Used 2017 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado

Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof Advanced Safety & Lighting Group Navigation Group Safe & Security Group Beats Premium Audio System Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Power Liftgate Trailer Tow Group Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Clearcoat Black; Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Engine: 2.4L I4 Multiair W/Ess Quick Order Package 2Xg Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav W/8.4" Display Redline Pearlcoat Tires: P225/55R18 Bsw As Transmission: 9-Speed 9Hp48 Automatic Tu-Tone Paint Group Wheels: 18" X 7.0" Polished/Gray Pockets Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Jeep Compass Limited is offered to you for sale by AutoNation CDJR Southwest. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Compass Limited doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Jeep marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Jeep Compass Limited. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. Looking for a Jeep Compass that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. More information about the 2017 Jeep Compass: The Jeep Compass is one of the lowest-priced off-road utility vehicles on the market. With fresh new styling reminiscent of the upscale Cherokee, it's also a standout design in a crowded segment. Ease of parking and maneuverability remain strengths for the model, and it's also reasonably fuel-efficient at an EPA-estimated 30 mpg. When properly equipped, the Compass can tow up to 2,000 pounds. And its off-road prowess is rooted in Jeep's legacy of go-anywhere, do-anything capability, particularly in the Trailhawk variant. Strengths of this model include Distinctive styling, versatile layout for people and gear, price, maneuverability, and off-road capability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Jeep Compass All New Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3C4NJDCB7HT671901

Stock: HT671901

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-07-2020