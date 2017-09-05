  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(111)
2018 Jeep Compass Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior for such a small vehicle
  • Tech interface is attractive and easy to use
  • High-quality interior materials with solid construction
  • Trailhawk version is highly capable off-road
  • Four-cylinder engine's weak power delivery
  • Limited storage capacity, both in the cabin and cargo area
  • Hard to find a truly comfortable seat position
  • Nine-speed transmission suffers from sluggish responses
List Price Range
$15,333 - $27,500
Which Compass does Edmunds recommend?

If you're into off-roading, get the Trailhawk. Its all-wheel drive and suspension calibration help the Compass punch above its weight. Otherwise, we think most buyers will find that the Latitude hits the sweet spot for content and value. It also gives you a lot of flexibility in choosing powertrain and option configurations.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

Compared to the previous-generation Jeep Compass, the 2018 Compass is vastly improved. Introduced midway through the 2017 model year, the newest Compass is more comfortable to drive and can be fitted with Jeep's latest in-car technology features such as the easy-to-operate Uconnect infotainment system.

The Compass occupies an interesting spot in Jeep's lineup. It's smaller and more affordable than Jeep's Cherokee crossover SUV but bigger and more capable than the Renegade. This could be the sweet spot for a lot of shoppers. The Compass offers a decent 27 cubic feet of rear luggage space. Fold down the 60/40-split rear seats to reveal almost 60 cubic feet of space. Room in the second row is enough to keep even tall passengers comfortable.

Most Compasses will be purchased with front-wheel drive, but it wouldn't be a Jeep unless it could handle off-road trails. And while most owners will never need the off-roading hardware available on the Trailhawk trim, it's nice to know it's there if you want to do some overlanding, just get down a muddy road, or climb out of a snowed-in parking lot.

Overall, we like the Compass. If you're looking for a comfortable and affordable crossover SUV that can also get you out and into nature, the new Compass works well.

2018 Jeep Compass models

The 2018 Compass is available in four trim levels: Sport, Latitude, Limited and Trailhawk. All come with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (180 horsepower, 175 pound-feet of torque). A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the Sport, and a six-speed (FWD) or a nine-speed (AWD) automatic transmission is optional. All other Compass trims have the automatic as standard equipment. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional on all Compasses except the Trailhawk, which comes standard with AWD.

Starting things out is the Sport trim. Standard equipment highlights include 16-inch wheels, air-conditioning, the smaller Uconnect system (with 5-inch touchscreen display), Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port and a six-speaker sound system.

Compared to the Sport, the Compass Latitude has larger wheels, upgraded cloth and simulated leather seat upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless ignition and entry, and more choices for options packages.

The Compass Limited is the most comprehensively equipped. Standout features include 18-inch wheels, remote start, upgraded exterior trim, a 8.5-inch Uconnect touchscreen (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration), satellite radio, automatic dual-zone climate control, an upgraded driver information display, a power driver seat, heated front seats and leather upholstery.

Though the Trailhawk sits below the Limited in price, it differs greatly in function and features. Only available in AWD with the nine-speed automatic, it rides on 17-inch wheels with off-road-oriented tires, a raised suspension, and a unique front fascia to maximize approach and breakover angles. Further mechanical changes include its own Selec-Terrain system to help it crawl over steep climbs and rocky surfaces. Red tow hooks front and rear and a matte-black hood accent further differentiate the Trailhawk from the rest of the Compass line, while a hidden set of underbody protection shields keep the engine, oil pan and gas tank from harm's way.

Other popular options, depending on the trim level, include a navigation system, a sunroof, a premium Beats audio system, a power liftgate, a Cold Weather package, and an Advanced Safety and Lighting package that includes xenon headlights, forward collision warning and mitigation, and lane departure warning and intervention.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Jeep Compass Trailhawk (2.4L inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

6.0
The Compass surprised us with its stiff chassis, and it's capable when the trail gets tough. But a lackluster powertrain and the Trailhawk's knobby tires make it a chore when the asphalt gets twisty. Even so, the off-road-oriented Compass feels fine when cruising on the highway.

Acceleration

6.0
Acceleration is marginal even if you bury the pedal, with a 0-60 mph time of 10.1 seconds. The 2.4-liter engine doesn't make pleasant sounds under these conditions either. If you light-foot the throttle, it tends to upshift a gear or two too high, exacerbating the tepid power delivery.

Braking

6.0
Brakes are initially grabby but are easy to modulate. There's enough pedal feel so you can brake into corners, although the ABS system is surprisingly smooth and quiet. Still, there's lots of brake dive and a mushy pedal. The long 60-0 mph stopping distance of 140 feet is due to off-road tires.

Steering

7.0
The steering feels taut at highway speeds with a decent amount of weight, not overly boosted like some other SUVs. Yet it's still easy to manage at low speeds. There isn't much feedback, however, with virtually no on-center feel, but that doesn't seem to matter as much for this type of vehicle.

Handling

6.0
The Compass' chassis is surprisingly stiff, with a decently composed suspension, even on curvier roads. While it doesn't feel too sloppy or underdamped, it's not a true on-road SUV. Its off-road-friendly tires are harsher than all-seasons and handling is numb, particularly in quick transitions.

Drivability

6.0
The nine-speed's shift quality has improved over the generations, but its insistence on upshifting as soon as possible hurts acceleration. You must floor the throttle to get it to downshift. It likes to be driven with a heavy or a light foot. In between, where most people drive, is the most irksome.

Off-road

9.0
For the class, there isn't anything else that off-roads like the Trailhawk. It's more capable than you think, and the electronics take the guesswork and stress out of driving. Hard to believe you can drive this thing home afterward. Has a first-gear hold feature and a lockable center differential.

Comfort

7.0
The Compass Trailhawk isn't the most comfortable choice in the segment, but it is a little better than average. This is true even when considering its off-road-oriented tire and suspension package, a setup that works well off-road and is also compatible with questionably maintained city streets.

Seat comfort

7.0
The front-seat cushions are firm with adequate lateral support, but the rear bench offers less of the latter. There's plenty of headroom and adequate legroom all around. We found the seats a compromise for most body types, but the flat seat bottoms allow for easy shifting to relieve pressure points.

Ride comfort

7.0
Ride comfort is good, even over rough roads, with the suspension and high-profile tires taking the edge off the bumps. The ride is supple enough for these conditions without being underdamped, and it feels surprisingly substantial for a compact SUV.

Noise & vibration

7.0
There's a moderate amount of wind noise on the highway, and the Trailhawk's knobby tires produce noticeable road noise on rougher road surfaces. But there were no vibrations and not even a body panel squeak with the vehicle teetering on our frame-twist course.

Climate control

8.0
The climate controls are excellent, with a mix of buttons and touchscreen controls. While all operations can be accomplished through the responsive touchscreen, the buttons provide instant access. The system performs well, with the heated seats and steering wheel able to get nice and toasty.

Interior

7.5
Although the Compass won't win any style awards, its interior is straightforward and ergonomic. Passengers can get in and out with ease and sit comfortably, while the driver has a good view of the road ahead. The Jeep Easter eggs peppered throughout keep things interesting.

Ease of use

8.0
All controls are well laid out and clearly labeled. The Trailhawk's drive mode dial is easy to use, with clear indicator lights that let you know what's going on. The infotainment system is busy in appearance, but it's customizable and easy to navigate.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The sill stepover height may be a tad high for less mobile passengers, but most will find it easy. The seat height is perfect for an easy slide in. Doors open almost to 90 degrees and the entry is wide. Even the rear door openings are squared off to provide more head clearance for rear passengers.

Driving position

7.0
The driver's seat offers quite a bit of adjustment, including a very effective four-position lumbar support, which is nice. The limiting comfort factor will be for drivers with long legs since the wheel doesn't telescope out far enough for an optimal position.

Roominess

7.5
The Compass is surprisingly roomy. Even with the driver's seat all the way back, there's room for shorter passengers to sit comfortably. Lots of head-, legroom, and elbow room front and rear. The center drive tunnel isn't too tall or intrusive, which helps free up space for the middle passenger.

Visibility

7.0
Decent front and side visibility, though a chunky rear roof pillar creates a blind spot at the rear three-quarter angle. The rearview camera with cross-traffic alert is helpful in this case, especially considering the rear center headrest juts into your view. Thankfully, the headrest is removable.

Quality

8.0
The Compass is miles better than the previous, pre-2017 version. While plastic is still the main course, durable soft-touch materials are well-represented. Leather covers the steering wheel and shift knob. We noticed no creaks or rattles, even on the bumpiest of trails.

Utility

7.0
While cargo volume is on the low side, the available space is tall. And contrary to popular convention, its power hatch button is on the driver-side wall of the cargo area. Small cubbies to the sides of the main cargo area are the perfect place for a jump box, recovery kit and first-aid kit.

Small-item storage

7.0
The armrest bin is sized for large phones or a small camera. Central cupholders have an anti-tip design and can take cups with handles. The door pockets can hold a 26-ounce water bottle and other small items. The glovebox is decently sized. Rear cupholders in the armrest also have anti-tip.

Cargo space

7.0
The cargo area measures 27 cubic feet with the rear seats up and 60 cubes when folded. Both are low for the segment. The strut, located on the driver side, intrudes on the hatch opening but doesn't affect loading. Tie-downs are located on the sides and threshold, allowing for edge-to-edge loading.

Towing

8.0
All-wheel-drive Compass models such as our Trailhawk can tow up to 2,000 pounds, which is excellent for its segment. An optional tow kit adds a four-pin harness and an integrated Class III hitch.

Technology

8.0
While it's not a tech-heavy vehicle, the Compass proves that quality is better than quantity. Its driver assist systems are average, and not all elements are standard. Uconnect is easy to use, and functions such as the drive mode, engine stop-start and traction control are all accessible.

Audio & navigation

7.5
We're fans of the Uconnect system due to its customizability and easy-to-find functions. The top system, Uconnect 4C, comes with a large 8.4-inch screen with clear and crisp navigation graphics. But the system is sluggish, with late alerts, and real-time traffic is anything but.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Aside from Bluetooth pairing and streaming capability, our Compass Trailhawk came with Uconnect 4C and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Front-seat passengers get one USB port and an auxiliary jack. Rear passengers get one USB port and a 110-volt, household-style outlet.

Driver aids

7.0
Optional lane departure warning is sluggish to react, occasionally warning too soon, but usually not soon enough. The camera is sensitive to the contrast between lane markers and the road. Our test car also had the forward collision mitigation, which functions as it should.

Voice control

8.0
It's an average system as far as voice recognition goes, but it stands out due to its scope: It interfaces with the obvious, telephone, navigation, and audio source and channel selection, but you can also send pre-established texts and adjust climate control settings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Jeep Compass.

5(27%)
4(15%)
3(6%)
2(18%)
1(34%)
2.8
111 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Small SUV
NJ1,09/20/2017
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I've owned the 2018 Jeep Compass Limited for a little over 3 weeks now and I have to say it is a fantastic car. Some background before I jump into the pros and cons. I primarily use this vehicle for commuting, but will occasionally bring it on trails/off road. I've seen a few reviews on the new compass which I felt were a little extreme and not too accurate. If you want a basic, un-bias review continue reading. Pros: Exterior re-design - This is a sharp car. In the 3 weeks I've owned it I've received many compliments on the look. The face lift of the Compass is extremely similar to the Grand Cherokee and at a quick glance looks like an Evoque with it's two tone color format. There are a few LED light upgrades which give the car a more luxury prescience. Interior: Keep in mind this is in the small suv class, but the car is comfortable with a surprising amount of room for backseat passengers. The seats and trim also feel sturdy and well made. Not to mentioned the U-Connect system allows you to customize the lights, display themes etc. to make the interior customized to your liking. Most trims also have Apple Car Play. My trim came with a pano sunroof which is a very cool feature. Roof is all glass which passengers enjoy. Drive Comfort: This car isn't going to blow you away with performance. However, if you're simply looking for a car to get you from A to B with a little pep in it's step when needed, this car does just fine. I've driven it on highways, city streets, backroads etc. and the car has a smooth feel on all terrains. This car also allows you to change the drive setting based on terrain (Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud) Safety: The new Compass comes with 7 airbags standard. I decided to purchase the safety package which comes with lane assist, blind spot monitoring and forward collision warning. Cons: Engine Shut Off: First time owning a car with this feature and I'm not a huge fan. Essentially when you come to a stop light and are idle for more than 5 seconds the car will shut off the engine until you take your foot off the brake. Not a big deal, and the feature CAN be turned off. Multi Air Engine Up Hill: At first acceleration up hill the multi air engine tends to rev a little higher than I'd like. Again,not a big deal but trying to point out a few things as a heads up. Overall, if you're looking for an attractive vehicle that gives you off road capability, comfortable ride, decent performance, high tech interior with essentially any upgrade option you could think of this is a great car. If you're looking for a powerful suv with better towing capacity, spend the extra money and buy the Grand Cherokee. 9.5/10 for me.
3 Months now - and LOVE IT!
Benbklyn,09/01/2017
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
This car is Perfect!. (My Latitude is 9 speed auto with many other upgrades) So fun to drive, great looking in and out. The Detailing in the interior with it curves and chrome accent gives it a solid expensive look and attention to detail look. Everything appears to be laid out perfectly. Best handing car I have drove so far. Very smooth ride on highway, and excellent on turns. Lot of technology and electronics in this car. Too soon to see how they all hold up. Very stylish exterior with nice curves with no wind noise. This is my first 4 cylinder car, and I have to say I am impressed! Power and acceleration is just enough even with 5 people in the car. I don’t know why people are complain about this, lets get real, this is not a sports car where you going to feel a gravity pull when you gun it. I think it’s plenty for a 4 cylinder and size of the vehicle. I am averaging 20 MPG, I kind of expecting a bit more since its rated 23 city and 30 highway. But its way much better than all my previous cars. The "Stop start and Go" can get annoying, however it can be disabled by a push of a button. If this car holds up as is, i just might buy it at end of my lease. Love it!
First Lemon Law claim in 40 years
Mark,08/17/2018
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Between my 3 kids, wife and I, I've bought over 20 vehicles over 40 years, including several Jeeps. I know that Jeeps aren't the greatest for long-term reliability, but my daughter and I enjoy off-roading (I still own a 2010 Rubicon 4-Dr) and she wanted something that could do so light trail riding. We bought a loaded Compass Trailhawk 4 months ago to replace her 2-year old Nissan Rogue and it's been a disaster from day one. We knew the fuel economy was rated lower but in real world driving it was MUCH worse than expected, getting only 21 MPG combined. There is a loud clunking noise turning left over bumps that the dealer can't figure out and Jeep Corporate has refused to authorize replacement parts or support to resolve. The transmission shudders and seems either skips or stays in gear too long. The engine is severely underpowered and has stalled several times without warning. The upgraded stereo constantly drops connection to her iPhone, even after replacing the radio once and trying several genuine Apple cables, and is generally slow or stubborn to respond to touch input. It takes more than 30 seconds for the rear view camera to show when switching into reverse. The windows sometimes refuse to respond to switch inputs or will go up when you want them to go down, or visa-versa. The vehicle has been back to the dealership five times for these problems for more than 15 days total and zero problems have been resolved. Now the dealer tells us that Jeep will be doing a recall next month to replace the entire drive train due to bad soldering on some circuit boards. But we are done and have already started a lemon law complaint through an attorney, who tells us we have a very strong claim and should be able to get a refund.
never again
Mari,05/20/2018
Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
I purchased a brand new mind you 2018 in Feb, this car today has been in the shop 4 times. the auto shut off light comes on but the thing keep popping up is drive to safety engine will shut off soon. first time it happened had to miss a day of work and have it towed to the shop they kept it a day said it was fine brought it home here we are again same thing, again had it towed into the shop they kept it a week gave it back said it was fixed, third time i drove it to the shop as i was not waiting like last time 4 hours for their tow to pick it up again they said they fixed it, now here we are on # 4, I picked it up on a Friday, shut off light came on Monday back to the same issue. and they have had this car this time for almost 4 weeks. I have made two payments on a car i am not even driving half the time. I am currently working with Lemon Law laywer's to give this car back. Never again. I had a 2002 Mitubushi that I did not even buy new had it for 8 years and it was only on a two truck once. I thought I would get a new car since it has been a while for me, I should have kept my old car. no payments and was never in the shop this much.
See all 111 reviews of the 2018 Jeep Compass
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Compass models:

Jeep Active Drive
Adjusts torque to ensure the tire with the most grip gets the most power. Also can disconnect the rear wheels to decrease fuel use.
Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning
Warns you if a risk of a front collision is detected and can prime the brakes to minimize reaction time.
LaneSense Departure Warning-Plus
Warns you if the Compass starts to drift out of its intended lane and can apply corrective steering to help out.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.2%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Jeep Compass

Used 2018 Jeep Compass Overview

The Used 2018 Jeep Compass is offered in the following submodels: Compass SUV. Available styles include Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), and Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Jeep Compass?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Jeep Compass trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Jeep Compass Latitude is priced between $15,333 and$25,000 with odometer readings between 7999 and61660 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Compass Limited is priced between $18,290 and$26,777 with odometer readings between 11393 and55674 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk is priced between $15,995 and$27,500 with odometer readings between 6909 and62518 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Compass Sport is priced between $16,466 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 8503 and28616 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Compass Altitude is priced between $21,795 and$24,000 with odometer readings between 21583 and21966 miles.

Which used 2018 Jeep Compasses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Jeep Compass for sale near. There are currently 98 used and CPO 2018 Compasses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,333 and mileage as low as 6909 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Jeep Compass.

Can't find a used 2018 Jeep Compasss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Compass for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,830.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,873.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Compass for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,599.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,543.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Jeep Compass?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

