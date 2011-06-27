Used 2006 Land Rover LR3 Consumer Reviews
If it is good enough for the Queen of England....
Check to see if the air suspension pump has ever been replaced. The pump alone with installation and software will put you back $1500 - $2000. I have owned my LR3 for 6 years and its awesome. This is a very solid truck that can handle any obstacle in its way. If it can't go over the hill, it will flatten it. Great cargo room and the best family car hands down. Opt for the HSE. The stereo, climate controls, fridge, heated front windshield, 3rd row..... worth every penny. I would buy another in a heat beat.
An honest real review
Here is a 3 month review -- First off I can't express how Important it is to HAVE THE CAR LOOKED AT BY A THIRD PARTY. If you buy one and its priced at or above the blue book value (which is fairly spot on) you give yourself no wiggle room if something goes wrong...and typically people don't keep great records and things WILL go wrong about every 4-5 yrs (amk pump). I knew this going in and this is typical car breakdown -- I spent $2700.00 the first week-> belts, out/in tire rod (100 each), control bushings (300) , alignment (80),amk suspension (800), bolts and clamps, air filter, computer reprogramming (6 comps), tpms sensors, ball joints, oil/lube/filter. Gas mileage 10 city/15 highway.
10 years and still loving my LR3.
The key is to find a good independent Land Rover repair shop. Trips to the dealer repair shops may end up with follow up visits to repair other failing or failed items...in my case. Started going to an independent LR repair shop in Bellevue, WA, and doing most of repairs myself, and I have not had any issues for several years (knock on wood). If you air suspension goes out, consider investing in a coil/spring conversion. Kits range between $1500 and $900; once completed, you'll never have to worry about failing air suspensions...but the air suspension cool factor is gone. Get a tow hitch kit and you'll never need a pickup truck; just rent a utility trailer to haul your dirt or whatever suits you. I'm having a hard time deciding on a replacement for the LR3. Options have come down to...another Land Rover...LR4, RR Sport, or the full sized big boy RR. UPDATE...I'm now over 230,000 miles...so far so good..."knock on wood"...aiming for 300,000 miles.
Great SUV!!
Ok folks, this SUV is a must have. I sold my BMW X5 to purchase the LR3; the LR3 stands alone in the luxury category. The 3rd row seating is comfortable and the stadium seating keeps all in the conversation. It is a joy to drive and have taken off road..what a rush. I have had no problems with reliability or quality and the Red Nolan dealership in Colorado Springs know the true meaning of customer service. GO BUY ONE TODAY!!!
Best SUV ever!
I leased my LR3 for two years, then when the lease came do I could not think to give it back! IT WAS MY BABY! So I moved forward and purchased it and I could not be happier! My car has 60,000 miles on it now, I did in fact have an issue with the sunroof, and it was fixed about a year ago, it took a little bit but they did get it! I only care about the performance and the fact that my car runs like its brand new! In swear by my LR3, and think that sometimes we all run into a lemon as I did with one of the five Grand Cherokee's I leased. I would never buy a Chrysler at 30,000 your car starts to fall apart. LR3 are solid, and I am very happy, will keep it forever! BEST TRUCK OUT THERE!
