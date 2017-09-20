Used 2018 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me

6,371 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Compass Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,371 listings
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Latitude in White
    used

    2018 Jeep Compass Latitude

    14,100 miles
    Great Deal

    $19,450

    $4,978 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Limited in White
    used

    2018 Jeep Compass Limited

    12,532 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,700

    $3,968 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Latitude in Silver
    certified

    2018 Jeep Compass Latitude

    12,422 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,410

    $3,508 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Latitude in White
    used

    2018 Jeep Compass Latitude

    20,121 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $18,990

    $3,366 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Latitude in Gray
    used

    2018 Jeep Compass Latitude

    23,054 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,790

    $3,286 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Limited in White
    certified

    2018 Jeep Compass Limited

    13,817 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,999

    $2,850 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk

    19,860 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,950

    $3,782 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Latitude in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Jeep Compass Latitude

    10,233 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,999

    $1,815 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Latitude in Red
    used

    2018 Jeep Compass Latitude

    22,082 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,977

    $2,411 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Latitude in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Jeep Compass Latitude

    17,117 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,900

    $2,109 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Sport in White
    certified

    2018 Jeep Compass Sport

    24,494 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,985

    $4,474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Limited in Silver
    certified

    2018 Jeep Compass Limited

    7,161 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,594

    $2,430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Limited in Red
    used

    2018 Jeep Compass Limited

    15,667 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $22,987

    $2,649 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Latitude in Black
    certified

    2018 Jeep Compass Latitude

    28,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,799

    $2,329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk in Gray
    used

    2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk

    16,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,695

    $2,286 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Latitude in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Jeep Compass Latitude

    19,372 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,900

    $1,880 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Limited in Gray
    used

    2018 Jeep Compass Limited

    15,092 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,690

    $3,841 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Latitude in Gray
    used

    2018 Jeep Compass Latitude

    26,127 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $18,464

    $2,782 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Compass searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,371 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Compass
  4. Used 2018 Jeep Compass

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Compass

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Compass
Overall Consumer Rating
2.8111 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 111 reviews
  • 5
    (27%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (18%)
  • 1
    (34%)
Great Small SUV
NJ1,09/20/2017
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I've owned the 2018 Jeep Compass Limited for a little over 3 weeks now and I have to say it is a fantastic car. Some background before I jump into the pros and cons. I primarily use this vehicle for commuting, but will occasionally bring it on trails/off road. I've seen a few reviews on the new compass which I felt were a little extreme and not too accurate. If you want a basic, un-bias review continue reading. Pros: Exterior re-design - This is a sharp car. In the 3 weeks I've owned it I've received many compliments on the look. The face lift of the Compass is extremely similar to the Grand Cherokee and at a quick glance looks like an Evoque with it's two tone color format. There are a few LED light upgrades which give the car a more luxury prescience. Interior: Keep in mind this is in the small suv class, but the car is comfortable with a surprising amount of room for backseat passengers. The seats and trim also feel sturdy and well made. Not to mentioned the U-Connect system allows you to customize the lights, display themes etc. to make the interior customized to your liking. Most trims also have Apple Car Play. My trim came with a pano sunroof which is a very cool feature. Roof is all glass which passengers enjoy. Drive Comfort: This car isn't going to blow you away with performance. However, if you're simply looking for a car to get you from A to B with a little pep in it's step when needed, this car does just fine. I've driven it on highways, city streets, backroads etc. and the car has a smooth feel on all terrains. This car also allows you to change the drive setting based on terrain (Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud) Safety: The new Compass comes with 7 airbags standard. I decided to purchase the safety package which comes with lane assist, blind spot monitoring and forward collision warning. Cons: Engine Shut Off: First time owning a car with this feature and I'm not a huge fan. Essentially when you come to a stop light and are idle for more than 5 seconds the car will shut off the engine until you take your foot off the brake. Not a big deal, and the feature CAN be turned off. Multi Air Engine Up Hill: At first acceleration up hill the multi air engine tends to rev a little higher than I'd like. Again,not a big deal but trying to point out a few things as a heads up. Overall, if you're looking for an attractive vehicle that gives you off road capability, comfortable ride, decent performance, high tech interior with essentially any upgrade option you could think of this is a great car. If you're looking for a powerful suv with better towing capacity, spend the extra money and buy the Grand Cherokee. 9.5/10 for me.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jeep
Compass
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jeep Compass info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings