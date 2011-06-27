  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Compass
  4. Used 2016 Jeep Compass
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(47)
Appraise this car

2016 Jeep Compass Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable front seats
  • optional flip-down tailgate speakers
  • above-average off-road capability with Freedom Drive II
  • attractively priced.
  • Unrefined and sluggish base engine
  • unpleasant CVT
  • steering wheel doesn't telescope
  • poor crash-test scores
  • unsophisticated ride
  • minimal cargo space
  • chintzy cabin.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Jeep Compass for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$9,599 - $16,998
Used Compass for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Aside from its low price tag, there's little reason to consider the 2016 Jeep Compass given the excellence of its competitors.

Vehicle overview

Despite obvious shortcomings, the 2016 Jeep Compass continues to be a steady seller, just like its cheap-Jeep sibling, the Patriot. There's little doubt that the Compass' rock-bottom starting price has a lot to do with it. Those baby-Grand Cherokee looks certainly don't hurt, either, and the Jeep name has enduring appeal for many shoppers. But that doesn't change the fact that the Compass is largely subpar and outdated when compared to the competition.


One of the 2016 Jeep Compass' few draws is its Grand Cherokee-lite exterior design.

To be fair to the Compass, it will go farther off-road than most compact crossovers if you select the Freedom Drive II off-road package. To get that capability, however, you'll have to make do with the power-sapping and generally unpleasant CVT. The five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions are more tolerable, but refinement isn't exactly a strong suit of any Compass configuration.

Jeep's newer small SUVs, the compact Cherokee and the subcompact Renegade, just do it all so much better. And if you compare the 2016 Compass to the likes of the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson or Mazda CX-5, you'll get an instant reminder of how far we've come during this crossover's many years on the market. Yes, these models are more expensive than the Compass, but there's a good reason for that. They're worth it.

2016 Jeep Compass models

The 2016 Jeep Compass is a five-passenger small crossover SUV available in two primary trim levels: Sport and Latitude. Two sub-trims -- Sport SE and High Altitude Edition -- add features to the Sport and Latitude, respectively.

Standard features for the Sport include 16-inch alloy wheels (upgraded to 17s if the larger 2.4-liter engine is specified), foglights, roof rails, air-conditioning, cruise control, manual accessories (windows, mirrors and locks), 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.

Options for the Compass Sport include the Power Value Group (full power accessories, heated mirrors, body-color trim, automatic headlights and remote keyless entry) and other option packages shared with the Latitude (see below). The Sport SE package adds 18-inch gray alloy wheels and matching gloss-gray body trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio controls, heated front seats and upgraded cloth and vinyl upholstery.

The Latitude starts with the Sport's standard features and adds the contents of the Power Value Group as standard, plus chrome exterior accents, silver interior trim, a height-adjustable driver seat, the Sport SE's heated front seats and upgraded upholstery and steering wheel, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with hard-drive music storage and optional navigation), reclining rear seatbacks and a 115-volt power outlet.

The 2016 Compass is one of the only vehicles in the Jeep/Chrysler/Dodge lineup that gets the brand's old tech interface.

The High Altitude Edition package, offered only on the Latitude, adds unique 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, additional chrome exterior trim, leather upholstery and a six-way power driver seat with manual lumbar adjustment. Other options unique to the Latitude include 18-inch wheels, a towing package and automatic climate control.

The Latitude is also eligible for three additional packages. The Security and Cargo Convenience Group includes remote ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an alarm system, an upgraded trip computer, a USB port and voice controls. The Premium Sound group includes nine Boston Acoustic speakers (two of which swing down from the tailgate) with a subwoofer. The Sun and Sound group bundles the Premium Sound package with a sunroof.

Both Sport and Latitude can be equipped with the All-Weather Capability Group, which consists of 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, tow hooks, daytime running lights, an engine block heater and all-season floor mats. Every Compass is additionally eligible for the Freedom Drive II Off-Road Group, which includes 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, an upgraded all-wheel-drive system with simulated low-range gearing, skid plates, a brake-lock differential, tow hooks, a full-size spare tire, a heavy-duty alternator, an engine oil cooler and (for the Sport) a height-adjustable driver seat.

Finally, the Sport can be specified with the 6.5-inch touchscreen interface and rearview camera, though the navigation system is limited to the Latitude.

2016 Highlights

The range-topping Limited trim level has been dropped, and the Sport now comes standard with Bluetooth and satellite radio. The Latitude gets standard automatic headlights. A Sport SE appearance package replaces last year's Altitude package with similar content.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Compass' base engine is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 158 horsepower and 141 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on the 2.0-liter Sport, while the 2.0-liter Latitude comes with a CVT. Front-wheel drive is mandatory with the base engine.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 26 mpg combined (23 city/30 highway) for the 2.0-liter Compass with the five-speed manual. The CVT drops those numbers to 24 mpg combined (22/26).

Optional on front-wheel-drive models and standard with all-wheel drive is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 172 hp and 165 lb-ft of torque. The five-speed manual is once again offered on the Sport, but otherwise the six-speed automatic handles the shifting -- unless you specify Freedom Drive II, which substitutes a CVT with a crawl mode that simulates a 4x4 vehicle's low-range gearing.

The Jeep Compass isn't the kind of Jeep you take off the beaten path, but Freedom Drive II offers some semblance of off-road ability.

With the manual and front-wheel drive, the 2.4-liter Compass is rated at 25 mpg combined (23 city/29 highway). Add the six-speed automatic and you're looking at 23 mpg combined (21/28). With all-wheel drive, the 2.4-liter Compass returns 24 mpg combined (22/27) with the manual, 22 mpg combined (20/26) with the six-speed automatic and a woeful 21 mpg combined (20/23) with Freedom Drive II's CVT.

In Edmunds testing, an all-wheel-drive Compass with the 2.4-liter engine and six-speed automatic went from zero to 60 mph in 9.4 seconds, an average time for this class.

Safety

Standard safety features for all Jeep Compass models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Front-wheel-drive models feature inferior rear drum brakes, while all-wheel-drive models get disc brakes front and rear.

In Edmunds brake testing, an all-wheel-drive Compass came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, which is a bit better than average for this class of vehicle.

In government crash testing, the Jeep Compass received just three stars out of a possible five for frontal impact crash safety.

Driving

The 2016 Compass' 2.0-liter engine keeps the cost down, but it's rowdy, underpowered and not all that great for fuel economy considering its modest output. Remember, too, that if you can't drive a stick shift, you're stuck with the decidedly uninspired CVT. The 2.4-liter engine, on the other hand, has enough pep to keep up with traffic, and there's little fuel economy penalty compared to the 2.0, though refinement isn't much better. The six-speed automatic is a big improvement over the CVT, but it still shifts too slowly for our tastes. If you opt for the Freedom Drive II off-road setup, the CVT is unfortunately part of the deal.

Ride quality is another weak spot for the Compass. The basic suspension design was sourced many years ago from the underwhelming Dodge Caliber hatchback, and it struggles to cope with today's well-worn urban roads. Expect a nervous, bouncy ride on such surfaces, with more impact harshness than you'll feel in most rivals. Handling is also below average, with an initial sense of control giving way to excessive body roll and vague steering in corners. At least you can do some respectable off-roading with Freedom Drive II, though other Compasses are unremarkable in this department.

Interior

The Compass got a much-needed interior upgrade in 2014, but we're still less than happy with the industrial-grade plastics. Moreover, in this day and age, it's exceedingly rare to find a vehicle that still comes with crank-down windows and manual locks as standard. That's something to keep in mind if you're eyeing a low-priced Compass -- it might not be equipped with the features you expect.

Contrasting colors look great in photos, but the plastics feel cheap and chintzy in the real world.

The front seats are comfortable enough and adequately supportive for longer drives, though the seatback cushions are a little narrow for larger adults. Rear legroom is tight for this class, reminding us more of a compact hatchback than a typical high-riding, airy crossover. In terms of infotainment, the optional 6.5-inch touchscreen is older and less user-friendly than the 8.4-inch "Uconnect" interface found in most other Jeep and Chrysler models.

The Compass does offer some clever interior features, such as distinctive (and optional) speakers that flip down and out from the raised liftgate for beach parties and the like. However, the maximum cargo capacity of 53.6 cubic feet pales in comparison to rival crossovers. Behind the second row, the Compass' 22.7-cubic-foot cargo hold is also quite stingy.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Jeep Compass.

5(17%)
4(26%)
3(4%)
2(19%)
1(34%)
2.7
47 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I like it. It's not perfect but,
Glen Nelson,02/14/2016
Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I have owned many vehicles from a lot of manufacturers and purchased all of them new. The Compass isn't the best or the worst, and it certainly has its place. The intended use is for a 25 mile commute 1 way, grocery getter, utility vehicle. It is intended to replace a Toyota Camry which has been less than stellar. The Compass is a small, fun to drive mini SUV that is agile in town. It has decent power for me and I am quite comfortable at 6' in it. It was purchased completely based on sales price and my previous Chrysler vehicles ownership experience. I bought a 2016 4X4 6-speed auto Sport w/AC and minimal options. Price before TTL was $15,985. Please note the vehicle is 1 month old with 900 miles on it so things can and will change. Pros- Price, maneuverability, u-connect, steering feedback, transmission, handling, control layout, lower body protection, towing ability, cost of parts when needed, availability if neat accessories to add. Cons- Shifter, cramped back seat, front fender design, visibility, safety stars given, small gas tank, As a hard core DIY'er, parts pricing and availability are important. Parts are cheaper for this than other cars I have. It uses non synthetic oil and is very basic as far as service goes, helping to reduce ownership costs. The Compass has an autostick transaxle which means it paddle shifts with the shifter. This is my biggest complaint as I like to drive with my hand on the shifter. You can't lock this feature out. The Compass is a unibody and gains rigidity from all body panels being tied together. The front fenders have no top connection to the inner fender well that I can see. A small rear window combined with large piller posts limits visibility. (My 2nd biggest complaint) - a rear view camera is on the horizon for this shortcoming. Gas here is $1.95 right now and I filled the tank for $24! When was the last time anyone did that! 13 gallons will get you ~290 miles of mixed driving. I am not a lead foot. I anticipate mileage will get better as miles increase- its about 24 right now. Drive safe. Updated 2/15/2017 now have 11,000 miles+- This little Jeep has exceeded my expectations. I have driven it at work on some very muddy land (no roads) and it has yet to get stuck, even up steep hills . The off road ability has been superb! Gas mileage has increased a bit too, additional 2MPG. No shakes or rattles have been noticed and no warranty service has been needed. I have installed an alarm with power door locks, nice Jeep seat covers, a cargo mat, rear cargo cover and additional 12 volt outlet in backseat console. This vehicle gets bad reviews and I don't know why. It has performed flawless for me. ...very impressed. Update 2/18/2019 Update 8/22/2019 still happy with vehicle, will need new tires before winter I still have the Compass with over 30K miles. I still like this vehicle and everything I have said prior is still is true. No problems to report.
SolI'm d, steady performer
Lisa,07/07/2016
High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Not flashy, not fast, this little car is a trooper. Good solid ride. Not a zippy vehicle, but it moves steady. Reliable, fabulous electronics (satellite radio, navigation and Bluetooth, plus all the basic) and comfortable. Design is attractive and timeless, we have a sunroof and really enjoy it. The interior is super easy to maintain thanks to the heavy plastic and solid moulding, so hope to get longer life than the previous leather we had which suffered from sun exposure. We are pleased with this basic vehicle that rocks steady performance. Nice to,have a car we can afford and be proud to drive and be seen in.
2016 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4X4 6 Speed Auto
Greg Kronbach,03/13/2016
High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I made a great deal on this mini SUV (I also own a large Liberty Jeep 4X4). It is almost as if the editors didn't even drive this SUV. Granted I would never have bought a Jeep with a CVT transmission, but when they offered this 4X4 with a 6 speed auto it was time to look closer. I bought the high altitude addition after a test drive that was unexpectedly brilliant. Make no mistake this not a back woods SUV but an Urban 4X4 traveler. The power leather seats, one button 4X4 engage, back up camera, cruse control, leather steering wheel with full controls and 430 digital touch screen with HHD make this SUV a joy to drive! The sky roof and the mentioned options give this mini SUV a very refined ride with the 17" all season radials...I guess I'm miffed at the editors opinions of this SUV. I would recommend this Urban SUV to anyone...just skip the CVT. Also, all those other manufactures, like Honda, have gone to the CVT transmission so beware. Again it's like the editors didn't even drive these cars!!!
In defense of the Compass
KeithG,06/14/2016
High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Not for nothing, I'm a little tired of all the hate this car gets. It's funny how in this review the 430N Uconnect radio is made fun of but when it's ported to a wrangler it's totally fine. Look, at the end of the day if you came into a compass wanting to hate it, you will. However, if you loosen your expectations, I think you may be surprised. Lets face it, it's not made to be an off road king, a fuel saver nor an SRT. Its a cheap Jeep that gets you a decent amount of features with the High Altitude sub trim and some confidence in the snow and that enough if you ask me, considering you can lease one for the $200 per month mark.
See all 47 reviews of the 2016 Jeep Compass
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
158 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2016 Jeep Compass features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Jeep Compass

Used 2016 Jeep Compass Overview

The Used 2016 Jeep Compass is offered in the following submodels: Compass SUV. Available styles include High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Jeep Compass?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Jeep Compass trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Jeep Compass Latitude is priced between $12,844 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 19532 and96703 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Jeep Compass Sport is priced between $9,599 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 19651 and104912 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Jeep Compass High Altitude is priced between $13,999 and$16,900 with odometer readings between 23252 and96511 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Jeep Compass 75th Anniversary is priced between $14,500 and$14,500 with odometer readings between 74859 and74859 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Jeep Compasses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Jeep Compass for sale near. There are currently 49 used and CPO 2016 Compasses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,599 and mileage as low as 19532 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Jeep Compass.

Can't find a used 2016 Jeep Compasss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Compass for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,615.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $25,305.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Compass for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,937.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,869.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Jeep Compass?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Compass lease specials

Related Used 2016 Jeep Compass info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles