Used 2007 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me

6,371 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Compass Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,371 listings
  • 2007 Jeep Compass Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Jeep Compass Sport

    138,193 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,589

    $1,587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Jeep Compass Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Jeep Compass Sport

    151,252 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $3,995

    $1,176 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Jeep Compass Limited in Black
    used

    2007 Jeep Compass Limited

    123,840 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2007 Jeep Compass Limited in Silver
    used

    2007 Jeep Compass Limited

    132,945 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,996

    Details
  • 2007 Jeep Compass Limited in White
    used

    2007 Jeep Compass Limited

    136,395 miles
    Frame damage, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2007 Jeep Compass Sport in Silver
    used

    2007 Jeep Compass Sport

    216,400 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Compass Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2008 Jeep Compass Sport

    88,650 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Compass Sport in Red
    used

    2008 Jeep Compass Sport

    97,363 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,893

    $956 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Compass Sport in Silver
    used

    2008 Jeep Compass Sport

    101,293 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $5,298

    $461 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Compass Sport in Black
    used

    2008 Jeep Compass Sport

    145,816 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,595

    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Compass Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2008 Jeep Compass Sport

    168,868 miles

    $4,421

    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Compass Sport in Orange
    used

    2008 Jeep Compass Sport

    91,190 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,497

    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Compass Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2008 Jeep Compass Sport

    210,332 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,681

    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Compass Sport in White
    used

    2008 Jeep Compass Sport

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,470

    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Compass Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Jeep Compass Sport

    158,254 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Compass Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Jeep Compass Sport

    79,536 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2009 Jeep Compass Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2009 Jeep Compass Sport

    139,037 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2009 Jeep Compass Sport in White
    used

    2009 Jeep Compass Sport

    158,327 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Compass searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,371 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Compass
  4. Used 2007 Jeep Compass

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Compass

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Compass
Overall Consumer Rating
4142 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 142 reviews
  • 5
    (54%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (8%)
It's a Jeep thing!
Heather,08/22/2006
I just bought my Steel Blue 4x4 Sport and I am 100% completely in love with it! It's just the perfect size for an SUV and the gas mileage is great. I couldn't be more pleased. The ride is so smooth, as well as the CVT transmission. I think all the Compass haters need to go drive one before they make their final judgment. I didn't like it at first; one test drive is all it took!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jeep
Compass
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jeep Compass info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings