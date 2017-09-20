Used 2018 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me
- 14,100 miles
$19,450$4,978 Below Market
- 12,532 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,700$3,968 Below Market
- certified
2018 Jeep Compass Latitude12,422 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,410$3,508 Below Market
- 20,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$18,990$3,366 Below Market
- 23,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,790$3,286 Below Market
- certified
2018 Jeep Compass Limited13,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,999$2,850 Below Market
- 19,860 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,950$3,782 Below Market
- 10,233 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,999$1,815 Below Market
- 22,082 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,977$2,411 Below Market
- 17,117 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,900$2,109 Below Market
- certified
2018 Jeep Compass Sport24,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,985$4,474 Below Market
- certified
2018 Jeep Compass Limited7,161 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,594$2,430 Below Market
- 15,667 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,987$2,649 Below Market
- certified
2018 Jeep Compass Latitude28,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,799$2,329 Below Market
- 16,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,695$2,286 Below Market
- 19,372 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,900$1,880 Below Market
- 15,092 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,690$3,841 Below Market
- 26,127 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$18,464$2,782 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Compass
09/20/2017
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I've owned the 2018 Jeep Compass Limited for a little over 3 weeks now and I have to say it is a fantastic car. Some background before I jump into the pros and cons. I primarily use this vehicle for commuting, but will occasionally bring it on trails/off road. I've seen a few reviews on the new compass which I felt were a little extreme and not too accurate. If you want a basic, un-bias review continue reading. Pros: Exterior re-design - This is a sharp car. In the 3 weeks I've owned it I've received many compliments on the look. The face lift of the Compass is extremely similar to the Grand Cherokee and at a quick glance looks like an Evoque with it's two tone color format. There are a few LED light upgrades which give the car a more luxury prescience. Interior: Keep in mind this is in the small suv class, but the car is comfortable with a surprising amount of room for backseat passengers. The seats and trim also feel sturdy and well made. Not to mentioned the U-Connect system allows you to customize the lights, display themes etc. to make the interior customized to your liking. Most trims also have Apple Car Play. My trim came with a pano sunroof which is a very cool feature. Roof is all glass which passengers enjoy. Drive Comfort: This car isn't going to blow you away with performance. However, if you're simply looking for a car to get you from A to B with a little pep in it's step when needed, this car does just fine. I've driven it on highways, city streets, backroads etc. and the car has a smooth feel on all terrains. This car also allows you to change the drive setting based on terrain (Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud) Safety: The new Compass comes with 7 airbags standard. I decided to purchase the safety package which comes with lane assist, blind spot monitoring and forward collision warning. Cons: Engine Shut Off: First time owning a car with this feature and I'm not a huge fan. Essentially when you come to a stop light and are idle for more than 5 seconds the car will shut off the engine until you take your foot off the brake. Not a big deal, and the feature CAN be turned off. Multi Air Engine Up Hill: At first acceleration up hill the multi air engine tends to rev a little higher than I'd like. Again,not a big deal but trying to point out a few things as a heads up. Overall, if you're looking for an attractive vehicle that gives you off road capability, comfortable ride, decent performance, high tech interior with essentially any upgrade option you could think of this is a great car. If you're looking for a powerful suv with better towing capacity, spend the extra money and buy the Grand Cherokee. 9.5/10 for me.
