwr outlet, rear headphone jacks w/volume control, [F01] DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG -inc: intelligent cruise control, intelligent brake assist (IBA) w/forward collision warning, blind spot warning system, back-up collision intervention, distance control assist, active trace control, eco pedal, heated steering wheel, remote engine start , [B93] REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR, [B10] ROOF RAILS, XM satellite radio, Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering, Vehicle security system, Vehicle dynamic control (VDC), UV-reducing front solar glass, USB connection port.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Lexus of Serramonte located at 700 Serramonte Blvd, Colma, CA 94014 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM9DC320524
Stock: TDC320524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 124,815 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,461
Grubbs INFINITI - Grapevine / Texas
Clean CarFax and only two previous owners! This 2013 JX35 is nearly fully loaded! It comes with TONS of features including Navigation, 360 View Parking Camera, Blind Spot Intervention/Warning, Lane Departure Warning/Prevention, Intelligent Cruise Control, Backup Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Leather Seating, Memory Seats, Moonroof, Rear Theater System, Upgraded Wheel Package, Predictive Forward Collision Warning/Prevention, Power Liftgate, Remote Engine Start, 3rd Row Seating, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Push Button Ignition, Bluetooth Connectivity, Upgraded Premium Audio System (Bose), and more! Don't miss out on this beautiful Majestic White JX35! Schedule an appointment with one of our highly trained and remarkably passionate sales associates today! Grubbs Infiniti is a family owned dealership serving DFW since 1948. George Grubbs III is a Baylor graduate who lives locally and serves the community of Grapevine and surrounding areas through our Grubbs Gives program. Grubbs Gives is involved with charity work in local schools and other programs. We have partnered with Grace, Trinity Habitat for Humanity, Taylor's Gift, The Tarrant Area Food Bank, Greyhound Adoption League of Texas, Charter Blood Care, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cook Children's, Colleyville Woman's Club, Miss Texas Organization, Miss Southlake, Angel Tree, Arts Council Northeast, Southlake Women's club, Grapevine Faith, Southlake High School and many other area local schools. Through our Drive 2 Give program we have offered local schools and teachers an opportunity to earn funds to support them. We offer 6 custom lounges with available work spaces, a child's playroom with coloring books, crayons, TV's and comfortable child appropriate seating options. In addition we have a private nursing room for the comfort of both nursing mothers and babies. Complimentary Starbucks coffee, soda refreshments including Coke and Dr Pepper are available in the cafe that is also stocked with premium snacks and offers complimentary WiFi. We are open 6 days a week for your convenience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MN4DC308063
Stock: DC308063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 114,304 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,995$2,816 Below Market
O C Welch Ford Lincoln - Hardeeville / South Carolina
[B10] ROOF RAILS, GRAPHITE LEATHER SEAT TRIM, [F02] TECHNOLOGY PKG -inc: intelligent cruise control intelligent brake assist (IBA) w/forward collision warning blind spot warning system back-up collision intervention distance control assist active trace control eco pedal heated steering wheel remote engine start technology lane departure warning w/lane departure prevention blind spot warning w/blind spot intervention front pre-crash seat belts, [H01] THEATER PKG -inc: dual 7" color monitors (2) wireless headphones wireless remote control aux audio/video input jacks 120V pwr outlet rear headphone jacks w/volume control, [T10] TOW PKG -inc: class III hitch receiver hitch finisher, [P01] PREMIUM PKG -inc: INFINITI hard drive-based navigation system w/8" color touch-screen display voice recognition XM NavTraffic w/real-time traffic info XM NavWeather w/real-time weather Zagat Survey restaurant guide INFINITI Connection w/1-year basic & Plus service subscriptions Around View monitor w/front/rear sonar system Bose (13) speaker audio system AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player radio data system (RDS) speed-sensitive volume control Bluetooth streaming audio front seat memory w/driver lumbar steering wheel memory exterior mirror memory entry/exit assist Intelligent Key exterior mirrors w/reverse tilt-down auto-dimming rear view mirror HomeLink universal garage door opener, [K01] DELUXE TOURING PKG -inc: (15) speaker Bose cabin surround sound system w/5.1 digital decoding 20" split 5-spoke aluminum wheels P235/55R20 all-season tires rear moonroof w/pwr sunshade advanced climate control system w/auto-recirculation Plasmacluster air purifier & grape polyphenol filter climate-controlled front seats heated 2nd row seats rain-sensing front windshield wipers maple interior accents, BLACK OBSIDIAN, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Privacy Glass, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Power Outlet, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, ABS, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Back-Up Camera, Child Safety Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor, Come visit us at www.goseeoc.com www.goseeocford.com South Carolina's Largest Ford Lincoln dealership since 1985
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM4DC340650
Stock: 0T12709A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 132,157 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,000
World Car Nissan - San Antonio / Texas
NAVIGATION, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, 3RD ROW SEATING, REAR ENTERTAINMENT. 2013 INFINITI JX35 Base Navigation, Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather, Rear Entert FWD Sport-Tuned CVT 3.5L V6 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.17 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MN0DC329217
Stock: H329217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 59,194 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,859$3,728 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM5DC301775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,066 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,995
Nyle Maxwell CDJR of Taylor - Taylor / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM0DC346137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,312 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,991$2,723 Below Market
Butler Lexus - Macon / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM7DC348712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,470 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$10,990
Ford of Kendall - Miami / Florida
Odometer is 17471 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, NONSmoker, 3rd Row Seat/ 7 or 8 Seat Option, All books & keys, Service Records Available.2013 INFINITI JX35 Base Black Obsidian 3.5L V6 AWD** Let Ford of Kendall be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Ford of Kendall we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today! Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM2DC307212
Stock: DC307212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 92,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,400$2,345 Below Market
Fields Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Glenview / Illinois
This vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program.Loaded! One owner CARFAX report! Premium GPS navigation, premium heated and ventilated leather seats, third row seating, premium audio, power sliding panoramic moon roof / sun roof, remote start, back-up camera, keyless entry, Bluetooth, hands free, voice command, streaming audio, and so much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM3DC328893
Stock: J35115A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 121,347 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,000$1,603 Below Market
Lexus of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
2013 INFINITI JX35 Base Black Obsidian AWD 3.5L V6 Sport-Tuned CVTPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! LOCAL TRADE, 2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, Around View Monitor w/Front & Rear Sonar System, Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror, Dual Occupant Memory System, Enhanced Intelligent Key Memory, Entry & Exit Assist, Heated Front Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, INFINITI Voice Recognition, Navigation System, Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down Feature, Power moonroof, Premium Package, Radio: INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System.Come to www.lexusofbellevue.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at 425-533-2147 for Help with any of our departments. Enjoy a seamless, transparent luxury buying experience at Lexus of Bellevue and Lexus Plus. A dealer documentary service fee in an amount up to one hundred and fifty dollars may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM1DC324096
Stock: L70048A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 104,042 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,499$2,051 Below Market
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Infiniti JX35 AWD 3RD ROW SETS DVD NAVIGATION. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this SUV through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Infiniti JX35 AWD 3RD ROW SETS DVD NAVIGATION's 3.5L 6 cyl engine is anything but humble. You can count on the 3.5L 6 cyl engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This SUV has all of the comforts that you could want. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Infiniti JX35 AWD 3RD ROW SETS DVD NAVIGATION. Compare and see for yourself. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this SUV has seen since it was new. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 367-0402 or come by to see if you qualify. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. Best Auto of Manassas INC is conveniently located near Aldie. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Fully loaded interior. Hard-to-find model! A/C is ice cold! Well maintained. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM1DC348673
Stock: 11888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,000
Grubbs INFINITI - Grapevine / Texas
FULLY LOADED! Clean CarFax, only ONE previous owner, and below average mileage! Odometer is 31223 miles below market average! This 2013 JX35 comes with Navigation, 360 View Parking Camera, Blind Spot Intervention/Warning, Lane Departure Warning/Prevention, Intelligent Cruise Control, Backup Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Leather Seating, Memory Seats, Moonroof, Upgraded Premium Audio System, Rear Theater System, Upgraded Wheel Package, Predictive Forward Collision Warning/Prevention, Power Liftgate, Remote Engine Start, Upgraded Safety Package, 3rd Row Seating, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Power Folding 3rd Row Seats, Push Button Ignition, Bluetooth Connectivity, Panoramic Moonroof, and more!Schedule an appointment with one of our highly trained and remarkably passionate sales associates today! Grubbs Infiniti is a family owned dealership serving DFW since 1948. George Grubbs III is a Baylor graduate who lives locally and serves the community of Grapevine and surrounding areas through our Grubbs Gives program. Grubbs Gives is involved with charity work in local schools and other programs. We have partnered with Grace, Trinity Habitat for Humanity, Taylor's Gift, The Tarrant Area Food Bank, Greyhound Adoption League of Texas, Charter Blood Care, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cook Children's, Colleyville Woman's Club, Miss Texas Organization, Miss Southlake, Angel Tree, Arts Council Northeast, Southlake Women's club, Grapevine Faith, Southlake High School and many other area local schools. Through our Drive 2 Give program we have offered local schools and teachers an opportunity to earn funds to support them. We offer 6 custom lounges with available work spaces, a child's playroom with coloring books, crayons, TV's and comfortable child appropriate seating options. In addition we have a private nursing room for the comfort of both nursing mothers and babies. Complimentary Starbucks coffee, soda refreshments including Coke and Dr Pepper are available in the cafe that is also stocked with premium snacks and offers complimentary WiFi. We are open 6 days a week for your convenience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM0DC349569
Stock: DC349569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
