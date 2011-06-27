  1. Home
Used 2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 SE Features & Specs

More about the 2008 LR3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,525
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.6/387.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque315 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
separate rear audioyes
240 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room42.4 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.4 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity90.3 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.41 cd.
Angle of approach32.2 degrees
Maximum payload1695 lbs.
Angle of departure24.9 degrees
Length190.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height74.5 in.
Wheel base113.6 in.
Width75.4 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Zermatt Silver Metallic
  • Rimini Red Metallic
  • Tonga Green Pearlescent
  • Stornoway Grey Metallic
  • Chawton White
  • Java Black Pearlescent
  • Buckingham Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Alpaca, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
255/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free MaintenanceUnlimited yr./ 30000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
