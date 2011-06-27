  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LX 450
  4. Used 1996 Lexus LX 450
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Lexus LX 450 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1996 LX 450
Overview
See LX 450 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)301.2/351.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.1 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.5 l
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Length189.8 in.
Width76.0 in.
See LX 450 Inventory

Related Used 1996 Lexus LX 450 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles