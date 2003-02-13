5 star reviews: 88 %

5 out of 5 stars, Old enough to vote and still running strong!

Ben , 12/25/2015

4dr SUV 4WD

I bought my LX450 two years ago with 218,000 miles on the clock with no worries and now showing 237K. I was shopping for a Toyota Land Cruiser when I found this LX, and if you have done any research, you know that they are the same vehicle, with different badges and a few extra toys. The locking diffs are great off-road, and the factory stereo and CD changer still sound great. Everything inside works as it should with the exception of the power seats, which seems to be an issue with most of these cars. The motors are $500 apiece, and luckily mine broke in the right spot for me to be comfortable in. The A/C is great and the heat is fantastic. Oh, the light on the dash that illuminates the "D" has burned out, really, I cannot complain about that. Mechanically, this truck is amazing. The engine, gearbox and 4WD system are still running flawless. The only thing I have had to replace is the radiator, and will soon need a new power steering pump, but other than routine maintenance, it has been trouble free. I would not hesitate to get in it and drive cross country tomorrow. On the outside, the paint is fade-free and the clear-coat still intact. The upright windshield gives great visibility but is prone to catching rocks. The rear bumper finish is starting to crack and come off, but it's not really a great concern of mine since it does not affect the way the truck drives. I have a mild lift and am running "35's so the gas mileage is not so great (getting 14 mpg. in mixed use) and the ride can be a little harsh, but if you want a cloud like ride, buy a Lincoln Town Car (which is what I did). I am a wildlife photographer and needed a truck that I could trust to get me into nature and back home when I was done. From rocky tracks to muddy trails to snow and ice covered roads, my Lexus has never faltered or given me a reason to be concerned. I love this truck, after spending a day in the wild with me, a good friend bought a '97 Land Cruiser and he is so happy that he prefers it over his 2015 Tacoma TRD.

5 out of 5 stars, Best Vehicle Ever Made

LossLeader , 01/04/2017

4dr SUV 4WD

302,125 miles on our '97 LX450 and it drives better than ever. At 285,000 I had a very slight head gasket leak, didn't let it overheat, and went to the shop. When the cylinder head was pulled off, there was still obvious cross-hatching on the cylinder walls, as if the engine was new. I had a new head gasket installed, and back on the road she went, no smoke, no unusual oil consumption, just turn the key and go. I added some Old Man Emu replacement springs and shocks (after 20 years with the original equipment) just to smooth out the body roll at freeway speeds. The car remains the best vehicle I've ever owned. Unparalleled reliability and off-road performance.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Lexus / Toyota #1

goodgrief00 , 01/22/2008

Purchased a 5 year old LX 450 in January of 2002 with 65k. Now have 124k on the SUV with absolutely zero problems. The SUV is in great shape and people mistake it for a 1 to 2 year old vehicle vs the 10+ years. Have the local Toyota specialists perform the regular maintenance and the vehicle functions like a fine Swiss watch. I love it! Runs like a champ on the highway and its a mountain goat when I go off road.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Great Truck

mts , 02/13/2003

The LX450 I purchased is fantastic in virtually every way. It is built extremely well. The truck is 6 years old with 55,000 miles on it and you can't find a squeak or rattle. The on road ride is very good and there's very little this truck can't handle off-road.

