Estimated values
2017 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,575
|$34,711
|$37,995
|Clean
|$30,502
|$33,536
|$36,707
|Average
|$28,355
|$31,186
|$34,133
|Rough
|$26,208
|$28,835
|$31,559
Estimated values
2017 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,076
|$30,721
|$33,491
|Clean
|$27,122
|$29,681
|$32,357
|Average
|$25,213
|$27,600
|$30,088
|Rough
|$23,304
|$25,520
|$27,818
Estimated values
2017 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,538
|$35,702
|$39,017
|Clean
|$31,431
|$34,494
|$37,695
|Average
|$29,219
|$32,076
|$35,052
|Rough
|$27,007
|$29,659
|$32,408
Estimated values
2017 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,003
|$31,785
|$34,699
|Clean
|$28,017
|$30,709
|$33,524
|Average
|$26,045
|$28,557
|$31,173
|Rough
|$24,073
|$26,405
|$28,822