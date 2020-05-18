  1. Home
MSRP range: $211,000
Land Rover Range Rover P525 Autobiography 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
MSRP $212,350
High demand is causing the market average price paid to be above MSRP.
$214,224
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Review
  • Excellent balance of off-road ability and luxury
  • Wealth of interior and exterior options for customizing
  • Long-wheelbase variant provides added rear legroom
  • Uncomfortable ride
  • Ponderous handling and steering
  • Infotainment system is frustratingly glitchy and slow
  • Pricey for an SUV with so many drawbacks
  • Diesel and plug-in hybrid models no longer available
  • Part of the fourth Range Rover generation introduced for 2013
by the Edmunds Experts
05/18/2020
What is the Range Rover?

The upcoming 2022 Range Rover is the newest version of Land Rover's ultimate luxury SUV. It can't come soon enough — the current Range Rover has been on sale since 2013, and despite Land Rover's notable efforts to keep the Range Rover fresh, we find its execution lacking in comparison to other flagship SUVs. If Land Rover can fix some of the current model's most egregious flaws, the Range Rover might see top-tier status once again.

Since the 2022 Range Rover likely won't go on sale until later in the 2021 calendar year, most of its upgrades and additions are unknown at this point. However, the current Range Rover recently added a turbocharged inline six-cylinder paired to a mild hybrid system. Given the staggering costs to develop new powertrains, it's safe to assume the new Range Rover will stick with this configuration as its standard powerplant. The British SUV maker announced a partnership with BMW centered around powertrains, and the new Range Rover is rumored to receive the turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that BMW uses in its more powerful models. Capable of delivering up to 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, the BMW V8 seems like a likely replacement for the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that Land Rover currently uses. An all-electric Range Rover is also rumored, though it likely won't debut until further into the future.

The 2022 Range Rover is also rumored to make greater use of aluminum in its construction, which should lead to a lower curb weight. That's especially good news since you can really feel the current Rover's body weight when cornering. On the Edmunds wish list is a retuned suspension to filter out the unsettled ride. A complete rethink of Range Rover's infotainment systems would also be welcome. Land Rovers have had unintuitive systems for years, yet each new iteration somehow seems worse than the one before. Faster processors and a user interface redesign would only bolster the Range Rover's infotainment offerings.

We'll know more about the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover closer to its expected reveal next year. Given the current model's lack of strengths relative to the competition, it will probably be worth the wait.

Edmunds says

The good thing about being at the bottom is there's only one way to go from there. Preliminary information about the redesigned 2022 Land Rover Range Rover suggests a far more competitive flagship SUV is on the way.

Compare dealer price quotes

2022 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$211,000
MPG & Fuel
13 City / 19 Hwy / 15 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 27.5 gal. capacity
Seating
4 seats
Drivetrain
Type: four wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
V8 cylinder
Horsepower: 557 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque: 516 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 207.4 in. / Height: 73.5 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 87.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 78.1 in.
Curb Weight: 5745 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 24.5 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
FAQ

Is the Land Rover Range Rover a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Range Rover both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Land Rover Range Rover fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Range Rover gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Range Rover has 24.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Land Rover Range Rover. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover:

  • Diesel and plug-in hybrid models no longer available
  • Part of the fourth Range Rover generation introduced for 2013
Is the Land Rover Range Rover reliable?

To determine whether the Land Rover Range Rover is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Range Rover. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Range Rover's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Range Rover is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover?

The least-expensive 2022 Land Rover Range Rover is the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $211,000.

Other versions include:

  • SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $211,000
What are the different models of Land Rover Range Rover?

If you're interested in the Land Rover Range Rover, the next question is, which Range Rover model is right for you? Range Rover variants include SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A). For a full list of Range Rover models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB Overview

The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB is offered in the following styles: SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A). The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB comes with four wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB featuring deep dives into trim levels including SVAutobiography LWB, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB?

2022 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
15 compined MPG,
13 city MPG/19 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG15
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfour wheel drive
Displacement5.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase122.9 in.
Length207.4 in.
WidthN/A
Height73.5 in.
Curb Weight5745 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

