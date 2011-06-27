Estimated values
2016 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,259
|$10,709
|$12,168
|Clean
|$9,004
|$10,408
|$11,818
|Average
|$8,493
|$9,806
|$11,120
|Rough
|$7,982
|$9,204
|$10,422
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,275
|$11,741
|$13,217
|Clean
|$9,991
|$11,411
|$12,838
|Average
|$9,424
|$10,751
|$12,079
|Rough
|$8,857
|$10,091
|$11,320
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Compass Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,787
|$10,119
|$11,460
|Clean
|$8,544
|$9,835
|$11,131
|Average
|$8,059
|$9,266
|$10,473
|Rough
|$7,574
|$8,697
|$9,815
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,999
|$12,392
|$13,795
|Clean
|$10,695
|$12,044
|$13,399
|Average
|$10,088
|$11,347
|$12,608
|Rough
|$9,481
|$10,651
|$11,816
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Compass Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,314
|$11,994
|$13,683
|Clean
|$10,029
|$11,657
|$13,290
|Average
|$9,460
|$10,983
|$12,505
|Rough
|$8,891
|$10,308
|$11,720
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Compass 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,556
|$12,144
|$13,742
|Clean
|$10,265
|$11,803
|$13,348
|Average
|$9,682
|$11,120
|$12,559
|Rough
|$9,100
|$10,437
|$11,770
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,585
|$13,070
|$14,565
|Clean
|$11,266
|$12,703
|$14,147
|Average
|$10,626
|$11,968
|$13,311
|Rough
|$9,987
|$11,233
|$12,475
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,181
|$12,720
|$14,270
|Clean
|$10,872
|$12,363
|$13,860
|Average
|$10,255
|$11,647
|$13,041
|Rough
|$9,638
|$10,932
|$12,222
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Compass 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,031
|$10,098
|$11,172
|Clean
|$8,782
|$9,814
|$10,851
|Average
|$8,283
|$9,247
|$10,210
|Rough
|$7,785
|$8,679
|$9,569
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,338
|$13,944
|$15,560
|Clean
|$11,998
|$13,552
|$15,113
|Average
|$11,317
|$12,768
|$14,220
|Rough
|$10,636
|$11,984
|$13,327