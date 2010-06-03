Used 1996 Lexus LX 450 for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 226,603 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,975
I LOVE IT,03/06/2010
Bought a land cruiser w/out test drive! Was a Toyota after all. Two years later bought my 1996 lx 450. I'm still driving it after 299,000. Everything on this vehicle seems to last. Just replaced an alternator. A bit of p/s fluid leak. I check the engine oil regularly (leak? ). Have never saw its limits, in any kind of weather or load. Dependable. Comfortable. Excellent performance on back roads and highway. Useless cup holders though. Difficult for reaching the spare tire and the jack not enough for this truck. Over all is an excellent truck. My son wants to drive it now and this is the reason I am here looking for another one to adopt. Hopefully after reading this the seller won't raise the asking price.