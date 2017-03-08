Used 2017 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me
- 13,307 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,221$3,828 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Compass All New Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDCB3HT627930
Stock: 2650A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 29,974 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$12,999$3,155 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Compass High Altitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDEB5HD109207
Stock: M291833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-08-2020
- 26,096 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,839
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Compass All New Latitude with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDBB5HT627851
Stock: PHT627851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- certified
2017 Jeep Compass All New Limited10,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,999$3,385 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Compass All New Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDCB7HT671901
Stock: HT671901
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 35,838 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$12,999$3,091 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Compass Latitude with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJDEB3HD126622
Stock: B288942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-07-2020
- 17,053 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,800$3,506 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Compass All New Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDCB3HT641827
Stock: 1827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- certified
2017 Jeep Compass All New Latitude31,966 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,997$3,527 Below Market
Rydell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - San Fernando / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Compass All New Latitude with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDBB0HT673653
Stock: ce5002
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- certified
2017 Jeep Compass All New Trailhawk15,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,833$3,387 Below Market
Yark Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Toledo / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Compass All New Trailhawk with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDDB2HT632082
Stock: JP27292A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- certified
2017 Jeep Compass Sport23,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,948
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy - Katy / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Compass Sport with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJCBB8HD131720
Stock: HD131720
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 26,352 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,960$2,665 Below Market
ALM Newnan - Newnan / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Compass Latitude with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJCEB6HD210914
Stock: HD210914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- 41,544 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,790$4,723 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Compass All New Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDCB1HT641969
Stock: 1969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 16,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,303$2,248 Below Market
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Compass High Altitude with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJCEA5HD119396
Stock: 17KR39
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-14-2020
- 24,194 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,500$2,693 Below Market
Napleton's Mid Rivers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Saint Peters / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Compass All New Latitude with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJCBB1HT668651
Stock: 13809A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 28,022 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,785$3,647 Below Market
NYC MotorCars of the Bronx - Bronx / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Compass All New Latitude with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDBB0HT646050
Stock: 6430P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 36,742 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,989
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Compass All New Latitude with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJCBB6HT682156
Stock: PHT682156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 35,233 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,012$3,452 Below Market
Jim Riehl's Friendly Chrysler Jeep - Warren / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Compass All New Latitude with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDBBXHT635864
Stock: VLP7621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 29,925 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,485$3,522 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Compass All New Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDCB3HT688338
Stock: 2970A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 20,152 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,995$1,807 Below Market
Alm Mall Of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Compass High Altitude with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJCEB3HD199998
Stock: HD199998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
