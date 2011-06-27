Used 2000 Lexus LS 400 Consumer Reviews

The car is a beast. Northern VA yuppie , 12/29/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This car is exactly what it was designed to be: a Cadillac killer. It's a rear-wheel drive highway luxo-cruiser, not a BMW M3. Those who complain about this car being unexciting obviously didn't do their homework and should stick to German sports coupes or Miatas. That said, this car's V8 has enough power to rocket from zero-60 in about 6.5 seconds, and the acceleration from 40-80 mph is even more heinous. I can't help but grin like a jackal when I pass people in this beast. And the other 99% of the time you cannot hear the engine! I cannot say enough about this car. The fit and finish is amazing. Even the smallest details are overengineered for wide margins of error and flawlessly done. Report Abuse

Old now-but great Dave B Tampabay , 12/01/2010 15 of 16 people found this review helpful For those looking for a great older used car, you must consider the LS400 if you value ride, performance, undying style and good looks. Bought it used and kept it 5 years. Only giving it up because it retained such high value and we wanted to get in on a newer certified LS (2004 which has the highest LS rating for the decade). The care didn't age in looks or care requirements between 30K and 88K miles. Hope the next buyer is as continuously satisfied as we were Report Abuse

none dolphing , 06/16/2002 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is the best car that I have ever owned. I had a 1993 for seven years which was also an exceptional car. The comfort is unmatched, and I have owned several other luxury cars. Report Abuse

LS 400 ls400 , 06/06/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Nice in all aspects, the body is a head turner. Reliable, will probably last a lifetime with a proper maintenance. Report Abuse