Used 1997 Lexus LX 450
Pros & Cons
- Go anywhere cabaility in a luxurious package. The Land Cruiser, on which the LX450 is based, has proven itself on the most rigorous terrain the world has to offer.
- We prefer the Toyota Land Cruiser's restrained packaging.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Japanese automakers are being very cautious these days. High production costs are softening sales across the board, and executives across the Pacific are frantically searching for ways to cut costs. Decontenting is one way to do this. Badge engineering is the other. Lexus chose the latter method when making the decision to offer a sport utility vehicle.
The Toyota Land Cruiser, legendary desert runner and jungle jumper, was donated to the Lexus team of plastic surgeons. They grafted a new grille, new headlamps, new alloy wheels, and bodyside cladding onto Toyota's big SUV. Inside, they added leather and wood. Underneath the sheetmetal, suspension tuning was reworked to provide a better ride on the pavement. Standard equipment levels were raised to include automatic climate controls, rear seat heater, and an amazing 195-watt audio system powering seven loudspeakers. Topping things off, a LX450 badge was added to the tailgate.
The rest of Land Cruiser remains intact on the LX450. The familiar 4.5-liter inline six produces 212 horsepower and 275 lb-ft. of torque. Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes are standard, and the LX450 can tow 5,000 pounds when properly equipped. All-wheel drive is permanently engaged, and an optional manual differential lock system provides outstanding traction, for the two LX450 owners who will actually go way off-road in truly lousy weather. Dual airbags and adjustable front seat belts come standard, as well as a handy first-aid kit.
You'll pay a $7,000 premium over the Land Cruiser to get into a LX450, which is less than you'd spend optioning the Toyota up to Lexus standards. Factory options on the LX450 include a CD changer, moonroof, and differential locks. Incredibly, floor mats and wheel locks are optional. Talk about nickel-and-diming; these items should be included as standard equipment.
Land Rover sales have been skyrocketing, and luxury marques from the United States and Japan have definitely noticed. However, at $47,000, the only reason to purchase a LX450 is for status value, or to save a few thousand over the cost of a Range Rover 4.0 SE. Most luxury SUV intenders will find the value inherent in the GMC Yukon SLE, Chevy Suburban LT, and upcoming Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator twins more attractive than nice leather and wood inserted into a tough Toyota.
1997 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 Lexus LX 450.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- off-roading
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- comfort
- seats
- sound system
- ride quality
- road noise
- handling & steering
- spaciousness
- transmission
- climate control
- maintenance & parts
- value
- cup holders
- fuel efficiency
- dashboard
- lights
- engine
- appearance
- wheels & tires
- doors
- driving experience
- towing
- oil
- warranty
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought my LX450 two years ago with 218,000 miles on the clock with no worries and now showing 237K. I was shopping for a Toyota Land Cruiser when I found this LX, and if you have done any research, you know that they are the same vehicle, with different badges and a few extra toys. The locking diffs are great off-road, and the factory stereo and CD changer still sound great. Everything inside works as it should with the exception of the power seats, which seems to be an issue with most of these cars. The motors are $500 apiece, and luckily mine broke in the right spot for me to be comfortable in. The A/C is great and the heat is fantastic. Oh, the light on the dash that illuminates the "D" has burned out, really, I cannot complain about that. Mechanically, this truck is amazing. The engine, gearbox and 4WD system are still running flawless. The only thing I have had to replace is the radiator, and will soon need a new power steering pump, but other than routine maintenance, it has been trouble free. I would not hesitate to get in it and drive cross country tomorrow. On the outside, the paint is fade-free and the clear-coat still intact. The upright windshield gives great visibility but is prone to catching rocks. The rear bumper finish is starting to crack and come off, but it's not really a great concern of mine since it does not affect the way the truck drives. I have a mild lift and am running "35's so the gas mileage is not so great (getting 14 mpg. in mixed use) and the ride can be a little harsh, but if you want a cloud like ride, buy a Lincoln Town Car (which is what I did). I am a wildlife photographer and needed a truck that I could trust to get me into nature and back home when I was done. From rocky tracks to muddy trails to snow and ice covered roads, my Lexus has never faltered or given me a reason to be concerned. I love this truck, after spending a day in the wild with me, a good friend bought a '97 Land Cruiser and he is so happy that he prefers it over his 2015 Tacoma TRD.
302,125 miles on our '97 LX450 and it drives better than ever. At 285,000 I had a very slight head gasket leak, didn't let it overheat, and went to the shop. When the cylinder head was pulled off, there was still obvious cross-hatching on the cylinder walls, as if the engine was new. I had a new head gasket installed, and back on the road she went, no smoke, no unusual oil consumption, just turn the key and go. I added some Old Man Emu replacement springs and shocks (after 20 years with the original equipment) just to smooth out the body roll at freeway speeds. The car remains the best vehicle I've ever owned. Unparalleled reliability and off-road performance.
Purchased a 5 year old LX 450 in January of 2002 with 65k. Now have 124k on the SUV with absolutely zero problems. The SUV is in great shape and people mistake it for a 1 to 2 year old vehicle vs the 10+ years. Have the local Toyota specialists perform the regular maintenance and the vehicle functions like a fine Swiss watch. I love it! Runs like a champ on the highway and its a mountain goat when I go off road.
The LX450 I purchased is fantastic in virtually every way. It is built extremely well. The truck is 6 years old with 55,000 miles on it and you can't find a squeak or rattle. The on road ride is very good and there's very little this truck can't handle off-road.
Sponsored cars related to the LX 450
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV 4WD
N/A
|MPG
|12 city / 14 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|212 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Lexus LX 450 a good car?
Is the Lexus LX 450 reliable?
Is the 1997 Lexus LX 450 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1997 Lexus LX 450?
The least-expensive 1997 Lexus LX 450 is the 1997 Lexus LX 450 4dr SUV 4WD. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Lexus LX 450?
More about the 1997 Lexus LX 450
Used 1997 Lexus LX 450 Overview
The Used 1997 Lexus LX 450 is offered in the following submodels: LX 450 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD.
What do people think of the 1997 Lexus LX 450?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1997 Lexus LX 450 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1997 LX 450 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1997 LX 450.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1997 Lexus LX 450 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1997 LX 450 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1997 Lexus LX 450?
Which 1997 Lexus LX 450s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Lexus LX 450 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1997 Lexus LX 450.
Can't find a new 1997 Lexus LX 450s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus LX 450 for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,481.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,858.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1997 Lexus LX 450?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related Used 1997 Lexus LX 450 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles