Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 Consumer Reviews
Lexus GS 350 F Sport - Red Interior!!
I compared the Audi A6, MB E350, BMW 5 Series and Cadillac. This Lexus was the hands-down winner! Reliability, comfort, fun-to-drive and distinctive style...ALL in one package. The other competitors all had strengths and weaknesses but this car checked the most boxes without giving up any of the characteristics I valued most. The red leather interior was a bit out of character for me and tne fun-to-drive thing was the most surprising part (this is a Lexus?). I am constantly looking for a reason to drive the car and smile every time I get in it! I love cars but have never enjoyed one as much as this!
This is a great drivers car.
The interior is very comfortable, high quality materials. The safety systems are very helpful and great feature.
The Un-Lexus
If you are looking for a quiet , smooth ride with great acceleration this is not for you. I just bought the car and it is pretty noisy. The tires Dunlop Sport max 050 are very noisy tires. You can feel every bit of the road. It averages over 70 decibels and I get 73-75 decibels of road noise. That was a disappointing. Other than that it is great in all respects leave aside the navigation. Oh and no storage for bottles on the side or a compartment for your glasses. I like the car but not the road noise. Seems each Lexus comes with different tires. So check those tires and make sure you have Michelins if you want a quiet ride. After 7 months I feel the car is a bit underpowered on normal drive mode. Only on Sports mode does it feel sporty and powerful enough. My 10 year old Acura MDX feels more powerful and responsive. So I have to drive it in Sports mode most of the time to feel somewhat good about driving it. After 1 year , I do find the car underpowered in normal mode. I now drive in sports mode all the time and it’s good. After 2 years my feelings are the same. It’s an underpowered car which is basically a city car. After one hour of driving you need to stretch since it starts to hurt. After 3 years the car has grown on me. I realized that the tires have to be inflated with just the right amount of air and then the car drives like a dream. If tires pressure is low then it starts to drag very quickly. All in all it’s a good car.
All around fantastic car
I owned a ES300 for 15 years and loved the entire experience, including the <$1000 on non-maintenance repairs in 200,000 miles, so I bought a GS350 this time around. Of course the technology leap is huge, but I am getting the same great feeling about the car as my last Lexus experience. Build quality, ride quality, (with more power and handling this time around), comfort and features are all fantastic. Love this car.
