Estimated values
2006 Land Rover LR3 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,118
|$4,373
|$5,064
|Clean
|$2,898
|$4,061
|$4,697
|Average
|$2,458
|$3,435
|$3,963
|Rough
|$2,018
|$2,810
|$3,229
Estimated values
2006 Land Rover LR3 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,549
|$3,577
|$4,141
|Clean
|$2,369
|$3,321
|$3,841
|Average
|$2,009
|$2,810
|$3,241
|Rough
|$1,649
|$2,299
|$2,641
Estimated values
2006 Land Rover LR3 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,451
|$3,236
|$3,668
|Clean
|$2,278
|$3,004
|$3,402
|Average
|$1,932
|$2,542
|$2,871
|Rough
|$1,586
|$2,079
|$2,339