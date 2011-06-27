  1. Home
2022 Land Rover Range Rover P360 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Range Rover
Overview
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
full time 4WDyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity27.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)495.0/632.5 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Horsepower355 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque365 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,716 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Black Exterior Package +$2,200
Park Pack +$600
Driver Assist Pack +$4,790
Drive Pro Package +$2,170
Drive Pack +$410
Tow Pack +$1,450
Exterior Protection Pack +$310
Tow Package +$1,100
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$710
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$560
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$240
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$510
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks & Lugs +$450
Park Pro Pack +$1,450
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks +$190
Vision Assist Pack +$1,800
Entertainment Package +$2,025
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Ebony Morzine Headlining +$355
19" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kit +$320
Activity Key +$410
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go +$1,120
110-Volt/180-Watt Power Outlets +$150
Illuminated Aluminum Treadplates w/Range Rover Script +$460
Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Watt +$1,900
Head-Up Display +$1,325
CD/DVD Playeryes
Suedecloth Headlining +$1,120
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartment +$725
Cabin Air Ionization w/PM 2.5 Filter +$300
Heated Steering Wheel +$255
Front Center Console Cooler Compartment +$360
Wood and Leather Steering Wheel +$510
16-Way Heated Front Seats w/Manual Recline Heated Rear Seats +$525
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room39.1 in.
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
21" 9 Spoke Gloss Black Alloy Wheels - Style 9001 +$3,600
21" 6 Spoke Gloss Light Silver Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 6002 +$4,300
21" 6 Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 6002 +$3,600
22" 7 Split-Spoke Gloss Dark Grey Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 7007 +$5,750
22" 5 Split-Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 5004 +$5,000
22" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 5004 +$5,750
22" 9 Split-Spoke Dark Grey Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 9012 +$5,750
22" 11 Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 1046 +$5,750
21" 7 Split-Spoke Gloss Light Silver Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 7001 +$4,300
21" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kit +$440
20" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kit +$380
22" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kit +$500
Tow Hitch Receiver w/Trailer Wiring +$700
Front Fog Lights +$200
Soft Door Close +$625
Deployable Side Steps - SWB +$4,200
Fixed Side Steps +$1,600
21" 7 Split-Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 7001 +$3,600
20" 12 Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 1065 +$2,150
SVO Special Effect Satin Finish Paint +$12,050
SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Finish Paint +$7,450
SVO Special Effect Gloss Finish Paint +$9,200
SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss Finish Paint +$4,550
Heated Windshieldyes
Black Roof Rails +$1,200
Dimensions
Angle of approach25.5 degrees
Angle of departure24.5 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,974 lbs.
Gross weight6,920 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height73.6 in.
Length196.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity7,716 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors87.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.1 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Meribel White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Meribel White Pearl Gloss
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Valloire White Paint Pearl Gloss
  • Valloire White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Rossello Red Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Spectral British Racing Green Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Spectral Racing Red Gloss
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Spectral Blue Gloss
  • Spectral Blue Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
Interior Colors
  • Almond w/Espresso/Ivory, leather
  • Ivory w/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus, leather
  • Ebony w/Ivory, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
R19 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
