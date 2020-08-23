Used 2014 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me
- 45,200 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,995$3,469 Below Market
- 57,832 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,488$2,941 Below Market
- 81,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,495$2,093 Below Market
- 83,288 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999$2,546 Below Market
- 74,290 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000$1,674 Below Market
- 29,511 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,998$2,027 Below Market
- 83,800 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$7,699
- 100,623 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,977$1,665 Below Market
- 71,863 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,900$1,891 Below Market
- 147,545 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,990$1,516 Below Market
- 101,490 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,999$2,973 Below Market
- 132,932 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,900$1,975 Below Market
- 93,218 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,674$1,540 Below Market
- 82,699 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,993$1,959 Below Market
- 83,014 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990$1,562 Below Market
- 92,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,900$2,097 Below Market
- 111,560 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,999$1,619 Below Market
- 101,106 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995$1,486 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Compass searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Compass
Read recent reviews for the Jeep Compass
See all 18 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.218 Reviews
Report abuse
trainwreck68,07/15/2014
We have had the Compass for 6 months now. We previously had a 2007 Liberty, and 2000 Cherokee. This Compass has been terrific despite what the "expert" reviews say. It is a CROSSOVER SUV it's not ment to be a hardcore off roader(buy a Wrangler). The 2.4L engine with 6 speed has enough power, it's not going to win the Daytona 500 but has plenty to get out of it's own way and it is very quiet to me, unless you floor the gas pedal all the time. As a matter of fact at idle we can't hear or feel it running. I am 6ft, 300lbs. and have no issues with interior room or comfort. Been averaging 24 to 25mpg with mixed city/hwy driving.(30 to 31mpg when we take a road trip).For $25,000 you can't beat it
