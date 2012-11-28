Used 2013 INFINITI JX for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Infiniti JX35 AWD 3RD ROW SETS DVD NAVIGATION. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this SUV through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Infiniti JX35 AWD 3RD ROW SETS DVD NAVIGATION's 3.5L 6 cyl engine is anything but humble. You can count on the 3.5L 6 cyl engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This SUV has all of the comforts that you could want. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Infiniti JX35 AWD 3RD ROW SETS DVD NAVIGATION. Compare and see for yourself. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this SUV has seen since it was new. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 367-0402 or come by to see if you qualify. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. Best Auto of Manassas INC is conveniently located near Aldie. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Fully loaded interior. Hard-to-find model! A/C is ice cold! Well maintained. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1AL0MM1DC348673

Stock: 11888

Certified Pre-Owned: No

