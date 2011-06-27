Used 2000 Lexus LS 400 Consumer Reviews
The car is a beast.
This car is exactly what it was designed to be: a Cadillac killer. It's a rear-wheel drive highway luxo-cruiser, not a BMW M3. Those who complain about this car being unexciting obviously didn't do their homework and should stick to German sports coupes or Miatas. That said, this car's V8 has enough power to rocket from zero-60 in about 6.5 seconds, and the acceleration from 40-80 mph is even more heinous. I can't help but grin like a jackal when I pass people in this beast. And the other 99% of the time you cannot hear the engine! I cannot say enough about this car. The fit and finish is amazing. Even the smallest details are overengineered for wide margins of error and flawlessly done.
Old now-but great
For those looking for a great older used car, you must consider the LS400 if you value ride, performance, undying style and good looks. Bought it used and kept it 5 years. Only giving it up because it retained such high value and we wanted to get in on a newer certified LS (2004 which has the highest LS rating for the decade). The care didn't age in looks or care requirements between 30K and 88K miles. Hope the next buyer is as continuously satisfied as we were
none
This is the best car that I have ever owned. I had a 1993 for seven years which was also an exceptional car. The comfort is unmatched, and I have owned several other luxury cars.
LS 400
Nice in all aspects, the body is a head turner. Reliable, will probably last a lifetime with a proper maintenance.
Excellent Daily Commuter
After 293,000 on still solid 95 Avalon, I bought the only car that I can trust to take me to 400,000+ miles in the next 8 years with the fewest problems, most comfort and best performance. Bought as cream puff at auction, 1 issue. I initially fretted because I had Dunlop sport 4000s and worried about Winter in New England with a 150 mile daily commute and no snow tires. Well, the traction control and VSC complemented the near new tires so well that I never had a problem on the highway and the LS drove like a tank in the city. I'm glad I bought this car instead of the RL,Q45 and 01-04 Avalon. I'm not wishing I had them. Despite what I'd read, the handling's nimble depending on seat position.
