Used 1996 Lexus LX 450 Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|13
|Drivetrain
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/14 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|301.2/351.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.1 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.5 l
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|73.6 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|Length
|189.8 in.
|Width
|76.0 in.
