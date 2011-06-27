Vehicle overview

We come up with a list of Pros for each vehicle we review, and the 2010 Jeep Compass made this task a challenge. Eventually we settled on its discount price and optional flip-down tailgate speakers -- these speakers are legitimately interesting. But that's frankly the best we could do. There's no two ways about it: The Compass is simply not a competitive vehicle in its class.

Like its boxier Patriot sibling, the Compass is based on the Dodge Caliber hatchback. The ride is hardly carlike, though, as the Compass tends to crash over bumps like a truck. Don't expect a payoff in the handling department; the Compass is one of the least entertaining vehicles to drive in its class. It's also saddled with noisy and sluggish powertrains that will discourage you from exploring their full high-rpm potential.

The situation doesn't get any better inside. Despite some improvements in materials quality last year, the Compass is still well behind the curve in terms of plastics and overall interior design. There's just nothing here to make buyers feel as if they got a special vehicle for their hard-earned money. And while the Compass' height and ground clearance are on par with those of small crossover SUVs (hence its official SUV classification), its hauling ability is more like the Caliber's -- the Compass has the least maximum cargo space of any vehicle in its class.

Drive the Compass back to back with its competitors and you'll likely notice these shortcomings yourself. Superior alternatives include the Honda CR-V, Mitsubishi Outlander, Nissan Rogue, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4, as well as hatchbacks and small wagons like the Mazda 3 and Toyota Matrix. If you're on a tight budget, even the nondescript Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage are much better choices.