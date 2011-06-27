Estimated values
2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,732
|$5,196
|$6,025
|Clean
|$3,503
|$4,872
|$5,636
|Average
|$3,046
|$4,224
|$4,858
|Rough
|$2,590
|$3,576
|$4,081
2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,306
|$5,994
|$6,952
|Clean
|$4,042
|$5,621
|$6,503
|Average
|$3,515
|$4,873
|$5,606
|Rough
|$2,988
|$4,126
|$4,709