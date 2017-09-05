2018 Jeep Compass Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy interior for such a small vehicle
- Tech interface is attractive and easy to use
- High-quality interior materials with solid construction
- Trailhawk version is highly capable off-road
- Four-cylinder engine's weak power delivery
- Limited storage capacity, both in the cabin and cargo area
- Hard to find a truly comfortable seat position
- Nine-speed transmission suffers from sluggish responses
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Compass does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
Compared to the previous-generation Jeep Compass, the 2018 Compass is vastly improved. Introduced midway through the 2017 model year, the newest Compass is more comfortable to drive and can be fitted with Jeep's latest in-car technology features such as the easy-to-operate Uconnect infotainment system.
The Compass occupies an interesting spot in Jeep's lineup. It's smaller and more affordable than Jeep's Cherokee crossover SUV but bigger and more capable than the Renegade. This could be the sweet spot for a lot of shoppers. The Compass offers a decent 27 cubic feet of rear luggage space. Fold down the 60/40-split rear seats to reveal almost 60 cubic feet of space. Room in the second row is enough to keep even tall passengers comfortable.
Most Compasses will be purchased with front-wheel drive, but it wouldn't be a Jeep unless it could handle off-road trails. And while most owners will never need the off-roading hardware available on the Trailhawk trim, it's nice to know it's there if you want to do some overlanding, just get down a muddy road, or climb out of a snowed-in parking lot.
Overall, we like the Compass. If you're looking for a comfortable and affordable crossover SUV that can also get you out and into nature, the new Compass works well.
2018 Jeep Compass models
The 2018 Compass is available in four trim levels: Sport, Latitude, Limited and Trailhawk. All come with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (180 horsepower, 175 pound-feet of torque). A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the Sport, and a six-speed (FWD) or a nine-speed (AWD) automatic transmission is optional. All other Compass trims have the automatic as standard equipment. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional on all Compasses except the Trailhawk, which comes standard with AWD.
Starting things out is the Sport trim. Standard equipment highlights include 16-inch wheels, air-conditioning, the smaller Uconnect system (with 5-inch touchscreen display), Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port and a six-speaker sound system.
Compared to the Sport, the Compass Latitude has larger wheels, upgraded cloth and simulated leather seat upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless ignition and entry, and more choices for options packages.
The Compass Limited is the most comprehensively equipped. Standout features include 18-inch wheels, remote start, upgraded exterior trim, a 8.5-inch Uconnect touchscreen (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration), satellite radio, automatic dual-zone climate control, an upgraded driver information display, a power driver seat, heated front seats and leather upholstery.
Though the Trailhawk sits below the Limited in price, it differs greatly in function and features. Only available in AWD with the nine-speed automatic, it rides on 17-inch wheels with off-road-oriented tires, a raised suspension, and a unique front fascia to maximize approach and breakover angles. Further mechanical changes include its own Selec-Terrain system to help it crawl over steep climbs and rocky surfaces. Red tow hooks front and rear and a matte-black hood accent further differentiate the Trailhawk from the rest of the Compass line, while a hidden set of underbody protection shields keep the engine, oil pan and gas tank from harm's way.
Other popular options, depending on the trim level, include a navigation system, a sunroof, a premium Beats audio system, a power liftgate, a Cold Weather package, and an Advanced Safety and Lighting package that includes xenon headlights, forward collision warning and mitigation, and lane departure warning and intervention.
Trim tested
Driving6.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.0
Technology8.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|6.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Jeep Compass.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Compass models:
- Jeep Active Drive
- Adjusts torque to ensure the tire with the most grip gets the most power. Also can disconnect the rear wheels to decrease fuel use.
- Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning
- Warns you if a risk of a front collision is detected and can prime the brakes to minimize reaction time.
- LaneSense Departure Warning-Plus
- Warns you if the Compass starts to drift out of its intended lane and can apply corrective steering to help out.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Compass
Related Used 2018 Jeep Compass info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jeep Compass
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2019
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Jeep Renegade