Consumer Rating
(142)
2007 Jeep Compass Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable seats, low price, cool gadgets, drives with the agility of a small car.
  • Interior is a study in hard plastic with questionable fit and finish, slow acceleration on 4WD models with the CVT, below-average cargo room.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Jeep Compass is a decent package but comes up short in terms of design and power when compared to the leading small SUVs in this price range.

Vehicle overview

For many people, small, car-based SUVs represent an ideal choice for a primary vehicle. Smaller in size and more comfortable than traditional SUVs, yet more stylish than hatchbacks and wagons, they are very popular with younger buyers living in urban environments. For 2007, Jeep, a brand not traditionally known for catering to this type of buyer, finally has an entry in the market segment: the Compass.

The 2007 Jeep Compass is indeed a car-based small SUV that places an emphasis on on-road comfort rather than off-road capability. Like the Liberty, the brand's more familiar small SUV, the Compass utilizes a unibody structure, and the two are about the same in terms of overall length. The Compass differs by way of its fully independent suspension and an optional 4-wheel-drive system that normally operates as front-wheel drive (for improved fuel efficiency) and lacks low-range gearing. Much of its underlying hardware is also used for the Dodge Caliber, the all-new Jeep Patriot and, to a lesser extent, the Mitsubishi Outlander.

Jeep has attempted to differentiate the Compass primarily through styling. It features the brand's traditional seven-slot grille and round headlamps as well as more modern design elements, such as standard 17-inch alloy wheels. It also has a bit more ground clearance than the Caliber, larger approach and departure angles and a special feature for the optional automatic 4-wheel-drive system ("Freedom Drive I") that allows the driver to lock torque between the front and rear wheels for improved traction during off-road situations.

For shoppers interested in a small, carlike SUV, the 2007 Jeep Compass might be worth a look. It's comfortable, generally satisfying to drive, set up pretty nicely with features and doesn't cost that much to get off the dealer lot. But keep in mind that its off-road capabilities are slight. If you're really planning on hitting the trail in a new Jeep, buy a Wrangler or Liberty.

What you will want to do is compare the Compass against other small SUVs such as the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, both of which are newly redesigned. At this point, you'll probably realize that the Compass comes up short in terms of cargo space, interior refinement and power.

2007 Jeep Compass models

The 2007 Jeep Compass is an all-new small SUV with seating for five passengers. There are two trim levels: Compass Sport and Compass Limited. The Sport is rather basic. It has 17-inch alloy wheels, an easy-to-clean cargo load floor and a CD player with an MP3 jack, but air-conditioning, power windows and mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control and some enhanced interior lighting features are all optional. You get these as standard on the Limited as well as 18-inch wheels, leather seating, heated front seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Main options, depending on trim, include all-terrain tires, a sunroof, a six-disc CD changer, satellite radio, a premium Boston Acoustics speaker system and Bluetooth connectivity.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Jeep Compass is an all-new small SUV. Unlike most of Jeep's products, the Compass is meant almost exclusively for street duty.

Performance & mpg

The Compass comes standard with a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine capable of 172 horsepower and 165 pound-feet of torque. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) is optional. Two drive configurations are offered: front-wheel drive or automatic 4-wheel drive. On front-drive Sport models only, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is available as an option in conjunction with the CVT. However, with only 158 hp, this engine certainly won't make your Compass any faster.

Four-wheel-drive models operate in front-wheel drive in normal situations and automatically and seamlessly apply power to the rear wheels when needed. The system can also be locked with up to 60 percent of the engine's torque supplied to the rear wheels for better off-road traction. For a 4WD Compass with the 2.4-liter engine and a CVT transmission, expect a rather pokey 0-60-mph time of 10.2 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety features include stability control with a rollover sensor, full-length side curtain airbags and traction control. Front seat-mounted side airbags are optional. Limited models have a standard tire-pressure monitoring system.

Driving

Although 172 hp is pretty decent output for a 4-cylinder engine, when equipped with 4WD and the power-sapping CVT, the Jeep Compass feels sluggish during highway merging and passing maneuvers. For the best acceleration and fuel economy, go with a front-wheel-drive model with the manual gearbox. Mechanically, the Jeep's best feature is its fully independent suspension. With the 18-inch wheels and tires and the 4WD, the Compass feels agile and responsive. It's easy to drive, and it never feels tippy. The downside is that the Compass is ill-suited for anything more than a dusty trail. The Jeep does have up to 8.4 inches of ground clearance, but it lacks low-range gearing and is fitted with all-season tires as standard.

Interior

Although generally well laid out, the Jeep's interior is a sea of hard plastic with inconsistent fit and finish. The result is an interior that screams "rental car," which is a shame, because the seats are comfortable and the driving position is excellent. It's also very easy to fold the rear seat flat, plus the front passenger seat folds so you don't have to strap large items to the roof. The cargo area is small, however, measuring just 22.7 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 53.6 cubic feet with two folks aboard, which is less than a Ford Escape, Hyundai Tucson or Toyota RAV4.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Jeep Compass.

5(53%)
4(20%)
3(12%)
2(7%)
1(8%)
4.0
142 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's a Jeep thing!
Heather,08/22/2006
I just bought my Steel Blue 4x4 Sport and I am 100% completely in love with it! It's just the perfect size for an SUV and the gas mileage is great. I couldn't be more pleased. The ride is so smooth, as well as the CVT transmission. I think all the Compass haters need to go drive one before they make their final judgment. I didn't like it at first; one test drive is all it took!
NW Compass
NW Compass,11/08/2006
Was looking for a car for the wife. Leaning towards the Liberty, liked the look etc. and great cash incentives right now. From what I had heard Compass had no go. Test drove the Liberty then the Compass. The minute I drove the Compass knew it was the car she would enjoy. SUV look, had plenty of get up and go, plus the ride was so much better than the Liberty. It was what she wanted and is a lot more than I expected. Only options we got were the automatic, Drivers Convenience Group (recommended), the E Package (power windows etc.), Yes Essentials premium seats (recommended). The car drives great, plenty of room, zips down the freeway. Everything we wanted and more for a great price.
New Compass Owner
NW Mopar Man,11/01/2006
Was looking at the Jeep Liberty and other SUV's. Was skeptical about the Compass because of some reviews. The Compass drives more like a car and much better comfort than the Jeep Liberty IMO. Bought the FWD auto, and the power is very adequate and the ride is very smooth and quiet. Goes down the freeway at 70mph no problem. The paint finish is great. This is the wife's daily driver and she loves the comfort, style, overall handling. We bought it for town and freeway driving, not off-road. Jeep has a winner in the price group. Would recommend the 26E package and Drivers Convenience group if you like a little more power options and gadgets.
I Love My Little Jeep
docgent,12/17/2006
This car is really amazing and I love the fuel economy. It has some zip in the city and fun in the mountains. I owned a Honda Element for 3 years and sold it and bought this dandy of a vehicle. It rides great and feels like a car, yet has the room and comfort of a expensive SUV.
See all 142 reviews of the 2007 Jeep Compass
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2007 Jeep Compass features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Jeep Compass
More About This Model

It seems like there used to be only one Jeep. Now there are dozens. What's a brand to do?

With the introduction of the 2007 Jeep Compass, Jeep will accomplish one of two things. The legendary American brand will either build a true entry-level (cheap to buy) Jeep, or make us all sad by hawking the company's heritage to gain quick sales.

The first FWD-based Jeep
The Compass targets the entry-level compact-SUV market with Jeep's first front-wheel-drive-based chassis. Our worries began here...a FWD Jeep? Well, at least it's priced right: under $16 grand for the front-wheel-drive Sport model, and $17,585 with destination charges for the four-wheel-drive Compass Sport.

Know this: Jeep could have taken a big step off a steep cliff with the Compass. Look at the situation: The Compass is a sister vehicle to the Dodge Caliber and Mitsubishi Outlander. Smell that? Something already stinks of badge engineering. But keep reading.

Compass competition
Further escalating concerns, Jeep pits the Compass against cargo ships full of cute-utes like the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and Suzuki Grand Vitara. Domestic competitors include the Ford Escape/Mercury Mariner twins and the Saturn Vue . These are not considered off-road vehicles by anybody. Would those in charge at DaimlerChrysler water down their Jeep brand enough to be competitive in this market?

Keep reading and take heart, Bunkie. Jeep didn't grow the brand by making mistakes. We drove several different preproduction Compass models and found them truly worthy of the Jeep name.

Compass versus Caliber (and the world)
First, the Compass is not simply a Dodge Caliber with Jeep badges tacked on. While the two vehicles share a 103.7-inch wheelbase, the Compass' body is 2 full inches taller than the Caliber. Further differentiating the two, Jeep's approach to departure and break-over angles — the measure of how steep an obstacle a vehicle can climb on, off and over — is much more aggressive on the Compass. At 8.1 inches, the Jeep also has more ground clearance versus 7.6 inches for the Caliber. The Compass' ground clearance also matches or betters most of its competitors.

Given these body and chassis differences, it's not surprising that the driver and front-passenger seating position is significantly different compared to the Caliber. The Compass' seats position your hip 2 inches higher and 1 inch farther forward. The difference gives the driver a better view of whatever is out the windshield, be it a road, two-track or sea of sand.

Compass power
Despite these significant platform differences, the powertrain is similar in the Compass and Caliber. Both use DaimlerChrysler's new four-cylinder world engine. The 2.4-liter version is the Jeep's only engine, while the Caliber can also be had with two smaller variants of the same mill.

The Jeep's engine pumps out 172 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 165 pound-feet of torque at 4,400 rpm. This output bests the four-bangers from the volume leaders while delivering class-leading fuel economy of 25 city/29 highway with the five-speed manual transmission and 23/26 with the automatic. These figures are for the four-wheel-drive powertrain. At 250 pounds lighter, the two-wheel-drive configuration may beat these numbers when official stats are released later this summer.

It bears special mention that the Compass' automatic is a CVT (continuously variable transmission). This means the transmission does not have distinct gear ratios — 1st, 2nd, 3rd, etc. A CVT allows for an infinite number of ratios within a range, electronically adjusted to optimize engine output according to driver demand, be it power for acceleration or cruising-speed fuel economy. DaimlerChrysler estimates its fuel savings over a conventional four-speed automatic transmission to be about 5 percent.

Freedom Drive I
When equipped with the new Freedom Drive I (that's "one," not "aye") four-wheel-drive system, the Compass can do plenty that would curb just about every other car-based compact SUV. In its "normal" operating mode, the on-demand system continuously splits engine torque from about 99 percent front/1 percent rear up to 40 percent front/60 percent rear.

Freedom Drive I earns its position in the Jeep line by providing a locking differential of sorts. This one is called an electronically controlled coupling (ECC). Send it the right electric command and power flows to the rear driveshafts all the time, with a torque split that still varies, but ranges between 40-60 percent front/60-40 percent rear. To lock the ECC, reach down to the console and lift a chromed T-handle. Mission accomplished. The ability to lock the ECC differentiates the Compass' running gear from the all-wheel-drive Caliber and just about every other entry-level competitor. Only the Toyota RAV4 offers a similar locking feature.

Compass on-road and off
This locking feature is significant. Wanting to run two-tracks or logging roads...no worries. Not even the soft sand dunes along Oregon's Pacific Coast stopped the little Jeep. However, in this true off-road situation, the Compass' bevy of safe-handling nannies (including ABS, traction control and electronic roll mitigation) needed neutering. Wheelspin in sand is gonna happen. To shut down the electronic safety aids, simply press and hold the Electronic Stability Control button on the center stack for a full 4 seconds. Then, it's as simple as point and shoot.

Along with proving the Compass' off-road capabilities, the off-roading also highlighted the powertrain's most prominent fault: There's simply not enough power — and the CVT contributed to the Jeep's feeling pokey. Rowing the gears ourselves with the five-speed manual transmission helped, but you should still expect 0-60-mph times in the 10-11-second range.

On the variety of roads we sampled, the body proved rigid. Generous amounts of lightweight high-strength steel used in the structure allowed the Compass to stay composed and tight, even on heavily rutted washboard roads. Nothing rattled or shook itself loose, and the way we were encouraged to drive, we gave it our best shot.

It certainly didn't hurt that Jeep engineers calibrated the Compass' MacPherson strut-front/multilink-rear independent suspension using Jeep's time-tested durability cycles...tests that are significantly different — tougher — from those used by Dodge and Mitsu.

The Compass inside
From inside, the Compass provides a modern-looking interior that is competent, but not terribly original. Interesting features include a shifter that comes out at an angle from the center stack, somewhat like the previous-generation Honda Civic Si. Everything is where it should be, but there's nothing monumentally advanced in the overall execution. Interior room is plentiful, especially in the rear seat — the 2 inches freed up under the raised front seats gives the Compass one of the most generous rear legroom measurements in the class.

Three features we liked inside the Caliber— the iPod holder in the center armrest (above a 115-volt AC outlet), the snap-in/snap-out flashlight in the cargo area and the fold-down speakers recessed into the rear hatch — are also on this Jeep. Open the hatch, flip down the stereo speakers to aim out toward your picnic or volleyball game, and crank it up. Very clever stuff.

Our compass says...
Given the Jeep stylists' penchant for putting compasslike styling cues on the Compass, we were a bit surprised to not find a traditional-looking compass inside. Granted, an electronic compass is included in the driver information center, but it just would have been so cool to have a nice spherical compass or steam gauge somewhere in the instrument panel.

After a thorough day of workouts in the dunes, the 2007 Jeep Compass proved that it's not a badge-engineered Dodge Caliber or a Mitsubishi Outlander knockoff. If anything, it has the off-road guts to help get people hooked on playing beyond the pavement. And at its price point, who would want only a cute-ute when they could have the real thing?

Used 2007 Jeep Compass Overview

The Used 2007 Jeep Compass is offered in the following submodels: Compass SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

