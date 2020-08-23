Used 2014 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me

6,371 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Compass Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,371 listings
  • 2014 Jeep Compass Latitude in Gray
    used

    2014 Jeep Compass Latitude

    45,200 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,995

    $3,469 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Compass Sport in Gray
    used

    2014 Jeep Compass Sport

    57,832 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,488

    $2,941 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Compass Limited in White
    used

    2014 Jeep Compass Limited

    81,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,495

    $2,093 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Compass Latitude in Black
    used

    2014 Jeep Compass Latitude

    83,288 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    $2,546 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Compass Latitude in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Jeep Compass Latitude

    74,290 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    $1,674 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Compass Limited in Black
    used

    2014 Jeep Compass Limited

    29,511 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,998

    $2,027 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Compass Sport in Silver
    used

    2014 Jeep Compass Sport

    83,800 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,699

    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Compass Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Jeep Compass Sport

    100,623 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,977

    $1,665 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Compass Latitude in Silver
    used

    2014 Jeep Compass Latitude

    71,863 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,900

    $1,891 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Compass Latitude in Silver
    used

    2014 Jeep Compass Latitude

    147,545 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,990

    $1,516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Compass Latitude in Black
    used

    2014 Jeep Compass Latitude

    101,490 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,999

    $2,973 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Compass Sport in Black
    used

    2014 Jeep Compass Sport

    132,932 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,900

    $1,975 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Compass Limited in Black
    used

    2014 Jeep Compass Limited

    93,218 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,674

    $1,540 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Compass Latitude in Gray
    used

    2014 Jeep Compass Latitude

    82,699 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,993

    $1,959 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Compass Latitude in White
    used

    2014 Jeep Compass Latitude

    83,014 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,990

    $1,562 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Compass Sport in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Jeep Compass Sport

    92,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,900

    $2,097 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Compass Sport in White
    used

    2014 Jeep Compass Sport

    111,560 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,999

    $1,619 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Compass Sport in White
    used

    2014 Jeep Compass Sport

    101,106 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    $1,486 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Compass searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,371 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Compass
  4. Used 2014 Jeep Compass

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Compass

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Compass
Overall Consumer Rating
4.218 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (17%)
Another Good Jeep
trainwreck68,07/15/2014
We have had the Compass for 6 months now. We previously had a 2007 Liberty, and 2000 Cherokee. This Compass has been terrific despite what the "expert" reviews say. It is a CROSSOVER SUV it's not ment to be a hardcore off roader(buy a Wrangler). The 2.4L engine with 6 speed has enough power, it's not going to win the Daytona 500 but has plenty to get out of it's own way and it is very quiet to me, unless you floor the gas pedal all the time. As a matter of fact at idle we can't hear or feel it running. I am 6ft, 300lbs. and have no issues with interior room or comfort. Been averaging 24 to 25mpg with mixed city/hwy driving.(30 to 31mpg when we take a road trip).For $25,000 you can't beat it
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jeep
Compass
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jeep Compass info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings