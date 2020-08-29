Used 2007 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 138,193 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,589$1,587 Below Market
Fairfield Volkswagen - Fairfield / Ohio
**PRICE REDUCED, **WITH A PERFECT CARFAX REPORT THIS 2007 JEEP COMPASS IS SERVICED AND READY FOR DELIVERY, **TRY TO FIND THIS VEHICLE SERVICED, **THIS IS AVAILABLE AT ONE PLACE ONLY AND THAT IS FAIRFIELD VOLKSWAGEN, **PERFECT CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, **NO ACCIDENTS/NO DAMAGE, **ONLY 2 OWNERS REPORTED TO CARFAX, **MILEAGE IS UNDER THE 400 MILE MARKET AVERAGE, **USED VEHICLE INSPECTION COMPLETED AT FAIRFIELD VOLKSWAGEN, **COMPARE THE CONDITION, EQUIPMENT AND PRICE OF THIS COMPASS, THE LOW MILES, THE CURRENT AND PAST SERVICE HISTORY AND SEE WHY FAIRFIELD VOLKSWAGEN IS THE RIGHT CHOICE FOR YOUR NEXT VEHICLE INVESTMENT, **2.4L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE WITH FRONT WHEEL DRIVE WITH TRACTION CONTROL, **AM/FM/CD PLAYER WITH 4 SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, **AIR CONDITIONING, **REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, **4 WHEEL DISC ABS BRAKES, **DUAL FRONT AND SIDE CURTAIN OVERHEAD AIRBAGS, **FRONT ANTI-ROLL BAR, **ELECTRONIC BRAKE ASSIST, **ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, **FRONT FOG LIGHTS, **BODY COLORED BUMPERS, **ROOF RACK RAILS, **TILT STEERING WHEEL, **CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS, **SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, **FRONT CENTER ARMREST WITH STORAGE, **17 ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, **REAR WINDOW WIPER, **THIS JEEP IS CLEAN INSIDE AND OUTSIDE, **INTERMITTENT WIPERS, **PRICED USING LIVE MARKET PRICING TOOL WHICH MONITORS COMPARABLE VEHICLES IN OUR MARKET IN REAL TIME TO ESTIMATE THE LOWEST PRICES BY MODEL, TRIM, FEATURES AND KNOWN CARFAX CONDITIONS WHICH ENSURES THAT A COMPETITIVE PRICE IS ALWAYS CURRENTLY DISPLAYED. THIS APPROACH TO PRICING ELIMINATES THE NEED FOR TRADITIONAL NEGOTIATIONS FROM AN OVER-INFLATED STARTING PRICE AND PROVIDES AN EXCEPTIONAL VALUE AND A HASSLE-FREE EXPERIENCE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Compass Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FT47W77D371266
Stock: 7D371266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 151,252 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$3,995$1,176 Below Market
Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
Value priced below the market average! This model has many valuable options -All Wheel Drive 4-Wheel Drive -Roof Rack Automatic Transmission On top of that, it has many safety features -Traction Control -Stability Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 310 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, TN 37620.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FF47W17D136692
Stock: V20109A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,840 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
Cleveland Auto Mall - Cleveland / Ohio
This 2007 Jeep Compass 4dr *** RUNS GREAT LOW PRICE **** features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Front Heated Seats, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - VIEW ALL OUR INVENTORY AT WWW.CLEAUTOMALL.COM CALL US TOLL FREE AT 1-800-882-2407! WHOLESALE PRICES AND NO DEALER FEES! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Compass Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FF57W67D123099
Stock: 123099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2019
- 132,945 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,996
Hubler Ford Franklin - Franklin / Indiana
KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Chrome Wheels. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Jeep Limited with Bright Silver Metallic exterior and Pastel Slate Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 172 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: "The Compass offers some useful storage spaces, including an open bin on the passenger side of the dash." -Edmunds.com. WHY BUY FROM US: Indiana's Auto Giant! The Golf was designed with comfort in mind….With over 39 inches of front headroom, and 41 inches of front legroom, even the taller passengers will ride in comfort. -- MSN Autos 3,000 ADDITIONAL DISCOUNT MAY APPLY - Contact us for more information. FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! PRICED TO MOVE $1,500 below NADA Retail! Bright Silver Metallic exterior and Pastel Slate Gray interior, Limited trim. Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Edmunds.com's review says "It's easy to drive, set up pretty nicely with features and doesn't cost that much.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. Buying a previous Service Courtesy Vehicle from Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet gets you a vehicle that's "Like New" but at a pre-owned price. This Jeep Retired Courtesy Vehicle is dealer-maintained, has low-mileage (ONLY 132,945 miles) and is eligible for special discounts. PRICED TO MOVE $1,500 below NADA Retail! FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Bright Silver Metallic exterior and Pastel Slate Gray interior, Limited trim. Heated Leather Seats Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Compass Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FT57W67D106053
Stock: F20043B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 136,395 milesFrame damage, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990
Smithfield Auto Center - Smithfield / North Carolina
Land a bargain on this 2007 Jeep Compass Limited before someone else takes it home. Spacious yet easy to maneuver, its worry-free transmission and its dependable Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine have lots of zip for a value price. It has the following options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Ultrafloor vinyl load floor covering, Touring suspension, Tilt steering column, Speed sensitive pwr door locks, Speed control, Solar control glass, Sliding visors w/mirrors, Sliding armrest w/cell phone holder, and Side roof rails.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Compass Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FF57W67D167555
Stock: DJ13575A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 216,400 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$2,495
Big City Cars - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, **CLEAN CARFAX**, LOCAL TRADE.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2007 Jeep Compass Sport Silver FWD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVTRecent Arrival! 24/27 City/Highway MPGHere at Big City Cars we offer you an experience that can't be duplicated anywhere else. Dealer Raters highest rated independent dealership 3 years in a row. Thank you to all of our customers who make this possible for us. Our loyalty to you is returned in our value pricing. We know times are tough now and we are offering a shopping experience tailored to each individual customer.Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Sparkle Silver Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4.12 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM Compact Disc, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Compass Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FT47W17D106021
Stock: 07307A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 88,650 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
We got the car run and drive. We repaired the passenger side front door & painted it. Leather seats clean interior non smoker, runs strong. Good tires & alloy wheel. Please come by for test drive - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Car Guys at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Compass Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FT47W18D766898
Stock: 766898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2019
- 97,363 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,893$956 Below Market
AutoNation Ford North Canton - North Canton / Ohio
26E Sport Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Continuously Variable Transaxle Ii Pwr Sunroof W/Express Open & Close Sun/Moonroof AM/FM Stereo W/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer Driver & Front Passenger Supplemental Side Airbags Speed Control Premium Cost Paint Smokers Group 17" X 6.5" Aluminum Sparkle Silver Wheels 2.4L Dohc 16V I4 Dual Vvt Engine Cloth-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats P215/60R17 All-Season Touring Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford North Canton is excited to offer this 2008 Jeep Compass Sport. This Jeep includes: 2.4L DOHC 16V I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM SPARKLE SILVER WHEELS (STD) Aluminum Wheels CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II CVT Transmission A/T DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER SUPPLEMENTAL SIDE AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. One of the best things about this Jeep Compass is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2008 Jeep Compass: The carlike 2008 Jeep Compass combines the utility of a compact SUV and the maneuverability and crisp handling of a small hatchback, with some added rugged Jeep character. The Compass also has better fuel-efficiency than most SUVs its size, at an EPA-rated 23 mpg city, 28 highway, and also stands out for its standard safety features, including side curtain air bags and electronic stability control. Price is perhaps the strongest selling point, though; at a base price that's equal to that of many small economy cars, the Compass is an impressive alternative. This model sets itself apart with convenience and utility, lots of safety features, fuel efficiency compared with that of small SUVs., Maneuverability and handling, and value for money Come take a look at this 2008 Jeep Compass with 97,363 miles at AutoNation Ford North Canton. All of our vehicles come with a 3-Day / 150 mile money back guarentee! We inspect all of our preowned vehicles. Then we give you all the information you will need to make an informed buying decision. What work we have done. What work will need done. The Car Fax Vehicle History Report. All of those items are in the vehicle awaiting your inspection. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FF47W88D665588
Stock: 8D665588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 101,293 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$5,298$461 Below Market
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
JeepQUALITY, DCH ECONOMY CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 5 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, 25 MPG Highway, ALLOY WHEELS. Priced at KBB True Market Value, we specialize in obtaining financing for customers who have low credit scores, no credit, bad credit, recent bankruptcy and repossessions. Please call us directly and ask for the special financing department at 1888-858-2602. CARFAX REPORT SHOWS 3 OWNERS and 5 SERVICE RECORDS. This vehicle comes with a comprehensive 35 Point Inspection & Quality Assured Review, Carfax Vehicle History Report, Sold Mechanically and Cosmetically As Is *See dealer for details.Prices include all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, finance charges, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price. DCH Montclair Acura proudly services the central and northern New Jersey area, we can handle all of your Used Car needs.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Compass Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FT47W38D566234
Stock: MA20S160B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 145,816 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,595
Jidd Motors - Des Plaines / Illinois
Recent Arrival!____*SOLD AS-IS, NO INSPECTION PERFORMED DUE TO MILEAGE!*__No Collisions, Clean Carfax, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Input, 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Sparkle Silver Wheels, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Split folding rear seat.**30 DAY PRICE MATCH AND RETURN GUARANTEE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Compass Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FT47W88D748446
Stock: 10738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 168,868 miles
$4,421
Bob Rohrman Kia - Lafayette / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. 2008 Jeep Compass Sport 4WD 5-Speed Manual Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat22/27 City/Highway MPGGive us a call today (765-250-5220) Serving the greater Lafayette area for over 30 years, Bob Rohrman Kia is located at 701 Sagamore Parkway South in Lafayette, IN, 47905 Bob Rohrman Kia has the perfect car you are looking for! From the new Kia line Rios, Souls, Fortes, Sportages, Sorentos, Optimas, Cadenzas, Sedonas, and of course the all new STINGER, we have many certified Kias and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles with over 1000 to choose from.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FF47W78D714361
Stock: U2018A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 91,190 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,497
Frontier Auto Sales - Jonestown / Pennsylvania
Visit Frontier Auto Sales online at www.frontierpreowned.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 717-867-8474 for more vehicle information
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FF47W28D795043
Stock: 3639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 210,332 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,681
Spradley Chevrolet - Pueblo / Colorado
Clean CARFAX. Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat 2008 Jeep Compass Sport FWD CVT 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVTRecent Arrival! 23/27 City/Highway MPGCome in and see why people buy from Spradley Chevrolet Hyundai and then send their friends and family. We pride ourselves on being the best in customer service and giving you the best deal possible. And if you have good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, or are a first time buyer, we can help! Call Spradley Chevrolet Hyundais Internet Department today at 719-544-8162 and schedule your time to come in and test drive any of our new Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Impala and Suburbans or Hyundai Santa Fe, Tucson and Accents. And dont forget, we have all makes and models of pre-owned to choose from. Located at 2146 HWY 50 West, Pueblo, Colorado, where you will always hear, Oh Yes You Can! Spradley Chevrolet Hyundai, your dealership for all of Southwest, Southeast and Southern, Colorado!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Compass Sport with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FT47098D759709
Stock: V15907E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,470
Kunes Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Woodstock - Woodstock / Illinois
Stone White Clearcoat 2008 Jeep Compass Sport FWD CVT 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT23/27 City/Highway MPGFind out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Compass Sport with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FT47038D787506
Stock: WT1969A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 158,254 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,499
Car N Drive - Bordentown / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FF47W68D541156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,536 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,900
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
2008 Jeep Compass Sport FWD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Compass Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FT47W08D708930
Stock: XC19597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 139,037 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,500
Parks Chevrolet - Huntersville / North Carolina
2009 Jeep Compass Sport 4WD, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat, Illuminated Entry, Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp, Keyless Entry, Map/Dome Reading Lamps, Passenger Assist Handles, Power Driver 1-Touch Windows, Power Fold-Away Mirrors, Quick Order Package 25E Sport, Rear 60/40 Split Recline Seat, Speed Control, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Stain Repel Cloth Bucket Seats, We Deliver. CARFAX One-Owner.Contact us online at www.parkschevrolethuntersville.com or give us a call at (704) 875-6558 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today. Our prices cannot be beat! Come visit us at 15235 STATESVILLE ROAD HUNTERSVILLE NC 28078.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FF47BX9D216932
Stock: 288813A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 158,327 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,500
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Compass Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FT47B39D113778
Stock: 9D113778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Compass searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Compass
- 5(54%)
- 4(20%)
- 3(12%)
- 2(7%)
- 1(8%)
Related Jeep Compass info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2014
- Used Nissan NV200 2015
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2015
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2017
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2010
- Used Subaru Forester 2012
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln Corsair
- Used Audi RS 3
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- Used Ford Shelby GT500
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used BMW 1 Series
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used Cadillac ATS-V
- Used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Used Nissan Cube
Shop used models by city
- Used Jeep Gladiator Ocala FL
- Used Jeep Gladiator Orlando FL
- Used Jeep Gladiator Bradenton FL
- Used Jeep Gladiator Topeka KS
- Used Jeep Compass Boston MA
- Used Jeep Commander Durham NC
- Used Jeep Liberty Frederick MD
- Used Jeep Liberty Rockford IL
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK Atlanta GA
- Used Jeep Compass Bowling Green KY
Shop used model years by city
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2018 Evansville IN
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013 Saint Paul MN
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2010 Tempe AZ