Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$122,671
|$128,090
|$134,355
|Clean
|$119,955
|$125,233
|$131,288
|Average
|$114,524
|$119,520
|$125,155
|Rough
|$109,093
|$113,807
|$119,022
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$64,913
|$70,048
|$75,930
|Clean
|$63,476
|$68,486
|$74,197
|Average
|$60,602
|$65,362
|$70,731
|Rough
|$57,728
|$62,237
|$67,265
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,771
|$68,395
|$73,696
|Clean
|$62,359
|$66,869
|$72,014
|Average
|$59,536
|$63,819
|$68,650
|Rough
|$56,712
|$60,768
|$65,286
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$136,716
|$141,221
|$146,466
|Clean
|$133,689
|$138,071
|$143,123
|Average
|$127,637
|$131,772
|$136,437
|Rough
|$121,584
|$125,473
|$129,751
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,283
|$65,165
|$70,754
|Clean
|$58,949
|$63,711
|$69,139
|Average
|$56,280
|$60,805
|$65,909
|Rough
|$53,611
|$57,898
|$62,679
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$101,911
|$107,097
|$113,076
|Clean
|$99,655
|$104,708
|$110,495
|Average
|$95,143
|$99,931
|$105,333
|Rough
|$90,631
|$95,155
|$100,171
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,870
|$66,149
|$72,188
|Clean
|$59,523
|$64,674
|$70,541
|Average
|$56,828
|$61,723
|$67,245
|Rough
|$54,133
|$58,773
|$63,950
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$74,551
|$79,725
|$85,660
|Clean
|$72,900
|$77,947
|$83,705
|Average
|$69,600
|$74,391
|$79,794
|Rough
|$66,299
|$70,835
|$75,884
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$67,885
|$74,806
|$82,709
|Clean
|$66,383
|$73,137
|$80,821
|Average
|$63,377
|$69,801
|$77,046
|Rough
|$60,371
|$66,464
|$73,270
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$97,426
|$102,773
|$108,929
|Clean
|$95,270
|$100,481
|$106,443
|Average
|$90,956
|$95,897
|$101,471
|Rough
|$86,643
|$91,313
|$96,498