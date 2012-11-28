Used 2013 INFINITI JX for Sale Near Me

150 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
JX Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 150 listings
  • 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 in Gray
    used

    2013 INFINITI JX JX35

    93,665 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,653

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 in Gray
    used

    2013 INFINITI JX JX35

    98,993 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,999

    $3,093 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 in Dark Red
    used

    2013 INFINITI JX JX35

    96,133 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,993

    $5,338 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 in Yellow
    used

    2013 INFINITI JX JX35

    154,818 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,998

    $2,155 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI JX JX35

    131,092 miles
    Great Deal

    $10,900

    $3,862 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI JX JX35

    123,430 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,991

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 in Silver
    used

    2013 INFINITI JX JX35

    55,905 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,397

    $2,997 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 in Yellow
    used

    2013 INFINITI JX JX35

    124,815 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,461

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI JX JX35

    114,304 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $2,816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 in Yellow
    used

    2013 INFINITI JX JX35

    132,157 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,000

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 in Dark Green
    used

    2013 INFINITI JX JX35

    59,194 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,859

    $3,728 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 in Yellow
    used

    2013 INFINITI JX JX35

    118,066 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI JX JX35

    73,312 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,991

    $2,723 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI JX JX35

    78,470 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI JX JX35

    92,725 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,400

    $2,345 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI JX JX35

    121,347 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,000

    $1,603 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI JX JX35

    104,042 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,499

    $2,051 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 in Gray
    used

    2013 INFINITI JX JX35

    80,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI JX searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 150 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI JX
  4. Used 2013 INFINITI JX

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI JX

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI JX
Overall Consumer Rating
3.863 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 63 reviews
  • 5
    (44%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (16%)
  • 1
    (8%)
Living with the JX
2002blksle,11/28/2012
Traded an 08 CX-9 for the JX. The Mazda handled much better but the JX feels more refined. I also have a G35 and the JX is far from handling expectations for Infiniti which is becoming more disappointing after living with the car. It is quiet, I do like the CVT especially after 3500RPM, milage is good, lots of great tech, and great entry to 3rd row without massive rear doors. Build quality has not been great. In 2 months, had multiple rattles, had loose trim, and now the HVAC fan is making noise. Overall I give it a B. Not sure i would do it again now that the honeymoon period is wearing off. Bottom line-- test drive it multiple times before signing the papers.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
JX
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related INFINITI JX info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings