Consumer Rating
(19)
2015 Jeep Compass Review

Pros & Cons

  • Optional flip-down tailgate speakers
  • above-average off-road capability with Freedom Drive II
  • attractively priced.
  • Weak and noisy base engine
  • unsophisticated CVT
  • steering wheel doesn't telescope
  • subpar crash-test scores
  • crude ride
  • limited cargo space
  • cut-rate interior.
List Price Range
$7,495 - $15,988
Edmunds' Expert Review

Aside from its aggressive pricing, the 2015 Jeep Compass is not a competitive entrant in the compact crossover segment.

Vehicle overview

You know how the old adage goes: "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything." But every vehicle deserves a review, however unloved it may be. And that's how we end up discussing the 2015 Jeep Compass compact crossover.

In fairness, Jeep has made sure the Compass has a few things going for it, most notably rock-bottom pricing and above-average off-road ability when equipped with a few special options. But that's where the positives end. Those off-road options result in being stuck with an unpleasant continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and dismal fuel economy as part of the deal. Then there's the weak base engine, disappointing crash-test results and generally unrefined character that put this crossover at the back of the pack.

If you're looking for alternatives within the Jeep family, there are two new arrivals: the sleek, satisfying 2015 Jeep Cherokee and the upstart 2015 Jeep Renegade. The Subaru XV Crosstrek provides comparable off-road chops and more polish in other respects, while superior on-road performers are plentiful, including the sharp-handling 2015 Mazda CX-5 and the rewarding, high-tech 2015 Ford Escape. If cost is your top concern, the Nissan Rogue Select is similarly value-oriented, and it's a considerably more pleasant vehicle all around. We can think of a few nice things about the 2015 Jeep Compass, but its rivals simply are nicer across the board.

2015 Jeep Compass models

The 2015 Jeep Compass is a five-passenger small crossover SUV available in three primary trim levels: Sport, Latitude and Limited. Two subtrims -- Altitude Edition and High Altitude Edition -- add features to the Sport and Latitude, respectively.

Standard features for the Sport include 16-inch alloy wheels (upgraded to 17s if the larger 2.4-liter engine is specified), foglights, roof rails, air-conditioning, cruise control, manual accessories (windows, locks and mirrors), 60/40-split-folding rear seats, a tilt-only steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The optional Power Value Group adds power accessories, heated mirrors, keyless entry and additional body-color exterior pieces.

The Altitude Edition package adds 18-inch black gloss alloy wheels, blacked-out exterior trim, "sport mesh" upholstery, heated front seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls.

The Latitude starts with the Sport's standard features and adds a bright mesh grille, extended exterior and interior chrome trim, a height-adjustable driver seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 115-volt power outlet and the Altitude Edition's leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls) and heated front seats.

The High Altitude Edition package lacks the Altitude Edition's blacked-out trim, but it starts with the Latitude's equipment roster and throws in 17-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (plus manual lumbar adjustment) and a sunroof.

The range-topping Limited starts with the High Altitude's equipment and adds 18-inch wheels, projector headlamps, additional chrome trim, automatic climate control, a driver information display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch touchscreen (with optional hard-drive-based music storage and navigation), a six-CD changer and satellite radio.

The touchscreen interface (with or without navigation) is optional on Latitude. All four-wheel-drive models are eligible for the Freedom Drive II Off-Road package, which includes the 2.4-liter engine, an engine oil cooler, a special CVT with crawl mode, 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, tow hooks, underbody skid plates, a full-size spare tire, hill-descent control, hill-start assist and (for the Sport trim) a height-adjustable driver seat.

The Latitude and Limited trims are eligible for the Security and Cargo Convenience package. On the Latitude this adds the auto-dimming rearview mirror, a security alarm and the driver information display. The Limited's version of this package adds remote start, a USB port and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity. Jeep also offers Bluetooth as a stand-alone option on all trims.

Additionally available on the Latitude and Limited are the Sun and Sound package (including a sunroof, a nine-speaker Boston Acoustics sound system, two flip-down tailgate speakers and satellite radio) and the Trailer-Tow Prep package (including an engine oil cooler, a trailer-tow wiring harness and a full-size spare).

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Compass loses its combination cargo light/flashlight, and the High Altitude package downgrades to 17-inch wheels. In happier news, navigation is newly available on the midgrade Latitude trim, and the Altitude and High Altitude can now be had with all-wheel drive.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Compass's base engine is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 158 horsepower and 141 pound-feet of torque. It's only offered on Sport and Latitude trims with front-wheel drive. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on the 2.0-liter Sport, while the 2.0-liter Latitude comes only with a six-speed automatic.

Front-wheel-drive Altitude and High Altitude models are equipped with the 2.0-liter engine and a CVT.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 26 mpg combined (23 city/30 highway) for the 2.0-liter Patriot with the five-speed manual. The six-speed automatic drops those numbers to 23 mpg combined (21/28). The 2.0-liter Altitude and High Altitude rate 24 mpg combined (22/27) with their CVT.

Optional on the front-wheel-drive Sport and Latitude and standard on front-wheel-drive Limited is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 172 hp and 165 lb-ft of torque. This engine is also standard on all Compasses with all-wheel drive. The five-speed manual is once again offered on the Sport, but otherwise the six-speed automatic handles the shifting -- unless you specify Freedom Drive II, which substitutes a CVT with a crawl mode.

With the manual and front-wheel drive, the 2.4-liter Patriot is rated at 25 mpg combined (23 city/29 highway). Add the six-speed automatic and you're looking at 23 mpg combined (21/27). With all-wheel drive, the 2.4-liter Patriot returns 24 mpg combined (22/27) with the manual, 23 mpg combined (21/27) with the six-speed automatic and a woeful 21 mpg combined (20/23) with Freedom Drive II's CVT.

In Edmunds testing, an all-wheel-drive Compass with the 2.4-liter engine and six-speed automatic transmission went from zero to 60 mph in 9.4 seconds, an average time for this class.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2015 Jeep Compass models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. All front-wheel-drive models except the Limited feature rear drum brakes, while the rest of the lineup gets disc brakes front and rear.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Compass came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, which is average for this class of vehicle.

In government crash testing, the 2015 Jeep Compass received four stars (out of a possible five) for overall crash protection, with an unusually low three stars for total frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection.

Driving

The 2015 Compass's 2.0-liter engine keeps the cost down, but that's where the good news ends. Rowdy and underpowered, with disappointing fuel economy for such modest output, this engine is well past its prime. The 2.4-liter engine, on the other hand, has enough pep to stay with most competitors, and fuel economy barely suffers, though the refinement level isn't much higher. A word of caution to those drawn to the Altitude Edition's cool blacked-out styling: If you go with front-wheel drive, you're stuck with the smaller engine and the CVT, a truly miserable tandem. Fortunately, the Altitude (like the High Altitude) is also offered with all-wheel drive for 2015, which brings the larger engine and the more likable (if somewhat slow-shifting) six-speed automatic.

Ride quality is another weak spot for the Compass. The basic suspension design was sourced many years ago from the underwhelming Dodge Caliber hatchback, and it struggles to cope with today's well-worn urban roads. Expect a nervous, bouncy ride on such surfaces, with more impact harshness than you'll feel in most rivals. Handling is also below average, with an initial sense of control giving way to excessive body roll and vague steering in corners. At least you can do some respectable off-roading with Freedom Drive II, though other Compasses are unremarkable in this department.

Interior

Jeep upgraded some of the Compass's interior materials last year, including available accent stitching on certain trim pieces, but industrial-grade plastics are still the order of the day. Moreover, Bluetooth and USB connectivity remains optional, even on the upper trim levels, and the base Sport has to make do with crank windows and manual locks. That's something to keep in mind if you're eyeing a low-priced Compass -- it might not be equipped with the features you expect.

The front seats are comfortable enough and adequately supportive for longer drives, though the seatback cushions might be a little narrow for larger adults. Rear legroom is tight for this class, reminding us more of a compact hatchback than a high-riding crossover. In terms of infotainment, the optional 6.5-inch touchscreen is older and less user-friendly than the 8.4-inch "Uconnect" interface found in most other Jeep and Chrysler models.

The Compass does offer some clever interior features, such as a cooled glovebox and those distinctive speakers that flip down and out from the raised liftgate for beach parties and the like. However, the maximum cargo capacity of 53.6 cubic feet pales in comparison to rival crossovers. Behind the second row, the Compass's 22.7-cubic-foot cargo hold is also relatively stingy.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Jeep Compass.

5(10%)
4(31%)
3(0%)
2(26%)
1(33%)
2.6
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Don't listen to the critics!
brian228,04/05/2015
High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
We have had our 2015 Compass High Altitude for 6 months and are very pleased with it. First of all it was a great value-$25,599.00 out the door. This model includes leather and moonroof. We find the ride to be compliant and composed. It is surprisingly quiet and when going 65-70 on interstates it's all good. A couple of minor complaints- first, there is no auto lamp feature so have to remember to turn on headlights when it starts to get dark. Also the six-speed transmission sometimes delays shifting into 6th gear longer than seems necessary. Overall we are very satisfied so far. We live on a rural gravel road and it has been great in the mud and also in snowy slippery conditions. Update April, 2017-- 40186 miles: Still very satisfied with the Compass - no mechanical issues whatsoever. Front brake pads will need replacing soon, rear pads still good. My wife and I both are super happy with the radio and heater/ventilation controls - simple knobs and buttons, no touch screens! We have a Buick Verano and can't believe why anyone likes a touchscreen or why manufacturers even make such a thing- they are very inconvenient and dangerous. We plan on putting another 40,000 miles on this Compass before replacing it and fully expect it to provide dependable service. April 7, 2018 - mileage is now 58,000 and still no problems. The front brake pads were replaced at 42000 miles by owner at a total cost of $35.00. This has been the only out of pocket costs other than regularly scheduled maintainence
Perfect for me, and what a deal!
philinla,04/01/2015
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I can't believe how nice this Compass is -- at least for me. I was expecting cheap and thrashy, and instead it's smooth, quiet and very composed. Soaks up bumps. Firm, supportive seats. Interior is not nearly as cheap as some of the reviews would lead you to think. I mean, lighted cupholders, cruise control and Jeep floormats on a car I paid $13K for brand new! The plastics are soft enough in most places, a decent quality vibe. Update after 1.5 years: I don't drive much, but it's city driving. In that context the pluses and minuses include (pluses) nice turning radius, responsive controls, perfect size, very useful cargo-wise, firm suspension, great ground clearance, easy to park. (Minuses) a bit too firm on washboard surfaces, watch the tire pressure since if too low the abs gets wonky. No real problems to report. I think this is the perfect city car: good size for driving with decent cargo capacity. Great visibility. Gas mileage OK for the capability of vehicle. I get an honest 30mpg on freeway, but I do mostly city and get around 22. After 1.5 years of parking on the street and driving over potholes the Compass is still tight and responsive. Really glad I didn't get a bigger or heavier car; this one is perfect.
So Far So Good
Kristy,06/09/2016
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
I traded in my 2013 Kia Soul+ (2.0ltr 6spd automatic) for this car. So far I'm happy even though I loved my fun punchy Kia. I decided to get a new 2015 instead of the current year model (better warranty and discounted price.) I have the 2.4ltr 5spd manual FWD. I have already taken the car on two 200 mile round trips to Vegas. It handled great and was a comfortable ride. After a few times driving I had the shifting dialed in. The clutch is a soft clutch. I was expecting it to be a lot stiffer, but happy it wasn't. As someone else mentioned, it's not a Porsche. I get good acceleration with enough power to get up to speed and move through traffic. I did notice that very steep hills it did require downshifting (to 4th) if under 55 in some cases, but that's why I wanted a manual. I hated "putting my foot in it" just to get the Kia to go sometimes. The Kia paddle shifting is a joke. The Compass handles speeds up to at least 85 with no problems at all. I'm sure it can handle more, I just haven't pushed it yet since it's still new. There's plenty of pedal left for accelerating. The ride is smooth and fairly quiet. Braking is smooth and not grabby like my Kia which makes me, hubby and our dog happy. The only thing I miss is some of the technology the Kia had. I have to use my mp3 player instead of having an internal storage built into my radio. The "miles till empty" and "miles per gallon" features were nice on my Kia as well. Keyless entry (will be installing aftermarket soon) and power windows are missing on the Compass too. There's a good bit more room in the Compass and it does "sit up" a little higher which I really like.
2015 Jeep Compass sport 2.4L manual
Jessica,06/22/2016
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
I really don't understand why this vehicle gets such a bad rep. Why even take the time to write a review if you're just renting it? Obviously it's not your vehicle so of course there are going to be things you don't necessarily like. Everyone who writes reviews like that I just picture them in their Honda Prius looking cool af. Anyways I can't complain about the Jeep Compass, I love it!
See all 19 reviews of the 2015 Jeep Compass
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
158 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Jeep Compass features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%

More about the 2015 Jeep Compass

Used 2015 Jeep Compass Overview

The Used 2015 Jeep Compass is offered in the following submodels: Compass SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M), High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Jeep Compass?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Jeep Compass trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Jeep Compass Sport is priced between $7,495 and$14,599 with odometer readings between 33839 and106512 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Jeep Compass Latitude is priced between $11,192 and$15,988 with odometer readings between 28094 and82195 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Jeep Compass High Altitude Edition is priced between $9,400 and$14,495 with odometer readings between 36524 and123934 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Jeep Compass Limited is priced between $9,900 and$13,500 with odometer readings between 69801 and130820 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Jeep Compasses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Jeep Compass for sale near. There are currently 25 used and CPO 2015 Compasses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,495 and mileage as low as 28094 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Jeep Compass.

Can't find a used 2015 Jeep Compasss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Compass for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,614.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,143.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Compass for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,698.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,849.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Jeep Compass?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

