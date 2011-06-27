  1. Home
Used 1996 Lexus LX 450 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 LX 450
5(77%)4(23%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I will buy it again and again!

I LOVE IT, 03/06/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought a land cruiser w/out test drive! Was a Toyota after all. Two years later bought my 1996 lx 450. I'm still driving it after 299,000. Everything on this vehicle seems to last. Just replaced an alternator. A bit of p/s fluid leak. I check the engine oil regularly (leak? ). Have never saw its limits, in any kind of weather or load. Dependable. Comfortable. Excellent performance on back roads and highway. Useless cup holders though. Difficult for reaching the spare tire and the jack not enough for this truck. Over all is an excellent truck. My son wants to drive it now and this is the reason I am here looking for another one to adopt. Hopefully after reading this the seller won't raise the asking price.

Report Abuse

Without a doubt a future classic

Rod Diaz, 07/16/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love this vehicle and I think you will too. Someday we will all look back and agree that this model epitomized the luxury SUV concept (before it went overboard). My only complaint is that a few features are missing in a vehicle of this price range. Heated seats and mirrors, simple navigation computer with: outside temp., "distance till empty", etc.

Report Abuse

The epidimy of all SUV's

TedS, 10/05/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This SUV should be put into its own class. By far the most reliable,solid,and safe SUV out there. Plenty of power to trailer a 20 foot boat,go anywhere off-road,carry seven people(5 adults,2 kids). Repairs are virtually non existant. Build quality is far superior than all others. Other manufacturers should use the LX450 as a benchmark. Stereo is amazing for a '96. Paint looks like brand new after 6 yrs. Love the split rear tail gate.,great for family outings,Home Depot runs. Love the New England winters with this SUV.

Report Abuse

Solid SUV

GL, 10/04/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought this vehicle preowned; it's been very reliable and I still get compliments on it even though it is a decade old now. The problems it has had have not been very significant. The interior build quality is as good as I have ever seen; except for wear on the driver's seat, it looks almost brand new on the inside.

Report Abuse

PRICEY BUT WORTH IT

R. Max, 07/16/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My LX 450 has been going strong for 112,000 miles. Comfortable. Great in the snow. Well worth the rather significant sticker price. Gas mileage is fair. Have replaced brakes twice due to normal wear...no other repairs. Great vehicle!

Report Abuse
