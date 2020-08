Used 2011 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me

Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois

2011 Jeep Compass Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat *THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND DISINFECTED FOR YOUR PROTECTION*, AUTO CHECK CERTIFIED *, ACCIDENT FREE *, HEATED SEATS *, POWER WINDOWS * POWER LOCKS * CRUISE CONTROL *, AUX PORT FOR MOBILE DEVISES *, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS *, KEYLESS ENTRY *, FOG LIGHTS, ALLOY WHEELS *, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.21/27 City/Highway MPGAt Zeigler Schaumburg CDJ, Home of the BEST PRICE GUARANTEE, we take pride in treating our customers like family, ensuring that your experience is one that you will never forget. Every vehicle has been through a 125 point safety inspection completed by a certified technician and professionally cleaned and disinfected for your protection. Take advantage of our VIP internet experience by contacting us at 847-882-8400 to schedule a test drive. We are proud to service customers in Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Elgin, Barrington, Chicago, & anywhere in the Great state of Illinois, saving you time & money on any New or Pre-owned vehicle! See dealer for complete details, dealer is not responsible for pricing errors, all prices, plus tax, title, plate, and doc fee. Serving Illinois and all of our surrounding cities like Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Elgin, Barrington, & Chicago. Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/. Zeigler CDJ- FOR A GREAT EXPERIENCE .Reviews: * Low price; good fuel economy; all-wheel drive; available flip-down tailgate speakers. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Jeep Compass with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1J4NT1FB7BD139172

Stock: 200771A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020