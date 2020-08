Used 2018 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me

Gandrud Chevrolet - Green Bay / Wisconsin

This Jeep won't be on the lot long! This Jeep Compass is loaded with 19 inch alloy wheels, power seat, heated seats/wheel, leather, remote start, back-up camera, Uconnect 8.4 inch display with navigation, blind spot warning, power liftgate, sunroof, and more!Worthy equipment and features in an attainable package with perfect midsize proportions! With just over 15,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Top features include leather upholstery, front fog lights, a power rear cargo door, and voice activated navigation. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined.Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.GET THE SATISFACTION THAT COMES WITH AN FCA US LLC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE.With a Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle (CPOV), you have far more than just a 'used' vehicle. You have confidence, pride and a vehicle that you can trust. You're Certified.Every Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep(R), and Ram CPOV can be counted on to go the distance. Our CPO vehicles must pass a stringent certification process that guarantees only the finest late model vehicles get certified. Every vehicle that passes is then subjected to a comprehensive 125-point inspection and a thorough reconditioning process using Authentic Mopar(R) Parts.For even more peace of mind, includes the factory-backed 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, the 3-Month/3,000-Mile Maximum Care Coverage, 24-Hour Towing and Roadside Assistance, Car Rental Allowance, CARFAX(R) Vehicle History Report and an introductory 3-month subscription to SiriusXM(R) Satellite Radio.CPOV --- it's how to be 100% certified with your vehicle.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Jeep Compass Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3C4NJDCB8JT245141

Stock: D7830X

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-24-2020