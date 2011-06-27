I traded in my 2013 Kia Soul+ (2.0ltr 6spd automatic) for this car. So far I'm happy even though I loved my fun punchy Kia. I decided to get a new 2015 instead of the current year model (better warranty and discounted price.) I have the 2.4ltr 5spd manual FWD. I have already taken the car on two 200 mile round trips to Vegas. It handled great and was a comfortable ride. After a few times driving I had the shifting dialed in. The clutch is a soft clutch. I was expecting it to be a lot stiffer, but happy it wasn't. As someone else mentioned, it's not a Porsche. I get good acceleration with enough power to get up to speed and move through traffic. I did notice that very steep hills it did require downshifting (to 4th) if under 55 in some cases, but that's why I wanted a manual. I hated "putting my foot in it" just to get the Kia to go sometimes. The Kia paddle shifting is a joke. The Compass handles speeds up to at least 85 with no problems at all. I'm sure it can handle more, I just haven't pushed it yet since it's still new. There's plenty of pedal left for accelerating. The ride is smooth and fairly quiet. Braking is smooth and not grabby like my Kia which makes me, hubby and our dog happy. The only thing I miss is some of the technology the Kia had. I have to use my mp3 player instead of having an internal storage built into my radio. The "miles till empty" and "miles per gallon" features were nice on my Kia as well. Keyless entry (will be installing aftermarket soon) and power windows are missing on the Compass too. There's a good bit more room in the Compass and it does "sit up" a little higher which I really like.

