2008 Jeep Compass Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, small size and responsive steering make it easy to maneuver, lots of headroom.
  • Cut-rate interior, sluggish acceleration coupled with noisy power delivery, excessive wind and road noise, harsh ride over bumps, not much cargo space.
List Price Range
$1,995 - $6,994
Used Compass for Sale
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although an adequate urban runabout, the 2008 Jeep Compass is outclassed by most other small SUVs when it comes to performance, cabin quality and overall refinement.

Vehicle overview

Although one could legitimately credit Jeep as the creator of compact sport-utilities, only recently did the company begin building the kind of small SUV that most of today's consumers want to buy: a small, docile, car-based crossover. Introduced last year, the Jeep Compass represents a huge departure from traditional Jeep values. It's not trail-rated -- meaning Jeep makes no guarantees about its ability to survive California's famed Rubicon Trail. It doesn't have a true dual-range four-wheel-drive system. And the largest engine you can get is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder rated at 172 horsepower. But unlike most other Jeeps, the Compass really does ride and handle like a car, allowing it to slip easily into the urban grind.

This easygoing nature is a product of its car-based underpinnings. Much of its hardware is also used for the Dodge Caliber, the Jeep Patriot and, to a lesser extent, the Mitsubishi Outlander. Jeep has attempted to differentiate the Compass from its siblings primarily through styling. It features the brand's traditional seven-slot grille and round headlamps as well as more modern design elements. In terms of ground clearance and approach and departure angles, it slots between the street-focused Caliber and the slightly more rugged Patriot. The Compass offers an optional automatic 4WD system ("Freedom Drive I") that allows the driver to lock torque between the front and rear wheels for improved traction on slippery terrain. This gives it light off-road capability, but Freedom Drive is intended mainly for winter-weather use.

On paper, the 2008 Jeep Compass meets the minimum requirements for a compact crossover SUV. It's easy to drive, set up pretty nicely with features and doesn't cost that much. But drive it back to back with other small, relatively inexpensive sport-utilities or wagons and you'll find the Compass falls well short in important areas like acceleration, ride comfort and quietness, interior build and materials quality, cargo space, and overall refinement. Among four-cylinder sport-utilities, the Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4 are simply superior vehicles. And for the money, six-cylinder versions of the Hyundai Tucson/Kia Sportage twins, Mitsubishi Outlander, Saturn Vue or Kia Rondo are also solid choices.

2008 Jeep Compass models

The 2008 Jeep Compass is a small car-based SUV with seating for five passengers. Both front-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations are available, and there are two trim levels: Compass Sport and Compass Limited. The Sport comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, a CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary audio jack and an easy-to-clean cargo load floor. Conveniences like power windows and mirrors, keyless entry and cruise control are all optional. You get these as standard on the Limited as well as 18-inch wheels, privacy glass, leather upholstery, heated front seats, reclining rear seats, satellite radio, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a 115-volt outlet.

Available options, depending on trim, include all-terrain tires, chrome wheels, a sunroof, a six-disc CD changer, a premium Boston Acoustics speaker system, Bluetooth connectivity, a navigation system and stain-resistant cloth upholstery.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Jeep Compass gets a handful of equipment changes. Air-conditioning and chrome interior accents become standard in all models, and a navigation system is a new option for the Limited. Jeep has also made mild revisions to the engines and transmissions to promote smoother, quieter operation and introduced a limited lifetime powertrain warranty.

Performance & mpg

Every 2008 Jeep Compass comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine capable of 172 hp and 165 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) is optional. Available on front-drive Compass Sport models only is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 158 hp and 141 lb-ft of torque. The smaller engine comes only with the CVT and is bundled as part of an expensive option package. It does serve as a more fuel-efficient alternative to getting the CVT with the 2.4-liter, however.

Four-wheel-drive models operate in front-wheel drive in normal situations and automatically and seamlessly apply power to the rear wheels when needed. The system can also be locked, with up to 60 percent of the engine's torque supplied to the rear wheels for better off-road traction. For a 4WD Compass with a CVT, expect a rather pokey 0-60-mph acceleration time of 10.2 seconds and a mediocre 20 mpg city/24 mpg highway EPA mileage rating. Getting a manual transmission or the 2.0-liter engine raises those figures to 22-23 mpg in the city and to 27 on the highway.

Safety

Standard safety features include stability control with a rollover sensor, full-length side curtain airbags and traction control. Front seat side airbags are optional. In government crash tests, the 2008 Jeep Compass earned four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts and five stars for side-impact safety.

Driving

Although 172 hp is pretty decent output for a four-cylinder engine, the Compass feels sluggish during merging and passing maneuvers, especially when equipped with 4WD and the CVT. In addition, full-throttle acceleration results in the CVT holding the engine's rpm at redline, at which point both four-cylinders make an irritating racket. For these reasons, we'd steer most buyers toward a front-wheel-drive Jeep Compass with the manual gearbox.

Compared to other small SUVs, the 2008 Jeep Compass is not the most relaxed highway cruiser. Although the ride is fairly comfortable over smooth blacktop, the cabin is not well isolated from wind and road noise. Around town, the Compass is a bit more enjoyable, as its large wheel and tires, direct steering and compact dimensions make it quite maneuverable, even mildly entertaining. The Jeep's structure lacks rigidity, however, and it tends to flex and feel insubstantial when driven over broken pavement.

Interior

Although generally well laid out, the Jeep's interior is ultimately defined by a sea of hard, low-quality plastic and inconsistent fit and finish. The front seats are well-cushioned, but an overly high beltline and dash, combined with the lack of a telescoping steering wheel, makes for an awkward driving position, especially for shorter adults. In addition, the vehicle suffers from uncomfortable front head restraints and significant blind spots caused by its thick D-pillars and rear head restraints. Those of taller stature will appreciate this SUV's voluminous headroom, however.

The Compass also offers a respectable number of useful storage slots, including an iPod-sized holster that pops out of the center console lid. It's also very easy to fold the rear seat flat, and fold-flat capability for the front-passenger seat (standard in the Limited, optional in the Sport) allows you to carry longer items inside the vehicle. The Jeep's removable and easy-to-clean cargo-area floor is another nice touch, but the cargo area itself is small, measuring just 22.7 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 53.6 cubic feet with two people aboard, which is less than every other small SUV on the market.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Jeep Compass.

5(45%)
4(28%)
3(21%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.1
53 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great for the first 5 yrs
Erika,02/05/2016
Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
My husband and i bought this jeep brand new in 8/2008, we paid it off 2yrs ago and when we paid it off we looked up the value on it which ended up being much less than we thought:( The jeep drove great at first, it has a great handle, turns eaisly. Good looking body style. But after 5 yrs the car started hesitating and as we were at a red light the car almost always wants to shut off. Well fast forward 8 yrs later... 2 major brake repair, jeep sounds awful super loud and now needs major repair. Basicly a great car for a few years.
Seven year switch
T Wolf,08/24/2015
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
My 2008 Compass was purchased new and now has about 78k miles. In the winter months it won't take gas.... In the deep freeze I have to slowly drip gas into my tank. Takes me 20 mins to get enough gas to get me to work. In the spring/summer is fine. Now my engine is slamming around. My husband says I have a broken manifold. It is paid in full, I hate to sell, but what else can I do?
Perfect Small SUV
jammy2,07/10/2014
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
Love this Jeep!! Its everything I wanted in a SUV. I went from an Olds Alero to this jeep and couldn't be happier. My kids have so much more room to stretch out in. Have had the Jeep for 3 years now and have had to get the front end overhauled and new tires. Only have 127900km's on it. Still in love with my Jeep.
Great little car
Clint,09/17/2016
Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
I have 78,000 miles and have had very few problems with my Compass. I have only had to replace I believe the tie rods or whatever goes bad in all of them and the back brake pads. The front pads are still good. I bought a lifetime warranty and have only used it for the tie rods. It drives great, has plenty of room(I am 6'2") and has been very reliable. For a $15000 car it has alot of value. 87,000 miles and still running great. Not a single problem. 92,000 and still a great car. 98,700 and still no problems 102,000 hesitates occasionally when accelerating but otherwise still great and no other problems 111,000 miles 2nd problem, had clock spring replaced in steering 121000 running great
See all 53 reviews of the 2008 Jeep Compass
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2008 Jeep Compass features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2008 Jeep Compass

Used 2008 Jeep Compass Overview

The Used 2008 Jeep Compass is offered in the following submodels: Compass SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

Research Similar Vehicles